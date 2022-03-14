Log in
    CAPT   CA1407031097

CAPITAN MINING INC.

(CAPT)
Michael Gentile, CFA Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of Capitan Mining Inc.

03/14/2022 | 06:40pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2022) - Michael Gentile announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition ("Acquisition") of 487,500 common shares ("Shares") in the capital of Capitan Mining Inc. ("Capitan Mining").

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Gentile beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 9,158,500 Shares, representing approximately 17.02% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owns and controls, an aggregate of 9,646,000 Shares, representing approximately 17.93% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares an undiluted and partially diluted basis.

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Gentile has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of Capitan Mining either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR or from Michael Gentile at 514-591-4227.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116764


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,92 M -0,72 M -0,72 M
Net cash 2021 2,71 M 2,12 M 2,12 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27,4 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Alberto J. Orozco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert James Scott Chief Financial Officer
John-Mark Gardner Staude Chairman
Oscar Jimenez Head-Operations
Francisco Arturo Bonillas Zepeda Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAN MINING INC.117.02%22
BHP GROUP LIMITED14.92%176 412
RIO TINTO PLC13.74%120 962
GLENCORE PLC36.36%87 932
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC29.31%61 830
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.32%42 188