Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Capitec Bank Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPI   ZAE000035861

CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CPI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
2074.70 ZAR   +0.47%
07:22aCAPITEC BANK : Acceptance by Directors and Prescribed Officers Of Options Granted In Terms Of A Share Incentive Scheme
PU
05/30CAPITEC BANK : Results of the Annual General Meeting
PU
05/27TRANSCRIPT : Capitec Bank Holdings Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capitec Bank : Acceptance by Directors and Prescribed Officers Of Options Granted In Terms Of A Share Incentive Scheme

06/10/2022 | 07:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED

Registration number: 1999/025903/06

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registered bank controlling company

Share Code: CPI

ISIN Number: ZAE000035861

ACCEPTANCE BY DIRECTORS AND PRESCRIBED OFFICERS OF OPTIONS GRANTED IN TERMS OF A SHARE INCENTIVE SCHEME

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information, relating to the acceptance of options by directors and prescribed officers, are disclosed:

1. NAME OF DIRECTOR

GM Fourie

COMPANY OF WHICH HE IS A DIRECTOR

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited

STATUS: EXECUTIVE/NON-EXECUTIVE

Executive

TYPE OF SECURITIES

Options to subscribe for ordinary

shares in the share capital of

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited

CLASS OF SECURITIES

Ordinary

DATE OF ACCEPTANCE

9 June 2022

OPTION STRIKE PRICE

R2 067.19

NUMBER OF OPTIONS GRANTED

18 513

TOTAL DEEMED RAND VALUE OF

R38 269 888.47

SECURITIES

STRIKE DATES OF OPTIONS

The date of public announcement

of the annual financial results

on SENS in each of 2025, 2026,

2027 and 2028

PERIOD OF EXERCISE

NATURE OF TRANSACTION

NATURE AND EXTENT OF THE DIRECTOR'S INTEREST IN THE TRANSACTION

2. NAME OF DIRECTOR

The options mature in tranches of 25% each and participants have a six month period from the respective strike dates during which options can be exercised

Acceptance of options granted (off-market transaction)

Direct, beneficial

NS Mashiya

COMPANY OF WHICH HE IS A DIRECTOR

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited

STATUS: EXECUTIVE/NON-EXECUTIVE

Executive

TYPE OF SECURITIES

Options to subscribe for ordinary

shares in the share capital of

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited

CLASS OF SECURITIES

Ordinary

DATE OF ACCEPTANCE

9 June 2022

OPTION STRIKE PRICE

R2 067.19

NUMBER OF OPTIONS GRANTED

5 964

TOTAL DEEMED RAND VALUE OF

R12 328 721.16

SECURITIES

STRIKE DATES OF OPTIONS

The date of public announcement

of the annual financial results

on SENS in each of 2025, 2026,

2027 and 2028

PERIOD OF EXERCISE

The options mature in tranches of

25% each and participants have a

six month period from the

respective strike dates during

which options can be exercised

NATURE OF TRANSACTION

Acceptance of options granted

(off-market transaction)

NATURE AND EXTENT OF THE

Direct, beneficial

DIRECTOR'S INTEREST IN THE

TRANSACTION

3. NAME OF PRESCRIBED OFFICER

COMPANY OF WHICH HE IS A PRESCRIBED OFFICER

TYPE OF SECURITIES

CLASS OF SECURITIES DATE OF ACCEPTANCE OPTION STRIKE PRICE NUMBER OF OPTIONS GRANTED TOTAL DEEMED RAND VALUE OF

HAJ Lourens

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited

Options to subscribe for ordinary shares in the share capital of Capitec Bank Holdings Limited

Ordinary

9 June 2022

R2 067.19

9 272

R19 166 985.68

SECURITIES

STRIKE DATES OF OPTIONS

PERIOD OF EXERCISE

NATURE OF TRANSACTION

NATURE AND EXTENT OF THE PRESCRIBED OFFICER'S INTEREST IN THE TRANSACTION

4. NAME OF PRESCRIBED OFFICER

COMPANY OF WHICH HE IS A PRESCRIBED OFFICER

TYPE OF SECURITIES

CLASS OF SECURITIES DATE OF ACCEPTANCE OPTION STRIKE PRICE NUMBER OF OPTIONS GRANTED

TOTAL DEEMED RAND VALUE OF SECURITIES

STRIKE DATES OF OPTIONS

PERIOD OF EXERCISE

NATURE OF TRANSACTION

NATURE AND EXTENT OF THE

The date of public announcement of the annual financial results on SENS in each of 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028

The options mature in tranches of 25% each and participants have a six month period from the respective strike dates during which options can be exercised

Acceptance of options granted (off-market transaction)

Direct, beneficial

W de Bruyn

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited

Options to subscribe for ordinary shares in the share capital of Capitec Bank Holdings Limited

Ordinary

9 June 2022

R2 067.19

8 314

R17 186 617.66

The date of public announcement of the annual financial results on SENS in each of 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028

The options mature in tranches of 25% each and participants have a six month period from the respective strike dates during which options can be exercised

Acceptance of options granted (off-market transaction)

Direct, beneficial

PRESCRIBED OFFICER'S INTEREST IN THE TRANSACTION

  1. NAME OF PRESCRIBED OFFICER
    COMPANY OF WHICH HE IS A PRESCRIBED OFFICER
    TYPE OF SECURITIES
    CLASS OF SECURITIES DATE OF ACCEPTANCE OPTION STRIKE PRICE NUMBER OF OPTIONS GRANTED
    TOTAL DEEMED RAND VALUE OF SECURITIES
    STRIKE DATES OF OPTIONS
    PERIOD OF EXERCISE
    NATURE OF TRANSACTION
    NATURE AND EXTENT OF THE
    PRESCRIBED OFFICER'S INTEREST IN THE TRANSACTION
  2. NAME OF PRESCRIBED OFFICER
    COMPANY OF WHICH HE IS A PRESCRIBED OFFICER
    TYPE OF SECURITIES
    CLASS OF SECURITIES DATE OF ACCEPTANCE OPTION STRIKE PRICE

KR Kumbier

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited

Options to subscribe for ordinary shares in the share capital of Capitec Bank Holdings Limited

Ordinary

9 June 2022

R2 067.19

5 986

R12 374 199.34

The date of public announcement of the annual financial results on SENS in each of 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028

The options mature in tranches of 25% each and participants have a six month period from the respective strike dates during which options can be exercised

Acceptance of options granted (off-market transaction)

Direct, beneficial

F Viviers

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited

Options to subscribe for ordinary shares in the share capital of Capitec Bank Holdings Limited

Ordinary

9 June 2022

R2 067.19

NUMBER OF OPTIONS GRANTED

TOTAL DEEMED RAND VALUE OF

SECURITIES

STRIKE DATES OF OPTIONS

PERIOD OF EXERCISE

NATURE OF TRANSACTION

NATURE AND EXTENT OF THE PRESCRIBED OFFICER'S INTEREST IN THE TRANSACTION

7. NAME OF PRESCRIBED OFFICER

COMPANY OF WHICH HE IS A PRESCRIBED OFFICER

TYPE OF SECURITIES

CLASS OF SECURITIES DATE OF ACCEPTANCE OPTION STRIKE PRICE NUMBER OF OPTIONS GRANTED

TOTAL DEEMED RAND VALUE OF SECURITIES

STRIKE DATES OF OPTIONS

PERIOD OF EXERCISE

4 273

R8 833 102.87

The date of public announcement of the annual financial results on SENS in each of 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028

The options mature in tranches of 25% each and participants have a six month period from the respective strike dates during which options can be exercised

Acceptance of options granted (off-market transaction)

Direct, beneficial

A Baloyi

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited

Options to subscribe for ordinary shares in the share capital of Capitec Bank Holdings Limited

Ordinary

9 June 2022

R2 067.19

1 987

R4 107 506.53

The date of public announcement of the annual financial results on SENS in each of 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028

The options mature in tranches of 25% each and participants have a six month period from the respective strike dates during which options can be exercised

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 11:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:22aCAPITEC BANK : Acceptance by Directors and Prescribed Officers Of Options Granted In Terms..
PU
05/30CAPITEC BANK : Results of the Annual General Meeting
PU
05/27TRANSCRIPT : Capitec Bank Holdings Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/10NCino Chosen by Capitec Bank to Provide Loan Management Technology
MT
05/04CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
05/04CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/26CAPITEC BANK : Dealings in Securities by the Company Secretary
PU
04/26CAPITEC BANK : Dealing In Securities In Terms Of The Restricted Share Plan
PU
04/26CAPITEC BANK : Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting
PU
04/26CAPITEC BANK : Interest Payment Notification - CBL29 Notes
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 30 928 M 2 005 M 2 005 M
Net income 2023 10 457 M 678 M 678 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,3x
Yield 2023 2,08%
Capitalization 241 B 15 616 M 15 616 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,79x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,82x
Nbr of Employees 14 758
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Capitec Bank Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2 074,70 ZAR
Average target price 2 191,33 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 5,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerhardus Metselaar Fourie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
André Pierre du Plessis CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Santie Louise Botha Chairman
Willem de Bruyn Head-Information Technology
Jean Pierre Verster Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED1.71%15 673
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION8.77%100 227
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-12.67%52 803
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-4.48%31 013
FIRSTRAND LIMITED15.79%25 004
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.12.01%14 475