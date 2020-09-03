Log in
CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of Capitaland Mall Trust And Capitaland Commercial Trust (Dealings Disclosure)

09/03/2020 | 11:25pm EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 4, 2020 11:11
Status New
Announcement Sub Title PROPOSED MERGER OF CAPITALAND MALL TRUST AND CAPITALAND COMMERCIAL TRUST (Dealings Disclosure)
Announcement Reference SG200904OTHR1C2C
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Ju Lin, Audrey
Designation Company Secretary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 03:24:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 672 M 492 M 492 M
Net income 2020 365 M 268 M 268 M
Net Debt 2020 3 376 M 2 475 M 2 475 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 4,61%
Capitalization 7 233 M 5 296 M 5 301 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,8x
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,28 SGD
Last Close Price 1,96 SGD
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Tan CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Swee Lian Teo Chairman
Sze Yung Chew Chief Financial Officer
Kian Chew Tan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Khai Fatt Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST-20.33%5 305
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-54.46%20 752
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-22.06%17 090
SCENTRE GROUP-40.73%8 487
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-34.97%6 942
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-32.38%6 293
