CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Dealings Disclosure

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 29 October 2001 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE

1. INTRODUCTION CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (the "Company" or "CMT Manager"), as manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), refers to the announcement dated 22 January 2020 (the "Joint Announcement") issued by the Company and CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, as manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), in relation to the proposed merger (the "Merger") of CMT and CCT by way of a trust scheme of arrangement, to be effected in accordance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code"). Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Joint Announcement.

2. DEALINGS BY AN ASSOCIATE Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and based on information received by the Company on 8 September 2020 from BlackRock, Inc. ("BlackRock"), the Company wishes to announce the following dealings in the CMT Relevant Securities and CCT Relevant Securities by BlackRock, an associate of the Company1:

2.1 Dealings in CMT Relevant Securities

(i)CMT Units

Date of Dealing Nature of Dealing Number UnitsofCMT Dealing Price (S$) 7 September 2020 Purchase 18,000 1.98 Purchase 193,900 1.9761

1 BlackRock is deemed under the Code to be an "associate" of the Company in relation to the Merger solely by virtue of the fact that BlackRock holds 5 per cent. or more CMT Units in issue at the time of the relevant dealings.

As such, the Code requires dealings by BlackRock in the CMT Relevant Securities and the CCT Relevant Securities to be disclosed.

Date of Dealing Nature of Dealing Number UnitsofCMT Dealing Price (S$) 7 September 2020 Purchase 76,000 1.9734 Stock Loan Return 763,396 N/A

Based on the information received from BlackRock on 8 September 2020, BlackRock owns or controls 195,559,745 CMT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.30 per cent. of the total issued CMT Units2.

(ii)CMT Relevant Securities

Date Dealingof Nature Dealingof Number Underlying CMT Unitsof Dealing Price (S$) Consideration Paid or Received 7 September 2020 Contract for Difference - Buying to Close 39,500 1.9708 S$77,893.31 Contract Difference Buying for - 257,800 1.9764 US$373,367.62

2.2

Dealings in CCT Relevant Securities

(i)CCT Units

Date of Dealing Nature of Dealing Number UnitsofCCT Dealing Price (S$) 7 September 2020 Purchase 19,200 1.69 Purchase 44,200 1.686 Purchase 51,400 1.6729 Sale 8,400 1.6764 Stock Loan Return 1,137,945 N/A

Based on the information received from BlackRock on 8 September 2020, BlackRock owns or controls 195,344,028 CCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.06 per cent. of the total issued CCT Units3.

2 Calculated based on a total of 3,690,154,580 CMT Units.

3 Calculated based on a total of 3,861,876,136 CCT Units.

(ii)CCT Relevant Securities

Date Dealingof Nature Dealingof Number Underlying CCT Unitsof Dealing Price (S$) Consideration Paid or Received (S$) 7 September 2020 Contract for Difference - Buying to Close 10,400 1.683 17,512.83 8,800 14,818.54 187,700 1.6791 315,356.17 400 1.69 676.37 118,400 1.6792 198,936.57 Contract for Difference - Selling 9,200 1.6748 15,398.91

The CMT Manager wishes to reiterate that BlackRock is not a party acting in concert with CMT in respect of the Merger.

3.

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The directors of the CMT Manager (including those who may have delegated detailed supervision of this Announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and opinions expressed in this Announcement are fair and accurate and that there are no other material facts not contained in this Announcement the omission of which would make any statement in this Announcement misleading. The directors of the CMT Manager jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.

Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources, the sole responsibility of the directors of the CMT Manager has been to ensure through reasonable enquiries that such information is accurately extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this Announcement.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (Registration Number: 200106159R)

as manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust

Lee Ju Lin, Audrey

Company Secretary 8 September 2020