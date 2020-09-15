Log in
CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Dealings Disclosure

09/15/2020 | 11:50pm EDT

PROPOSED MERGER OF CapitaLand Mall Trust AND CapitaLand Commercial Trust

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE

  1. INTRODUCTION
    J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited ("JPMSEAL") refers to the joint announcement released on 22 January 2020, (the "Joint Announcement") in connection with the acquisition by CapitaLand Mall Trust (the "Offeror") of all the issued and paid-up units of CapitaLand Commercial Trust by way of a trust scheme of arrangement ("Trust Scheme") in accordance with The Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code").
    As stated at paragraph 6.3 of the Joint Announcement, JPMSEAL is the sole financial adviser to the Offeror in connection with the Trust Scheme.
    All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Joint Announcement.
  2. DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS
    Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code, JPMSEAL wishes to announce the dealings by its associates (the "Relevant Entities") in the relevant securities of the Offeror on 15 September 2020, details of which are set out in the Schedule hereto.

Issued by

J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited

16 September 2020

Singapore

Schedule

Dealing in

Units

Resultant Total of

Equivalent

Units owned

Name of Relevant Entity and (if

Total Amount

or controlled by

% of Resultant

Date of

Number of

Price

Highest and Lowest Prices

(Paid)/

the associate and by

different) name of the ultimate

Description of Security

Nature of Transaction

Total of Equivalent

Dealing

Units

(SGD)

Paid or Received (SGD)

(Received)

investment

beneficial owner or controller

Units

(SGD)

accounts under

the discretionary

management of the

associate

Buy/Sell

Product Type

Nature of Dealing

Highest

Lowest

15-Sep-20

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

Sell

REIT

Index Hedge

(36,700)

2.02

2.02

2.02

74,104.35

16,062,858

0.44%

(dealing as principal)

15-Sep-20

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

Sell

REIT

Index Hedge

(38,200)

2.01

2.02

2.01

76,928.24

16,024,658

0.43%

(dealing as principal)

15-Sep-20

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

Buy

REIT

Index Hedge

25,100

2.02

2.02

2.01

50,703.27

16,049,758

0.43%

(dealing as principal)

15-Sep-20

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

Sell

REIT

Index Hedge

(12,700)

2.01

2.02

2.01

25,567.77

16,037,058

0.43%

(dealing as principal)

15-Sep-20

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

Sell

REIT

Swap Hedge

(21,100)

2.01

2.02

2.01

42,429.03

16,015,958

0.43%

(dealing as principal)

Dealing in

Derivatives

Total

Date of

Name of Relevant Entity and (if

Number of Units to

Maturity

Closing Out

Reference

Amount

different) name of the ultimate

Description of Security

Nature of Transaction

which the

(Date)/

Date (if

(Paid)/

Dealing

Price (SGD)

beneficial owner or controller

Derivatives relate

(Period)

applicable)

(Received)

(SGD)

Buy/Sell

Product Type

Nature of Dealing

15-Sep-20

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

Buy

REIT

Swap

21,100

8-Feb-23

-

2.01

42,421.55

(dealing as principal)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 03:49:06 UTC
