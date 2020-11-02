Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Retirement Of Mr Ng Chee Khern As Non-Executive Independent Director

|
Announcement Title
|
Change - Announcement of Cessation
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Nov 3, 2020 6:18
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Retirement of Mr Ng Chee Khern as Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG201103OTHROQXQ
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Lee Ju Lin, Audrey
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Retirement of Mr Ng Chee Khern as Non-Executive Independent Director. Mr Ng has also relinquished his role as a member of Audit Committee.
|
Additional Details
|
Name Of Person
|
Mr Ng Chee Khern
|
Age
|
55
|
Is effective date of cessation known?
|
Yes
|
If yes, please provide the date
|
03/11/2020
|
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation
|
Under the Securities and Futures (Licensing and Conduct of Business) Regulations issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, an independent director is one who has not served as a director for a continuous period of nine years ('9-year Rule'). Mr Ng Chee Khern has served as a Non-Executive Independent Director for almost nine years, and is retiring as an independent director pursuant to the 9-year Rule.
|
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?
|
No
|
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
|
No
|
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
|
No
|
Date of Appointment to current position
|
08/06/2012
|
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?
|
Yes
|
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
|
4
|
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)
|
Non-Executive Independent Director and Member of Audit Committee
|
Role and responsibilities
|
Non-Executive Independent Director and Member of Audit Committee
|
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
|
Nil
|
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?
|
No
|
Past (for the last 5 years)
|
Please refer to the attached Appendix A.
|
Present
|
Please refer to the attached Appendix A.