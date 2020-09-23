CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Dealings Disclosure

PROPOSED MERGER OF CapitaLand Mall Trust AND CapitaLand Commercial Trust
DEALINGS DISCLOSURE
-
INTRODUCTION
J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited ("JPMSEAL") refers to the joint announcement released on 22 January 2020, (the "Joint Announcement") in connection with the acquisition by CapitaLand Mall Trust (the "Offeror") of all the issued and paid-up units of CapitaLand Commercial Trust by way of a trust scheme of arrangement ("Trust Scheme") in accordance with The Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code").
As stated at paragraph 6.3 of the Joint Announcement, JPMSEAL is the sole financial adviser to the Offeror in connection with the Trust Scheme.
All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Joint Announcement.
-
DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS
Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code, JPMSEAL wishes to announce the dealings by its associates (the "Relevant Entities") in the relevant securities of the Offeror on 23 September 2020, details of which are set out in the Schedule hereto.
Issued by
J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited
24 September 2020
Singapore
Schedule
|
|
Dealing in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resultant Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of Equivalent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of Relevant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Units owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
or controlled by
|
|
|
% of
|
|
|
|
|
|
Entity and (if
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Highest and Lowest
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
the associate
|
|
|
Resultant
|
|
|
Date of
|
|
|
different) name of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description of Security
|
|
|
|
Nature of Transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prices Paid or
|
|
|
(Paid)/
|
|
|
and by
|
|
|
Total of
|
|
|
Dealing
|
|
|
the ultimate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Units
|
|
|
(SGD)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Received (SGD)
|
|
|
(Received)
|
|
|
investment
|
|
|
Equivalent
|
|
|
|
|
|
beneficial owner or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(SGD)
|
|
|
accounts under
|
|
|
Units
|
|
|
|
|
|
controller
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the discretionary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
management of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the associate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buy/Sell
|
|
Product Type
|
Nature of Dealing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Highest
|
Lowest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
J.P. MORGAN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-Sep-20
|
|
SECURITIES PLC
|
|
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
|
Buy
|
|
REIT
|
Index Hedge
|
18,700
|
|
1.99
|
|
1.99
|
1.99
|
|
37,227.88
|
|
15,832,058
|
|
0.43%
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dealing as principal)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
J.P. MORGAN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-Sep-20
|
|
SECURITIES PLC
|
|
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
|
Buy
|
|
REIT
|
Index Hedge
|
2,300
|
|
1.97
|
|
1.97
|
1.97
|
|
4,532.81
|
|
15,834,358
|
|
0.43%
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dealing as principal)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
J.P. MORGAN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-Sep-20
|
|
SECURITIES PLC
|
|
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
|
Sell
|
|
REIT
|
Derivative Settlement
|
(183,645)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
15,650,713
|
|
0.42%
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dealing as principal)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
