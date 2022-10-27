Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFFN   US14057J1016

CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC.

(CFFN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-27 pm EDT
7.360 USD   -3.16%
05:10pCapitol Federal Financial, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:04pCapitol Federal Financial, Inc.® Announces Intention to Repurchase Stock
BU
10/26Capitol Federal Financial Reports Flat Fiscal Q4 Earnings, Higher Revenue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® Announces Intention to Repurchase Stock

10/27/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) (the "Company") has $44.7 million authorized under an existing stock repurchase plan. As of September 30, 2022, the Company, at the holding company level, had $104.0 million in cash on deposit at Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"). The Company intends to resume repurchasing shares of the Company's common stock in the market in the near term in conjunction with the Company's existing stock repurchase plan. The amount and timing of these stock repurchases will be determined based upon the market price of the Company’s common stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. The Bank has 54 branch locations in Kansas and Missouri, and is one of the largest residential lenders in the State of Kansas. News and other information about the Company can be found at the Bank's website, http://www.capfed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed herein may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may," "could," "should," "would," "will," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: potential adverse impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto on economic conditions in the Company's local market areas and other areas where the Bank has lending relationships, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets; changes in policies or the application or interpretation of laws and regulations by regulatory agencies and tax authorities; other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; fluctuations in interest rates and the effects of inflation or a potential recession; demand for loans in the Company's and its correspondent banks' market areas; the future earnings and capital levels of the Bank, which could affect the ability of the Company to pay dividends in accordance with its dividend policies; competition; and other risks detailed from time to time in documents filed or furnished by the Company with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 216 M - -
Net income 2022 85,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 10,0%
Capitalization 1 032 M 1 032 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,60 $
Average target price 9,75 $
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John B. Dicus President & Chief Executive Officer
Kent G. Townsend CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Morris Jack Huey Independent Director
Michael T. McCoy Independent Director
Jeffrey M. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC.-32.92%1 032
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.51%364 039
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.76%286 473
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%200 991
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.75%173 452
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.52%142 047