Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Appointment Of Mr Ng Wai King As Non-Executive Independent Director

Mr Ng Wai King was a director of CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited ('CCTML'), the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ('CCT') prior to its merger with CapitaLand Mall Trust ('CMT').

Following the merger, the reconstituted Board shall comprise members from CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited (formerly known as CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited) ('CICTML') and CCTML's boards, to provide assurance of continuity to unitholders and achieve an optimal balance of experience, skills and knowledge relevant to the merged entity's business. Given CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust ('CICT')'s expanded investment mandate and enlarged portfolio which encompass office assets as well as a wider geographical focus, Mr Ng's prior experience and knowledge as a board member of CCTML coupled with his outstanding professional credentials and expertise would be beneficial to the merged entity, and he will be able to contribute to the deliberations of the Board of CICTML.

