Capitec Bank : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Financial Director

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND FINANCIAL DIRECTOR

Shareholders are referred to the Stock Exchange News Service announcement dated 12 January 2022 informing the market of the retirement of André du Plessis, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Financial Director (FD) and co-founder of the Capitec group, on 30 June 2022 and the appointment of Grant Hardy as his successor effective 1 July 2022.

Shareholders are advised that Grant will take over as CFO and FD of the Capitec Group effective 1 July 2022.

Grant has also been appointed as a member of the Risk & Capital Management Committee in replacement of André who retires as a member of the said committee on 30 June 2022.

The Board is confident that Grant's experience and knowledge of the Capitec Group will support the continued growth of Capitec.

The Board wishes André well in his retirement and thanks him for his invaluable contribution to the success of Capitec since inception.

29 June 2022

Stellenbosch

