CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Dealings Disclosure
0
10/18/2020 | 11:05pm EDT
PROPOSED MERGER OF CapitaLand Mall Trust AND CapitaLand Commercial Trust
DEALINGS DISCLOSURE
INTRODUCTION
J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited ("JPMSEAL") refers to the joint announcement released on 22 January 2020, (the "Joint Announcement") in connection with the acquisition by CapitaLand Mall Trust (the "Offeror") of all the issued and paid-up units of CapitaLand Commercial Trust by way of a trust scheme of arrangement ("Trust Scheme") in accordance with The Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code").
As stated at paragraph 6.3 of the Joint Announcement, JPMSEAL is the sole financial adviser to the Offeror in connection with the Trust Scheme.
All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Joint Announcement.
DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS
Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code, JPMSEAL wishes to announce the dealings by its associates (the "Relevant Entities")in the relevant securities of the Offeror on16 October 2020, details of which are set out in the Schedule hereto.
Issued by
J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited
19 October 2020
SINGAPORE
Schedule
Dealing in
Units
Resultant
Total of
Equivalent
Units owned
or controlled
Total
by
% of
Name of Relevant Entity and
Highest and
the associate
Amount
Resultant
Date of
(if different) name of the
Number
Price
Lowest Prices
and by
Description of Security
Nature of Transaction
(Paid)/
Total of
Dealing
ultimate beneficial owner or
of Units
(SGD)
Paid or Received
investment
(Received)
Equivalent
controller
(SGD)
accounts
(SGD)
Units
under
the
discretionary
management
of the
associate
Buy/Sell
Product Type
Nature of Dealing
Highest
Lowest
16-Oct-20
J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Sell
REIT
Swap Hedge
(300)
1.94
1.94
1.94
581.77
16,111,583
0.44%
(dealing as principal)
16-Oct-20
J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Buy
REIT
Swap Hedge
1,000
1.91
1.91
1.91
1,910.76
16,112,583
0.44%
(dealing as principal)
16-Oct-20
J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Buy
REIT
Swap Hedge
1,000
1.91
1.91
1.91
1,910.76
16,113,583
0.44%
(dealing as principal)
16-Oct-20
J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Buy
REIT
Swap Hedge
1,000
1.91
1.91
1.91
1,910.76
16,114,583
0.44%
(dealing as principal)
16-Oct-20
J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Sell
REIT
Index Hedge
(5,000)
1.91
1.91
1.91
9,546.18
16,109,583
0.44%
(dealing as principal)
Dealing in
Derivatives
Number
Closing
Total
Name of Relevant Entity and (if
of Units to
Maturity
Reference
Amount
Date of
Out Date
different) name of the ultimate
Description of Security
Nature of Transaction
which the
(Date)/
Price
(Paid)/
Dealing
(if
beneficial owner or controller
Derivatives
(Period)
(SGD)
(Received)
applicable)
relate
(SGD)
Buy/Sell
Product Type
Nature of Dealing
16-Oct-20
J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Sell
REIT
Swap
(1,000)
27-Oct-21
-
1.91
1,911.05
(dealing as principal)
16-Oct-20
J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Sell
REIT
Swap
(1,000)
9-Nov-21
-
1.91
1,911.05
(dealing as principal)
16-Oct-20
J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Sell
REIT
Swap
(1,000)
9-Nov-21
-
1.91
1,911.05
(dealing as principal)
16-Oct-20
J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Buy
REIT
Swap
300
9-Nov-21
-
1.94
582.00
(dealing as principal)
