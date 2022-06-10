Capitec Bank : Acceptance by Directors and Prescribed Officers Of Options Granted In Terms Of A Share Incentive Scheme

COMPANY OF WHICH HE IS A PRESCRIBED OFFICER

NATURE AND EXTENT OF THE PRESCRIBED OFFICER'S INTEREST IN THE TRANSACTION

The date of public announcement of the annual financial results on SENS in each of 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028

The options mature in tranches of 25% each and participants have a six month period from the respective strike dates during which options can be exercised

Acceptance of options granted (off-market transaction)

Direct, beneficial

W de Bruyn

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited

Options to subscribe for ordinary shares in the share capital of Capitec Bank Holdings Limited

Ordinary

9 June 2022

R2 067.19

8 314

R17 186 617.66

