CapitaLand Mall Trust : Proposed Merger Of Capitaland Mall Trust And Capitaland Commercial Trust (Dealings Disclosure)
09/23/2020 | 11:20pm EDT
General Announcement
Sep 24, 2020 11:12
New
PROPOSED MERGER OF CAPITALAND MALL TRUST AND CAPITALAND COMMERCIAL TRUST (Dealings Disclosure)
SG200924OTHRMB0R
Lee Ju Lin, Audrey
Company Secretary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited on the above matter is for information.
Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 03:19:05 UTC
All news about CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Sales 2020
670 M
488 M
488 M
Net income 2020
365 M
266 M
266 M
Net Debt 2020
3 376 M
2 459 M
2 459 M
P/E ratio 2020
19,7x
Yield 2020
4,60%
Capitalization
7 270 M
5 305 M
5 293 M
EV / Sales 2020
15,9x
EV / Sales 2021
14,3x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
97,6%
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Average target price
2,30 SGD
Last Close Price
1,97 SGD
Spread / Highest target
34,5%
Spread / Average Target
16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target
-1,02%
