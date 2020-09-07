CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Dealings Disclosure
0
09/07/2020 | 10:50pm EDT
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 29 October 2001 (as amended))
ANNOUNCEMENT
DEALINGS DISCLOSURE
1. INTRODUCTION
CapitaLandMall Trust Management Limited (the "Company" or "CMT Manager"), as manager of CapitaLandMall Trust ("CMT"), refers to the announcement dated 22 January2020 (the "Joint Announcement") issued by the Company and CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, as manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), in relation to the proposed merger(the "Merger") of CMT and CCT by way of a trust scheme of arrangement, to be effected in accordance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs andMergers (the "Code").
Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Joint Announcement.
2. DEALINGS BY AN ASSOCIATE
Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and based on information received by the Company on 8 September 2020 from BlackRock, Inc.("BlackRock"), the Company wishes to announce the following dealings in the CMT Relevant Securities and CCT Relevant Securities by BlackRock, an associate of the Company1:
2.1Dealings in CMT Relevant Securities
(i)CMT Units
Date of Dealing
Nature of Dealing
Number UnitsofCMT
Dealing Price (S$)
7 September 2020
Purchase
18,000
1.98
Purchase
193,900
1.9761
1BlackRock is deemed under the Code to be an "associate" of the Company in relation to the Merger solely byvirtue of the fact that BlackRock holds 5 per cent. or more CMT Units in issue at the time of the relevant dealings.
As such, the Code requires dealings by BlackRock in the CMT Relevant Securities and the CCT Relevant Securities to be disclosed.
Date of Dealing
Nature of Dealing
Number UnitsofCMT
Dealing Price (S$)
7 September 2020
Purchase
76,000
1.9734
Stock Loan Return
763,396
N/A
Based on the information received from BlackRock on 8 September 2020, BlackRock owns or controls 195,559,745 CMT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.30 per cent. of the total issued CMT Units2.
(ii)CMT Relevant Securities
Date Dealingof
Nature Dealingof
Number Underlying CMT Unitsof
Dealing Price (S$)
ConsiderationPaid or Received
7 September 2020
Contract for Difference-Buying to Close
39,500
1.9708
S$77,893.31
Contract Difference Buying
for-
257,800
1.9764
US$373,367.62
2.2
Dealings in CCT Relevant Securities
(i)CCT Units
Date of Dealing
Nature of Dealing
Number UnitsofCCT
Dealing Price (S$)
7 September 2020
Purchase
19,200
1.69
Purchase
44,200
1.686
Purchase
51,400
1.6729
Sale
8,400
1.6764
Stock Loan Return
1,137,945
N/A
Based on the information received from BlackRock on 8 September 2020, BlackRock owns or controls 195,344,028 CCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.06 per cent. of the total issued CCT Units3.
2Calculated based on a total of 3,690,154,580 CMT Units.
3Calculated based on a total of 3,861,876,136 CCT Units.
(ii)CCT Relevant Securities
Date Dealingof
Nature Dealingof
Number Underlying CCT Unitsof
Dealing Price (S$)
ConsiderationPaid or Received(S$)
7 September 2020
Contract for Difference-Buying to Close
10,400
1.683
17,512.83
8,800
14,818.54
187,700
1.6791
315,356.17
400
1.69
676.37
118,400
1.6792
198,936.57
Contract for Difference-Selling
9,200
1.6748
15,398.91
The CMT Manager wishes to reiterate that BlackRock is not a party acting in concert with CMT in respect of the Merger.
3.
RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
The directors of the CMT Manager (including those who may have delegated detailed supervision of this Announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and opinions expressed in this Announcement are fair and accurate and that there are no other material facts not contained in this Announcement the omission of which would make any statement in this Announcement misleading. The directors of the CMT Manager jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.
Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources, the sole responsibility of the directors of the CMT Manager has been to ensure through reasonable enquiries that such information is accurately extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this Announcement.
Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 02:49:02 UTC