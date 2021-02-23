Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  CapitaLand Limited

CAPITALAND LIMITED

(C31)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CapitaLand : Swung to Loss in 2020 Due to Covid-19

02/23/2021 | 05:46pm EST
By P.R. Venkat

CapitaLand Ltd. swung to loss in the past year as the Covid-19 pandemic saw revaluation losses of investment properties and the impairment of projects.

Net loss during the year ended 2020 came in at 1.57 billion Singapore dollars (US$1.19 billion), while revenue grew 4.8% to S$6.53 billion, the Southeast Asia's largest property company by assets said Wednesday.

The company booked total revaluation losses and impairment of close to S$2.5 billion, which is non-cash in nature.

"Despite a challenging 2020, CapitaLand remains operationally profitable and financially strong, which underpin our continuing ability to distribute returns to our shareholders," said the company's chairman, Ng Kee Choe.

The company said that its balance sheet remains strong and its cash flow position will help tide it through the ongoing pandemic.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-21 1745ET

Financials
Sales 2020 5 418 M 4 105 M 4 105 M
Net income 2020 708 M 537 M 537 M
Net Debt 2020 25 500 M 19 321 M 19 321 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
Yield 2020 2,93%
Capitalization 16 202 M 12 278 M 12 276 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,70x
EV / Sales 2021 6,05x
Nbr of Employees 10 509
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CAPITALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CapitaLand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3,77 SGD
Last Close Price 3,12 SGD
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chee Koon Lee Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Cho Pin Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Kee Choe Ng Chairman
Amirsham bin Abdul Aziz Independent Non-Executive Director
Ching Yen Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND LIMITED-4.88%12 176
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED24.30%44 212
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.85%33 103
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.00%30 901
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-7.40%27 221
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED13.05%26 424
