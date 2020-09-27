CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Dealings Disclosure
09/27/2020 | 11:25pm EDT
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 29 October 2001 (as amended))
ANNOUNCEMENT
DEALINGS DISCLOSURE
INTRODUCTION
CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (the "Company" or "CMT Manager"), as manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), refers to the announcement dated 22 January
2020 (the "Joint Announcement") issued by the Company and CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, as manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), in relation to the proposed merger (the "Merger") of CMT and CCT by way of a trust scheme of arrangement, to be effected in accordance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and
Mergers (the "Code").
Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Joint Announcement.
DEALINGS BY AN ASSOCIATE
Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and based on information received by the Company on 28 September 2020 from BlackRock, Inc. ("BlackRock"), the Company wishes to announce the following dealings in the CMT Relevant Securities and CCT Relevant Securities by BlackRock, an associate of the Company1:
2.1 Dealings in CMT Relevant Securities
CMT Units
Date of Dealing
Nature of Dealing
Number of
CMT
Dealing Price (S$)
Units
25 September 2020
Purchase
166,400
1.99
Sale
23,400
1.99
1 BlackRock is deemed under the Code to be an "associate" of the Company in relation to the Merger solely by virtue of the fact that BlackRock holds 5 per cent. or more CMT Units in issue at the time of the relevant dealings. As such, the Code requires dealings by BlackRock in the CMT Relevant Securities and the CCT Relevant Securities to be disclosed.
Date of Dealing
Nature of Dealing
Number of
CMT
Dealing Price (S$)
Units
Purchase
83,500
1.9828
25 September 2020
Purchase
16,200
1.9809
In-specie Transfer
1,200
N/A
Stock Loan Return
400,000
N/A
Based on the information received from BlackRock on 28 September 2020, BlackRock owns or controls 198,659,947 CMT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.38 per cent. of the total issued CMT Units2.
CMT Relevant Securities
Date
of
Nature
of
Number
of
Dealing
Consideration
Dealing
Dealing
Underlying
Price (S$)
Paid or Received
CMT Units
(US$)
25 September
Contract
for
Difference
-
188,600
1.9815
271,978.78
2020
Buying
2.2 Dealings in CCT Relevant Securities
CCT Units
Date of Dealing
Nature of Dealing
Number of
CCT
Dealing Price (S$)
Units
Purchase
193,000
1.71
Sale
4,800
1.71
25 September 2020
Sale
196,000
1.6975
In-specie Transfer
26,700
N/A
Stock Loan Return
N/A
Based on the information received from BlackRock on 28 September 2020, BlackRock owns or controls 195,860,557 CCT Units after the dealings reported above, representing approximately 5.07 per cent. of the total issued CCT Units3.
Calculated based on a total of 3,690,154,580 CMT Units.
Calculated based on a total of 3,861,876,136 CCT Units.
CCT Relevant Securities
Date
of
Nature
of
Number
of
Dealing
Consideration
Dealing
Dealing
Underlying
Price (S$)
Paid or Received
CCT Units
36,400
1.691
S$61,518.55
25 September
Contract
for
21,300
S$35,998.49
Difference
-
1,000
1.689
S$1,688.07
2020
Selling to Open
11,600
1.6897
S$19,588.76
572,200
1.6954
US$705,247.54
The CMT Manager wishes to reiterate that BlackRock is not a party acting in concert with CMT in respect of the Merger.
3. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
The directors of the CMT Manager (including those who may have delegated detailed supervision of this Announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and opinions expressed in this Announcement are fair and accurate and that there are no other material facts not contained in this Announcement the omission of which would make any statement in this Announcement misleading. The directors of the CMT Manager jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.
Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources, the sole responsibility of the directors of the CMT Manager has been to ensure through reasonable enquiries that such information is accurately extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this Announcement.
Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 03:24:01 UTC