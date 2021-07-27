General Announcement::Proposed Scheme of Arrangement involving CapitaLand Limited (Dealings Disclosure)

PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT INVOLVING CAPITALAND LIMITED

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE

1. INTRODUCTION

J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited ("JPMSEAL") refers to:

the proposed scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") to be undertaken by CapitaLand Limited (the "Company") and CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte. Ltd. (the "Offeror") pursuant to Section 210 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore; the proposed tender offers to be undertaken by the Company, to the bondholders of the Company (the "Bondholders") for the outstanding convertible bonds of the Company (the "Convertible Bonds", and such tender offers, the "Tender Offers"); and the proposed offers to be undertaken by the Offeror, to the Bondholders for the outstanding Convertible Bonds, in accordance with Rule 19 of the Singapore Code on Take- overs and Mergers (the "Code", and such offers, the "Convertible Bonds Offers"),

which were announced on 22 March 2021 (the "Joint Announcement").

As stated at paragraph 8.1 of the Joint Announcement, JPMSEAL is the financial adviser to the Company in respect of the Scheme.

All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Joint Announcement.

2. DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS

Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code, JPMSEAL wishes to announce the dealings by its associates (the "Relevant Entities") in the relevant securities of the Company on 27 July 2021, details of which are set out in the Schedule hereto.

Issued by

J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited

28 July 2021

Singapore