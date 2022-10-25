Advanced search
    CFFN   US14057J1016

CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC.

(CFFN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:37 2022-10-25 pm EDT
8.415 USD   +0.90%
02:02pCapitol Federal Financial, Inc.® Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/14Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/14Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® Announces Annual Stockholders Meeting Date
BU
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® Announces Quarterly Dividend

10/25/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share on outstanding CFFN common stock.

The dividend is payable on November 18, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 4, 2022.

The Company will release financial results for the quarter and year ended September 30, 2022 on October 26, 2022 before the market opens.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"). The Bank has 54 branch locations in Kansas and Missouri, and is one of the largest residential lenders in the State of Kansas. News and other information about the Company can be found at the Bank's website, http://www.capfed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed herein may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may," "could," "should," "would," "will," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: potential adverse impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto on economic conditions in the Company's local market areas and other areas where the Bank has lending relationships, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets; changes in policies or the application or interpretation of laws and regulations by regulatory agencies and tax authorities; other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; fluctuations in interest rates and the effects of inflation or a potential recession; demand for loans in the Company's and its correspondent banks' market areas; the future earnings and capital levels of the Bank, which could affect the ability of the Company to pay dividends in accordance with its dividend policies; competition; and other risks detailed from time to time in documents filed or furnished by the Company with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 216 M - -
Net income 2022 85,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 9,11%
Capitalization 1 130 M 1 130 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,01x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 92,8%
Managers and Directors
John B. Dicus President & Chief Executive Officer
Kent G. Townsend CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Morris Jack Huey Independent Director
Michael T. McCoy Independent Director
Jeffrey M. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC.-26.39%1 130
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.81%358 965
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.17%281 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.73%202 039
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.79%171 554
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 350