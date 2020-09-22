Log in
CapitaLand Mall Trust

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

(C38U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

09/22/2020 | 12:35am EDT
Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 22, 2020 12:20
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG200904XMETIVUY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Ju Lin, Audrey
Designation Company Secretary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the following documents attached for information: 1. Responses to Substantial and Relevant Questions 2. Joint News Release with CapitaLand Commercial Trust - CMT and CCT engage retail investors on merits of proposed merger at SIAS dialogue sessions
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 29/09/2020 10:30:00
Response Deadline Date 27/09/2020 10:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue The EGM will be held by electronic means. Unitholders will not be able to attend the EGM in person.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Capitaland Mall Trust published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 04:34:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 670 M 492 M 492 M
Net income 2020 365 M 268 M 268 M
Net Debt 2020 3 376 M 2 479 M 2 479 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
Yield 2020 4,49%
Capitalization 7 454 M 5 466 M 5 472 M
EV / Sales 2020 16,2x
EV / Sales 2021 14,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Duration : Period :
CapitaLand Mall Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND MALL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,30 SGD
Last Close Price 2,02 SGD
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Tan CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Swee Lian Teo Chairman
Sze Yung Chew Chief Financial Officer
Kian Chew Tan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Khai Fatt Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST-17.89%5 466
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-53.12%21 361
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-22.48%17 356
SCENTRE GROUP-42.56%8 604
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-36.49%6 780
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-30.94%6 426
