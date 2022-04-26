Capitec Bank : Dealings in Securities by the Company Secretary

CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED Registration Number: 1999/025903/06 Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registered bank controlling company

Share Code: CPI

ISIN Number: ZAE000035861

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY THE COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited ("JSE") Listings Requirements, the following information relating to the dealings in securities by the company secretary is disclosed:

NAME OF THE COMPANY SECRETARY YM Mouton COMPANY OF WHICH THE COMPANY SECRETARY Capitec Bank Holdings Limited NATURE OF TRANSACTIONS Acquisition of ordinary shares (1) in terms of the Restricted Share Plan (off-market transaction) Disposal (on-market transaction) (2) TYPE AND CLASS OF SECURITIES Ordinary shares (1-2) DATES OF TRANSACTIONS 21 April 2022 (1) 25 April 2022 (2) NUMBER OF SECURITIES TRANSACTED 408 (1) 53 (2) PRICE PER SECURITY (RAND) R2 118.95 (1) R2 161.32 (2) TOTAL RAND VALUE OF SECURITIES R864,532.66 (1) R114 549.85 (2) DATES OF VESTING 22 April 2023 and 20 April 2024 in equal tranches (1) NATURE AND EXTENT OF THE COMPANY SECRETARY'S INTEREST IN THE TRANSACTIONS Direct, beneficial (1-2)

Clearance to deal in the securities by the company secretary was obtained in accordance with paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements.

26 April 2022

Stellenbosch

Sponsor

PSG Capital