CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

(C38U)
CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Dealings Disclosure

09/23/2020 | 11:00pm EDT

PROPOSED MERGER OF CapitaLand Mall Trust AND CapitaLand Commercial Trust

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE

  1. INTRODUCTION
    J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited ("JPMSEAL") refers to the joint announcement released on 22 January 2020, (the "Joint Announcement") in connection with the acquisition by CapitaLand Mall Trust (the "Offeror") of all the issued and paid-up units of CapitaLand Commercial Trust by way of a trust scheme of arrangement ("Trust Scheme") in accordance with The Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code").
    As stated at paragraph 6.3 of the Joint Announcement, JPMSEAL is the sole financial adviser to the Offeror in connection with the Trust Scheme.
    All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Joint Announcement.
  2. DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS
    Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code, JPMSEAL wishes to announce the dealings by its associates (the "Relevant Entities") in the relevant securities of the Offeror on 23 September 2020, details of which are set out in the Schedule hereto.

Issued by

J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited

24 September 2020

Singapore

Schedule

Dealing in

Units

Resultant Total

of Equivalent

Name of Relevant

Units owned

Total

or controlled by

% of

Entity and (if

Highest and Lowest

Amount

the associate

Resultant

Date of

different) name of

Number of

Price

Description of Security

Nature of Transaction

Prices Paid or

(Paid)/

and by

Total of

Dealing

the ultimate

Units

(SGD)

Received (SGD)

(Received)

investment

Equivalent

beneficial owner or

(SGD)

accounts under

Units

controller

the discretionary

management of

the associate

Buy/Sell

Product Type

Nature of Dealing

Highest

Lowest

J.P. MORGAN

23-Sep-20

SECURITIES PLC

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

Buy

REIT

Index Hedge

18,700

1.99

1.99

1.99

37,227.88

15,832,058

0.43%

(dealing as principal)

J.P. MORGAN

23-Sep-20

SECURITIES PLC

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

Buy

REIT

Index Hedge

2,300

1.97

1.97

1.97

4,532.81

15,834,358

0.43%

(dealing as principal)

J.P. MORGAN

23-Sep-20

SECURITIES PLC

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

Sell

REIT

Derivative Settlement

(183,645)

-

-

-

-

15,650,713

0.42%

(dealing as principal)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 02:59:04 UTC
