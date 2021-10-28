CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC.® REPORTS FISCAL YEAR 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K 10/28/2021 | 09:53am EDT Send by mail :

Topeka, KS - Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® (NASDAQ: CFFN) (the "Company"), the parent company of Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced results today for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on or about November 24, 2021 and posted on our website, http://ir.capfed.com . For best viewing results, please view this release in Portable Document Format (PDF) on our website.

Highlights for the quarter include: •net income of $18.6 million; •basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.14; •net interest margin of 1.97%; •paid dividends of $11.5 million, or $0.085 per share; and •on October 19, 2021, announced a cash dividend of $0.085 per share, payable on November 19, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 5, 2021.

Highlights for the fiscal year include: •net income of $76.1 million; •basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.56; •net interest margin of 1.90%; •deposit growth of 6.6%; •paid dividends of $117.9 million, or $0.87 per share; and •on October 28, 2021, announced a fiscal year 2021 cash true-up dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on December 3, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 19, 2021.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company recognized net income of $18.6 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to net income of $18.2 million, or $0.13 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The net interest margin increased 13 basis points, from 1.84% for the prior quarter to 1.97% for the current quarter, due mainly to a higher loan portfolio average yield.

Interest and Dividend Income The following table presents the components of interest and dividend income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Change Expressed in: 2021 2021 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans receivable $ 57,139 $ 54,779 $ 2,360 4.3 % Mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") 4,900 5,360 (460) (8.6) Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka ("FHLB") stock 952 944 8 0.8 Investment securities 750 763 (13) (1.7) Cash and cash equivalents 27 26 1 3.8 Total interest and dividend income $ 63,768 $ 61,872 $ 1,896 3.1

The increase in interest income on loans receivable was primarily a result of an increase in the weighted average portfolio yield, from 3.11% for the prior quarter to 3.21% for the current quarter, mainly in the one- to four-family correspondent portfolio due to a reduction in premium amortization related to a slowdown in endorsement and payoff activity. The decrease in interest income on MBS was due primarily to a decrease in the weighted average portfolio yield, from 1.40% for the prior quarter to 1.30% for the current quarter, resulting from an increase in premium amortization related to prepayment activity.

Interest Expense The following table presents the components of interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Change Expressed in: 2021 2021 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits $ 10,335 $ 11,475 $ (1,140) (9.9) % Borrowings 7,889 7,826 63 0.8 Total interest expense $ 18,224 $ 19,301 $ (1,077) (5.6)

The decrease in interest expense on deposits was due primarily to a decrease in the weighted average rate paid on the portfolio, from 0.69% for the prior quarter to 0.62% for the current quarter, and a decrease in the average balance of the retail certificate of deposit portfolio. See "Financial Condition as of September 30, 2021" below for additional information on deposits.

Provision for Credit Losses For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Bank recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $1.3 million, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $2.7 million for the prior quarter. The negative provision in the current quarter was composed of a $906 thousand decrease in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for loans and a $418 thousand decrease in reserves for off-balance sheet credit exposures. The $1.3 million negative provision for credit losses in the current quarter was due primarily to more favorable forecasted economic conditions at September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021, largely related to commercial loans. However, the negative provision for the current quarter was lower than the prior quarter, as the rate of improvement in the forecasted economic conditions was less significant as compared to June 30, 2021. See additional discussion regarding the Bank's ACL and reserves for off-balance sheet credit exposures at September 30, 2021 in the "Asset Quality" section below.

Non-Interest Income The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Change Expressed in: 2021 2021 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit service fees $ 3,294 $ 3,227 $ 67 2.1 % Insurance commissions 781 723 58 8.0 Other non-interest income 1,228 1,286 (58) (4.5) Total non-interest income $ 5,303 $ 5,236 $ 67 1.3

Non-Interest Expense The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Change Expressed in: 2021 2021 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits $ 14,600 $ 13,867 $ 733 5.3 % Information technology and related expense 4,354 4,736 (382) (8.1) Occupancy, net 3,639 3,504 135 3.9 Regulatory and outside services 1,476 1,469 7 0.5 Advertising and promotional 1,404 1,407 (3) (0.2) Deposit and loan transaction costs 638 693 (55) (7.9) Federal insurance premium 657 633 24 3.8 Office supplies and related expense 426 402 24 6.0 Other non-interest expense 1,053 891 162 18.2 Total non-interest expense $ 28,247 $ 27,602 $ 645 2.3

The increase in salaries and employee benefits was due primarily to an increase in incentive compensation. The decrease in information technology and related expense was due mainly to a decrease in professional services expense, primarily as a result of the completion of some projects in the prior quarter, and software licensing expense. Included in other non-interest expense in the prior quarter was a partial reversal of a write-down on a branch property sold by the Bank.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 55.55% for the current quarter compared to 57.73% for the prior quarter. The improvement in the efficiency ratio was due primarily to higher net interest income. The efficiency ratio is a measure of a financial institution's total non-interest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income (pre-provision for credit losses) and non-interest income. A lower value indicates that the financial institution is generating revenue with a proportionally lower level of expense, relative to the net interest margin and non-interest income.

Income Tax Expense The following table presents pretax income, income tax expense, and net income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Change Expressed in: 2021 2021 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) Income before income tax expense $ 23,923 $ 22,896 $ 1,027 4.5 % Income tax expense 5,370 4,709 661 14.0 Net income $ 18,553 $ 18,187 $ 366 2.0 Effective Tax Rate 22.4 % 20.6 %

The increase in income tax expense was due primarily to higher pretax income, as well as a higher effective tax rate in the current quarter. The higher effective tax rate was due mainly to adjustments of permanent tax differences, specifically the Company's low income housing partnership amounts.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Years Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

The Company recognized net income of $76.1 million, or $0.56 per share, for fiscal year 2021 compared to net income of $64.5 million, or $0.47 per share, for fiscal year 2020. The increase in net income was due primarily to recording a $22.3 million provision for credit losses during the prior year compared to recording a negative provision for credit losses of $8.5 million in the current year, partially offset by a decrease in net interest income and an increase in income tax expense. Net interest income decreased $14.3 million, or 7.6%, from the prior year to $175.0 million for the current year. The net interest margin decreased 22 basis points, from 2.12% for the prior year to 1.90% for the current year. The decrease in net interest income and net interest margin was due mainly to a decrease in asset yields, along with a change in asset mix as cash flows from the loan portfolio have been used to purchase lower yielding securities, partially offset by a decrease in the cost of deposits and borrowings.

Interest and Dividend Income The following table presents the components of interest and dividend income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. For the Year Ended September 30, Change Expressed in: 2021 2020 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans receivable $ 229,897 $ 270,494 $ (40,597) (15.0) % MBS 21,399 23,009 (1,610) (7.0) FHLB Stock 3,916 5,827 (1,911) (32.8) Investment securities 2,825 4,467 (1,642) (36.8) Cash and cash equivalents 144 1,181 (1,037) (87.8) Total interest and dividend income $ 258,181 $ 304,978 $ (46,797) (15.3)

The decrease in interest income on loans receivable was due mainly to a decrease in the weighted average yield, primarily in the one- to four-family loan portfolio. The decrease in the weighted average yield on the one- to four-family loan portfolio was due to endorsements and refinances to lower market rates, higher premium amortization related to correspondent one- to four-family loans due to high payoff and endorsement activity, along with adjustable-rate loans repricing to lower market rates, and the origination and purchase of new loans at lower market rates. Additionally, the average balance of the portfolio decreased compared to the prior year due primarily to a reduction in the correspondent one-to four-family loan portfolio. See "Average Balance Sheets" below.

The decrease in interest income on the MBS portfolio was due to a decrease in the weighted average yield as a result of purchases at lower market yields and the repricing of existing adjustable-rate MBS to lower market yields, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of the portfolio. Cash flows from the loan portfolio were used to purchase securities during the current fiscal year.

The decrease in dividend income on FHLB stock was due mainly to a decrease in the average balance of FHLB stock, along with a decrease in the dividend rate paid by FHLB. The average balance decreased as the Bank did not replace certain maturing FHLB advances between periods, which reduced the amount of FHLB stock owned by the Bank per FHLB requirements.

The decrease in interest income on investment securities was due to a decrease in the weighted average yield as a result of purchases at lower market yields, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of the portfolio.

The decrease in interest income on cash and cash equivalents was due primarily to a decrease in the yield earned on cash held at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

Interest Expense The following table presents the components of interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. For the Year Ended September 30, Change Expressed in: 2021 2020 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits $ 48,406 $ 67,598 $ (19,192) (28.4) % Borrowings 34,774 48,045 (13,271) (27.6) Total interest expense $ 83,180 $ 115,643 $ (32,463) (28.1)

The decrease in interest expense on deposits was due mainly to a decrease in the weighted average rate paid on retail certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and wholesale certificates of deposit. Since the onset of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic, retail certificates of deposit have been repricing downward as they renew or are replaced at lower offered rates, and rates on money market accounts have been lowered.

The decrease in interest expense on borrowings was due primarily to a decrease in the average balance, as certain maturing FHLB advances and repurchase agreements were not replaced and the Bank paid down its FHLB line of credit with liquidity generated from the deposit portfolio. The decrease in interest expense on borrowings was also a result of lowering the cost of FHLB advances by prepaying certain advances during the current and prior years. Provision for Credit Losses The Bank recorded a negative provision for credit losses during the current year of $8.5 million, compared to a $22.3 million provision for credit losses during the prior year. The negative provision in the current fiscal year was composed of a $6.5 million decrease in the ACL for loans and a $2.0 million decrease in reserves for off-balance sheet credit exposures. The negative provision for credit losses in the current fiscal year was due primarily to favorable forecasted economic outlooks during the year, largely related to commercial loans. See additional discussion regarding the Bank's ACL and reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures at September 30, 2021 in the "Asset Quality" section below.

Non-Interest Income The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. For the Year Ended September 30, Change Expressed in: 2021 2020 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit service fees $ 12,282 $ 11,285 $ 997 8.8 % Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares 7,386 - 7,386 N/A Insurance commissions 3,030 2,487 543 21.8 Other non-interest income 5,388 5,827 (439) (7.5) Total non-interest income $ 28,086 $ 19,599 $ 8,487 43.3 The increase in deposit service fees was due primarily to an increase in debit card income as a result of higher transaction volume. During the current year period, the Bank sold its Visa Class B Shares, resulting in a $7.4 million gain. The increase in insurance 5

commissions was due primarily to higher annual contingent insurance commissions received in the current year period compared to the prior year period. The decrease in other non-interest income was primarily related to lower income from bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI"), due to a reduction in the yield as a result of lower market rates and reduced death benefit receipts.

Non-Interest Expense The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. For the Year Ended September 30, Change Expressed in: 2021 2020 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits $ 56,002 $ 52,996 $ 3,006 5.7 % Information technology and related expense 17,922 16,974 948 5.6 Occupancy, net 14,045 13,870 175 1.3 Regulatory and outside services 5,764 5,762 2 - Advertising and promotional 5,133 4,889 244 5.0 Loss on interest rate swap termination 4,752 - 4,752 N/A Deposit and loan transaction costs 2,761 2,890 (129) (4.5) Federal insurance premium 2,545 914 1,631 178.4 Office supplies and related expense 1,715 2,195 (480) (21.9) Other non-interest expense 4,930 5,514 (584) (10.6) Total non-interest expense $ 115,569 $ 106,004 $ 9,565 9.0

The increase in salaries and employee benefits was due primarily to an increase in incentive compensation, as well as an increase in loan commissions related to higher loan origination activity. The increase in information technology and related expense was due mainly to an increase in software licensing expense and professional services expense. During the current fiscal year, the Bank terminated interest rate swaps designated as cash flow hedges with a notional amount of $200.0 million resulting in the reclassification of unrealized losses totaling $4.8 million from accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") into earnings. The increase in the federal insurance premium was due mainly to the Bank utilizing an assessment credit from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") during the prior year period.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 56.91% for the current year compared to 50.74% for the prior year. The change in the efficiency ratio was due to higher non-interest expense and lower net interest income, partially offset by higher non-interest income. Management continues to strive to control operating costs. The increase in the efficiency ratio in the current year related to higher non-interest expense was due primarily to the loss on the termination of interest rate swaps, which was a unique transaction during the current year, along with higher federal insurance premium expense as the Bank utilized an assessment credit from the FDIC during the prior year.

Income Tax Expense The following table presents pretax income, income tax expense, and net income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. For the Year Ended September 30, Change Expressed in: 2021 2020 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) Income before income tax expense $ 96,028 $ 80,630 $ 15,398 19.1 % Income tax expense 19,946 16,090 3,856 24.0 Net income $ 76,082 $ 64,540 $ 11,542 17.9 Effective Tax Rate 20.8 % 20.0 % 6

The increase in income tax expense was due primarily to higher pretax income in the current year, as well as a higher effective tax rate compared to the prior year. The effective tax rate was lower in the prior year due primarily to a discrete benefit recognized in the prior year related to certain previously acquired BOLI policies. Management anticipates the effective income tax rate for fiscal year 2022 will be approximately 21% to 22%.

Financial Condition as of September 30, 2021

The following table summarizes the Company's financial condition at the dates indicated. Annualized September 30, June 30, Percent September 30, Percent 2021 2021 Change 2020 Change (Dollars in thousands) Total assets $ 9,631,246 $ 9,649,665 (0.8) % $ 9,487,218 1.5 % Available-for-sale ("AFS") securities 2,014,608 2,015,705 (0.2) 1,560,950 29.1 Loans receivable, net 7,081,142 7,033,827 2.7 7,202,851 (1.7) Deposits 6,597,396 6,638,294 (2.5) 6,191,408 6.6 Borrowings 1,582,850 1,582,400 0.1 1,789,313 (11.5) Stockholders' equity 1,242,273 1,237,624 1.5 1,284,859 (3.3) Equity to total assets at end of period 12.9 % 12.8 % 13.5 % Average number of basic shares outstanding 135,571 135,505 0.2 137,705 (1.5) Average number of diluted shares outstanding 135,571 135,537 0.1 137,705 (1.5)

The following table summarizes loan originations and purchases and borrowing activity, along with the related weighted average rates, during the periods indicated. For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 Amount Rate Amount Rate (Dollars in thousands) Loan originations and purchases One- to four-family and consumer: Originated $ 237,358 2.86 % $ 1,185,924 2.78 % Purchased 184,562 2.68 689,527 2.64 Commercial: Originated 43,021 4.08 251,530 3.43 Purchased 19,600 4.06 134,714 4.15 $ 484,541 2.95 $ 2,261,695 2.89 Borrowing activity Maturities and prepayments $ (340,000) 2.73 $ (1,305,000) 2.18 New borrowings 340,000 2.17 1,105,000 1.96

Comparison of September 30, 2021 to June 30, 2021 The decrease in total assets was due primarily to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by an increase in loans receivable, as excess operating cash was generally used to fund loan growth during the current quarter. The increase in loans receivable was mainly in the one- to four-family correspondent loan portfolio.

The decrease in deposits was due primarily to a decrease in the certificate of deposit portfolio, partially offset by an increase in money market accounts, as customers moved some of the funds from maturing certificates to more liquid investment options such as the Bank's money market accounts.

Comparison of September 30, 2021 to September 30, 2020 The increase in total assets was due mainly to an increase in securities, partially offset by decreases in cash and cash equivalents and loans receivable. Securities were purchased with cash flows from the loan portfolio and growth in the deposit portfolio that was not 7

used to pay down maturing borrowings. The decrease in loans receivable was primarily in the one- to four-family correspondent loan portfolio.

The increase in total deposits was in non-maturity deposits, partially offset by a decrease in retail certificates of deposit. The decrease in total borrowings was due to not renewing borrowings that matured during the current year. Cash flows from deposit growth were used to pay off maturing borrowings.

Stockholders' Equity During the current year, the Company paid cash dividends totaling $117.9 million and repurchased common stock totaling $1.5 million. The cash dividends paid during the current year totaled $0.87 per share and consisted of a $0.40 per share True Blue Capitol cash dividend, a $0.13 per share cash true-up dividend related to fiscal year 2020 earnings and four regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.085 per share. Given the state of economic uncertainty, the Company elected to defer the annual True Blue dividend in June 2020. In June 2021, the Company paid a True Blue Capitol cash dividend of $0.40 per share, which represented a $0.20 per share cash dividend for fiscal year 2020 and a $0.20 per share cash dividend for fiscal year 2021. On October 19, 2021, the Company announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share, or approximately $11.5 million, payable on November 19, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 5, 2021. On October 28, 2021, the Company announced a fiscal year 2021 cash true-up dividend of $0.22 per share, or approximately $29.9 million, related to fiscal year 2021 earnings. The $0.22 per share cash true-up dividend was determined by taking the difference between total earnings for fiscal year 2021 and total regular quarterly cash dividends paid during fiscal year 2021, divided by the number of shares outstanding. The cash true-up dividend is payable on December 3, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 19, 2021, and is the result of the Board of Directors' commitment to distribute to stockholders 100% of the annual earnings of the Company for fiscal year 2021. In the long run, management considers the Bank's equity to total assets ratio of at least 9% an appropriate level of capital. At September 30, 2021, this ratio was 11.5%. At October 1, 2021, Capitol Federal Financial, Inc., at the holding company level, had $93.8 million in cash on deposit at the Bank. For fiscal year 2022, it is the intention of the Board of Directors to continue the payout of 100% of the Company's earnings to the Company's stockholders. Dividend payments depend upon a number of factors including the Company's financial condition and results of operations, regulatory capital requirements, regulatory limitations on the Bank's ability to make capital distributions to the Company, and the amount of cash at the holding company level.

There remains $44.7 million authorized under the existing stock repurchase plan for additional purchases of the Company's common stock. Shares may be repurchased from time to time based upon market conditions, available liquidity and other factors. This plan has no expiration date; however, the Federal Reserve Bank's existing approval for the Company to repurchase shares expires in August 2022.

The following table presents a reconciliation of total to net shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021. Total shares outstanding 138,832,284 Less unallocated Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares and unvested restricted stock (3,219,012) Net shares outstanding 135,613,272

Consistent with our goal to operate a sound and profitable financial organization, we actively seek to maintain a well-capitalized status for the Bank in accordance with regulatory standards. In April 2020, the federal bank regulatory agencies announced the issuance of two interim final rules, effective immediately, to provide temporary relief to community banking organizations. Under the interim final rules, the community bank leverage ratio ("CBLR") requirement is a minimum of 8.5% for calendar year 2021 and 9% thereafter. As of September 30, 2021, the Bank's CBLR was 11.5%, which exceeded the minimum requirement.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. The Bank has 54 branch locations in Kansas and Missouri, and is one of the largest residential lenders in the State of Kansas. News and other information about the Company can be found at the Bank's website, http://www.capfed.com

Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed herein may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may," "could," "should," "would," "will," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: potential adverse impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto on economic conditions in the Company's local market areas and other market areas where the Bank has lending relationships, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets; changes in policies or the application or interpretation of laws and regulations by regulatory agencies and tax authorities; other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; fluctuations in interest rates; demand for loans in the Company's and its correspondent banks' market areas; the future earnings and capital levels of the Bank, which could affect the ability of the Company to pay dividends in accordance with its dividend policies; competition; and other risks detailed from time to time in documents filed or furnished by the Company with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information contact: Kent Townsend Investor Relations Executive Vice President, (785) 270-6055 Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer investorrelations@capfed.com (785) 231-6360 ktownsend@capfed.com 9



SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents (includes interest-earning deposits of $24,289, $74,346 and $172,430) $ 42,262 $ 95,305 $ 185,148 AFS securities, at estimated fair value (amortized cost of $2,008,456, $2,002,957 and $1,529,605) 2,014,608 2,015,705 1,560,950 Loans receivable, net (ACL of $19,823, $20,724 and $31,527) 7,081,142 7,033,827 7,202,851 FHLB stock, at cost 73,421 73,630 93,862 Premises and equipment, net 99,127 99,551 101,875 Income taxes receivable, net - 891 - Other assets 320,686 330,756 342,532 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,631,246 $ 9,649,665 $ 9,487,218 LIABILITIES: Deposits $ 6,597,396 $ 6,638,294 $ 6,191,408 Borrowings 1,582,850 1,582,400 1,789,313 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 72,729 47,330 65,721 Income taxes payable, net 918 - 795 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 5,810 7,922 8,180 Other liabilities 129,270 136,095 146,942 Total liabilities 8,388,973 8,412,041 8,202,359 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding - - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,400,000,000 shares authorized, 138,832,284, 138,833,184 and 138,956,296 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively 1,388 1,388 1,389 Additional paid-in capital 1,189,633 1,189,466 1,189,853 Unearned compensation, ESOP (31,387) (31,801) (33,040) Retained earnings 98,944 91,909 143,162 AOCI, net of tax (16,305) (13,338) (16,505) Total stockholders' equity 1,242,273 1,237,624 1,284,859 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 9,631,246 $ 9,649,665 $ 9,487,218 10

CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans receivable $ 57,139 $ 54,779 $ 229,897 $ 270,494 MBS 4,900 5,360 21,399 23,009 FHLB stock 952 944 3,916 5,827 Investment securities 750 763 2,825 4,467 Cash and cash equivalents 27 26 144 1,181 Total interest and dividend income 63,768 61,872 258,181 304,978 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 10,335 11,475 48,406 67,598 Borrowings 7,889 7,826 34,774 48,045 Total interest expense 18,224 19,301 83,180 115,643 NET INTEREST INCOME 45,544 42,571 175,001 189,335 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (1,323) (2,691) (8,510) 22,300 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 46,867 45,262 183,511 167,035 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit service fees 3,294 3,227 12,282 11,285 Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares - - 7,386 - Insurance commissions 781 723 3,030 2,487 Other non-interest income 1,228 1,286 5,388 5,827 Total non-interest income 5,303 5,236 28,086 19,599 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 14,600 13,867 56,002 52,996 Information technology and related expense 4,354 4,736 17,922 16,974 Occupancy, net 3,639 3,504 14,045 13,870 Regulatory and outside services 1,476 1,469 5,764 5,762 Advertising and promotional 1,404 1,407 5,133 4,889 Loss on interest rate swap termination - - 4,752 - Deposit and loan transaction costs 638 693 2,761 2,890 Federal insurance premium 657 633 2,545 914 Office supplies and related expense 426 402 1,715 2,195 Other non-interest expense 1,053 891 4,930 5,514 Total non-interest expense 28,247 27,602 115,569 106,004 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 23,923 22,896 96,028 80,630 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 5,370 4,709 19,946 16,090 NET INCOME $ 18,553 $ 18,187 $ 76,082 $ 64,540

Average Balance Sheets The following tables present the average balances of our assets, liabilities, and stockholders' equity, and the related weighted average yields and rates (annualized for the three-month periods) on our interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated, as well as selected performance ratios and other information for the periods shown. Weighted average yields are derived by dividing income (annualized for the three-month periods) by the average balance of the related assets, and weighted average rates are derived by dividing expense (annualized for the three-month periods) by the average balance of the related liabilities, for the periods shown. Average outstanding balances are derived from average daily balances. The weighted average yields and rates include amortization of fees, costs, premiums and discounts, which are considered adjustments to yields/rates. Weighted average yields on tax-exempt securities are not calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis. For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Average Interest Average Interest Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Amount Paid Rate Amount Paid Rate Assets: (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: One- to four-family loans: Originated $ 3,974,876 $ 32,979 3.32 % $ 3,982,990 $ 33,727 3.39 % Correspondent purchased 2,024,372 12,942 2.56 1,971,209 10,367 2.10 Bulk purchased 177,233 730 1.65 185,198 826 1.78 Total one- to four-family loans 6,176,481 46,651 3.02 6,139,397 44,920 2.93 Commercial loans 811,731 9,378 4.52 805,721 8,744 4.29 Consumer loans 95,449 1,110 4.61 96,980 1,115 4.61 Total loans receivable(1) 7,083,661 57,139 3.21 7,042,098 54,779 3.11 MBS(2) 1,510,421 4,900 1.30 1,529,679 5,360 1.40 Investment securities(2)(3) 500,104 750 0.60 533,076 763 0.57 FHLB stock 72,699 952 5.19 73,689 944 5.14 Cash and cash equivalents 69,501 27 0.15 97,890 26 0.11 Total interest-earning assets 9,236,386 63,768 2.75 9,276,432 61,872 2.66 Other non-interest-earning assets 445,371 430,639 Total assets $ 9,681,757 $ 9,707,071 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking $ 1,563,501 183 0.05 $ 1,546,665 182 0.05 Savings 514,253 71 0.05 513,528 72 0.06 Money market 1,729,080 907 0.21 1,646,970 998 0.24 Retail/business certificates 2,578,351 9,003 1.39 2,678,914 9,938 1.49 Wholesale certificates 246,739 171 0.27 251,571 285 0.45 Total deposits 6,631,924 10,335 0.62 6,637,648 11,475 0.69 Borrowings(4) 1,582,554 7,889 1.97 1,582,905 7,826 1.97 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,214,478 18,224 0.88 8,220,553 19,301 0.94 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 220,294 203,532 Stockholders' equity 1,246,985 1,282,986 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,681,757 $ 9,707,071 Net interest income(5) $ 45,544 $ 42,571 Net interest rate spread(6) 1.87 1.72 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,021,908 $ 1,055,879 Net interest margin(7) 1.97 1.84 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.12x 1.13x Selected performance ratios: Return on average assets (annualized) 0.77 % 0.75 % Return on average equity (annualized) 5.95 5.67 Average equity to average assets 12.88 13.22 Operating expense ratio(8) 1.17 1.14 Efficiency ratio(9) 55.55 57.73 12

For the Year Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Average Interest Average Interest Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Amount Paid Rate Amount Paid Rate Assets: (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: One- to four-family loans: Originated $ 3,966,059 $ 137,461 3.47 % $ 3,950,425 $ 150,526 3.81 % Correspondent purchased 2,010,823 48,066 2.39 2,348,120 70,112 2.99 Bulk purchased 191,029 3,601 1.89 230,720 6,065 2.63 Total one- to four-family loans 6,167,911 189,128 3.07 6,529,265 226,703 3.47 Commercial loans 788,702 36,085 4.51 785,127 37,320 4.68 Consumer loans 101,277 4,684 4.63 123,334 6,471 5.25 Total loans receivable(1) 7,057,890 229,897 3.25 7,437,726 270,494 3.63 MBS(2) 1,446,466 21,399 1.48 954,197 23,009 2.41 Investment securities(2)(3) 482,641 2,825 0.59 270,683 4,467 1.65 FHLB stock 77,250 3,916 5.07 100,251 5,827 5.81 Cash and cash equivalents 131,798 144 0.11 179,142 1,181 0.65 Total interest-earning assets 9,196,045 258,181 2.80 8,941,999 304,978 3.40 Other non-interest-earning assets 443,724 461,614 Total assets $ 9,639,769 $ 9,403,613 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking $ 1,482,698 772 0.05 $ 1,180,110 762 0.06 Savings 487,146 280 0.06 388,662 292 0.08 Money market 1,598,838 4,128 0.26 1,252,992 6,647 0.53 Retail/business certificates 2,688,811 42,034 1.56 2,716,945 55,238 2.03 Wholesale certificates 252,623 1,192 0.47 282,947 4,659 1.65 Total deposits 6,510,116 48,406 0.74 5,821,656 67,598 1.16 Borrowings(4) 1,636,399 34,774 2.11 2,065,966 48,045 2.31 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,146,515 83,180 1.02 7,887,622 115,643 1.46 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 219,328 203,990 Stockholders' equity 1,273,926 1,312,001 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,639,769 $ 9,403,613 Net interest income(5) $ 175,001 $ 189,335 Net interest rate spread(6) 1.78 1.94 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,049,530 $ 1,054,377 Net interest margin(7) 1.90 2.12 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.13x 1.13x Selected performance ratios: Return on average assets 0.79 % 0.69 % Return on average equity 5.97 4.92 Average equity to average assets 13.22 13.95 Operating expense ratio(8) 1.20 1.13 Efficiency ratio(9) 56.91 50.74

(1)Balances are adjusted for unearned loan fees and deferred costs. Loans that are 90 or more days delinquent are included in the loans receivable average balance with a yield of zero percent. (2)AFS securities are adjusted for unamortized purchase premiums or discounts. (3)The average balance of investment securities includes an average balance of nontaxable securities of $4.9 million and $5.1 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively, and $6.6 million and $13.8 million for the years ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. (4)The FHLB advance amounts and rates included in this line include the effect of interest rate swaps and are net of deferred prepayment penalties. (5)Net interest income represents the difference between interest income earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income depends on the average balance of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and the interest rates earned or paid on them. (6)Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (7)Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (8)The operating expense ratio represents annualized non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets. (9)The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income (pre-provision for credit losses) and non-interest income.

Loan Portfolio

The following table presents information related to the composition of our loan portfolio in terms of dollar amounts, weighted average rates, and percentages as of the dates indicated. September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 % of % of % of Amount Rate Total Amount Rate Total Amount Rate Total (Dollars in thousands) One- to four-family: Originated $ 3,956,064 3.18 % 55.8 % $ 3,977,129 3.23 % 56.4 % $ 3,937,310 3.50 % 54.5 % Correspondent purchased 2,003,477 3.02 28.2 1,953,185 3.09 27.7 2,101,082 3.49 29.1 Bulk purchased 173,662 1.65 2.4 179,019 1.90 2.5 208,427 2.41 2.9 Construction 39,142 2.82 0.6 30,325 2.96 0.4 34,593 3.30 0.5 Total 6,172,345 3.09 87.0 6,139,658 3.14 87.0 6,281,412 3.46 87.0 Commercial: Commercial real estate 676,908 4.00 9.6 680,664 3.99 9.7 626,588 4.29 8.7 Commercial and industrial 66,497 3.83 0.9 73,713 3.24 1.0 97,614 2.79 1.4 Construction 85,963 4.03 1.2 60,614 4.11 0.9 105,458 4.04 1.4 Total 829,368 3.99 11.7 814,991 3.93 11.6 829,660 4.08 11.5 Consumer loans: Home equity 86,274 4.60 1.2 88,587 4.63 1.3 103,838 4.66 1.4 Other 8,086 4.19 0.1 8,389 4.26 0.1 10,086 4.40 0.1 Total 94,360 4.57 1.3 96,976 4.60 1.4 113,924 4.64 1.5 Total loans receivable 7,096,073 3.21 100.0 % 7,051,625 3.26 100.0 % 7,224,996 3.55 100.0 % Less: ACL 19,823 20,724 31,527 Discounts/unearned loan fees 29,556 30,593 29,190 Premiums/deferred costs (34,448) (33,519) (38,572) Total loans receivable, net $ 7,081,142 $ 7,033,827 $ 7,202,851 14

Loan Activity: The following table summarizes activity in the loan portfolio, along with weighted average rates where applicable, for the periods indicated, excluding changes in ACL, discounts/unearned loan fees, and premiums/deferred costs. Loans that were paid off as a result of refinances are included in repayments. Loan endorsements are not included in the activity in the following table because a new loan is not generated at the time of the endorsement. The endorsed balance and rate are included in the ending loan portfolio balance and rate. Commercial loan renewals are not included in the activity in the following table unless new funds are disbursed at the time of renewal. The renewal balance and rate are included in the ending loan portfolio balance and rate. For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 Amount Rate Amount Rate (Dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 7,051,625 3.26 % $ 7,224,996 3.55 % Originated and refinanced 280,379 3.05 1,437,454 2.89 Purchased and participations 204,162 2.81 824,241 2.89 Change in undisbursed loan funds (6,656) (174,416) Repayments (433,374) (2,215,585) Principal recoveries/(charge-offs), net 4 (478) Other (67) (139) Ending balance $ 7,096,073 3.21 $ 7,096,073 3.21

One- to Four-Family Loans: The following table presents, for our portfolio of one- to four-family loans, the amount, percent of total, weighted average credit score, weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV") ratio, and average balance per loan as of September 30, 2021. Credit scores were updated in September 2021 from a nationally recognized consumer rating agency. The LTV ratios were based on the current loan balance and either the lesser of the purchase price or original appraisal, or the most recent Bank appraisal, if available. In most cases, the most recent appraisal was obtained at the time of origination. % of Credit Average Amount Total Score LTV Balance (Dollars in thousands) Originated $ 3,956,064 64.5 % 771 61 % $ 152 Correspondent purchased 2,003,477 32.7 765 64 407 Bulk purchased 173,662 2.8 771 58 294 $ 6,133,203 100.0 % 769 62 194

The following table presents originated and correspondent purchased activity in our one- to four-family loan portfolio, excluding endorsement activity, along with associated weighted average rates, weighted average LTVs and weighted average credit scores for the periods indicated. For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 Credit Credit Amount Rate LTV Score Amount Rate LTV Score (Dollars in thousands) Originated $ 220,353 2.74 % 72 % 763 $ 1,121,829 2.68 % 70 % 767 Correspondent purchased 184,562 2.68 71 767 689,527 2.64 69 772 $ 404,915 2.71 71 765 $ 1,811,356 2.66 70 769

The following table summarizes our one- to four-family loan origination and refinance commitments and one- to four-family correspondent loan purchase commitments as of September 30, 2021, along with associated weighted average rates. Amount Rate (Dollars in thousands) Originate/refinance $ 87,117 2.78 % Correspondent 95,395 2.54 $ 182,512 2.65

As of September 30, 2021, there were $2.7 million of one- to-four family loans with modifications under the Bank's program to support and provide relief to borrowers during the COVID-19 pandemic ("COVID-19 loan modifications") that were still in their deferral period. See "Asset Quality" below for additional information regarding the performance of loans that have exited the deferral period.

Commercial Loans: During the current year, the Bank originated $251.5 million of commercial loans, including $22.8 million of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, and entered into commercial loan participations totaling $134.7 million. The Bank also processed commercial loan disbursements, excluding lines of credit, of approximately $270.0 million at a weighted average rate of 3.59%. Additionally, during the current year, $63.5 million of PPP loans were paid off, primarily by the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") following completion of the loan forgiveness process.

The following table presents the Bank's commercial real estate and commercial construction loans and loan commitments by type of primary collateral, as of September 30, 2021. Because the commitments to pay out undisbursed funds are not cancellable by the Bank, unless the loan is in default, we generally anticipate fully funding the related projects. Unpaid Undisbursed Gross Loan Outstanding % of Count Principal Amount Amount Commitments Total Total (Dollars in thousands) Senior housing 34 $ 229,082 $ 36,202 $ 265,284 $ 30,500 $ 295,784 27.8 % Retail building 135 158,834 49,705 208,539 11,622 220,161 20.7 Hotel 10 137,301 57,364 194,665 - 194,665 18.3 Office building 92 49,608 60,379 109,987 - 109,987 10.3 One- to four-family property 385 61,717 7,457 69,174 1,453 70,627 6.6 Single use building 25 42,155 4,873 47,028 21,300 68,328 6.4 Multi-family 38 53,173 13,026 66,199 690 66,889 6.3 Other 101 31,001 5,166 36,167 1,502 37,669 3.6 820 $ 762,871 $ 234,172 $ 997,043 $ 67,067 $ 1,064,110 100.0 % Weighted average rate 4.00 % 4.03 % 4.01 % 3.73 % 3.99 %

The following table summarizes the Bank's commercial real estate and commercial construction loans and loan commitments by state as of September 30, 2021. Unpaid Undisbursed Gross Loan Outstanding % of Count Principal Amount Amount Commitments Total Total (Dollars in thousands) Kansas 636 $ 327,419 $ 21,416 $ 348,835 $ 44,302 $ 393,137 36.9 % Texas 11 135,644 137,480 273,124 - 273,124 25.7 Missouri 146 205,989 26,052 232,041 21,265 253,306 23.8 Colorado 7 16,087 20,012 36,099 - 36,099 3.4 Arkansas 3 12,143 21,620 33,763 - 33,763 3.2 Nebraska 6 33,464 4 33,468 - 33,468 3.1 Other 11 32,125 7,588 39,713 1,500 41,213 3.9 820 $ 762,871 $ 234,172 $ 997,043 $ 67,067 $ 1,064,110 100.0 %

The following table presents the Bank's commercial loan portfolio and outstanding loan commitments, categorized by gross loan amount (unpaid principal plus undisbursed amounts) or outstanding loan commitment amount, as of September 30, 2021. Count Amount (Dollars in thousands) Greater than $30 million 4 $ 180,500 >$15 to $30 million 16 363,129 >$10 to $15 million 7 85,141 >$5 to $10 million 15 96,776 $1 to $5 million 111 251,794 Less than $1 million 1,324 194,423 1,477 $ 1,171,763

As of September 30, 2021, there were commercial loans with an aggregate gross balance, including undisbursed amounts, of $146.4 million with COVID-19 loan modifications that were still in their deferral period. There were $237.2 million of commercial loans with COVID-19 loan modifications that were out of their deferral period by September 30, 2021. See "Asset Quality" below for additional information regarding the performance of loans that have exited the deferral period. 17

Asset Quality The following tables present loans 30 to 89 days delinquent, non-performing loans, and other real estate owned ("OREO") as of the dates indicated. Loans subject to payment forbearance under the Bank's COVID-19 loan modification program are not reported as delinquent during the forbearance time period. Of the loans 30 to 89 days delinquent at September 30, 2021, approximately 61% were 59 days or less delinquent. Nonaccrual loans are loans that are 90 or more days delinquent or in foreclosure and other loans required to be reported as nonaccrual pursuant to accounting and/or regulatory reporting requirements and/or internal policies, even if the loans are current. Non-performing assets include nonaccrual loans and OREO. In late March 2020, the Bank suspended the initiation of foreclosure proceedings for owner-occupied one- to four-family loans. At September 30, 2021, there were $7.4 million of non-performing one- to four-family loans for which foreclosure proceedings either had been initiated prior to the foreclosure suspension or would have been initiated if the foreclosure suspension were not in place. Loans Delinquent for 30 to 89 Days at: September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount (Dollars in thousands) One- to four-family: Originated 48 $ 4,156 51 $ 5,141 45 $ 4,151 62 $ 5,844 42 $ 3,012 Correspondent purchased 7 2,590 9 3,650 9 2,910 13 4,694 8 3,123 Bulk purchased 4 541 6 958 5 352 9 1,750 12 2,532 Commercial 2 37 1 35 5 806 8 1,047 2 45 Consumer 25 498 25 354 17 287 30 515 26 398 86 $ 7,822 92 $ 10,138 81 $ 8,506 122 $ 13,850 90 $ 9,110 30 to 89 days delinquent loans to total loans receivable, net 0.11 % 0.14 % 0.12 % 0.20 % 0.13 % 18

Non-Performing Loans and OREO at: September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount (Dollars in thousands) Loans 90 or More Days Delinquent or in Foreclosure: One- to four-family: Originated 50 $ 3,693 53 $ 3,696 55 $ 4,433 51 $ 4,370 51 $ 4,362 Correspondent purchased 10 3,210 12 4,230 10 3,749 9 3,371 6 2,397 Bulk purchased 9 2,974 7 2,596 10 3,172 13 3,724 12 2,903 Commercial 6 1,214 7 1,278 6 1,068 5 820 5 1,360 Consumer 21 498 23 445 26 531 26 473 14 304 96 11,589 102 12,245 107 12,953 104 12,758 88 11,326 Loans 90 or more days delinquent or in foreclosure as a percentage of total loans 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.18 % 0.16 % Nonaccrual loans less than 90 Days Delinquent:(1) One- to four-family: Originated 7 $ 1,288 7 $ 1,392 9 $ 1,646 9 $ 968 9 $ 691 Correspondent purchased - - - - - - - - - - Bulk purchased 1 131 1 131 - - - - - - Commercial 4 419 3 403 4 642 3 411 3 464 Consumer 1 9 - - - - 1 9 1 9 13 1,847 11 1,926 13 2,288 13 1,388 13 1,164 Total nonaccrual loans 109 13,436 113 14,171 120 15,241 117 14,146 101 12,490 Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.22 % 0.20 % 0.17 % OREO: One- to four-family: Originated(2) 3 $ 170 3 $ 177 2 $ 105 3 $ 129 4 $ 183 Total non-performing assets 112 $ 13,606 116 $ 14,348 122 $ 15,346 120 $ 14,275 105 $ 12,673 Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.13 %

(1)Includes loans required to be reported as nonaccrual pursuant to accounting and/or regulatory reporting requirements and/or internal policies even if the loans are current. (2)Real estate-related consumer loans where we also hold the first mortgage are included in the one- to four-family category as the underlying collateral is one- to four-family property.

Of the one- to four-family COVID-19 loan modifications that had completed the deferral period by September 30, 2021, $2.2 million were 30 to 89 days delinquent and $2.8 million were 90 or more days delinquent as of September 30, 2021. Of the commercial COVID-19 loan modifications that had completed the deferral period by September 30, 2021, $3 thousand were 30 to 89 days delinquent and none were 90 or more days delinquent as of September 30, 2021. 19

The following table presents loans classified as special mention or substandard at the dates presented. The increase in commercial special mention loans at September 30, 2021 compared to September 30, 2020 was due mainly to the addition of two commercial loans totaling $50.0 million for which the borrowers have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both of these loans were subject to COVID-19 loan modifications during fiscal year 2020 and have since resumed full payments. There are underlying economic considerations that management is monitoring in association with these loans resulting in the special mention classification. September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Special Mention Substandard Special Mention Substandard (Dollars in thousands) One- to four-family $ 14,332 $ 23,458 $ 11,339 $ 25,630 Commercial 99,729 3,259 52,006 4,914 Consumer 135 718 332 589 $ 114,196 $ 27,435 $ 63,677 $ 31,133

Allowance for Credit Losses: The Bank is utilizing a discounted cash flow approach for estimating expected credit losses for pooled loans and loan commitments. The economic forecast scenarios selected by management improved at September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021 which resulted in a reduction in the ACL calculated by the model. Management applied qualitative factors at September 30, 2021 to account for the continued economic uncertainties, along with the balance and trending of large-dollar special mention commercial loans and commercial loan COVID-19 modifications. The economic uncertainties were related to (1) the job market, specifically the unemployment rate and labor participation rate and how the significant federal assistance may be impacting those measures and (2) the unevenness of the recovery in certain industries in which the Bank has lending relationships. The ACL related to the commercial loans qualitative factors decreased during the current quarter due to improvement in forecasted economic conditions at September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021.

The following table presents a summary of changes in ACL and reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures occurring during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. ACL Reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures ACL and Reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures (Dollars in thousands) Balance at June 30, 2021 $ 20,724 $ 6,161 $ 26,885 Charge-offs (26) - (26) Recoveries 30 - 30 Net recoveries 4 - 4 Provision for credit losses (905) (418) (1,323) Balance at September 30, 2021 $ 19,823 $ 5,743 $ 25,566

The following tables present ACL activity and related ratios at the dates and for the periods indicated. On October 1, 2020, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses: Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL"). For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Balance at beginning of period $ 20,724 $ 31,527 Adoption of CECL - (4,761) Charge-offs: One- to four-family (22) (185) Commercial - (515) Consumer (4) (15) Total charge-offs (26) (715) Recoveries: One- to four-family 4 144 Commercial 12 50 Consumer 14 43 Total recoveries 30 237 Net recoveries (charge-offs) 4 (478) Provision for credit losses (905) (6,465) Balance at end of period $ 19,823 $ 19,823 Ratio of net charge-offs during the period to average loans outstanding during the period - % 0.01 % Ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) during the period to average non-performing assets (0.03) 3.63 ACL to non-performing loans at end of period 147.54 147.54 ACL to loans receivable at end of period 0.28 0.28 ACL to net charge-offs (annualized) N/M(1) 41.5x

(1)This ratio is not presented for the time period noted due to loan recoveries exceeding loan charge-offs during the period.

The distribution of our ACL at the dates indicated is summarized below. The October 1, 2020 column represents ACL at the time the Company adopted ASU 2016-13. At September 30, June 30, October 1, 2021 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands) One- to four-family: Originated $ 1,590 $ 1,515 $ 1,609 Correspondent purchased 2,062 1,739 2,324 Bulk purchased 304 674 903 Construction 22 20 25 Total 3,978 3,948 4,861 Commercial: Commercial real estate 13,706 14,784 16,595 Commercial and industrial 344 345 559 Construction 1,602 1,404 4,452 Total 15,652 16,533 21,606 Consumer 193 243 299 Total $ 19,823 $ 20,724 $ 26,766

The ratio of ACL to loans receivable, by loan type, at the dates indicated is summarized below. At September 30, June 30, October 1, 2021 2021 2020 One- to four-family: Originated 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.04 % Correspondent purchased 0.10 0.09 0.11 Bulk purchased 0.18 0.38 0.43 Construction 0.06 0.07 0.07 Total 0.06 0.06 0.08 Commercial: Commercial real estate 2.02 2.17 2.65 Commercial and industrial 0.52 0.47 0.57 Construction 1.86 2.32 4.22 Total 1.89 2.03 2.60 Consumer 0.20 0.25 0.26 Total 0.28 0.29 0.37

Securities Portfolio

The following table presents the distribution of our securities portfolio, at amortized cost, at September 30, 2021. Overall, fixed-rate securities comprised 94% of our securities portfolio at September 30, 2021. The weighted average life ("WAL") is the estimated remaining maturity (in years) after three-month historical prepayment speeds and projected call option assumptions have been applied. Weighted average yields on tax-exempt securities are not calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. Amount Yield WAL (Dollars in thousands) MBS $ 1,484,211 1.35 % 3.5 U.S. government-sponsored enterprise debentures 519,971 0.61 3.7 Municipal bonds 4,274 1.81 0.3 Total securities portfolio $ 2,008,456 1.16 3.5

The following tables summarize the activity in our securities portfolio for the periods presented. The weighted average yields and WALs for purchases are presented as recorded at the time of purchase. The weighted average yields for the beginning balances are as of the last day of the period previous to the period presented and the weighted average yields for the ending balances are as of the last day of the period presented and are generally derived from recent prepayment activity on the securities in the portfolio as of the dates presented. The beginning and ending WALs are the estimated remaining principal repayment terms (in years) after three-month historical prepayment speeds have been applied. For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 Amount Yield WAL Amount Yield WAL (Dollars in thousands) Beginning balance - carrying value $ 2,015,705 1.24 % 3.8 $ 1,560,950 1.63 % 3.1 Maturities and repayments (118,136) (594,294) Net amortization of (premiums)/discounts (1,898) (6,206) Purchases 125,533 1.05 4.6 1,079,351 1.01 5.0 Change in valuation on AFS securities (6,596) (25,193) Ending balance - carrying value $ 2,014,608 1.16 3.5 $ 2,014,608 1.16 3.5

Deposit Portfolio

The following table presents the amount, weighted average rate, and percent of total for the components of our deposit portfolioat the dates presented. September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 % of % of % of Amount Rate Total Amount Rate Total Amount Rate Total (Dollars in thousands) Non-interest-bearing checking $ 543,849 - % 8.2 % $ 540,669 - % 8.2 % $ 451,394 - % 7.3 % Interest-bearing checking 1,037,362 0.07 15.7 1,014,665 0.08 15.3 865,782 0.10 14.0 Savings 519,069 0.05 7.9 513,054 0.06 7.7 433,808 0.06 7.0 Money market 1,753,525 0.19 26.6 1,688,337 0.25 25.4 1,419,180 0.37 22.9 Retail certificates of deposit 2,341,531 1.41 35.5 2,412,806 1.50 36.4 2,623,336 1.88 42.4 Commercial certificates of deposit 190,215 0.66 2.9 214,956 0.71 3.2 143,125 1.05 2.3 Public unit certificates of deposit 211,845 0.21 3.2 253,807 0.36 3.8 254,783 0.74 4.1 $ 6,597,396 0.59 100.0 % $ 6,638,294 0.66 100.0 % $ 6,191,408 0.95 100.0 %

The following table sets forth the weighted average maturity ("WAM") information for our certificates of deposit, in years, as of September 30, 2021. Retail certificates of deposit 1.3 Commercial certificates of deposit 0.5 Public unit certificates of deposit 0.5 Total certificates of deposit 1.1

Borrowings

The following table presents the maturity of term borrowings, which consist entirely of FHLB advances, along with associated weighted average contractual and effective rates as of September 30, 2021. Term Borrowings Amount Maturity by FHLB Interest rate Contractual Effective Fiscal Year Advances swaps(1) Rate Rate(2) (Dollars in thousands) 2022 $ 75,000 $ 100,000 0.26 % 1.92 % 2023 300,000 - 1.70 1.81 2024 150,000 165,000 1.32 2.46 2025 300,000 100,000 1.33 2.09 2026 250,000 - 0.96 1.27 2027 150,000 - 0.93 1.24 $ 1,225,000 $ 365,000 1.18 1.88

(1)Represents adjustable-rate FHLB advances for which the Bank has entered into interest rate swaps with a notional amount of $365.0 million to hedge the variability in cash flows associated with the advances. These advances are presented based on their contractual maturity dates and will be renewed periodically until the maturity or termination of the interest rate swaps. The expected WAL of the interest rate swaps was 4.1 years at September 30, 2021. (2)The effective rate includes the impact of interest rate swaps and the amortization of deferred prepayment penalties resulting from FHLB advances previously prepaid.

The following tables present borrowing activity for the periods shown. The borrowings presented in the table have original contractual terms of one year or longer or are tied to interest rate swaps with original contractual terms of one year or longer. FHLB advances are presented at par. The effective rate is shown as a weighted average and includes the impact of interest rate swaps and the amortization of deferred prepayment penalties resulting from FHLB advances previously prepaid. The WAM is the remaining weighted average contractual term in years. The beginning and ending WAMs represent the remaining maturity at each date presented. For new borrowings, the WAMs presented are as of the date of issue. For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 Effective Effective Amount Rate WAM Amount Rate WAM (Dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 1,590,000 2.00 % 3.5 $ 1,790,000 2.31 % 3.0 Maturities and prepayments (340,000) 2.73 (1,305,000) 2.18 New FHLB borrowings 340,000 2.17 2.8 1,105,000 1.96 3.7 Ending balance $ 1,590,000 1.88 3.3 $ 1,590,000 1.88 3.3

Maturities of Interest-Bearing Liabilities

The following table presents the maturity and weighted average repricing rate, which is also the weighted average effective rate, of certificates of deposit, split between retail/commercial and public unit amounts, and term borrowings for the next four quarters as of September 30, 2021. Retail/Commercial Public Unit Term Maturity by Certificate Repricing Certificate Repricing Borrowings Repricing Repricing Quarter End Amount Rate Amount Rate Amount(1) Rate Total Rate (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2021 $ 385,038 1.09 % $ 69,063 0.26 % $ - - % $ 454,101 0.96 % March 31, 2022 329,419 1.15 70,776 0.28 - - 400,195 0.99 June 30, 2022 314,758 1.15 32,175 0.09 - - 346,933 1.05 September 30, 2022 432,378 1.40 21,501 0.09 75,000 0.29 528,879 1.19 $ 1,461,593 1.21 $ 193,515 0.22 $ 75,000 0.29 $ 1,730,108 1.06

(1)The maturity date for FHLB advances tied to interest rate swaps is based on the maturity date of the related interest rate swap 24

Average Rates and Lives

At September 30, 2021, the Bank's gap between the amount of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities projected to reprice within one year was $(664.1) million, or (6.9)% of total assets, compared to $(478.2) million, or (5.0)% of total assets, at June 30, 2021. The change in the one-year gap amount was due primarily to an increase in the amount of deposits projected to reprice at September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021. In addition, the amount of assets projected to reprice decreased due to a lower balance of cash at September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021.

The majority of interest-earning assets anticipated to reprice in the coming year are repayments and prepayments on one- to four-family loans and mortgage-backed securities, both of which include the option to prepay without a fee being paid by the contract holder. The amount of interest-bearing liabilities expected to reprice in a given period is not typically significantly impacted by changes in interest rates, because the Bank's borrowings and certificate of deposit portfolios have contractual maturities and generally cannot be terminated early without a prepayment penalty. If interest rates were to increase 200 basis points, as of September 30, 2021, the Bank's one-year gap is projected to be $(1.29) billion, or (13.4)% of total assets. The change in the gap compared to when there is no change in rates is due to lower anticipated net cash flows primarily due to lower repayments on mortgage-related assets in the higher rate environment. This compares to a one-year gap of $(1.12) billion, or (11.7)% of total assets, if interest rates were to have increased 200 basis points as of June 30, 2021.

The following table presents the weighted average yields/rates and WALs (in years), after applying prepayment, call assumptions, and decay ratesfor our interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities as of September 30, 2021. Yields presented for interest-earning assets include the amortization of fees, costs, premiums and discounts, which are considered adjustments to the yield. The interest rate presented for term borrowings is the effective rate, which includes the impact of interest rate swaps and the amortization of deferred prepayment penalties resulting from FHLB advances previously prepaid. The WAL presented for term borrowings includes the effect of interest rate swaps. Amount Yield/Rate WAL % of Category % of Total (Dollars in thousands) Securities $ 2,014,608 1.16 % 3.9 21.8 % Loans receivable: Fixed-rate one- to four-family 5,553,556 3.14 5.4 78.3 % 60.2 Fixed-rate commercial 451,166 4.21 3.8 6.3 4.9 All other fixed-rate loans 53,793 3.73 6.4 0.8 0.6 Total fixed-rate loans 6,058,515 3.23 5.3 85.4 65.7 Adjustable-rate one- to four-family 579,647 2.46 4.0 8.2 6.3 Adjustable-rate commercial 378,202 4.12 7.2 5.3 4.1 All other adjustable-rate loans 79,709 4.25 2.5 1.1 0.8 Total adjustable-rate loans 1,037,558 3.20 5.1 14.6 11.2 Total loans receivable 7,096,073 3.23 5.2 100.0 % 76.9 FHLB stock 73,421 5.21 2.9 0.8 Cash and cash equivalents 42,262 0.09 - 0.5 Total interest-earning assets $ 9,226,364 2.78 4.9 100.0 % Non-maturity deposits $ 3,853,805 0.11 5.9 58.4 % 47.1 % Retail certificates of deposit 2,341,531 1.41 1.3 35.5 28.6 Commercial certificates of deposit 190,215 0.66 0.5 2.9 2.3 Public unit certificates of deposit 211,845 0.21 0.5 3.2 2.6 Total deposits 6,597,396 0.59 3.9 100.0 % 80.6 Term borrowings 1,590,000 1.88 3.3 19.4 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 8,187,396 0.84 3.8 100.0 %

