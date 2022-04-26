Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Capitec Bank Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPI   ZAE000035861

CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CPI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-24
2208.74 ZAR   +3.04%
11:32aCAPITEC BANK : Dealings in Securities by the Company Secretary
PU
11:22aCAPITEC BANK : Dealing In Securities In Terms Of The Restricted Share Plan
PU
09:33aCAPITEC BANK : Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capitec Bank : Dealings in Securities by the Company Secretary

04/26/2022 | 11:32am EDT
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED Registration Number: 1999/025903/06 Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registered bank controlling company

Share Code: CPI

ISIN Number: ZAE000035861

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY THE COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited ("JSE") Listings Requirements, the following information relating to the dealings in securities by the company secretary is disclosed:

NAME OF THE COMPANY SECRETARY

YM Mouton

COMPANY OF WHICH THE COMPANY SECRETARY

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited

NATURE OF TRANSACTIONS

Acquisition of ordinary shares (1) in terms of the Restricted Share

Plan (off-market transaction)

Disposal (on-market transaction) (2)

TYPE AND CLASS OF SECURITIES

Ordinary shares

(1-2)

DATES OF TRANSACTIONS

21 April 2022 (1)

25 April 2022 (2)

NUMBER OF SECURITIES TRANSACTED

408 (1)

53 (2)

PRICE PER SECURITY (RAND)

R2 118.95 (1)

R2 161.32 (2)

TOTAL RAND VALUE OF SECURITIES

R864,532.66 (1)

R114 549.85 (2)

DATES OF VESTING

22 April 2023 and 20 April 2024 in equal tranches

(1)

NATURE AND EXTENT OF THE COMPANY SECRETARY'S INTEREST IN THE TRANSACTIONS

Direct, beneficial

(1-2)

Clearance to deal in the securities by the company secretary was obtained in accordance with paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements.

26 April 2022

Stellenbosch

Sponsor

PSG Capital

Disclaimer

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 15:31:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
