Capitec Bank : Dealings in Securities by a Prescribed Officer

CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED
Registration Number: 1999/025903/06
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Registered bank controlling company
Share Code: CPI
ISIN Number: ZAE000035861
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A PRESCRIBED OFFICER
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information relating to the dealings in securities by a prescribed officer is disclosed:
|
NAME OF PRESCRIBED OFFICER
|
HAJ Lourens
|
COMPANY OF WHICH HE IS A
|
Capitec Bank Holdings Limited
|
PRESCRIBED OFFICER
|
|
NATURE OF TRANSACTIONS
|
Exercise of options through
|
|
net equity settlement
|
|
(off-market transactions)
TYPE OF SECURITIES
CLASS OF SECURITIES
DATE OF TRANSACTIONS
NUMBER OF OPTIONS EXERCISED
NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES ACQUIRED AS A RESULT OF NET EQUITY SETTLEMENT
OPTION STRIKE PRICE (RAND)
STRIKE DATE OF OPTIONS
PERIOD OF EXERCISE
NATURE AND EXTENT OF THE PRESCRIBED OFFICER'S INTEREST IN THE TRANSACTIONS
Options to acquire ordinary shares
|
Ordinary
|
|
15 August 2022
|
(1)-(4)
|
2
|
710
|
(1)
|
2
|
014
|
(2)
|
2
|
416
|
(3)
|
1
|
617
|
(4)
|
1
|
158
|
(1)
|
|
739
|
(2)
|
|
777
|
(3)
|
|
397
|
(4)
|
R
|
473.05
|
(1)
|
R
|
705.93
|
(2)
|
R
|
881.76
|
(3)
|
R1
|
175.01
|
(4)
|
12 April 2022
|
(1)-(4)
Participants have a six month period from the strike date during which options can be exercised.
Direct, beneficial