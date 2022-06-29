Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Capitec Bank Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPI   ZAE000035861

CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CPI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-27
2058.00 ZAR   -1.05%
08:38aCAPITEC BANK : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Financial Director
PU
06/15CAPITEC BANK : Dealing In Securities By An Associate Of A Director
PU
06/10CAPITEC BANK : Acceptance by Directors and Prescribed Officers Of Options Granted In Terms Of A Share Incentive Scheme
PU
Capitec Bank : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Financial Director

06/29/2022 | 08:38am EDT
Capitec Bank Holdings Limited Registration number 1999/025903/06 Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registered bank controlling company

JSE ordinary share code: CPI ISIN code: ZAE000035861

JSE preference share code: CPIP ISIN code: ZAE000083838 ("Capitec")

Capitec Bank Limited

Registration Number 1980/003695/06

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registered bank

Company code: BICAP

Stock Code: CBL29

ISIN Code: ZAG000158874

Stock Code: CBL30

ISIN Code: ZAG000180977 ("Capitec Bank" or "the bank")

("Capitec group")

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND FINANCIAL DIRECTOR

Shareholders are referred to the Stock Exchange News Service announcement dated 12 January 2022 informing the market of the retirement of André du Plessis, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Financial Director (FD) and co-founder of the Capitec group, on 30 June 2022 and the appointment of Grant Hardy as his successor effective 1 July 2022.

Shareholders are advised that Grant will take over as CFO and FD of the Capitec Group effective 1 July 2022.

Grant has also been appointed as a member of the Risk & Capital Management Committee in replacement of André who retires as a member of the said committee on 30 June 2022.

The Board is confident that Grant's experience and knowledge of the Capitec Group will support the continued growth of Capitec.

The Board wishes André well in his retirement and thanks him for his invaluable contribution to the success of Capitec since inception.

29 June 2022

Stellenbosch

Sponsor

PSG Capital

Disclaimer

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 12:37:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
