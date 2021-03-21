Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  CapitaLand Limited

CAPITALAND LIMITED

(C31)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CapitaLand : Plans Restructuring to Streamline Operations

03/21/2021 | 11:41pm EDT
By P.R. Venkat

CapitaLand Ltd. is undertaking a restructuring exercise under which its multibillion-dollar fund management and hospitality businesses will be merged into a single entity and listed on the Singapore Exchange via introduction.

As part of the restructuring, CapitaLand's real-estate development business will come under a private ownership to be fully held by Temasek Holdings unit CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte., the Singapore-listed developer said Monday.

With assets under management of about 115 billion Singapore dollars (US$85.68 billion), the listed entity--CapitaLand Investment Management--will be Asia's largest real-estate investment manager and third globally, CapitaLand said.

The developer will continue to own a 52% stake in the listed entity.

The remaining real-estate development-related business and assets under CapitaLand, with a pro-forma net asset value of about S$6.1 billion, will be held by the Temasek unit.

JP Morgan and DBS are acting as financial advisors for the restructuring.

"This restructuring is about sharpening our focus and positioning ourselves to be an asset-light and capital-efficient business," CapitaLand Group Chief Executive Lee Chee Koon said.

State-investment company Temasek owns a 52% stake in CapitaLand.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-21 2341ET

Financials
Sales 2020 5 418 M 4 034 M 4 034 M
Net income 2020 708 M 527 M 527 M
Net Debt 2020 25 500 M 18 987 M 18 987 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,8x
Yield 2020 2,76%
Capitalization 17 222 M 12 829 M 12 823 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,88x
EV / Sales 2021 6,25x
Nbr of Employees 10 509
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart CAPITALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CapitaLand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3,78 SGD
Last Close Price 3,31 SGD
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chee Koon Lee Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Cho Pin Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Kee Choe Ng Chairman
Amirsham bin Abdul Aziz Independent Non-Executive Director
Ching Yen Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND LIMITED0.91%12 568
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED15.90%43 770
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.99%37 539
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED17.50%34 663
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED22.18%28 187
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-7.33%27 582
