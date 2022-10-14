Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFFN   US14057J1016

CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC.

(CFFN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
8.530 USD   +3.90%
09:20aCapitol Federal Financial, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:02aCapitol Federal Financial, Inc.® Announces Annual Stockholders Meeting Date
BU
08/31Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.’s Equity Buyback announced on October 28, 2015, has expired
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® Announces Annual Stockholders Meeting Date

10/14/2022 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) (the "Company") announced today that the annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The voting record date will be December 2, 2022.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"). The Bank has 54 branch locations in Kansas and Missouri, and is one of the largest residential lenders in the State of Kansas. News and other information about the Company can be found at the Bank's website, http://www.capfed.com.

Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may," "could," "should," "would," "will," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including changes in economic conditions in the Company's market area, changes in policies or the application or interpretation of laws and regulations by regulatory agencies and tax authorities, other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company's market area, the future earnings and capital levels of the Bank, which would affect the ability of the Company to pay dividends in accordance with its dividend policies, competition, and other risks detailed from time to time in documents filed or furnished by the Company with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC.
09:20aCapitol Federal Financial, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
09:02aCapitol Federal Financial, Inc.® Announces Annual Stockholders Meeting Date
BU
08/31Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.’s Equity Buyback announced on October 28, 2015, ha..
CI
08/08CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
08/04CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/27Correction: Capitol Federal Financial Reports In-Line Fiscal Q3 Earnings Per ..
MT
07/27Capitol Federal Financial Reports Flat Fiscal Q3 Earnings Per Share
MT
07/27Capitol Federal Financial : ® REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
07/27Capitol Federal : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/27Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 216 M - -
Net income 2022 85,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 8,91%
Capitalization 1 156 M 1 156 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,13x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,53 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John B. Dicus President & Chief Executive Officer
Kent G. Townsend CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Morris Jack Huey Independent Director
Michael T. McCoy Independent Director
Jeffrey M. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC.-24.71%1 156
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.57%321 694
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.88%254 637
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.95%203 449
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.67%160 749
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 423