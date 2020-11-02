Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Retirement Of Mr Tan Kian Chew As Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation

Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 3, 2020 6:17

Status New

Announcement Sub Title Retirement of Mr Tan Kian Chew as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

Announcement Reference SG201103OTHRFHTN

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Ju Lin, Audrey

Designation Company Secretary, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited

Retirement of Mr Tan Kian Chew as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director.



Additional Details

Name Of Person Mr Tan Kian Chew

Age 66

Is effective date of cessation known? Yes

If yes, please provide the date 03/11/2020

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation As part of the board renewal process, Mr Tan Kian Chew is retiring as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, having served on the Board for more than 10 years.

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Date of Appointment to current position 03/05/2010

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 4

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

Role and responsibilities Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries Nil

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? Yes

Shareholding Details 178,429 units (direct interest) and 59,000 units (deemed interest) in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust.

Past (for the last 5 years) Please refer to the attached Appendix A.