Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Retirement Of Mr Fong Kwok Jen As Non-Executive Independent Director

11/02/2020 | 05:40pm EST
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 3, 2020 6:18
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Retirement of Mr Fong Kwok Jen as Non-Executive Independent Director
Announcement Reference SG201103OTHR67YD
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Ju Lin, Audrey
Designation Company Secretary, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Retirement of Mr Fong Kwok Jen as Non-Executive Independent Director. Mr Fong has also relinquished his role as a member of Audit Committee.
Additional Details
Name Of Person Mr Fong Kwok Jen
Age 71
Is effective date of cessation known? Yes
If yes, please provide the date 03/11/2020
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Under the Securities and Futures (Licensing and Conduct of Business) Regulations issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, an independent director is one who has not served as a director for a continuous period of nine years ('9-year Rule'). Mr Fong Kwok Jen has served as a Non-Executive Independent Director for almost nine years, and is retiring as an independent director pursuant to the 9-year Rule.
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Date of Appointment to current position 01/11/2012
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 4
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Non-Executive Independent Director and Member of Audit Committee
Role and responsibilities Non-Executive Independent Director and Member of Audit Committee
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries Nil
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? Yes
Shareholding Details 66,397 units in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (direct interest).
Past (for the last 5 years) Please refer to the attached Appendix A.
Present Please refer to the attached Appendix A.

Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 22:39:03 UTC

