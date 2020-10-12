CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Dealings Disclosure
0
10/12/2020 | 11:45pm EDT
PROPOSED MERGER OF CapitaLand Mall Trust AND CapitaLand Commercial Trust
DEALINGS DISCLOSURE
INTRODUCTION
J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited ("JPMSEAL") refers to the joint announcement released on 22 January 2020, (the "Joint Announcement") in connection with the acquisition by CapitaLand Mall Trust (the "Offeror") of all the issued and paid-up units of CapitaLand Commercial Trust by way of a trust scheme of arrangement ("Trust Scheme") in accordance with The Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code").
As stated at paragraph 6.3 of the Joint Announcement, JPMSEAL is the sole financial adviser to the Offeror in connection with the Trust Scheme.
All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Joint Announcement.
DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS
Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code, JPMSEAL wishes to announce the dealings by its associates (the "Relevant Entities")in the relevant securities of the Offeror on12 October 2020, details of which are set out in the Schedule hereto.
Issued by
J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited
13 October 2020
Singapore
Schedule
Dealing in
Units
Resultant Total of
Equivalent
Units owned
Name of Relevant
Total
or controlled by
% of
Date of
Entity and (if different)
Number
Price
Highest and Lowest
Amount
the associate and
Resultant
name of the ultimate
Description of Security
Nature of Transaction
Prices Paid or
(Paid)/
by
Total of
Dealing
of Units
(SGD)
beneficial owner or
Received (SGD)
(Received)
investment
Equivalent
controller
(SGD)
accounts under
Units
the discretionary
management of
the associate
Buy/Sell
Product Type
Nature of Dealing
Highest
Lowest
J.P. MORGAN
12-Oct-20
SECURITIES PLC
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Sell
REIT
Swap Hedge
(300)
1.95
1.95
1.95
584.77
16,049,683
0.43%
(dealing as principal)
J.P. MORGAN
12-Oct-20
SECURITIES PLC
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Buy
REIT
Swap Hedge
74,200
1.96
1.96
1.96
145,490.17
16,123,883
0.44%
(dealing as principal)
J.P. MORGAN
12-Oct-20
SECURITIES PLC
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Buy
REIT
Index Hedge
51,300
1.94
1.94
1.94
99,561.80
16,175,183
0.44%
(dealing as principal)
J.P. MORGAN
12-Oct-20
SECURITIES PLC
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Buy
REIT
Swap Hedge
1,000
1.94
1.94
1.94
1,940.77
16,176,183
0.44%
(dealing as principal)
J.P. MORGAN
12-Oct-20
SECURITIES PLC
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Buy
REIT
Index Hedge
30,500
1.94
1.94
1.94
59,193.66
16,206,683
0.44%
(dealing as principal)
J.P. MORGAN
12-Oct-20
SECURITIES PLC
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Buy
REIT
Swap Hedge
25,100
1.96
1.96
1.96
49,170.17
16,231,783
0.44%
(dealing as principal)
Dealing in
Derivatives
Name of Relevant Entity and (if
Number of Units to
Maturity
Closing Out
Total Amount
Date of
Reference
(Paid)/
different) name of the ultimate
Description of Security
Nature of Transaction
which the
(Date)/
Date (if
Dealing
Price (SGD)
(Received)
beneficial owner or controller
Derivatives relate
(Period)
applicable)
(SGD)
Buy/Sell
Product Type
Nature of Dealing
12-Oct-20
J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Sell
REIT
Swap
(7,500)
8-Nov-21
-
1.96
14,692.28
(dealing as principal)
12-Oct-20
J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Sell
REIT
Swap
(22,300)
8-Nov-21
-
1.96
43,734.76
(dealing as principal)
12-Oct-20
J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Sell
REIT
Swap
(51,900)
8-Nov-21
-
1.96
101,786.28
(dealing as principal)
12-Oct-20
J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Sell
REIT
Swap
(17,600)
8-Nov-21
-
1.96
34,477.89
(dealing as principal)
12-Oct-20
J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Sell
REIT
Swap
(1,000)
27-Oct-21
-
1.94
1,941.07
(dealing as principal)
12-Oct-20
J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Buy
REIT
Swap
300
9-Nov-21
-
1.95
585.00
(dealing as principal)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 03:44:06 UTC