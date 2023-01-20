Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFFN   US14057J1016

CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC.

(CFFN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:54:52 2023-01-20 pm EST
8.490 USD   +0.35%
04:01pCapitol Federal Financial, Inc.® Announces Annual Meeting Presentation Available On Website
BU
2022Capitol Federal Financial : Annual Report - 2022
PU
2022CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® Announces Annual Meeting Presentation Available On Website

01/20/2023 | 04:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) (the "Company") will have available on its website at https://ir.capfed.com/news-market-data/presentations/default.aspx, at 10:00 a.m. central time on January 24, 2023, the slide presentation for its annual meeting of stockholders being held at that same time.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"). The Bank has 54 branch locations in Kansas and Missouri, and is one of the largest residential lenders in the State of Kansas. News and other information about the Company can be found at the Bank's website, http://www.capfed.com.

Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed herein may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may," "could," "should," "would," "will," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: potential adverse impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto on economic conditions in the Company's local market areas and other areas where the Bank has lending relationships, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets; changes in policies or the application or interpretation of laws and regulations by regulatory agencies and tax authorities; other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; fluctuations in interest rates and the effects of inflation or a potential recession; demand for loans in the Company's and its correspondent banks' market areas; the future earnings and capital levels of the Bank, which could affect the ability of the Company to pay dividends in accordance with its dividend policies; competition; and other risks detailed from time to time in documents filed or furnished by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC.
04:01pCapitol Federal Financial, Inc.® Announces Annual Meeting Presentation Available On Web..
BU
2022Capitol Federal Financial : Annual Report - 2022
PU
2022CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
2022Tranche Update on Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Oc..
CI
2022CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
2022Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® Announces Intention to Repurchase Stock
BU
2022Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. initiates a Market Repurchase.
CI
2022Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback.
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 212 M - -
Net income 2023 65,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,4x
Yield 2023 8,51%
Capitalization 1 134 M 1 134 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,36x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,27x
Nbr of Employees 688
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,46 $
Average target price 8,75 $
Spread / Average Target 3,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John B. Dicus President & Chief Executive Officer
Kent G. Townsend CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Morris Jack Huey Independent Director
Michael T. McCoy Independent Director
Jeffrey M. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC.-2.20%1 134
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.84%395 249
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION1.81%265 733
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%218 682
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.02%164 662
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%163 952