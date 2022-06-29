Capitec Bank : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Financial Director

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited Registration number 1999/025903/06 Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registered bank controlling company
JSE ordinary share code: CPI ISIN code: ZAE000035861
JSE preference share code: CPIP ISIN code: ZAE000083838 ("Capitec")
Capitec Bank Limited
Registration Number 1980/003695/06
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Registered bank
Company code: BICAP
Stock Code: CBL29
ISIN Code: ZAG000158874
Stock Code: CBL30
ISIN Code: ZAG000180977 ("Capitec Bank" or "the bank")
("Capitec group")
APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND FINANCIAL DIRECTOR
Shareholders are referred to the Stock Exchange News Service announcement dated 12 January 2022 informing the market of the retirement of André du Plessis, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Financial Director (FD) and co-founder of the Capitec group, on 30 June 2022 and the appointment of Grant Hardy as his successor effective 1 July 2022.
Shareholders are advised that Grant will take over as CFO and FD of the Capitec Group effective 1 July 2022.
Grant has also been appointed as a member of the Risk & Capital Management Committee in replacement of André who retires as a member of the said committee on 30 June 2022.
The Board is confident that Grant's experience and knowledge of the Capitec Group will support the continued growth of Capitec.
The Board wishes André well in his retirement and thanks him for his invaluable contribution to the success of Capitec since inception.
29 June 2022
Stellenbosch
Sponsor
PSG Capital
