Capitec Bank : Dealings in Securities by the Company Secretary

CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED Registration Number: 1999/025903/06 Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registered bank controlling company
Share Code: CPI
ISIN Number: ZAE000035861
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY THE COMPANY SECRETARY
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited ("JSE") Listings Requirements, the following information relating to the dealings in securities by the company secretary is disclosed:
|
NAME OF THE COMPANY SECRETARY
|
YM Mouton
|
COMPANY OF WHICH THE COMPANY SECRETARY
|
Capitec Bank Holdings Limited
|
NATURE OF TRANSACTIONS
|
Acquisition of ordinary shares (1) in terms of the Restricted Share
Plan (off-market transaction)
Disposal (on-market transaction) (2)
|
TYPE AND CLASS OF SECURITIES
|
Ordinary shares
(1-2)
|
DATES OF TRANSACTIONS
|
21 April 2022 (1)
25 April 2022 (2)
|
NUMBER OF SECURITIES TRANSACTED
|
408 (1)
53 (2)
|
PRICE PER SECURITY (RAND)
|
R2 118.95 (1)
R2 161.32 (2)
|
TOTAL RAND VALUE OF SECURITIES
|
R864,532.66 (1)
R114 549.85 (2)
|
DATES OF VESTING
|
22 April 2023 and 20 April 2024 in equal tranches
(1)
|
NATURE AND EXTENT OF THE COMPANY SECRETARY'S INTEREST IN THE TRANSACTIONS
|
Direct, beneficial
(1-2)
Clearance to deal in the securities by the company secretary was obtained in accordance with paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements.
26 April 2022
Stellenbosch
Sponsor
PSG Capital
