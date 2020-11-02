Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  CapitaLand Mall Trust    C38U   SG1M51904654

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

(C38U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Appointment Of Mr Ng Wai King As Non-Executive Independent Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 05:40pm EST
Mr Ng Wai King was a director of CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited ('CCTML'), the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ('CCT') prior to its merger with CapitaLand Mall Trust ('CMT').

Following the merger, the reconstituted Board shall comprise members from CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited (formerly known as CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited) ('CICTML') and CCTML's boards, to provide assurance of continuity to unitholders and achieve an optimal balance of experience, skills and knowledge relevant to the merged entity's business. Given CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust ('CICT')'s expanded investment mandate and enlarged portfolio which encompass office assets as well as a wider geographical focus, Mr Ng's prior experience and knowledge as a board member of CCTML coupled with his outstanding professional credentials and expertise would be beneficial to the merged entity, and he will be able to contribute to the deliberations of the Board of CICTML.

Disclaimer

Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 22:39:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
05:40pCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Retirement Of Mr Gay Chee Cheong As Non-E..
PU
05:40pCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Retirement Of Mr Fong Kwok Jen As Non-Exe..
PU
05:40pCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Retirement Of Mr Ng Chee Khern As Non-Exe..
PU
05:40pCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Retirement Of Mr Tan Kian Chew As Non-Exe..
PU
05:40pCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Mr Ng Wai King As Non-Ex..
PU
05:40pCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Mrs Quek Bin Hwee As Non..
PU
10/29CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
10/28CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Payment Of Scheme Consideration, Delisting Of Cct, Issua..
PU
10/27CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Key Management Of Cmtml (To Be Renamed Capitaland Integr..
PU
10/21CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 690 M 505 M 505 M
Net income 2020 299 M 219 M 219 M
Net Debt 2020 3 423 M 2 505 M 2 505 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 5,28%
Capitalization 11 388 M 8 335 M 8 334 M
EV / Sales 2020 21,5x
EV / Sales 2021 20,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Duration : Period :
CapitaLand Mall Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,29 SGD
Last Close Price 1,76 SGD
Spread / Highest target 50,6%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Tan CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Swee Lian Teo Chairman
Sze Yung Chew Chief Financial Officer
Kian Chew Tan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Khai Fatt Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST-28.46%8 200
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-57.83%19 213
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-28.36%15 705
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-43.60%6 022
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-40.30%5 555
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-50.46%4 437
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group