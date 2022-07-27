CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL : ® REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
07/27/2022 | 09:14am EDT
CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC.®
REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS
Topeka, KS - Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® (NASDAQ: CFFN) (the "Company"), the parent company of Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced results today for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on or about August 8, 2022 and posted on our website, http://ir.capfed.com. For best viewing results, please view this release in Portable Document Format (PDF) on our website.
Highlights for the quarter include:
•net income of $21.2 million;
•basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.16;
•net interest margin of 1.79% (2.11% excluding the effects of the leverage strategy);
•annualized loan growth of 7.2%;
•paid dividends of $38.7 million, or $0.285 per share, including a $0.20 per share True Blue® Capitol dividend; and
•on July 19, 2022, announced a cash dividend of $0.085 per share, payable on August 19, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2022.
Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022
For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company recognized net income of $21.2 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to net income of $21.6 million, or $0.16 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in net income was due primarily to a higher provision for credit losses, partially offset by an increase in net interest income and lower income tax expense. The net interest margin increased 10 basis points, from 1.69% for the prior quarter to 1.79% for the current quarter. When the leverage strategy discussed below is in place, it reduces the net interest margin due to the amount of earnings from the transaction in comparison to the size of the transaction. Excluding the effects of the leverage strategy, the net interest margin would have increased 10 basis points, from 2.01% for the prior quarter to 2.11% for the current quarter. The increase in the net interest margin excluding the effects of the leverage strategy was due mainly to an increase in asset yields and a change in the mix of interest-earning assets, as cash was used to fund loan growth.
Leverage Strategy
At times, the Bank has utilized a leverage strategy to increase earnings. The leverage strategy during the current quarter involved borrowing up to $2.10 billion by entering into short-term Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka ("FHLB") advances. The borrowings were repaid prior to quarter end. The proceeds from the borrowings, net of the required FHLB stock holdings which yielded 6.5% during the current quarter, were deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City ("FRB of Kansas City"). Net income attributable to the leverage strategy is largely derived from the dividends received on FHLB stock holdings, plus the net interest rate spread between the yield on the cash deposited at the FRB of Kansas City and the rate paid on the related FHLB borrowings, less applicable federal insurance premiums and estimated taxes. Net income attributable to the leverage strategy was $1.2 million during the current quarter and $1.8 million during the current year-to-date period. Management continues to monitor the net interest rate spread and overall profitability of the strategy. In July 2022, the level of borrowings associated with the leverage strategy was increased to $2.60 billion to further increase earnings, in response to the increase in the dividend rate paid by FHLB. It is expected that the strategy will continue to be utilized as long as it remains profitable.
1
Interest and Dividend Income
The following table presents the components of interest and dividend income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. The weighted average yield on loans receivable increased four basis points and the weighted average yield on mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") increased eight basis points compared to the prior quarter.
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Change Expressed in:
2022
2022
Dollars
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:
Loans receivable
$
56,886
$
55,412
$
1,474
2.7
%
MBS
5,048
4,821
227
4.7
FHLB stock
2,695
2,240
455
20.3
Cash and cash equivalents
3,968
949
3,019
318.1
Investment securities
815
800
15
1.9
Total interest and dividend income
$
69,412
$
64,222
$
5,190
8.1
The increase in interest income on loans receivable was due primarily to a decrease in correspondent loan premium amortization related to a reduction in payoff activity, as well as growth in the correspondent loan portfolio. The increase in interest income on MBS was due mainly to a decrease in premium amortization related to a slowdown in prepayment activity. The increase in dividend income on FHLB stock was due mainly to an increase in the dividend rate paid by FHLB. The increase in interest income on cash and cash equivalents was due to an increase in the yield earned on balances held at the FRB of Kansas City, the majority of which were related to the leverage strategy, due to an increase in market interest rates.
Interest Expense
The following table presents the components of interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. The weighted average rate paid on deposits and the weighted average rate paid on borrowings not associated with the leverage strategy each decreased three basis points compared to the prior quarter.
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Change Expressed in:
2022
2022
Dollars
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Borrowings
$
11,644
$
8,732
$
2,912
33.3
%
Deposits
7,787
8,389
(602)
(7.2)
Total interest expense
$
19,431
$
17,121
$
2,310
13.5
The increase in interest expense on borrowings was due primarily to an increase in the rate paid on the short-term borrowings associated with the leverage strategy during the current quarter, due to higher market interest rates. Additionally, the average balance of borrowings not associated with the leverage strategy increased compared to the prior quarter due to new borrowings added near the end of the quarter, totaling $250.0 million at a weighted average rate of 3.51%, which contributed to the increase in interest expense. The decrease in interest expense on deposits was due primarily to a decrease in the weighted average rate paid on retail certificates of deposit and a decrease in the average balance of the portfolio, as maturing accounts either were not renewed or were replaced at offered rates, which were lower than the existing portfolio.
Provision for Credit Losses
For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $937 thousand, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $3.2 million for the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses in the current quarter was comprised of a $796 thousand increase in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for loans and a $141 thousand increase in reserves for off-balance sheet credit exposures. The provision for credit losses was due primarily to selecting a weighted economic forecast to incorporate a recessionary outlook into the model, as well as commercial loan growth.
2
Non-Interest Income
The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Change Expressed in:
2022
2022
Dollars
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Deposit service fees
$
3,601
$
3,300
$
301
9.1
%
Insurance commissions
788
543
245
45.1
Other non-interest income
1,726
1,573
153
9.7
Total non-interest income
$
6,115
$
5,416
$
699
12.9
The increase in deposit service fees was due mainly to increases in debit card income and service charges as a result of higher transaction activity. The increase in insurance commissions was due primarily to the receipt of annual contingent insurance commissions in the prior quarter, which were lower than expected, and the related accrual adjustments. The increase in other non-interest income was due mainly to an increase in income on bank-owned life insurance related to the receipt of death benefits.
Non-Interest Expense
The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Change Expressed in:
2022
2022
Dollars
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
$
14,581
$
14,023
$
558
4.0
%
Information technology and related expense
4,343
4,493
(150)
(3.3)
Occupancy, net
3,721
3,493
228
6.5
Regulatory and outside services
1,572
1,272
300
23.6
Advertising and promotional
1,068
1,494
(426)
(28.5)
Federal insurance premium
784
777
7
0.9
Deposit and loan transaction costs
664
689
(25)
(3.6)
Office supplies and related expense
494
502
(8)
(1.6)
Other non-interest expense
1,163
1,217
(54)
(4.4)
Total non-interest expense
$
28,390
$
27,960
$
430
1.5
The increase in salaries and employee benefits was due mainly to an increase in commissions due to an increase in loan origination activity, along with annual merit increases during the current quarter. The increase in regulatory and outside services was due primarily to the timing of external audit expenses, as well as an increase in consulting expenses related to the Bank's upcoming implementation of a new core processing system. The decrease in advertising and promotional expense was due primarily to the timing of campaigns and sponsorships.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 50.61% for the current quarter compared to 53.24% for the prior quarter. The improvement in the efficiency ratio was due primarily to higher net interest income. The efficiency ratio is a measure of a financial institution's total non-interest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income (pre-provision for credit losses) and non-interest income. A lower value indicates that it is costing the financial institution less money to generate revenue, relative to the net interest margin and non-interest income.
3
Income Tax Expense
The following table presents pretax income, income tax expense, and net income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent and the effective tax rate.
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Change Expressed in:
2022
2022
Dollars
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
Income before income tax expense
$
26,769
$
27,745
$
(976)
(3.5)
%
Income tax expense
5,617
6,122
(505)
(8.2)
Net income
$
21,152
$
21,623
$
(471)
(2.2)
Effective Tax Rate
21.0
%
22.1
%
The decrease in income tax expense was due primarily to lower pretax income in the current quarter, along with a decrease in the effective tax rate as a result of higher deductible expenses associated with dividends paid on allocated Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares due to the True Blue Capitol dividend paid in June 2022. Management anticipates the effective tax rate for fiscal year 2022 will be approximately 21%.
Comparison of Operating Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
The Company recognized net income of $65.0 million, or $0.48 per share, for the current year period compared to net income of $57.5 million, or $0.42 per share, for the prior year period. The increase in net income was due to an increase in net interest income, partially offset by higher income tax expense and a lower negative provision for credit losses. The net interest margin decreased six basis points, from 1.88% for the prior year period to 1.82% for the current year period. Excluding the effects of the leverage strategy, the net interest margin would have increased 16 basis points, from 1.88% for the prior year period to 2.04% for the current year period. The increase in net interest margin excluding the effects of the leverage strategy was due mainly to a reduction in the weighted average cost of retail certificates of deposit and borrowings, which outpaced the decrease in weighted average asset yields.
Interest and Dividend Income
The following table presents the components of interest and dividend income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.
For the Nine Months Ended
June 30,
Change Expressed in:
2022
2021
Dollars
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:
Loans receivable
$
168,086
$
172,758
$
(4,672)
(2.7)
%
MBS
14,494
16,499
(2,005)
(12.2)
FHLB stock
6,166
2,964
3,202
108.0
Cash and cash equivalents
4,931
117
4,814
4,114.5
Investment securities
2,423
2,075
348
16.8
Total interest and dividend income
$
196,100
$
194,413
$
1,687
0.9
The decrease in interest income on loans receivable was due to a decrease in the weighted average rate on the originated and correspondent one- to four-family loan portfolio, partially offset by the increase in the average balance of the loan portfolio. The decrease in the weighted average rate was due to endorsements, refinances, originations and purchases at lower market rates at the time of the transactions between periods, which are being fully reflected in the current year. Premium amortization related to the one- to four-family correspondent loan portfolio decreased significantly compared to the prior year period due to the slow-down in prepayments and endorsements resulting from an increase in market interest rates, partially offsetting the decrease in the weighted average rate.
The decrease in interest income on the MBS portfolio was due primarily to a decrease in the weighted average yield as a result of purchases at lower market yields between periods, along with a decrease in the average balance of the portfolio.
4
The increase in dividend income on FHLB stock and the increase in interest income on cash and cash equivalents were due mainly to the leverage strategy being utilized during the current year period and not being utilized during the prior period.
The increase in interest income on investment securities was due primarily to an increase in the average balance of the portfolio.
Interest Expense
The following table presents the components of interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.
For the Nine Months Ended
June 30,
Change Expressed in:
2022
2021
Dollars
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Borrowings
$
27,961
$
26,885
$
1,076
4.0
%
Deposits
25,443
38,071
(12,628)
(33.2)
Total interest expense
$
53,404
$
64,956
$
(11,552)
(17.8)
The increase in interest expense on borrowings was due to the leverage strategy being utilized during a portion of the current year period and not being utilized during the prior year period. Interest expense on borrowings associated with the leverage strategy totaled $4.9 million during the current year period. This was partially offset by a lower cost of FHLB borrowings not associated with the leverage strategy due primarily to terminating or not renewing certain interest rate swap agreements, not replacing certain maturing FHLB advances, and prepaying certain advances during fiscal year 2021.
The decrease in interest expense on deposits was due mainly to a decrease in the weighted average rate paid on retail certificates of deposit, along with a decrease in the average balance of the portfolio. Retail certificates of deposit repriced downward between periods as they were renewed or were replaced at lower offered rates, along with some certificates of deposit not renewing.
Provision for Credit Losses
The Bank recorded a negative provision for credit losses during the current year period of $5.7 million, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $7.2 million during the prior year period. The negative provision in the current year period was comprised of a $3.8 million decrease in the ACL for loans and a $1.9 million decrease in reserves for off-balance sheet credit exposures. The negative provision for credit losses associated with the ACL in the current year period was due primarily to a reduction in commercial loan qualitative factors, partially offset by an increase in ACL related to loan growth during the current year period. The negative provision for credit losses associated with the reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures in the current year period was due primarily to a reduction in commercial loan qualitative factors.
Non-Interest Income
The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.
For the Nine Months Ended
June 30,
Change Expressed in:
2022
2021
Dollars
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Deposit service fees
$
10,331
$
8,988
$
1,343
14.9
%
Insurance commissions
2,042
2,249
(207)
(9.2)
Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares
-
7,386
(7,386)
(100.0)
Other non-interest income
4,664
4,160
504
12.1
Total non-interest income
$
17,037
$
22,783
$
(5,746)
(25.2)
The increase in deposit service fees was due primarily to an increase in debit card income and service charges as a result of higher transaction and settlement volume, in addition to an increase in the average transaction amount. The decrease in insurance commissions was due primarily to the receipt of annual contingent insurance commissions, which were lower than expected, and the related accrual adjustments. During the prior year period, the Bank sold its Visa Class B shares, resulting in a $7.4 million gain, with no similar transaction during the current year period. The increase in other non-interest income was due primarily to a gain on a loan-related financial derivative agreement.
5
Non-Interest Expense
The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.
For the Nine Months Ended
June 30,
Change Expressed in:
2022
2021
Dollars
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
$
42,332
$
41,402
$
930
2.2
%
Information technology and related expense
13,268
13,568
(300)
(2.2)
Occupancy, net
10,593
10,406
187
1.8
Regulatory and outside services
4,212
4,288
(76)
(1.8)
Advertising and promotional
3,626
3,729
(103)
(2.8)
Federal insurance premium
2,200
1,888
312
16.5
Deposit and loan transaction costs
2,050
2,123
(73)
(3.4)
Office supplies and related expense
1,464
1,289
175
13.6
Loss on interest rate swap termination
-
4,752
(4,752)
(100.0)
Other non-interest expense
3,299
3,877
(578)
(14.9)
Total non-interest expense
$
83,044
$
87,322
$
(4,278)
(4.9)
The increase in salaries and employee benefits was due primarily to merit increases and an increase in incentive compensation, partially offset by a decrease in commissions due to a reduction in loan origination activity compared to the prior year period. The increase in federal insurance premium expense was due mainly to an increase in average assets as a result of the leverage strategy being utilized during the current year period. During the prior year period, the Bank terminated $200.0 million of interest rate swaps, resulting in a loss of $4.8 million which was reclassified out of accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") to earnings. The decrease in other non-interest expense was due primarily to the write-down during the prior year period of a property that had previously served as one of the Bank's branch locations.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 51.99% for the current year period compared to 57.36% for the prior year period. The improvement in the efficiency ratio was due primarily to higher net interest income.
Management intends to implement a new core processing system for the Bank by September 2023. The replacement system is expected to better position the Bank for the future and allow for the introduction of new products and services to enhance customer experiences. The implementation of the new core system and related conversion of data may result in increased third party expenses later in fiscal year 2022 and during fiscal year 2023.
Income Tax Expense
The following table presents pretax income, income tax expense, and net income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent and effective tax rate.
For the Nine Months Ended
June 30,
Change Expressed in:
2022
2021
Dollars
Percent
(Dollars in thousands)
Income before income tax expense
$
82,379
$
72,105
$
10,274
14.2
%
Income tax expense
17,418
14,576
2,842
19.5
Net income
$
64,961
$
57,529
$
7,432
12.9
Effective Tax Rate
21.1
%
20.2
%
The increase in income tax expense was due primarily to higher pretax income in the current year period. Additionally, the effective tax rate increased slightly compared to the prior year period, and is in line with management's anticipation of an effective tax rate of approximately 21% for fiscal year 2022.
6
Financial Condition as of June 30, 2022
The following table summarizes the Company's financial condition at the dates indicated.
Annualized
Annualized
June 30,
March 31,
Percent
September 30,
Percent
2022
2022
Change
2021
Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Total assets
$
9,476,053
$
9,531,296
(2.3)
%
$
9,631,246
(2.1)
%
Available-for-sale ("AFS") securities
1,694,160
1,780,419
(19.4)
2,014,608
(21.2)
Loans receivable, net
7,236,196
7,108,810
7.2
7,081,142
2.9
Deposits
6,329,883
6,614,844
(17.2)
6,597,396
(5.4)
Borrowings
1,869,897
1,583,747
72.3
1,582,850
24.2
Stockholders' equity
1,131,740
1,174,752
(14.6)
1,242,273
(11.9)
Equity to total assets at end of period
11.9
%
12.3
%
12.9
%
Average number of basic shares outstanding
135,725
135,677
0.1
135,571
0.2
Average number of diluted shares outstanding
135,725
135,677
0.1
135,571
0.2
During the current quarter and current year period, total assets decreased as cash and/or securities were partially reinvested in loans receivable. Deposit outflows, the majority of which occurred during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, were replaced by an increase in borrowings. The decrease in stockholders' equity from September 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022 to June 30, 2022 was due mainly to a reduction in AOCI as a result of changes in the fair value of AFS securities, along with the payment of a $0.20 per share True Blue Capitol dividend in June 2022.
During the current quarter, the deposit portfolio decreased $284.9 million, or 17.2% annualized. The decrease was primarily in retail certificates of deposit ($83.9 million), checking accounts ($70.0 million), public unit deposits ($67.0 million), and commercial certificates of deposit ($45.7 million). The decrease in checking accounts was mainly in retail accounts, as depositors used accumulated savings for other purposes during the quarter. The decrease in public unit deposits was due to the rapidly increasing costs of available funds in this category, to the point that rates were in excess of other funding sources available to the Bank. The decrease in commercial certificates of deposit was expected, as certain maturities were anticipated to be used to fund operations at the depositors' related businesses during the current year. The Bank has begun to increase offered rates on certificates of deposit and money market accounts, which has reduced the runoff in these portfolios.
Loans receivable, net, increased $127.4 million during the current quarter due primarily to a $101.7 million increase in one- to four-family loans and a $20.6 million increase in commercial loans.
7
The following table summarizes loan originations and purchases and borrowing activity, along with the related weighted average rates, during the periods indicated. The borrowings presented in the table have original contractual terms of one year or longer.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Amount
Rate
Amount
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Loan originations and purchases
One- to four-family and consumer:
Originated
$
223,153
3.82
%
$
612,710
3.28
%
Purchased
145,362
3.48
394,011
3.01
Commercial:
Originated
37,646
4.28
174,925
3.98
Purchased
8,000
3.75
82,057
3.35
$
414,161
3.74
$
1,263,703
3.30
Borrowing activity
Maturities and prepayments
$
-
-
$
(100,000)
3.14
New borrowings
250,000
3.51
350,000
3.49
Stockholders' Equity
During the nine months ended June 30, 2022, the Company paid cash dividends totaling $91.6 million. These cash dividends totaled $0.675 per share and consisted of a $0.22 per share cash true-up dividend related to fiscal year 2021 earnings, a $0.20 per share True Blue Capitol cash dividend, and three regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.085 per share. On July 19, 2022, the Company announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share, or approximately $11.5 million, payable on August 19, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2022. In the long run, management considers the Bank's equity to total assets ratio of at least 9% an appropriate level of capital. At June 30, 2022, this ratio was 10.6%.
At June 30, 2022, Capitol Federal Financial, Inc., at the holding company level, had $91.9 million in cash on deposit at the Bank. For fiscal year 2022, it is the intention of the Board of Directors to continue the payout of 100% of the Company's earnings to the Company's stockholders. Dividend payments depend upon a number of factors, including the Company's financial condition and results of operations, regulatory capital requirements, regulatory limitations on the Bank's ability to make capital distributions to the Company, and the amount of cash at the holding company level.
There remains $44.7 million authorized under the existing stock repurchase plan for additional purchases of the Company's common stock. Shares may be repurchased from time to time based upon market conditions, available liquidity and other factors. This plan has no expiration date; however, the Federal Reserve Bank's existing approval for the Company to repurchase shares expires in August 2022.
The following table presents a reconciliation of total to net shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022.
Total shares outstanding
138,854,084
Less unallocated ESOP shares and unvested restricted stock
(3,086,165)
Net shares outstanding
135,767,919
Consistent with our goal to operate a sound and profitable financial organization, we actively seek to maintain a well-capitalized status for the Bank in accordance with regulatory standards. As of June 30, 2022, the Bank's community bank leverage ratio ("CBLR") was 9.4%, which exceeded the minimum requirement of 9%. The CBLR is based on average assets. The leverage strategy increases average assets which reduces the Bank's CBLR.
8
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. The Bank has 54 branch locations in Kansas and Missouri, and is one of the largest residential lenders in the State of Kansas. News and other information about the Company can be found at the Bank's website, http://www.capfed.com.
Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed herein may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may," "could," "should," "would," "will," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: potential adverse impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto on economic conditions in the Company's local market areas and other market areas where the Bank has lending relationships, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets; changes in policies or the application or interpretation of laws and regulations by regulatory agencies and tax authorities; other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; fluctuations in interest rates; demand for loans in the Company's and its correspondent banks' market areas; the future earnings and capital levels of the Bank, which could affect the ability of the Company to pay dividends in accordance with its dividend policies; competition; and other risks detailed from time to time in documents filed or furnished by the Company with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
For further information contact:
Kent Townsend
Investor Relations
Executive Vice President,
(785) 270-6055
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
investorrelations@capfed.com
(785) 231-6360
ktownsend@capfed.com
9
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
June 30,
March 31,
September 30,
2022
2022
2021
ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents (includes interest-earning deposits of $31,589, $110,444 and $24,289)
$
54,789
$
166,869
$
42,262
AFS securities, at estimated fair value (amortized cost of $1,830,262, $1,875,361 and $2,008,456)
1,694,160
1,780,419
2,014,608
Loans receivable, net (ACL of $16,283, $15,312 and $19,823)
7,236,196
7,108,810
7,081,142
FHLB stock, at cost
87,696
74,456
73,421
Premises and equipment, net
96,008
96,952
99,127
Income taxes receivable, net
1,993
-
-
Deferred income tax assets, net
19,636
12,399
-
Other assets
285,575
291,391
320,686
TOTAL ASSETS
$
9,476,053
$
9,531,296
$
9,631,246
LIABILITIES:
Deposits
$
6,329,883
$
6,614,844
$
6,597,396
Borrowings
1,869,897
1,583,747
1,582,850
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
55,955
65,901
72,729
Income taxes payable, net
-
1,113
918
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
-
-
5,810
Other liabilities
88,578
90,939
129,270
Total liabilities
8,344,313
8,356,544
8,388,973
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding
-
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,400,000,000 shares authorized, 138,854,084, 138,846,684 and 138,832,284 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively
1,388
1,388
1,388
Additional paid-in capital
1,190,117
1,189,999
1,189,633
Unearned compensation, ESOP
(30,148)
(30,561)
(31,387)
Retained earnings
72,308
89,833
98,944
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
(101,925)
(75,907)
(16,305)
Total stockholders' equity
1,131,740
1,174,752
1,242,273
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
9,476,053
$
9,531,296
$
9,631,246
10
CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
2022
2021
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:
Loans receivable
$
56,886
$
55,412
$
168,086
$
172,758
MBS
5,048
4,821
14,494
16,499
FHLB stock
2,695
2,240
6,166
2,964
Cash and cash equivalents
3,968
949
4,931
117
Investment securities
815
800
2,423
2,075
Total interest and dividend income
69,412
64,222
196,100
194,413
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Borrowings
11,644
8,732
27,961
26,885
Deposits
7,787
8,389
25,443
38,071
Total interest expense
19,431
17,121
53,404
64,956
NET INTEREST INCOME
49,981
47,101
142,696
129,457
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
937
(3,188)
(5,690)
(7,187)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
49,044
50,289
148,386
136,644
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Deposit service fees
3,601
3,300
10,331
8,988
Insurance commissions
788
543
2,042
2,249
Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares
-
-
-
7,386
Other non-interest income
1,726
1,573
4,664
4,160
Total non-interest income
6,115
5,416
17,037
22,783
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
14,581
14,023
42,332
41,402
Information technology and related expense
4,343
4,493
13,268
13,568
Occupancy, net
3,721
3,493
10,593
10,406
Regulatory and outside services
1,572
1,272
4,212
4,288
Advertising and promotional
1,068
1,494
3,626
3,729
Federal insurance premium
784
777
2,200
1,888
Deposit and loan transaction costs
664
689
2,050
2,123
Office supplies and related expense
494
502
1,464
1,289
Loss on interest rate swap termination
-
-
-
4,752
Other non-interest expense
1,163
1,217
3,299
3,877
Total non-interest expense
28,390
27,960
83,044
87,322
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
26,769
27,745
82,379
72,105
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
5,617
6,122
17,418
14,576
NET INCOME
$
21,152
$
21,623
$
64,961
$
57,529
11
Average Balance Sheets
The following tables present the average balances of our assets, liabilities, and stockholders' equity, and the related annualized weighted average yields and rates on our interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated, as well as selected performance ratios and other information for the periods shown. Weighted average yields are derived by dividing annualized income by the average balance of the related assets, and weighted average rates are derived by dividing annualized expense by the average balance of the related liabilities, for the periods shown. Average outstanding balances are derived from average daily balances. The weighted average yields and rates include amortization of fees, costs, premiums and discounts, which are considered adjustments to yields/rates. Weighted average yields on tax-exempt securities are not calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Outstanding
Earned/
Yield/
Outstanding
Earned/
Yield/
Amount
Paid
Rate
Amount
Paid
Rate
Assets:
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
One- to four-family loans:
Originated
$
3,982,602
$
32,168
3.23
%
$
3,965,844
$
31,993
3.23
%
Correspondent purchased
2,060,947
14,027
2.72
2,026,120
13,060
2.58
Bulk purchased
154,663
464
1.20
161,149
503
1.25
Total one- to four-family loans
6,198,212
46,659
3.01
6,153,113
45,556
2.96
Commercial loans
890,455
9,104
4.05
869,205
8,851
4.07
Consumer loans
92,790
1,123
4.85
90,326
1,005
4.51
Total loans receivable(1)
7,181,457
56,886
3.16
7,112,644
55,412
3.12
MBS(2)
1,343,891
5,048
1.50
1,357,693
4,821
1.42
Investment securities(2)(3)
522,147
815
0.62
522,019
800
0.61
FHLB stock(4)
166,879
2,695
6.48
158,546
2,240
5.73
Cash and cash equivalents(5)
1,930,539
3,968
0.81
1,971,341
949
0.19
Total interest-earning assets
11,144,913
69,412
2.49
11,122,243
64,222
2.31
Other non-interest-earning assets
293,882
385,323
Total assets
$
11,438,795
$
11,507,566
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Checking
$
1,068,329
180
0.07
$
1,069,282
176
0.07
Savings
556,553
74
0.05
540,348
71
0.05
Money market
1,861,302
952
0.21
1,879,799
876
0.19
Retail certificates
2,169,262
6,383
1.18
2,241,080
7,012
1.27
Commercial certificates
84,231
129
0.61
116,181
183
0.64
Wholesale certificates
113,101
69
0.24
197,335
71
0.15
Total deposits
5,852,778
7,787
0.53
6,044,025
8,389
0.56
Borrowings(6)
3,687,592
11,644
1.26
3,499,010
8,732
1.01
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,540,370
19,431
0.81
9,543,035
17,121
0.73
Non-interest-bearing deposits
586,876
577,989
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
147,938
177,995
Stockholders' equity
1,163,611
1,208,547
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
11,438,795
$
11,507,566
Net interest income(7)
$
49,981
$
47,101
Net interest-earning assets
$
1,604,543
$
1,579,208
Net interest margin(8)(9)
1.79
1.69
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.17x
1.17x
Selected performance ratios:
Return on average assets (annualized)(9)
0.74
%
0.75
%
Return on average equity (annualized)(9)
7.27
7.16
Average equity to average assets
10.17
10.50
Operating expense ratio (annualized)(10)
0.99
0.97
Efficiency ratio(9)(11)
50.61
53.24
Pre-tax yield on leverage strategy(12)
0.31
0.14
12
For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Outstanding
Earned/
Yield/
Outstanding
Earned/
Yield/
Amount
Paid
Rate
Amount
Paid
Rate
Assets:
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
One- to four-family loans:
Originated
$
3,973,184
$
96,583
3.24
%
$
3,963,088
$
104,482
3.52
%
Correspondent purchased
2,040,934
39,832
2.60
2,006,257
35,124
2.33
Bulk purchased
162,151
1,578
1.30
195,678
2,870
1.96
Total one- to four-family loans
6,176,269
137,993
2.98
6,165,023
142,476
3.08
Commercial loans
866,856
26,898
4.09
780,941
26,707
4.51
Consumer loans
91,979
3,195
4.64
103,241
3,575
4.63
Total loans receivable(1)
7,135,104
168,086
3.14
7,049,205
172,758
3.26
MBS(2)
1,379,334
14,494
1.40
1,424,914
16,499
1.54
Investment securities(2)(3)
522,706
2,423
0.62
476,755
2,075
0.58
FHLB stock(4)
132,657
6,166
6.21
78,784
2,964
5.03
Cash and cash equivalents(5)
1,305,949
4,931
0.50
152,792
117
0.10
Total interest-earning assets
10,475,750
196,100
2.49
9,182,450
194,413
2.82
Other non-interest-earning assets
362,229
443,370
Total assets
$
10,837,979
$
9,625,820
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Checking
$
1,063,280
535
0.07
$
955,731
588
0.08
Savings
539,152
215
0.05
478,011
209
0.06
Money market
1,835,666
2,653
0.19
1,554,947
3,220
0.28
Retail certificates
2,236,551
21,230
1.27
2,530,969
31,824
1.68
Commercial certificates
123,398
584
0.63
195,066
1,208
0.83
Wholesale certificates
170,051
226
0.18
254,606
1,022
0.54
Total deposits
5,968,098
25,443
0.57
5,969,330
38,071
0.85
Borrowings(6)
2,918,291
27,961
1.27
1,654,544
26,885
2.16
Total interest-bearing liabilities
8,886,389
53,404
0.80
7,623,874
64,956
1.14
Non-interest-bearing deposits
571,685
499,737
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
177,081
219,204
Stockholders' equity
1,202,824
1,283,005
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
10,837,979
$
9,625,820
Net interest income(7)
$
142,696
$
129,457
Net interest-earning assets
$
1,589,361
$
1,558,576
Net interest margin(8)(9)
1.82
1.88
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.18x
1.20x
Selected performance ratios:
Return on average assets (annualized)(9)
0.80
%
0.80
%
Return on average equity (annualized)(9)
7.20
5.98
Average equity to average assets
11.10
13.33
Operating expense ratio (annualized)(10)
1.02
1.21
Efficiency ratio(9)(11)
51.99
57.36
Pre-tax yield on leverage strategy(12)
0.23
-
13
(1)Balances are adjusted for unearned loan fees and deferred costs. Loans that are 90 or more days delinquent are included in the loans receivable average balance with a yield of zero percent.
(2)AFS securities are adjusted for unamortized purchase premiums or discounts.
(3)The average balance of investment securities includes an average balance of nontaxable securities of $326 thousand and $2.0 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively, and $2.1 million and $7.2 million for the nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
(4)Included in this line, for the quarter and nine-month period ended June 30, 2022, is FHLB stock related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $89.4 million and $58.2 million, respectively, and dividend income of $1.4 million and $2.7 million, respectively, at a weighted average yield of 6.48% and 6.12%, respectively, and FHLB stock not related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $77.5 million and $74.5 million, respectively, and dividend income of $1.3 million and $3.5 million, respectively, at a weighted average yield of 6.48% and 6.29%, respectively. Included in this line for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 is FHLB stock related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $86.2 million and dividend income of $1.2 million, at a weighted average yield of 5.75%, and FHLB stock not related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $72.3 million and dividend income of $1.0 million, at a weighted average yield of 5.71%. There was no FHLB stock related to the leverage strategy during the nine-month period ended June 30, 2021.
(5)The average balance of cash and cash equivalents includes an average balance of cash related to the leverage strategy of $1.89 billion, $1.83 billion, and $1.23 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and nine-month period ended June 30, 2022, respectively. There were no cash and cash equivalents related to the leverage strategy during the nine-month period ended June 30, 2021.
(6)Included in this line, for the quarter and nine-month period ended June 30, 2022, are FHLB borrowings related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $1.99 billion and $1.30 billion, respectively, and interest paid of $3.7 million and $4.9 million, respectively, at a weighted average rate of 0.73% and 0.50%, respectively, and FHLB borrowings not related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $1.70 billion and $1.62 billion, respectively, and interest paid of $8.0 million and $23.0 million, respectively, at a weighted average rate of 1.87% and 1.89%, respectively. Included in this line for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 are FHLB borrowings related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $1.92 billion and interest paid of $1.3 million at a weighted average rate of 0.26%, and FHLB borrowings not related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $1.58 billion and interest paid of $7.5 million at a weighted average rate of 1.90%. There were no FHLB borrowings related to the leverage strategy during the nine-month period ended June 30, 2021. The FHLB advance amounts and rates included in this line include the effect of interest rate swaps and are net of deferred prepayment penalties.
(7)Net interest income represents the difference between interest income earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income depends on the average balance of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and the interest rates earned or paid on them.
(8)Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(9)The tables below provide a reconciliation between certain performance ratios presented in accordance with accounting standards generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the performance ratios excluding the effects of the leverage strategy, which are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes it is important for comparability purposes to provide the performance ratios without the leverage strategy because of the unique nature of the leverage strategy. The leverage strategy reduces some of our performance ratios due to the amount of earnings associated with the transaction in comparison to the size of the transaction, while increasing our net income.
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Actual
Leverage
Adjusted
Actual
Leverage
Adjusted
(GAAP)
Strategy
(Non-GAAP)
(GAAP)
Strategy
(Non-GAAP)
Yield on interest-earning assets
2.49
%
(0.30)
%
2.79
%
2.31
%
(0.39)
%
2.70
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.81
(0.03)
0.84
0.73
(0.11)
0.84
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.74
(0.10)
0.84
0.75
(0.13)
0.88
Return on average equity (annualized)
7.27
0.42
6.85
7.16
0.18
6.98
Net interest margin
1.79
(0.32)
2.11
1.69
(0.32)
2.01
Efficiency Ratio
50.61
(1.31)
51.92
53.24
(0.58)
53.82
For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Actual
Leverage
Adjusted
Actual
Leverage
Adjusted
(GAAP)
Strategy
(Non-GAAP)
(GAAP)
Strategy
(Non-GAAP)
Yield on interest-earning assets
2.49
%
(0.25)
%
2.74
%
2.82
%
-
%
2.82
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.80
(0.05)
0.85
1.14
-
1.14
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.80
(0.08)
0.88
0.80
-
0.80
Return on average equity (annualized)
7.20
0.20
7.00
5.98
-
5.98
Net interest margin
1.82
(0.22)
2.04
1.88
-
1.88
Efficiency Ratio
51.99
(0.65)
52.64
57.36
-
57.36
(10)The operating expense ratio represents annualized non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets.
(11)The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income (pre-provision for credit losses) and non-interest income.
(12)The pre-tax yield on the leverage strategy represents annualized pre-tax income resulting from the transaction as a percentage of the average interest-earning assets associated with the transaction.
14
Loan Portfolio
The following table presents information related to the composition of our loan portfolio in terms of dollar amounts, weighted average rates, and percentages as of the dates indicated.
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
September 30, 2021
% of
% of
% of
Amount
Rate
Total
Amount
Rate
Total
Amount
Rate
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
One- to four-family:
Originated
$
3,963,608
3.16
%
54.7
%
$
3,943,327
3.14
%
55.4
%
$
3,956,064
3.18
%
55.8
%
Correspondent purchased
2,070,822
2.99
28.6
1,995,167
2.95
28.0
2,003,477
3.02
28.2
Bulk purchased
151,461
1.27
2.1
155,657
1.33
2.2
173,662
1.65
2.4
Construction
60,426
2.84
0.8
50,512
2.78
0.7
39,142
2.82
0.6
Total
6,246,317
3.05
86.2
6,144,663
3.03
86.3
6,172,345
3.09
87.0
Commercial:
Commercial real estate
717,947
4.09
9.9
671,324
3.94
9.4
676,908
4.00
9.6
Commercial and industrial
70,932
3.98
1.0
78,363
3.92
1.1
66,497
3.83
0.9
Construction
115,031
4.33
1.6
133,597
4.06
1.9
85,963
4.03
1.2
Total
903,910
4.11
12.5
883,284
3.96
12.4
829,368
3.99
11.7
Consumer loans:
Home equity
87,235
5.03
1.2
82,878
4.57
1.2
86,274
4.60
1.2
Other
8,289
4.14
0.1
7,858
4.18
0.1
8,086
4.19
0.1
Total
95,524
4.96
1.3
90,736
4.54
1.3
94,360
4.57
1.3
Total loans receivable
7,245,751
3.21
100.0
%
7,118,683
3.16
100.0
%
7,096,073
3.21
100.0
%
Less:
ACL
16,283
15,312
19,823
Deferred loan fees/discounts
29,470
29,264
29,556
Premiums/deferred costs
(36,198)
(34,703)
(34,448)
Total loans receivable, net
$
7,236,196
$
7,108,810
$
7,081,142
Loan Activity: The following table summarizes activity in the loan portfolio, along with weighted average rates where applicable, for the periods indicated, excluding changes in ACL, deferred loan fees/discounts, and premiums/deferred costs. Loans that were paid off as a result of refinances are included in repayments. Loan endorsements are not included in the activity in the following table because a new loan is not generated at the time of the endorsement. The endorsed balance and rate are included in the ending loan portfolio balance and rate. Commercial loan renewals are not included in the activity in the following table unless new funds are disbursed at the time of renewal. The renewal balance and rate are included in the ending loan portfolio balance and rate.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Amount
Rate
Amount
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Beginning balance
$
7,118,683
3.16
%
$
7,096,073
3.21
%
Originated and refinanced
260,799
3.88
787,635
3.44
Purchased and participations
153,362
3.50
476,068
3.06
Change in undisbursed loan funds
122
(45,115)
Repayments
(287,123)
(1,068,621)
Principal recoveries/(charge-offs), net
175
220
Other
(267)
(509)
Ending balance
$
7,245,751
3.21
$
7,245,751
3.21
15
One- to Four-Family Loans: The following table presents, for our portfolio of one- to four-family loans, the amount, weighted average rate, percent of total, weighted average credit score, and weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV") ratio, and average balance per loan as of June 30, 2022. Credit scores were updated in March 2022 from a nationally recognized consumer rating agency. The LTV ratios were based on the current loan balance and either the lesser of the purchase price or original appraisal, or the most recent Bank appraisal, if available. In most cases, the most recent appraisal was obtained at the time of origination.
% of
Credit
Average
Amount
Rate
Total
Score
LTV
Balance
(Dollars in thousands)
Originated
$
3,963,608
3.16
%
64.1
%
772
61
%
$
157
Correspondent purchased
2,070,822
2.99
33.5
765
64
412
Bulk purchased
151,461
1.27
2.4
773
57
285
$
6,185,891
3.06
100.0
%
770
62
200
The following table presents originated and correspondent purchased activity in our one- to four-family loan portfolio, excluding endorsement activity, along with associated weighted average rates, weighted average LTVs and weighted average credit scores for the periods indicated.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Credit
Credit
Amount
Rate
LTV
Score
Amount
Rate
LTV
Score
(Dollars in thousands)
Originated
$
200,354
3.70
%
74
%
766
$
558,938
3.15
%
71
%
766
Correspondent purchased
145,362
3.48
75
767
394,011
3.01
73
770
$
345,716
3.61
74
767
$
952,949
3.09
72
768
The following table summarizes our one- to four-family loan origination and refinance commitments and one- to four-family correspondent loan purchase commitments as of June 30, 2022, along with associated weighted average rates.
Amount
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Originate/refinance
$
182,662
4.16
%
Correspondent
77,156
3.82
$
259,818
4.06
16
Commercial Loans: During the nine months ended June 30, 2022, the Bank originated $174.9 million of commercial loans and entered into commercial loan participations totaling $82.1 million. The Bank also processed commercial loan disbursements, excluding lines of credit, of approximately $232.0 million at a weighted average rate of 4.04%.
As of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and September 30, 2021, the Bank's commercial and industrial gross loan amount (unpaid principal plus undisbursed amounts) totaled $95.2 million, $101.3 million, and $90.7 million, respectively, and commitments totaled $440 thousand at June 30, 2022.
The following table presents the Bank's commercial real estate and commercial construction loans by type of primary collateral as of the dates indicated. As of June 30, 2022, the Bank had 26 commercial real estate and commercial construction loan commitments totaling $65.5 million, at a weighted average rate of 4.17%. Because the commitments to pay out undisbursed funds are not cancellable by the Bank, unless the loan is in default, we generally anticipate fully funding the related projects.
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
September 30, 2021
Unpaid
Undisbursed
Gross Loan
Gross Loan
Gross Loan
Count
Principal
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
(Dollars in thousands)
Senior housing
34
$
248,787
$
79,334
$
328,121
$
331,230
$
265,284
Retail building
138
196,903
35,551
232,454
226,297
208,539
Hotel
11
160,521
32,380
192,901
194,287
194,665
Office building
85
52,738
50,305
103,043
104,787
109,987
Multi-family
34
59,840
19,706
79,546
71,180
66,199
One- to four-family property
372
62,191
8,235
70,426
70,920
69,174
Single use building
23
19,019
4,773
23,792
24,179
47,028
Other
94
32,979
2,993
35,972
35,917
36,167
791
$
832,978
$
233,277
$
1,066,255
$
1,058,797
$
997,043
Weighted average rate
4.13
%
4.32
%
4.17
%
3.93
%
4.01
%
The following table summarizes the Bank's commercial real estate and commercial construction loans by state as of the dates indicated.
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
September 30, 2021
Unpaid
Undisbursed
Gross Loan
Gross Loan
Gross Loan
Count
Principal
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
(Dollars in thousands)
Kansas
600
$
320,063
$
57,888
$
377,951
$
366,403
$
348,835
Missouri
157
227,027
53,343
280,370
281,230
232,041
Texas
11
182,086
90,688
272,774
274,020
273,124
Colorado
5
19,832
14,139
33,971
35,452
36,099
Arkansas
3
21,884
11,618
33,502
33,589
33,763
Nebraska
6
33,088
4
33,092
33,269
33,468
Other
9
28,998
5,597
34,595
34,834
39,713
791
$
832,978
$
233,277
$
1,066,255
$
1,058,797
$
997,043
17
The following table presents the Bank's commercial loan portfolio and outstanding loan commitments, categorized by gross loan amount (unpaid principal plus undisbursed amounts) or outstanding loan commitment amount, as of June 30, 2022.
Count
Amount
(Dollars in thousands)
Greater than $30 million
6
$
246,066
>$15 to $30 million
16
335,698
>$10 to $15 million
6
71,174
>$5 to $10 million
20
131,051
$1 to $5 million
112
254,323
Less than $1 million
1,262
189,051
1,422
$
1,227,363
As of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, there were commercial loans with a gross loan amount (unpaid principal plus undisbursed amounts) of $73.6 million and $74.3 million, respectively, with modifications under the Bank's program to support and provide relief to borrowers during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic ("COVID-19 loan modifications") that were still in their deferral period.
18
Asset Quality
The following tables present loans 30 to 89 days delinquent, non-performing loans, and other real estate owned ("OREO") as of the dates indicated. The amounts in the table represent the unpaid principal balance of the loans less related charge-offs, if any. Loans subject to payment forbearance under the Bank's COVID-19 loan modification program are not reported as delinquent during the forbearance time period. Of the loans 30 to 89 days delinquent at June 30, 2022, approximately 61% were 59 days or less delinquent. Nonaccrual loans are loans that are 90 or more days delinquent or in foreclosure and other loans required to be reported as nonaccrual pursuant to accounting and/or regulatory reporting requirements and/or internal policies, even if the loans are current. Non-performing assets include nonaccrual loans and OREO.
Loans Delinquent for 30 to 89 Days at:
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
(Dollars in thousands)
One- to four-family:
Originated
64
$
6,035
64
$
6,931
74
$
7,009
48
$
4,156
51
$
5,141
Correspondent purchased
9
3,467
10
2,421
11
5,133
7
2,590
9
3,650
Bulk purchased
4
755
2
396
1
154
4
541
6
958
Commercial
6
706
4
373
2
222
2
37
1
35
Consumer
16
256
14
215
16
164
25
498
25
354
99
$
11,219
94
$
10,336
104
$
12,682
86
$
7,822
92
$
10,138
30 to 89 days delinquent loans
to total loans receivable, net
0.16
%
0.15
%
0.18
%
0.11
%
0.14
%
19
Non-Performing Loans and OREO at:
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
(Dollars in thousands)
Loans 90 or More Days Delinquent or in Foreclosure:
One- to four-family:
Originated
36
$
2,585
44
$
3,999
48
$
3,943
50
$
3,693
53
$
3,696
Correspondent purchased
9
2,659
11
3,967
10
3,115
10
3,210
12
4,230
Bulk purchased
5
1,807
5
1,819
6
1,945
9
2,974
7
2,596
Commercial
7
1,184
6
1,167
6
1,170
6
1,214
7
1,278
Consumer
9
174
19
400
25
477
21
498
23
445
66
8,409
85
11,352
95
10,650
96
11,589
102
12,245
Loans 90 or more days delinquent or in foreclosure
as a percentage of total loans
0.12
%
0.16
%
0.15
%
0.16
%
0.17
%
Nonaccrual loans less than 90 Days Delinquent:(1)
One- to four-family:
Originated
2
$
207
5
$
505
5
$
451
7
$
1,288
7
$
1,392
Correspondent purchased
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Bulk purchased
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
131
1
131
Commercial
1
4
2
34
3
62
4
419
3
403
Consumer
1
19
2
27
-
-
1
9
-
-
4
230
9
566
8
513
13
1,847
11
1,926
Total nonaccrual loans
70
8,639
94
11,918
103
11,163
109
13,436
113
14,171
Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans
0.12
%
0.17
%
0.16
%
0.19
%
0.20
%
OREO:
One- to four-family:
Originated(2)
2
$
237
-
$
-
2
$
319
3
$
170
3
$
177
Consumer
1
21
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3
258
-
-
2
319
3
170
3
177
Total non-performing assets
73
$
8,897
94
$
11,918
105
$
11,482
112
$
13,606
116
$
14,348
Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets
0.09
%
0.13
%
0.12
%
0.14
%
0.15
%
(1)Includes loans required to be reported as nonaccrual pursuant to accounting and/or regulatory reporting requirements and/or internal policies even if the loans are current.
(2)Real estate-related consumer loans where we also hold the first mortgage are included in the one- to four-family category as the underlying collateral is one- to four-family property.
20
The following table presents loans classified as special mention or substandard at the dates presented. The decrease in commercial special mention loans at June 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021 was due mainly to two commercial loans moving to the pass classification during the December 31, 2021 quarter as the underlying economic considerations being monitored by management improved to levels deemed appropriate by the Company. The commercial special mention loan balance at June 30, 2022 was comprised of a single loan which continues to show improvement in its cash flow from operations and other operating metrics.
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Special Mention
Substandard
Special Mention
Substandard
(Dollars in thousands)
One- to four-family
$
14,172
$
19,319
$
14,332
$
23,458
Commercial
46,366
3,078
99,729
3,259
Consumer
288
383
135
718
$
60,826
$
22,780
$
114,196
$
27,435
Allowance for Credit Losses: The Bank is utilizing a discounted cash flow approach for estimating expected credit losses for pooled loans and loan commitments. Management applied qualitative factors at June 30, 2022 to account for economic uncertainty that may not be adequately captured in the third party economic forecast scenarios, along with the balance of large-dollar special mention commercial loans, and commercial loan COVID-19 modifications.
The following tables present ACL activity and related ratios at the dates and for the periods indicated. The reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures totaled $3.8 million at June 30, 2022, $3.7 million at March 31, 2022, and $4.6 million at December 31, 2021.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance at beginning of period
$
15,312
$
19,823
Charge-offs:
One- to four-family
-
(4)
Commercial
-
(10)
Consumer
(10)
(16)
Total charge-offs
(10)
(30)
Recoveries:
One- to four-family
126
137
Commercial
52
101
Consumer
7
12
Total recoveries
185
250
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
175
220
Provision for credit losses
796
(3,760)
Balance at end of period
$
16,283
$
16,283
Ratio of net charge-offs during the period
to average loans outstanding during the period
-
%
-
%
Ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) during the
period to average non-performing assets
(1.68)
(1.96)
ACL to non-performing loans at end of period
188.48
188.48
ACL to loans receivable at end of period
0.22
0.22
ACL to net charge-offs (annualized)
N/M(1)
N/M(1)
(1)This ratio is not presented due to loan recoveries exceeding loan charge-offs during the period.
21
The distribution of our ACL and the ratio of ACL to loans receivable, by loan type, at the dates indicated is summarized below.
Distribution of ACL
Ratio of ACL to Loans Receivable
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
March 31,
2022
2022
2022
2022
(Dollars in thousands)
One- to four-family
$
4,565
$
4,079
0.07
%
0.07
%
Commercial:
Commercial real estate
9,720
8,991
1.35
1.34
Commercial and industrial
408
389
0.58
0.50
Construction
1,362
1,651
1.18
1.24
Total
11,490
11,031
1.27
1.25
Consumer
228
202
0.24
0.22
Total
$
16,283
$
15,312
0.22
0.22
Securities Portfolio
The following table presents the distribution of our securities portfolio, at amortized cost, at June 30, 2022. Overall, fixed-rate securities comprised 95% of our securities portfolio at June 30, 2022. The weighted average life ("WAL") is the estimated remaining maturity (in years) after three-month historical prepayment speeds and projected call option assumptions have been applied. Weighted average yields on tax-exempt securities are not calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.
Amount
Yield
WAL
(Dollars in thousands)
MBS
$
1,306,076
1.55
%
4.5
U.S. government-sponsored enterprise debentures
519,976
0.61
3.1
Municipal bonds
210
3.00
0.1
Corporate bonds
4,000
5.12
7.4
Total securities portfolio
$
1,830,262
1.29
4.1
The following table summarizes the activity in our securities portfolio for the periods presented. The weighted average yields and WALs for purchases are presented as recorded at the time of purchase. The weighted average yields for the beginning and ending balances are as of the first and last days of the period presented and are generally derived from recent prepayment activity on the securities in the portfolio. The beginning and ending WALs are the estimated remaining principal repayment terms (in years) after three-month historical prepayment speeds have been applied.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Amount
Yield
WAL
Amount
Yield
WAL
(Dollars in thousands)
Beginning balance - carrying value
$
1,780,419
1.25
%
4.1
$
2,014,608
1.16
%
3.5
Maturities and repayments
(72,502)
(261,160)
Net amortization of (premiums)/discounts
(1,044)
(4,027)
Purchases
28,447
3.17
4.3
86,993
2.56
4.3
Change in valuation on AFS securities
(41,160)
(142,254)
Ending balance - carrying value
$
1,694,160
1.29
4.1
$
1,694,160
1.29
4.1
22
Deposit Portfolio
The following table presents the amount, weighted average rate, and percent of total for the components of our deposit portfolioat the dates presented.
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
September 30, 2021
% of
% of
% of
Amount
Rate
Total
Amount
Rate
Total
Amount
Rate
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
Non-interest-bearing checking
$
580,385
-
%
9.2
%
$
600,457
-
%
9.1
%
$
543,849
-
%
8.2
%
Interest-bearing checking
1,047,336
0.08
16.6
1,097,287
0.07
16.6
1,037,362
0.07
15.7
Savings
557,832
0.05
8.8
558,337
0.05
8.4
519,069
0.05
7.9
Money market
1,867,991
0.23
29.5
1,885,873
0.19
28.5
1,753,525
0.19
26.6
Retail certificates of deposit
2,129,734
1.16
33.6
2,213,617
1.22
33.5
2,341,531
1.41
35.5
Commercial certificates of deposit
55,076
0.68
0.9
100,739
0.61
1.5
190,215
0.66
2.9
Public unit certificates of deposit
91,529
0.57
1.4
158,534
0.14
2.4
211,845
0.21
3.2
$
6,329,883
0.49
100.0
%
$
6,614,844
0.49
100.0
%
$
6,597,396
0.59
100.0
%
Borrowings
The following table presents the maturity of term borrowings, which consist entirely of FHLB advances, along with associated weighted average contractual and effective rates as of June 30, 2022.
Term Borrowings Amount
Maturity by
FHLB
Interest rate
Contractual
Effective
Fiscal Year
Advances
swaps(1)
Rate
Rate(2)
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
$
75,000
$
-
0.29
%
0.29
%
2023
300,000
-
1.70
1.81
2024
300,000
165,000
2.55
2.80
2025
350,000
100,000
1.89
2.25
2026
250,000
-
0.96
1.27
2027
200,000
-
1.57
1.81
2028
-
100,000
2.02
3.45
$
1,475,000
$
365,000
1.81
2.12
(1)Represents adjustable-rate FHLB advances for which the Bank has entered into interest rate swaps with a notional amount of $365.0 million to hedge the variability in cash flows associated with the advances. Each interest rate swap matures on the same date as the related FHLB advance. The expected WAL of the interest rate swaps and related advances was 3.3 years at June 30, 2022.
(2)The effective rate includes the impact of interest rate swaps and the amortization of deferred prepayment penalties resulting from FHLB advances previously prepaid.
23
The following table presents borrowing activity for the periods shown. The borrowings presented in the table have original contractual terms of one year or longer or are tied to interest rate swaps with original contractual terms of one year or longer. The effective rate is shown as a weighted average and includes the impact of interest rate swaps and the amortization of deferred prepayment penalties resulting from FHLB advances previously prepaid. The weighted average maturity ("WAM") is the remaining weighted average contractual term in years. The beginning and ending WAMs represent the remaining maturity at each date presented. For new borrowings, the WAMs presented are as of the date of issue. The increase in the balance of FHLB advances during the current quarter was due to funding needs primarily in response to loan growth and deposit runoffs.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Effective
Effective
Amount
Rate
WAM
Amount
Rate
WAM
(Dollars in thousands)
Beginning balance
$
1,590,000
1.90
%
2.8
$
1,590,000
1.88
%
3.3
Maturities and prepayments
-
-
(100,000)
3.14
New FHLB borrowings
250,000
3.51
2.7
350,000
3.49
3.8
Ending balance
$
1,840,000
2.12
2.6
$
1,840,000
2.12
2.6
Maturities of Interest-Bearing Liabilities
The following table presents the maturity and weighted average repricing rate, which is also the weighted average effective rate, of certificates of deposit, split between retail/commercial and public unit amounts, and term borrowings for the next four quarters as of June 30, 2022.
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
2023
2023
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
Retail/Commercial Certificates:
Amount
$
481,348
$
344,684
$
251,665
$
205,645
$
1,283,342
Repricing Rate
1.25
%
1.14
%
1.22
%
0.81
%
1.14
%
Public Unit Certificates:
Amount
$
36,503
$
25,500
$
13,516
$
3,674
$
79,193
Repricing Rate
0.23
%
1.28
%
0.11
%
0.27
%
0.55
%
Term Borrowings:
Amount
$
75,000
$
-
$
100,000
$
100,000
$
275,000
Repricing Rate
0.29
%
-
%
1.46
%
1.82
%
1.27
%
Total
Amount
$
592,851
$
370,184
$
365,181
$
309,319
$
1,637,535
Repricing Rate
1.07
%
1.15
%
1.24
%
1.13
%
1.14
%
The following table sets forth the WAM information for our certificates of deposit, in years, as of June 30, 2022.
Retail certificates of deposit
1.1
Commercial certificates of deposit
0.6
Public unit certificates of deposit
0.5
Total certificates of deposit
1.1
24
Average Rates and Lives
At June 30, 2022, the Bank's gap between the amount of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities projected to reprice within one year was $(1.33) billion, or (14.0)% of total assets, compared to $(1.46) billion, or (15.3)% of total assets, at March 31, 2022. The change in the one-year gap amount was due primarily to a decrease in the amount of liability cash flows projected at June 30, 2022 compared to March 31, 2022. This was driven by the decrease in deposits compared to the prior quarter. In addition, the Bank projected higher cash flows on mortgage-related assets at June 30, 2022 compared to March 31, 2022, despite higher interest rates. As interest rates rise, borrowers have less economic incentive to refinance their mortgages and agency debt issuers have less economic incentive or opportunity to exercise their call options in order to issue new debt at lower interest rates, which would typically result in lower projected cash flows on these assets. However, during the current quarter, the Bank upgraded its interest rate risk model, which resulted in the third-party mortgage prepayment model projecting faster prepayment speeds for mortgage-related assets, despite the higher interest rates at June 30, 2022. The prepayment speeds in the upgraded interest rate risk model are more reflective of the Bank's actual experience at current market interest rates.
The amount of interest-bearing liabilities expected to reprice in a given period is not typically significantly impacted by changes in interest rates, because the Bank's borrowings and certificate of deposit portfolios have contractual maturities and generally cannot be terminated early without a prepayment penalty. If interest rates were to increase 200 basis points, as of June 30, 2022, the Bank's one-year gap is projected to be $(1.36) billion, or (14.4)% of total assets. The change in the gap compared to when there is no change in rates is due to lower anticipated net cash flows primarily due to lower repayments on mortgage-related assets in the higher rate environment. This compares to a one-year gap of $(1.54) billion, or (16.2)% of total assets, if interest rates were to have increased 200 basis points as of March 31, 2022.
The following table presents the weighted average yields/rates and WALs (in years), after applying prepayment, call assumptions, and decay ratesfor our interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities as of June 30, 2022. Yields presented for interest-earning assets include the amortization of fees, costs, premiums and discounts, which are considered adjustments to the yield. The interest rate presented for term borrowings is the effective rate, which includes the impact of interest rate swaps and the amortization of deferred prepayment penalties resulting from FHLB advances previously prepaid. The WAL presented for term borrowings includes the effect of interest rate swaps.
Capitol Federal Financial Inc. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 13:13:31 UTC.