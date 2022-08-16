Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Capitec Bank Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPI   ZAE000035861

CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CPI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-14
2149.04 ZAR   +1.10%
11:24aCAPITEC BANK : Dealings in Securities by a Prescribed Officer
PU
08/02CAPITEC BANK : Interest rate reset announcement – CBL30
PU
08/01CAPITEC BANK : Interest rate reset announcement – CBL29
PU
Capitec Bank : Dealings in Securities by a Prescribed Officer

08/16/2022 | 11:24am EDT
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED

Registration Number: 1999/025903/06

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registered bank controlling company

Share Code: CPI

ISIN Number: ZAE000035861

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A PRESCRIBED OFFICER

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information relating to the dealings in securities by a prescribed officer is disclosed:

NAME OF PRESCRIBED OFFICER

HAJ Lourens

COMPANY OF WHICH HE IS A

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited

PRESCRIBED OFFICER

NATURE OF TRANSACTIONS

Exercise of options through

net equity settlement

(off-market transactions)

TYPE OF SECURITIES

CLASS OF SECURITIES

DATE OF TRANSACTIONS

NUMBER OF OPTIONS EXERCISED

NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES ACQUIRED AS A RESULT OF NET EQUITY SETTLEMENT

OPTION STRIKE PRICE (RAND)

STRIKE DATE OF OPTIONS

PERIOD OF EXERCISE

NATURE AND EXTENT OF THE PRESCRIBED OFFICER'S INTEREST IN THE TRANSACTIONS

Options to acquire ordinary shares

Ordinary

15 August 2022

(1)-(4)

2

710

(1)

2

014

(2)

2

416

(3)

1

617

(4)

1

158

(1)

739

(2)

777

(3)

397

(4)

R

473.05

(1)

R

705.93

(2)

R

881.76

(3)

R1

175.01

(4)

12 April 2022

(1)-(4)

Participants have a six month period from the strike date during which options can be exercised.

Direct, beneficial

NAME OF PRESCRIBED OFFICER

HAJ Lourens

COMPANY OF WHICH HE IS A

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited

PRESCRIBED OFFICER

NATURE OF TRANSACTION

Disposal

(on-market transaction)

CLASS AND TYPE OF SECURITIES

Ordinary shares

NUMBER OF SECURITIES TRANSACTED

14 029

DATE OF TRANSACTION

15 August 2022

PRICE PER SECURITY (RAND)

High:

R2 163.93

Low:

R2 102.50

VWAP: R2 149.15

TOTAL RAND VALUE OF SECURITIES

R30 150 422.92

TRANSACTED

NATURE AND EXTENT OF THE

Direct, beneficial

DIRECTOR'S INTEREST IN THE

TRANSACTION

Clearance to deal in the securities by the prescribed officer was obtained in accordance with paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.

16 August 2022

Stellenbosch

Sponsor

PSG Capital

Disclaimer

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 15:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
