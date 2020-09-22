Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
0
09/22/2020 | 12:35am EDT
Announcement Title
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast
Sep 22, 2020 12:20
Status
Replace
Announcement Reference
SG200904XMETIVUY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lee Ju Lin, Audrey
Designation
Company Secretary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please refer to the following documents attached for information: 1. Responses to Substantial and Relevant Questions 2. Joint News Release with CapitaLand Commercial Trust - CMT and CCT engage retail investors on merits of proposed merger at SIAS dialogue sessions
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
29/09/2020 10:30:00
Response Deadline Date
27/09/2020 10:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
The EGM will be held by electronic means. Unitholders will not be able to attend the EGM in person.
