Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 13, 2022

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Cayman Islands 001-36027 98-1598114 (State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer

Identification No.)

353 Lexington Avenue, Suite 502

New York, New York10016

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (646) 202-1838

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Units, each consisting of one Class A ordinary share, par value $0.0001 per share, and one-half of one redeemable warrant CMCAU The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share CMCA The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Redeemable warrants included as part of the units, each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per share CMCAW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company x

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 4.02. Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review.

In connection with the preparation of the financial statements of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (the "Company") as of March 31, 2022, the Company's management, in consultation with its advisors, re-evaluated the Company's accounting for complex financial instruments, specifically forward purchase agreement liabilities. After further review of the Company's accounting for its forward purchase agreement, it was determined that an adjustment was required to the Company's financial statements as of December 3, 2021, and as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Therefore, on July 13, 2022, the Company's management and the audit committee of the Company's board of directors (the "Audit Committee") concluded that the Company's previously issued (i) audited balance sheet included in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K as of December 3, 2021, filed with the SEC on December 9, 2021 and (ii) unaudited interim financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 14, 2022 (collectively, the "Affected Periods"), should be restated to treat the forward purchase agreement as a liability and should no longer be relied upon. As such, the Company will restate its financial statements for the Affected Periods in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the annual period ended March 31, 2022, to be filed with the SEC (the "2022 Form 10-K"), as described therein.

The Company does not expect any of the above changes will have any impact on its cash position and cash held in the trust account established in connection with the Company's initial public offering (the "Trust Account").

The Company's management has concluded that in light of the classification error described above, a material weakness exists in the Company's internal control over financial reporting and that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective. The Company's remediation plan with respect to such material weakness will be described in more detail in the 2022 Form 10-K.

The Company's management and the Audit Committee have discussed the matters disclosed in this Current Report on Form 8-K pursuant to this Item 4.02 with Marcum LLP, the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this Current Report on Form 8-K are forward-looking statements. When used in this Current Report on Form 8-K, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will", "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the impact of the Company's restatement of certain historical financial statements, the Company's cash position, and cash held in the Trust Account and any proposed remediation measures with respect to identified material weaknesses. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management on the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.