Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Retirement Of Mr Tan Kian Chew As Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

|
Announcement Title
|
Change - Announcement of Cessation
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Nov 3, 2020 6:17
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Retirement of Mr Tan Kian Chew as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG201103OTHRFHTN
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Lee Ju Lin, Audrey
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Retirement of Mr Tan Kian Chew as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director.
|
Additional Details
|
Name Of Person
|
Mr Tan Kian Chew
|
Age
|
66
|
Is effective date of cessation known?
|
Yes
|
If yes, please provide the date
|
03/11/2020
|
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation
|
As part of the board renewal process, Mr Tan Kian Chew is retiring as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, having served on the Board for more than 10 years.
|
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?
|
No
|
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
|
No
|
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
|
No
|
Date of Appointment to current position
|
03/05/2010
|
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?
|
Yes
|
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
|
4
|
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)
|
Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Role and responsibilities
|
Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
|
Nil
|
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?
|
Yes
|
Shareholding Details
|
178,429 units (direct interest) and 59,000 units (deemed interest) in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust.
|
Past (for the last 5 years)
|
Please refer to the attached Appendix A.
|
Present
|
Please refer to the attached Appendix A.