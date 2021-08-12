Log in
    C31   SG1J27887962

CAPITALAND LIMITED

(C31)
General Announcement::Proposed Scheme of Arrangement involving CapitaLand Limited (Dealings Disclosure)

08/12/2021 | 12:11am EDT
PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT INVOLVING CAPITALAND LIMITED

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE

1. INTRODUCTION

J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited ("JPMSEAL") refers to:

  1. the proposed scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") to be undertaken by CapitaLand Limited (the "Company") and CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte. Ltd. (the "Offeror") pursuant to
    Section 210 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore;
  2. the proposed tender offers to be undertaken by the Company, to the bondholders of the
    Company (the "Bondholders") for the outstanding convertible bonds of the Company (the "Convertible Bonds", and such tender offers, the "Tender Offers"); and
  3. the proposed offers to be undertaken by the Offeror, to the Bondholders for the outstanding Convertible Bonds, in accordance with Rule 19 of the Singapore Code on Take- overs and Mergers (the "Code", and such offers, the "Convertible Bonds Offers"),

which were announced on 22 March 2021 (the "Joint Announcement").

As stated at paragraph 8.1 of the Joint Announcement, JPMSEAL is the financial adviser to the Company in respect of the Scheme.

All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Joint Announcement.

2. DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS

Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code, JPMSEAL wishes to announce the dealings by its associates (the "Relevant Entities") in the relevant securities of the Company on 11 August 2021, details of which are set out in the Schedule hereto.

Issued by

J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited

12 August 2021

Singapore

Schedule

Dealing in

Shares

Resultant

Total of

Total

Equivalent

% of

Shares

Highest and Lowest

Amount

Resultant

Date of

Name of Relevant Entity and (if different) name of

Description of

Number

Price

owned

Nature of Transaction

Prices Paid or

(Paid)/

Total of

Dealing

the ultimate beneficial owner or controller

Security

of Shares

(SGD)

or

Received (SGD)

(Received)

Equivalent

controlled

(SGD)

Shares

by

the

associate

Buy/Sell

Product Type

Nature of Dealing

Highest

Lowest

11-Aug-21

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC (dealing as principal)

CAPITALAND LTD

Sell

Common Shares

Index hedge

(115,700)

4.09

4.09

4.07

472,622.86

15,481,308

0.30%

11-Aug-21

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC (dealing as principal)

CAPITALAND LTD

Buy

Common Shares

Derivative Settlement

3,360

3.44

3.44

3.44

11,555.71

15,484,668

0.30%

11-Aug-21

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC (dealing as principal)

CAPITALAND LTD

Buy

Common Shares

ETF Creation

400

4.09

4.09

4.09

1,636.00

15,485,068

0.30%

11-Aug-21

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC (dealing as principal)

CAPITALAND LTD

Buy

Common Shares

ETF Creation

6,300

4.08

4.08

4.08

25,713.00

15,491,368

0.30%

11-Aug-21

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC (dealing as principal)

CAPITALAND LTD

Sell

Common Shares

ETF Redemption

(400)

4.09

4.09

4.09

1,636.00

15,490,968

0.30%

11-Aug-21

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC (dealing as principal)

CAPITALAND LTD

Sell

Common Shares

ETF Redemption

(6,300)

4.08

4.08

4.08

25,713.00

15,484,668

0.30%

Disclaimer

Capitaland Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 04:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
