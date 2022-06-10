Capitec Bank : Acceptance by Directors and Prescribed Officers Of Options Granted In Terms Of A Share Incentive Scheme
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED
Registration number: 1999/025903/06
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Registered bank controlling company
Share Code: CPI
ISIN Number: ZAE000035861
ACCEPTANCE BY DIRECTORS AND PRESCRIBED OFFICERS OF OPTIONS GRANTED IN TERMS OF A SHARE INCENTIVE SCHEME
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information, relating to the acceptance of options by directors and prescribed officers, are disclosed:
1. NAME OF DIRECTOR
GM Fourie
COMPANY OF WHICH HE IS A DIRECTOR
Capitec Bank Holdings Limited
STATUS: EXECUTIVE/NON-EXECUTIVE
Executive
TYPE OF SECURITIES
Options to subscribe for ordinary
shares in the share capital of
Capitec Bank Holdings Limited
CLASS OF SECURITIES
Ordinary
DATE OF ACCEPTANCE
9 June 2022
OPTION STRIKE PRICE
R2 067.19
NUMBER OF OPTIONS GRANTED
18 513
TOTAL DEEMED RAND VALUE OF
R38 269 888.47
SECURITIES
STRIKE DATES OF OPTIONS
The date of public announcement
of the annual financial results
on SENS in each of 2025, 2026,
2027 and 2028
PERIOD OF EXERCISE
NATURE OF TRANSACTION
NATURE AND EXTENT OF THE DIRECTOR'S INTEREST IN THE TRANSACTION
2. NAME OF DIRECTOR
The options mature in tranches of 25% each and participants have a six month period from the respective strike dates during which options can be exercised
Acceptance of options granted (off-market transaction)
Direct, beneficial
NS Mashiya
COMPANY OF WHICH HE IS A DIRECTOR
Capitec Bank Holdings Limited
STATUS: EXECUTIVE/NON-EXECUTIVE
Executive
TYPE OF SECURITIES
Options to subscribe for ordinary
shares in the share capital of
Capitec Bank Holdings Limited
CLASS OF SECURITIES
Ordinary
DATE OF ACCEPTANCE
9 June 2022
OPTION STRIKE PRICE
R2 067.19
NUMBER OF OPTIONS GRANTED
5 964
TOTAL DEEMED RAND VALUE OF
R12 328 721.16
SECURITIES
STRIKE DATES OF OPTIONS
The date of public announcement
of the annual financial results
on SENS in each of 2025, 2026,
2027 and 2028
PERIOD OF EXERCISE
The options mature in tranches of
25% each and participants have a
six month period from the
respective strike dates during
which options can be exercised
NATURE OF TRANSACTION
Acceptance of options granted
(off-market transaction)
NATURE AND EXTENT OF THE
Direct, beneficial
DIRECTOR'S INTEREST IN THE
TRANSACTION
3. NAME OF PRESCRIBED OFFICER
COMPANY OF WHICH HE IS A PRESCRIBED OFFICER
TYPE OF SECURITIES
CLASS OF SECURITIES DATE OF ACCEPTANCE OPTION STRIKE PRICE NUMBER OF OPTIONS GRANTED TOTAL DEEMED RAND VALUE OF
HAJ Lourens
Capitec Bank Holdings Limited
Options to subscribe for ordinary shares in the share capital of Capitec Bank Holdings Limited
Ordinary
9 June 2022
R2 067.19
9 272
R19 166 985.68
SECURITIES
STRIKE DATES OF OPTIONS
PERIOD OF EXERCISE
NATURE OF TRANSACTION
NATURE AND EXTENT OF THE PRESCRIBED OFFICER'S INTEREST IN THE TRANSACTION
4. NAME OF PRESCRIBED OFFICER
COMPANY OF WHICH HE IS A PRESCRIBED OFFICER
TYPE OF SECURITIES
CLASS OF SECURITIES DATE OF ACCEPTANCE OPTION STRIKE PRICE NUMBER OF OPTIONS GRANTED
TOTAL DEEMED RAND VALUE OF SECURITIES
STRIKE DATES OF OPTIONS
PERIOD OF EXERCISE
NATURE OF TRANSACTION
NATURE AND EXTENT OF THE
The date of public announcement of the annual financial results on SENS in each of 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028
The options mature in tranches of 25% each and participants have a six month period from the respective strike dates during which options can be exercised
Acceptance of options granted (off-market transaction)
Direct, beneficial
W de Bruyn
Capitec Bank Holdings Limited
Options to subscribe for ordinary shares in the share capital of Capitec Bank Holdings Limited
Ordinary
9 June 2022
R2 067.19
8 314
R17 186 617.66
The date of public announcement of the annual financial results on SENS in each of 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028
The options mature in tranches of 25% each and participants have a six month period from the respective strike dates during which options can be exercised
Acceptance of options granted (off-market transaction)
Direct, beneficial
PRESCRIBED OFFICER'S INTEREST IN THE TRANSACTION
NAME OF PRESCRIBED OFFICER
COMPANY OF WHICH HE IS A PRESCRIBED OFFICER
TYPE OF SECURITIES
CLASS OF SECURITIES DATE OF ACCEPTANCE OPTION STRIKE PRICE NUMBER OF OPTIONS GRANTED
TOTAL DEEMED RAND VALUE OF SECURITIES
STRIKE DATES OF OPTIONS
PERIOD OF EXERCISE
NATURE OF TRANSACTION
NATURE AND EXTENT OF THE
PRESCRIBED OFFICER'S INTEREST IN THE TRANSACTION
NAME OF PRESCRIBED OFFICER
COMPANY OF WHICH HE IS A PRESCRIBED OFFICER
TYPE OF SECURITIES
CLASS OF SECURITIES DATE OF ACCEPTANCE OPTION STRIKE PRICE
KR Kumbier
Capitec Bank Holdings Limited
Options to subscribe for ordinary shares in the share capital of Capitec Bank Holdings Limited
Ordinary
9 June 2022
R2 067.19
5 986
R12 374 199.34
The date of public announcement of the annual financial results on SENS in each of 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028
The options mature in tranches of 25% each and participants have a six month period from the respective strike dates during which options can be exercised
Acceptance of options granted (off-market transaction)
Direct, beneficial
F Viviers
Capitec Bank Holdings Limited
Options to subscribe for ordinary shares in the share capital of Capitec Bank Holdings Limited
Ordinary
9 June 2022
R2 067.19
NUMBER OF OPTIONS GRANTED
TOTAL DEEMED RAND VALUE OF
SECURITIES
STRIKE DATES OF OPTIONS
PERIOD OF EXERCISE
NATURE OF TRANSACTION
NATURE AND EXTENT OF THE PRESCRIBED OFFICER'S INTEREST IN THE TRANSACTION
7. NAME OF PRESCRIBED OFFICER
COMPANY OF WHICH HE IS A PRESCRIBED OFFICER
TYPE OF SECURITIES
CLASS OF SECURITIES DATE OF ACCEPTANCE OPTION STRIKE PRICE NUMBER OF OPTIONS GRANTED
TOTAL DEEMED RAND VALUE OF SECURITIES
STRIKE DATES OF OPTIONS
PERIOD OF EXERCISE
4 273
R8 833 102.87
The date of public announcement of the annual financial results on SENS in each of 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028
The options mature in tranches of 25% each and participants have a six month period from the respective strike dates during which options can be exercised
Acceptance of options granted (off-market transaction)
Direct, beneficial
A Baloyi
Capitec Bank Holdings Limited
Options to subscribe for ordinary shares in the share capital of Capitec Bank Holdings Limited
Ordinary
9 June 2022
R2 067.19
1 987
R4 107 506.53
The date of public announcement of the annual financial results on SENS in each of 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028
The options mature in tranches of 25% each and participants have a six month period from the respective strike dates during which options can be exercised
