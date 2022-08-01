Capitec Bank : Interest rate reset announcement – CBL29

CAPITEC BANK LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration No. 1980/003695/06)

Company Code: BICAP

Stock Code: CBL29

ISIN Code: ZAG000158874

INTEREST RATE RESET ANNOUNCEMENT - CBL29 NOTES

CBL29 7.225% p.a. (3 month ZAR-Jibar of 5.725% plus 1.50%) for the period 1 August 2022 to 30 October 2022, payable on 31 October 2022 (Following*) Next reset: 31 October 2022

JIBAR rate as at 1 August 2022: 3 Month 5.725%

*When the interest payment date falls on a non-business day, the interest will be paid on the first business day following the weekend or public holiday.

1 August 2022

Stellenbosch

Debt Sponsor

PSG Capital