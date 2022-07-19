Log in
    CFFN   US14057J1016

CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC.

(CFFN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
9.090 USD   +0.33%
09:09aCapitol Federal Financial, Inc.® Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
06/09CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/31CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL : ® ANNOUNCES TRUE BLUE® CAPITOL DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® Announces Quarterly Dividend

07/19/2022 | 09:09am EDT
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share on outstanding CFFN common stock.

The dividend is payable on August 19, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2022.

The Company will release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 on July 27, 2022 before the market opens.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"). The Bank has 54 branch locations in Kansas and Missouri, and is one of the largest residential lenders in the State of Kansas. News and other information about the Company can be found at the Bank's website, http://www.capfed.com.

Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may," "could," "should," "would," "will," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including changes in economic conditions in the Company's market area, changes in policies or the application or interpretation of laws and regulations by regulatory agencies and tax authorities, other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company's market area, the future earnings and capital levels of the Bank, which would affect the ability of the Company to pay dividends in accordance with its dividend policies, competition, and other risks detailed from time to time in documents filed or furnished by the Company with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 213 M - -
Net income 2022 85,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 7,26%
Capitalization 1 231 M 1 231 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,58x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 92,9%
Managers and Directors
John B. Dicus President & Chief Executive Officer
Kent G. Townsend CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Morris Jack Huey Independent Director
Michael T. McCoy Independent Director
Jeffrey M. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC.-19.77%1 231
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.67%329 126
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.51%259 216
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.14%220 389
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.48%162 588
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.28%156 232