MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  CapitaLand Limited

CAPITALAND LIMITED

(C31)
  
CapitaLand : Shares in Singapore's CapitaLand surge on restructuring plan

03/22/2021 | 11:18pm EDT
* Shares touch S$4.01, their highest since Feb 2013

* Property development business to be taken private

* Investment management ops, REITs to be in listed entity

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Shares of Singapore's largest developer CapitaLand soared in morning trade on Tuesday after the company unveiled a major restructuring plan aimed at fetching higher valuations for its real estate investment business.

The stock was trading at S$3.78 in late morning, up 14.2% but below the S$4.102 level that CapitaLand said was the implied consideration of the deal which will see its real estate investment management business become a new listed entity and its property development business taken private.

Shares of CapitaLand, which is 52% owned by Singapore state investor Temasek, earlier rose as high as S$4.01 - their highest level since February 2013.

The new listed company, CapitaLand Investment Management (CLIM), will house its stakes in its real estate investment trusts, funds as well as its lodging business.

"We like the transaction as it sharpens the group's focus and positions it as an asset-light and capital efficient business through CLIM as well as unlocks value for investors through the scheme," CGS-CIMB analyst Lock Mun Yee said in a research report.

She maintained her "buy" rating on the stock, and raised its target price to S$4.04 from S$3.42. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 5 418 M 4 039 M 4 039 M
Net income 2020 708 M 528 M 528 M
Net Debt 2020 25 500 M 19 011 M 19 011 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,8x
Yield 2020 2,76%
Capitalization 17 222 M 12 857 M 12 839 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,88x
EV / Sales 2021 6,27x
Nbr of Employees 10 509
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart CAPITALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CapitaLand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4,13 SGD
Last Close Price 3,31 SGD
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chee Koon Lee Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Cho Pin Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Kee Choe Ng Chairman
Amirsham bin Abdul Aziz Independent Non-Executive Director
Ching Yen Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND LIMITED0.91%12 568
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED16.20%43 770
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.77%37 539
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED20.31%34 663
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED25.74%28 187
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-7.21%27 582
