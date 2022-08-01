Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Capitec Bank Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPI   ZAE000035861

CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CPI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
1992.03 ZAR   -2.21%
05:24aCAPITEC BANK : Interest rate reset announcement – CBL29
PU
07/28CAPITEC BANK : Interest payment notification – CBL30
PU
07/27CAPITEC BANK : Interest payment notification - CBL29
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capitec Bank : Interest rate reset announcement – CBL29

08/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAPITEC BANK LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration No. 1980/003695/06)

Company Code: BICAP

Stock Code: CBL29

ISIN Code: ZAG000158874

INTEREST RATE RESET ANNOUNCEMENT - CBL29 NOTES

CBL29

7.225%

p.a. (3

month ZAR-Jibar

of 5.725%

plus

1.50%)

for the

period 1 August

2022

to 30

October 2022, payable on 31 October

2022

(Following*)

Next reset: 31

October 2022

JIBAR rate as at 1 August 2022: 3 Month 5.725%

*When the interest payment date falls on a non-business day, the interest will be paid on the first business day following the weekend or public holiday.

1 August 2022

Stellenbosch

Debt Sponsor

PSG Capital

Disclaimer

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:24aCAPITEC BANK : Interest rate reset announcement – CBL29
PU
07/28CAPITEC BANK : Interest payment notification – CBL30
PU
07/27CAPITEC BANK : Interest payment notification - CBL29
PU
07/13CAPITEC BANK : Acceptance by director and prescribed officers of options granted in terms ..
PU
07/04CAPITEC BANK : Dealing in Securities by an Associate of a Director
PU
06/29CAPITEC BANK : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Financial Director
PU
06/29Capitec Bank Announces Management Changes
CI
06/29Capitec Bank Announces Executive Changes
CI
06/15CAPITEC BANK : Dealing In Securities By An Associate Of A Director
PU
06/10CAPITEC BANK : Acceptance by Directors and Prescribed Officers Of Options Granted In Terms..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 31 213 M 1 878 M 1 878 M
Net income 2023 10 457 M 629 M 629 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,3x
Yield 2023 2,28%
Capitalization 231 B 13 917 M 13 917 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,41x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,49x
Nbr of Employees 14 758
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Capitec Bank Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 992,03 ZAR
Average target price 2 214,11 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerhardus Metselaar Fourie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Santie Louise Botha Chairman
Willem de Bruyn Head-Information Technology
Jean Pierre Verster Independent Non-Executive Director
Danie Petrus Meintjes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.34%13 917
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION0.31%95 416
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-8.03%54 411
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-12.60%27 590
FIRSTRAND LIMITED7.81%22 115
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.23.50%15 767