Capitec Bank : Interest rate reset announcement – CBL29

CAPITEC BANK LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration No. 1980/003695/06)
Company Code: BICAP
Stock Code: CBL29
ISIN Code: ZAG000158874
INTEREST RATE RESET ANNOUNCEMENT - CBL29 NOTES
|
CBL29
|
7.225%
|
p.a. (3
|
month ZAR-Jibar
|
of 5.725%
|
plus
|
|
1.50%)
|
for the
|
period 1 August
|
2022
|
to 30
|
|
|
October 2022, payable on 31 October
|
2022
|
|
|
(Following*)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Next reset: 31
|
October 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JIBAR rate as at 1 August 2022: 3 Month 5.725%
*When the interest payment date falls on a non-business day, the interest will be paid on the first business day following the weekend or public holiday.
1 August 2022
Stellenbosch
Debt Sponsor
PSG Capital
Disclaimer
Capitec Bank Holdings Limited published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:23:03 UTC.