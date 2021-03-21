CapitaLand : Plans Restructuring to Streamline Operations

By P.R. Venkat



CapitaLand Ltd. is undertaking a restructuring exercise under which its multibillion-dollar fund management and hospitality businesses will be merged into a single entity and listed on the Singapore Exchange via introduction.

As part of the restructuring, CapitaLand's real-estate development business will come under a private ownership to be fully held by Temasek Holdings unit CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte., the Singapore-listed developer said Monday.

With assets under management of about 115 billion Singapore dollars (US$85.68 billion), the listed entity--CapitaLand Investment Management--will be Asia's largest real-estate investment manager and third globally, CapitaLand said.

The developer will continue to own a 52% stake in the listed entity.

The remaining real-estate development-related business and assets under CapitaLand, with a pro-forma net asset value of about S$6.1 billion, will be held by the Temasek unit.

JP Morgan and DBS are acting as financial advisors for the restructuring.

"This restructuring is about sharpening our focus and positioning ourselves to be an asset-light and capital-efficient business," CapitaLand Group Chief Executive Lee Chee Koon said.

State-investment company Temasek owns a 52% stake in CapitaLand.

