|
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® (NASDAQ: CFFN) (the "Company"), the parent company of Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced results today for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on or about May 9, 2022 and posted on our website, http://ir.capfed.com. For best viewing results, please view this release in Portable Document Format (PDF) on our website.
Highlights for the quarter include:
-
net income of $21.6 million;
-
basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.16;
-
net interest margin of 1.69% (2.01% excluding the effects of the leverage strategy);
-
paid dividends of $11.5 million, or $0.085 per share; and
-
on April 20, 2022, announced a cash dividend of $0.085 per share, payable on May 20, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 6, 2022.
Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company recognized net income of $21.6 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to net income of $22.2 million, or $0.16 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in net income was due primarily to higher non-interest expense and income tax expense, partially offset by an increase in net interest income. The net interest margin decreased 30 basis points, from 1.99% for the prior quarter to 1.69% for the current quarter. During the current quarter, the Company's leverage strategy, which had not been in place since 2019, was reimplemented. When the leverage strategy is in place, it reduces the net interest margin due to the amount of earnings from the transaction in comparison to the size of the transaction. Excluding the effects of the leverage strategy, the net interest margin would have increased two basis points, from 1.99% for the prior quarter to 2.01% for the current quarter. The increase in the net interest margin excluding the effects of the leverage strategy was due mainly to a decrease in the cost of retail certificates of deposit.
Leverage Strategy
At times, the Bank has utilized a leverage strategy to increase earnings. The leverage strategy during the current quarter involved borrowing up to $2.10 billion either on the Bank's line of credit with Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka ("FHLB") or by entering into short-term FHLB advances, depending on the rates offered by FHLB. The borrowings were repaid prior to quarter end. The proceeds from the borrowings, net of the required FHLB stock holdings which yielded 5.75% from dividends during the current quarter, were deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City ("FRB of Kansas City"). Net income attributable to the leverage strategy is largely derived from the dividends received on FHLB stock holdings, plus the net interest rate spread between the yield on the cash deposited at the FRB of Kansas City and the rate paid on the related FHLB borrowings, less applicable federal insurance premiums and estimated taxes. Net income attributable to the leverage strategy was $545 thousand during the current quarter. Management continues to monitor the net interest rate spread and overall profitability of the strategy. It is expected that the strategy will continue to be utilized as long as it remains profitable.
Interest and Dividend Income
The following table presents the components of interest and dividend income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
Change Expressed in:
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Dollars
|
|
Percent
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans receivable
|
$
|
55,412
|
|
$
|
55,788
|
|
$
|
(376
|
)
|
|
(0.7
|
) %
|
Mortgage-backed securities ("MBS")
|
|
4,821
|
|
|
4,625
|
|
|
196
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
FHLB stock
|
|
2,240
|
|
|
1,231
|
|
|
1,009
|
|
|
82.0
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
800
|
|
|
808
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
(1.0
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
949
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
935
|
|
|
6,678.6
|
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
$
|
64,222
|
|
$
|
62,466
|
|
$
|
1,756
|
|
|
2.8
|
The increase in interest income on MBS was due to a decrease in premium amortization related to a slowdown in prepayment activity. The increase in dividend income on FHLB stock was due mainly to the leverage strategy being utilized during the current quarter, partially offset by a special 1.00% year-end dividend received in the prior quarter. The increase in interest income on cash and cash equivalents was due mainly to the leverage strategy being utilized during the current quarter.
Interest Expense
The following table presents the components of interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
Change Expressed in:
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Dollars
|
|
Percent
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
INTEREST EXPENSE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
$
|
8,389
|
|
$
|
9,267
|
|
$
|
(878
|
)
|
|
(9.5
|
) %
|
Borrowings
|
|
8,732
|
|
|
7,585
|
|
|
1,147
|
|
|
15.1
|
|
Total interest expense
|
$
|
17,121
|
|
$
|
16,852
|
|
$
|
269
|
|
|
1.6
|
The decrease in interest expense on deposits was due primarily to a decrease in the weighted average rate and the average balance of the retail certificate of deposit portfolio. The increase in interest expense on borrowings was due to the leverage strategy being utilized during the current quarter.
Provision for Credit Losses
For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Bank recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $3.2 million, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $3.4 million for the prior quarter. The negative provision in the current quarter was comprised of a $2.2 million decrease in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for loans and a $952 thousand decrease in reserves for off-balance sheet credit exposures. The negative provision for credit losses associated with the ACL was due primarily to a reduction in model-calculated ACL for commercial loans due to an increase in projected prepayment speeds as a result of recent prepayment activity, as well as a decrease in the commercial loan Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") modification qualitative factor due to loans exiting their deferral time periods and resuming full payments per their original contracts during the current quarter. The negative provision for credit losses associated with the reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures was due primarily to a reduction in the reserve for commercial construction loans due mainly to a reduction in the model-calculated amount as noted for the ACL.
Non-Interest Income
The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
Change Expressed in:
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Dollars
|
|
Percent
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposit service fees
|
$
|
3,300
|
|
$
|
3,430
|
|
$
|
(130
|
)
|
|
(3.8
|
) %
|
Insurance commissions
|
|
543
|
|
|
711
|
|
|
(168
|
)
|
|
(23.6
|
)
|
Other non-interest income
|
|
1,573
|
|
|
1,365
|
|
|
208
|
|
|
15.2
|
|
Total non-interest income
|
$
|
5,416
|
|
$
|
5,506
|
|
$
|
(90
|
)
|
|
(1.6
|
)
The decrease in insurance commissions was due primarily to the receipt of annual contingent insurance commissions, which was lower than expected, and the related accrual adjustments. The increase in other non-interest income was due mainly to a gain on a loan-related financial derivative agreement.
Non-Interest Expense
The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
Change Expressed in:
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Dollars
|
|
Percent
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
$
|
14,023
|
|
$
|
13,728
|
|
$
|
295
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
Information technology and related expense
|
|
4,493
|
|
|
4,432
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
Occupancy, net
|
|
3,493
|
|
|
3,379
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
Regulatory and outside services
|
|
1,272
|
|
|
1,368
|
|
|
(96
|
)
|
|
(7.0
|
)
|
Advertising and promotional
|
|
1,494
|
|
|
1,064
|
|
|
430
|
|
|
40.4
|
|
Federal insurance premium
|
|
777
|
|
|
639
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
21.6
|
|
Deposit and loan transaction costs
|
|
689
|
|
|
697
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
(1.1
|
)
|
Office supplies and related expense
|
|
502
|
|
|
468
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
Other non-interest expense
|
|
1,217
|
|
|
919
|
|
|
298
|
|
|
32.4
|
|
Total non-interest expense
|
$
|
27,960
|
|
$
|
26,694
|
|
$
|
1,266
|
|
|
4.7
|
The increase in advertising and promotional expense was due primarily to the timing of campaigns and sponsorships. The increase in federal insurance premium expense was due mainly to an increase in average assets as a result of the leverage strategy being utilized during the current quarter. The increase in other non-interest expense was due mainly to an increase in debit card and deposit account fraud losses, along with an increase in dues and subscriptions related to annual payments, and an increase in insurance expense due to a premium refund received in the prior quarter.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 53.24% for the current quarter compared to 52.22% for the prior quarter. The change in the efficiency ratio was due primarily to higher non-interest expense. The efficiency ratio is a measure of a financial institution's total non-interest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income (pre-provision for credit losses) and non-interest income. A higher value indicates that it is costing the financial institution more money to generate revenue, relative to the net interest margin and non-interest income.
Income Tax Expense
The following table presents pretax income, income tax expense, and net income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
Change Expressed in:
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
Dollars
|
|
Percent
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
Income before income tax expense
|
$
|
27,745
|
|
|
$
|
27,865
|
|
|
$
|
(120
|
)
|
|
(0.4
|
) %
|
Income tax expense
|
|
6,122
|
|
|
|
5,679
|
|
|
|
443
|
|
|
7.8
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
21,623
|
|
|
$
|
22,186
|
|
|
$
|
(563
|
)
|
|
(2.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
|
22.1
|
%
|
|
|
20.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
The increase in income tax expense was due primarily to a higher effective tax rate in the current quarter. The lower effective tax rate in the prior quarter was due primarily to true-ups related to the preparation of the September 30, 2021 tax returns. Management anticipates the effective tax rate for fiscal year 2022 will be approximately 21%.
Comparison of Operating Results for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
The Company recognized net income of $43.8 million, or $0.32 per share, for the current year period compared to net income of $39.3 million, or $0.29 per share, for the prior year period. The increase in net income was due primarily to an increase in net interest income and a higher negative provision for credit losses in the current year period, partially offset by higher income tax expense. The net interest margin decreased seven basis points, from 1.90% for the prior year period to 1.83% for the current year period. Excluding the effects of the leverage strategy, the net interest margin would have increased 10 basis points, from 1.90% for the prior year period to 2.00% for the current year period. The increase in net interest margin excluding the effects of the leverage strategy was due mainly to a reduction in the weighted average cost of retail certificates of deposit and borrowings, which outpaced the decrease in weighted average asset yields.
Interest and Dividend Income
The following table presents the components of interest and dividend income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
Change Expressed in:
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Dollars
|
|
Percent
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans receivable
|
$
|
111,200
|
|
$
|
117,979
|
|
$
|
(6,779
|
)
|
|
(5.7
|
) %
|
MBS
|
|
9,446
|
|
|
11,139
|
|
|
(1,693
|
)
|
|
(15.2
|
)
|
FHLB Stock
|
|
3,471
|
|
|
2,020
|
|
|
1,451
|
|
|
71.8
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
1,608
|
|
|
1,312
|
|
|
296
|
|
|
22.6
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
963
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
872
|
|
|
958.2
|
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
$
|
126,688
|
|
$
|
132,541
|
|
$
|
(5,853
|
)
|
|
(4.4
|
)
The decrease in interest income on loans receivable was due primarily to a decrease in the weighted average rate on the originated and correspondent one- to four-family loan portfolio, partially offset by the increase in the average balance of the loan portfolio. The decrease in the weighted average rate was due to endorsements and refinances to lower market rates and the origination and purchase of new loans at lower market rates between periods. Premium amortization related to the one- to four-family correspondent loan portfolio decreased significantly compared to the prior year period due to the slow-down in prepayments and endorsements, partially offsetting the decrease in the weighted average rate.
The decrease in interest income on the MBS portfolio was due to a decrease in the weighted average yield as a result of purchases at lower market yields between periods, along with higher premium amortization related to prepayment activity.
The increase in dividend income on FHLB stock and the increase in interest income on cash and cash equivalents were due mainly to the leverage strategy being utilized during the current year period.
The increase in interest income on investment securities was due primarily to an increase in the average balance of the portfolio.
Interest Expense
The following table presents the components of interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
Change Expressed in:
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Dollars
|
|
Percent
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
INTEREST EXPENSE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
$
|
17,656
|
|
$
|
26,596
|
|
$
|
(8,940
|
)
|
|
(33.6
|
) %
|
Borrowings
|
|
16,317
|
|
|
19,059
|
|
|
(2,742
|
)
|
|
(14.4
|
)
|
Total interest expense
|
$
|
33,973
|
|
$
|
45,655
|
|
$
|
(11,682
|
)
|
|
(25.6
|
)
The decrease in interest expense on deposits was due mainly to a decrease in the weighted average rate paid on retail certificates of deposit, wholesale certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. Retail certificates of deposit continue to reprice downward as they renew or are replaced at lower offered rates, and rates on money market accounts were also lowered between periods.
The decrease in interest expense on borrowings was due primarily to lowering the cost of FHLB advances by terminating or not renewing certain interest rate swap agreements, not replacing certain maturing FHLB advances, and prepaying certain advances during fiscal year 2021. Cash flows from the deposit portfolio were used to pay down certain FHLB advances. This was partially offset by the leverage strategy being utilized during the current year period and not being utilized during the prior year period.
Provision for Credit Losses
The Bank recorded a negative provision for credit losses during the current year period of $6.6 million, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $4.5 million during the prior year period. The negative provision in the current year period was comprised of a $4.5 million decrease in the ACL for loans and a $2.1 million decrease in reserves for off-balance sheet credit exposures. The negative provision for credit losses associated with the ACL in the current year period was due to (1) a reduction in model-calculated ACL for commercial loans due to an increase in projected prepayment speeds as a result of recent prepayment activity, (2) a reduction in the large-dollar special mention commercial loan qualitative factor due to two large-dollar special mention commercial loans moving to the pass classification during the December 31, 2021 quarter, (3) a decrease in the commercial loan COVID-19 modification qualitative factor due to loans exiting their deferral time periods and resuming full payments per their original contracts during the current quarter, and (4) a decrease in the economic uncertainty qualitative factor for commercial loans due to continued improvement in economic conditions. The negative provision for credit losses associated with the reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures in the current year period was due primarily to a reduction in the commercial loan economic uncertainty qualitative factor and to a reduction in the reserves for commercial construction loans due mainly to a reduction in the model-calculated amount as noted for the ACL.
Non-Interest Income
The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
Change Expressed in:
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Dollars
|
|
Percent
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposit service fees
|
$
|
6,730
|
|
$
|
5,761
|
|
$
|
969
|
|
|
16.8
|
%
|
Insurance commissions
|
|
1,254
|
|
|
1,526
|
|
|
(272
|
)
|
|
(17.8
|
)
|
Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares
|
|
—
|
|
|
7,386
|
|
|
(7,386
|
)
|
|
(100.0
|
)
|
Other non-interest income
|
|
2,938
|
|
|
2,874
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
Total non-interest income
|
$
|
10,922
|
|
$
|
17,547
|
|
$
|
(6,625
|
)
|
|
(37.8
|
)
The increase in deposit service fees was due primarily to an increase in debit card income as a result of higher transaction and settlement volume, in addition to an increase in the average transaction amount. The decrease in insurance commissions was due primarily to the receipt of annual contingent insurance commissions, which was lower than expected, and the related accrual adjustments. During the prior year period, the Bank sold its Visa Class B shares, resulting in a $7.4 million gain, with no similar transaction during the current year period.
Non-Interest Expense
The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
Change Expressed in:
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Dollars
|
|
Percent
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
$
|
27,751
|
|
$
|
27,535
|
|
$
|
216
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
Information technology and related expense
|
|
8,925
|
|
|
8,832
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
Occupancy, net
|
|
6,872
|
|
|
6,902
|
|
|
(30
|
)
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
Regulatory and outside services
|
|
2,640
|
|
|
2,819
|
|
|
(179
|
)
|
|
(6.3
|
)
|
Advertising and promotional
|
|
2,558
|
|
|
2,322
|
|
|
236
|
|
|
10.2
|
|
Federal insurance premium
|
|
1,416
|
|
|
1,255
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
12.8
|
|
Deposit and loan transaction costs
|
|
1,386
|
|
|
1,430
|
|
|
(44
|
)
|
|
(3.1
|
)
|
Office supplies and related expense
|
|
970
|
|
|
887
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
9.4
|
|
Loss on interest rate swap termination
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,752
|
|
|
(4,752
|
)
|
|
(100.0
|
)
|
Other non-interest expense
|
|
2,136
|
|
|
2,986
|
|
|
(850
|
)
|
|
(28.5
|
)
|
Total non-interest expense
|
$
|
54,654
|
|
$
|
59,720
|
|
$
|
(5,066
|
)
|
|
(8.5
|
)
The increase in advertising and promotional expense was due mainly to adjustments to advertising schedules during the prior year related to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the prior year period, the Bank terminated $200.0 million of interest rate swaps, resulting in a loss of $4.8 million which was reclassified out of accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") to earnings. The decrease in other non-interest expense was due primarily to the write-down during the prior year period of a property that had previously served as one of the Bank's branch locations.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 52.74% for the current year period compared to 57.19% for the prior year period. The improvement in the efficiency ratio was due primarily to lower non-interest expense and higher net interest income, partially offset by lower non-interest income.
Management intends to implement a new core processing system for the Bank by September 2023. The replacement system will better position the Bank for the future and allow for the introduction of new products and services to enhance customer experiences. The implementation of the new core system and related conversion of data may result in increased third party expenses later in fiscal year 2022 and into fiscal year 2023.
Income Tax Expense
The following table presents pretax income, income tax expense, and net income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
Change Expressed in:
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
Dollars
|
|
Percent
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income tax expense
|
$
|
55,610
|
|
|
$
|
49,209
|
|
|
$
|
6,401
|
|
13.0
|
%
|
Income tax expense
|
|
11,801
|
|
|
|
9,867
|
|
|
|
1,934
|
|
19.6
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
43,809
|
|
|
$
|
39,342
|
|
|
$
|
4,467
|
|
11.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
|
21.2
|
%
|
|
|
20.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
The increase in income tax expense was due primarily to higher pretax income in the current year period. Additionally, the effective tax rate increased slightly compared to the prior year period, and is in line with management's anticipation of an effective tax rate of approximately 21% for fiscal year 2022.
Financial Condition as of March 31, 2022
The following table summarizes the Company's financial condition at the dates indicated.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annualized
|
|
|
|
Annualized
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
Percent
|
|
September 30,
|
|
Percent
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
Change
|
|
2021
|
|
Change
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Total assets
|
$ 9,531,296
|
|
$ 9,609,157
|
|
(3.2) %
|
|
$ 9,631,246
|
|
(2.1) %
|
Available-for-sale ("AFS") securities
|
1,780,419
|
|
1,890,653
|
|
(23.3)
|
|
2,014,608
|
|
(23.2)
|
Loans receivable, net
|
7,108,810
|
|
7,095,605
|
|
0.7
|
|
7,081,142
|
|
0.8
|
Deposits
|
6,614,844
|
|
6,648,004
|
|
(2.0)
|
|
6,597,396
|
|
0.5
|
Borrowings
|
1,583,747
|
|
1,583,303
|
|
0.1
|
|
1,582,850
|
|
0.1
|
Stockholders' equity
|
1,174,752
|
|
1,216,660
|
|
(13.8)
|
|
1,242,273
|
|
(10.9)
|
Equity to total assets at end of period
|
12.3%
|
|
12.7%
|
|
|
|
12.9%
|
|
|
Average number of basic shares outstanding
|
135,677
|
|
135,627
|
|
0.1
|
|
135,571
|
|
0.2
|
Average number of diluted shares outstanding
|
135,677
|
|
135,627
|
|
0.1
|
|
135,571
|
|
0.2
The decrease in total assets from September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022 was due primarily to a decrease in securities, partially offset by an increase in cash and cash equivalents. The decrease in stockholders' equity from September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022 was due mainly to a reduction in AOCI as a result of changes in the fair value of AFS securities.
The following table summarizes loan originations and purchases and borrowing activity, along with the related weighted average rates, during the periods indicated. The borrowings presented in the table have original contractual terms of one year or longer.
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
Amount
|
|
Rate
|
|
Amount
|
|
Rate
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Loan originations and purchases
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One- to four-family and consumer:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Originated
|
$
|
180,117
|
|
3.08
|
%
|
|
$
|
389,557
|
|
|
2.97
|
%
|
Purchased
|
|
118,096
|
|
2.81
|
|
|
|
248,649
|
|
|
2.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Originated
|
|
88,034
|
|
3.96
|
|
|
|
137,279
|
|
|
3.90
|
|
Purchased
|
|
37,394
|
|
3.25
|
|
|
|
74,057
|
|
|
3.30
|
|
|
$
|
423,641
|
|
3.20
|
|
|
$
|
849,542
|
|
|
3.08
|
|
Borrowing activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maturities and prepayments
|
$
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(100,000
|
)
|
|
3.14
|
|
New borrowings
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
|
3.44
|
Stockholders' Equity
During the six months ended March 31, 2022, the Company paid cash dividends totaling $52.9 million. These cash dividends totaled $0.39 per share and consisted of a $0.22 per share cash true-up dividend related to fiscal year 2021 earnings and two regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.085 per share. On April 20, 2022, the Company announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share, or approximately $11.5 million, payable on May 20, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 6, 2022. In the long run, management considers the Bank's equity to total assets ratio of at least 9% an appropriate level of capital. At March 31, 2022, this ratio was 11.1%.
At March 31, 2022, Capitol Federal Financial, Inc., at the holding company level, had $81.1 million in cash on deposit at the Bank. For fiscal year 2022, it is the intention of the Board of Directors to continue the payout of 100% of the Company's earnings to the Company's stockholders. Dividend payments depend upon a number of factors, including the Company's financial condition and results of operations, regulatory capital requirements, regulatory limitations on the Bank's ability to make capital distributions to the Company, and the amount of cash at the holding company level.
There remains $44.7 million authorized under the existing stock repurchase plan for additional purchases of the Company's common stock. Shares may be repurchased from time to time based upon market conditions, available liquidity and other factors. This plan has no expiration date; however, the Federal Reserve Bank's existing approval for the Company to repurchase shares expires in August 2022.
The following table presents a reconciliation of total to net shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022.
|
Total shares outstanding
|
138,846,684
|
|
Less unallocated Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares and unvested restricted stock
|
(3,127,914
|
)
|
Net shares outstanding
|
135,718,770
|
Consistent with our goal to operate a sound and profitable financial organization, we actively seek to maintain a well-capitalized status for the Bank in accordance with regulatory standards. As of March 31, 2022, the Bank's community bank leverage ratio ("CBLR") was 9.7%, which exceeded the minimum requirement of 9%. The CBLR decreased from 11.6% as of December 31, 2021 due to the reimplementation of the leverage strategy during the current quarter, which increased average assets and decreased the CBLR.
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. The Bank has 54 branch locations in Kansas and Missouri, and is one of the largest residential lenders in the State of Kansas. News and other information about the Company can be found at the Bank's website, http://www.capfed.com.
Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed herein may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may," "could," "should," "would," "will," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: potential adverse impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto on economic conditions in the Company's local market areas and other market areas where the Bank has lending relationships, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets; changes in policies or the application or interpretation of laws and regulations by regulatory agencies and tax authorities; other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; fluctuations in interest rates; demand for loans in the Company's and its correspondent banks' market areas; the future earnings and capital levels of the Bank, which could affect the ability of the Company to pay dividends in accordance with its dividend policies; competition; and other risks detailed from time to time in documents filed or furnished by the Company with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
|SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents (includes interest-earning deposits of $110,444, $106,225 and $24,289)
|
$
|
166,869
|
|
|
$
|
135,475
|
|
|
$
|
42,262
|
|
AFS securities, at estimated fair value (amortized cost of $1,875,361, $1,899,027 and $2,008,456)
|
|
1,780,419
|
|
|
|
1,890,653
|
|
|
|
2,014,608
|
|
Loans receivable, net (ACL of $15,312, $17,535 and $19,823)
|
|
7,108,810
|
|
|
|
7,095,605
|
|
|
|
7,081,142
|
|
FHLB stock, at cost
|
|
74,456
|
|
|
|
75,261
|
|
|
|
73,421
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
96,952
|
|
|
|
97,718
|
|
|
|
99,127
|
|
Deferred income tax assets, net
|
|
12,399
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other assets
|
|
291,391
|
|
|
|
314,445
|
|
|
|
320,686
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
9,531,296
|
|
|
$
|
9,609,157
|
|
|
$
|
9,631,246
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
$
|
6,614,844
|
|
|
$
|
6,648,004
|
|
|
$
|
6,597,396
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
1,583,747
|
|
|
|
1,583,303
|
|
|
|
1,582,850
|
|
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
|
|
65,901
|
|
|
|
38,227
|
|
|
|
72,729
|
|
Income taxes payable, net
|
|
1,113
|
|
|
|
3,733
|
|
|
|
918
|
|
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,981
|
|
|
|
5,810
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
90,939
|
|
|
|
115,249
|
|
|
|
129,270
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
8,356,544
|
|
|
|
8,392,497
|
|
|
|
8,388,973
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,400,000,000 shares authorized, 138,846,684, 138,842,784 and 138,832,284 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively
|
|
1,388
|
|
|
|
1,388
|
|
|
|
1,388
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
1,189,999
|
|
|
|
1,189,827
|
|
|
|
1,189,633
|
|
Unearned compensation, ESOP
|
|
(30,561
|
)
|
|
|
(30,974
|
)
|
|
|
(31,387
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
89,833
|
|
|
|
79,745
|
|
|
|
98,944
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
|
|
(75,907
|
)
|
|
|
(23,326
|
)
|
|
|
(16,305
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
1,174,752
|
|
|
|
1,216,660
|
|
|
|
1,242,273
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
9,531,296
|
|
|
$
|
9,609,157
|
|
|
$
|
9,631,246
|
|
CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans receivable
|
$
|
55,412
|
|
|
$
|
55,788
|
|
|
$
|
111,200
|
|
|
$
|
117,979
|
|
MBS
|
|
4,821
|
|
|
|
4,625
|
|
|
|
9,446
|
|
|
|
11,139
|
|
FHLB stock
|
|
2,240
|
|
|
|
1,231
|
|
|
|
3,471
|
|
|
|
2,020
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
808
|
|
|
|
1,608
|
|
|
|
1,312
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
949
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
963
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
|
64,222
|
|
|
|
62,466
|
|
|
|
126,688
|
|
|
|
132,541
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTEREST EXPENSE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
8,389
|
|
|
|
9,267
|
|
|
|
17,656
|
|
|
|
26,596
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
8,732
|
|
|
|
7,585
|
|
|
|
16,317
|
|
|
|
19,059
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
17,121
|
|
|
|
16,852
|
|
|
|
33,973
|
|
|
|
45,655
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
|
47,101
|
|
|
|
45,614
|
|
|
|
92,715
|
|
|
|
86,886
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|
|
(3,188
|
)
|
|
|
(3,439
|
)
|
|
|
(6,627
|
)
|
|
|
(4,496
|
)
|
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|
|
50,289
|
|
|
|
49,053
|
|
|
|
99,342
|
|
|
|
91,382
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposit service fees
|
|
3,300
|
|
|
|
3,430
|
|
|
|
6,730
|
|
|
|
5,761
|
|
Insurance commissions
|
|
543
|
|
|
|
711
|
|
|
|
1,254
|
|
|
|
1,526
|
|
Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,386
|
|
Other non-interest income
|
|
1,573
|
|
|
|
1,365
|
|
|
|
2,938
|
|
|
|
2,874
|
|
Total non-interest income
|
|
5,416
|
|
|
|
5,506
|
|
|
|
10,922
|
|
|
|
17,547
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
14,023
|
|
|
|
13,728
|
|
|
|
27,751
|
|
|
|
27,535
|
|
Information technology and related expense
|
|
4,493
|
|
|
|
4,432
|
|
|
|
8,925
|
|
|
|
8,832
|
|
Occupancy, net
|
|
3,493
|
|
|
|
3,379
|
|
|
|
6,872
|
|
|
|
6,902
|
|
Regulatory and outside services
|
|
1,272
|
|
|
|
1,368
|
|
|
|
2,640
|
|
|
|
2,819
|
|
Advertising and promotional
|
|
1,494
|
|
|
|
1,064
|
|
|
|
2,558
|
|
|
|
2,322
|
|
Federal insurance premium
|
|
777
|
|
|
|
639
|
|
|
|
1,416
|
|
|
|
1,255
|
|
Deposit and loan transaction costs
|
|
689
|
|
|
|
697
|
|
|
|
1,386
|
|
|
|
1,430
|
|
Office supplies and related expense
|
|
502
|
|
|
|
468
|
|
|
|
970
|
|
|
|
887
|
|
Loss on interest rate swap termination
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,752
|
|
Other non-interest expense
|
|
1,217
|
|
|
|
919
|
|
|
|
2,136
|
|
|
|
2,986
|
|
Total non-interest expense
|
|
27,960
|
|
|
|
26,694
|
|
|
|
54,654
|
|
|
|
59,720
|
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|
|
27,745
|
|
|
|
27,865
|
|
|
|
55,610
|
|
|
|
49,209
|
|
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|
|
6,122
|
|
|
|
5,679
|
|
|
|
11,801
|
|
|
|
9,867
|
|
NET INCOME
|
$
|
21,623
|
|
|
$
|
22,186
|
|
|
$
|
43,809
|
|
|
$
|
39,342
|
Average Balance Sheets
The following tables present the average balances of our assets, liabilities, and stockholders' equity, and the related annualized weighted average yields and rates on our interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated, as well as selected performance ratios and other information for the periods shown. Weighted average yields are derived by dividing annualized income by the average balance of the related assets, and weighted average rates are derived by dividing annualized expense by the average balance of the related liabilities, for the periods shown. Average outstanding balances are derived from average daily balances. The weighted average yields and rates include amortization of fees, costs, premiums and discounts, which are considered adjustments to yields/rates. Weighted average yields on tax-exempt securities are not calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
Earned/
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
Earned/
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Amount
|
|
Paid
|
|
Rate
|
|
Amount
|
|
Paid
|
|
Rate
|
Assets:
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One- to four-family loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Originated
|
$
|
3,965,844
|
|
$
|
31,993
|
|
3.23
|
%
|
|
$
|
3,971,049
|
|
$
|
32,422
|
|
3.27
|
%
|
Correspondent purchased
|
|
2,026,120
|
|
|
13,060
|
|
2.58
|
|
|
|
2,035,631
|
|
|
12,746
|
|
2.50
|
|
Bulk purchased
|
|
161,149
|
|
|
503
|
|
1.25
|
|
|
|
170,537
|
|
|
610
|
|
1.43
|
|
Total one- to four-family loans
|
|
6,153,113
|
|
|
45,556
|
|
2.96
|
|
|
|
6,177,217
|
|
|
45,778
|
|
2.96
|
|
Commercial loans
|
|
869,205
|
|
|
8,851
|
|
4.07
|
|
|
|
841,217
|
|
|
8,943
|
|
4.16
|
|
Consumer loans
|
|
90,326
|
|
|
1,005
|
|
4.51
|
|
|
|
92,794
|
|
|
1,067
|
|
4.56
|
|
Total loans receivable(1)
|
|
7,112,644
|
|
|
55,412
|
|
3.12
|
|
|
|
7,111,228
|
|
|
55,788
|
|
3.13
|
|
MBS(2)
|
|
1,357,693
|
|
|
4,821
|
|
1.42
|
|
|
|
1,435,562
|
|
|
4,625
|
|
1.29
|
|
Investment securities(2)(3)
|
|
522,019
|
|
|
800
|
|
0.61
|
|
|
|
523,931
|
|
|
808
|
|
0.62
|
|
FHLB stock(4)
|
|
158,546
|
|
|
2,240
|
|
5.73
|
|
|
|
73,481
|
|
|
1,231
|
|
6.64
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents(5)
|
|
1,971,341
|
|
|
949
|
|
0.19
|
|
|
|
37,221
|
|
|
14
|
|
0.15
|
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
11,122,243
|
|
|
64,222
|
|
2.31
|
|
|
|
9,181,423
|
|
|
62,466
|
|
2.71
|
|
Other non-interest-earning assets
|
|
385,323
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
412,115
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
11,507,566
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,593,538
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Checking
|
$
|
1,069,282
|
|
|
176
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
$
|
1,052,413
|
|
|
179
|
|
0.07
|
|
Savings
|
|
540,348
|
|
|
71
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
520,770
|
|
|
70
|
|
0.05
|
|
Money market
|
|
1,879,799
|
|
|
876
|
|
0.19
|
|
|
|
1,767,134
|
|
|
825
|
|
0.19
|
|
Retail certificates
|
|
2,241,080
|
|
|
7,012
|
|
1.27
|
|
|
|
2,298,678
|
|
|
7,835
|
|
1.35
|
|
Commercial certificates
|
|
116,181
|
|
|
183
|
|
0.64
|
|
|
|
169,200
|
|
|
272
|
|
0.64
|
|
Wholesale certificates
|
|
197,335
|
|
|
71
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
199,692
|
|
|
86
|
|
0.17
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
6,044,025
|
|
|
8,389
|
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
6,007,887
|
|
|
9,267
|
|
0.61
|
|
Borrowings(6)
|
|
3,499,010
|
|
|
8,732
|
|
1.01
|
|
|
|
1,589,258
|
|
|
7,585
|
|
1.88
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
9,543,035
|
|
|
17,121
|
|
0.73
|
|
|
|
7,597,145
|
|
|
16,852
|
|
0.88
|
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
|
577,989
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
550,492
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
177,995
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
209,890
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
1,208,547
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,236,011
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
11,507,566
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,593,538
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income(7)
|
|
|
$
|
47,101
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
45,614
|
|
|
Net interest-earning assets
|
$
|
1,579,208
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,584,278
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin(8)(9)
|
|
|
|
|
1.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.99
|
|
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
1.17x
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.21x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selected performance ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets (annualized)(9)
|
|
|
|
0.75
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.93
|
%
|
Return on average equity (annualized)(9)
|
|
|
|
7.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.18
|
|
Average equity to average assets
|
|
|
|
|
10.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.88
|
|
Operating expense ratio (annualized)(10)
|
|
|
|
|
0.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.11
|
|
Efficiency ratio(9)(11)
|
|
|
|
53.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52.22
|
|
Pre-tax yield on leverage strategy(12)
|
|
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
Earned/
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
Earned/
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Amount
|
|
Paid
|
|
Rate
|
|
Amount
|
|
Paid
|
|
Rate
|
Assets:
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One- to four-family loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Originated
|
$ 3,968,475
|
|
$ 64,415
|
|
3.25%
|
|
$ 3,953,137
|
|
$ 70,755
|
|
3.58%
|
Correspondent purchased
|
2,030,928
|
|
25,805
|
|
2.54
|
|
2,023,781
|
|
24,757
|
|
2.45
|
Bulk purchased
|
165,895
|
|
1,114
|
|
1.34
|
|
200,918
|
|
2,045
|
|
2.04
|
Total one- to four-family loans
|
6,165,298
|
|
91,334
|
|
2.96
|
|
6,177,836
|
|
97,557
|
|
3.16
|
Commercial loans
|
855,057
|
|
17,794
|
|
4.12
|
|
768,552
|
|
17,963
|
|
4.62
|
Consumer loans
|
91,573
|
|
2,072
|
|
4.54
|
|
106,371
|
|
2,459
|
|
4.64
|
Total loans receivable(1)
|
7,111,928
|
|
111,200
|
|
3.12
|
|
7,052,759
|
|
117,979
|
|
3.34
|
MBS(2)
|
1,397,056
|
|
9,446
|
|
1.35
|
|
1,372,531
|
|
11,139
|
|
1.62
|
Investment securities(2)(3)
|
522,986
|
|
1,608
|
|
0.61
|
|
448,595
|
|
1,312
|
|
0.58
|
FHLB stock(4)
|
115,546
|
|
3,471
|
|
6.02
|
|
81,332
|
|
2,020
|
|
4.98
|
Cash and cash equivalents(5)
|
993,653
|
|
963
|
|
0.19
|
|
180,242
|
|
91
|
|
0.10
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
10,141,169
|
|
126,688
|
|
2.49
|
|
9,135,459
|
|
132,541
|
|
2.90
|
Other non-interest-earning assets
|
398,355
|
|
|
|
|
|
449,883
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 10,539,524
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 9,585,342
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Checking
|
$ 1,060,755
|
|
355
|
|
0.07
|
|
$ 929,976
|
|
407
|
|
0.09
|
Savings
|
530,451
|
|
141
|
|
0.05
|
|
460,252
|
|
136
|
|
0.06
|
Money market
|
1,822,848
|
|
1,701
|
|
0.19
|
|
1,508,935
|
|
2,222
|
|
0.30
|
Retail certificates
|
2,270,195
|
|
14,847
|
|
1.31
|
|
2,565,182
|
|
22,293
|
|
1.74
|
Commercial certificates
|
142,982
|
|
455
|
|
0.64
|
|
184,414
|
|
801
|
|
0.87
|
Wholesale certificates
|
198,527
|
|
157
|
|
0.16
|
|
256,123
|
|
737
|
|
0.58
|
Total deposits
|
6,025,758
|
|
17,656
|
|
0.59
|
|
5,904,882
|
|
26,596
|
|
0.90
|
Borrowings(6)
|
2,533,641
|
|
16,317
|
|
1.28
|
|
1,690,363
|
|
19,059
|
|
2.25
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
8,559,399
|
|
33,973
|
|
0.79
|
|
7,595,245
|
|
45,655
|
|
1.20
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
564,089
|
|
|
|
|
|
479,894
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|
193,606
|
|
|
|
|
|
227,189
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
1,222,430
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,283,014
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 10,539,524
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 9,585,342
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income(7)
|
|
|
$ 92,715
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 86,886
|
|
|
Net interest-earning assets
|
$ 1,581,770
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,540,214
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin(8)(9)
|
|
|
|
|
1.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.90
|
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
1.18x
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.20x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selected performance ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets (annualized)(9)
|
|
|
|
0.83%
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.82%
|
Return on average equity (annualized)(9)
|
|
|
|
7.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.13
|
Average equity to average assets
|
|
|
|
|
11.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.39
|
Operating expense ratio (annualized)(10)
|
|
|
|
|
1.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.25
|
Efficiency ratio(9)(11)
|
|
|
|
|
52.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
57.19
|
Pre-tax yield on leverage strategy(12)
|
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
(1)
|
Balances are adjusted for unearned loan fees and deferred costs. Loans that are 90 or more days delinquent are included in the loans receivable average balance with a yield of zero percent.
|
(2)
|
AFS securities are adjusted for unamortized purchase premiums or discounts.
|
(3)
|
The average balance of investment securities includes an average balance of nontaxable securities of $2.0 million and $4.0 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and $3.0 million and $8.3 million for the six-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
|
(4)
|
Included in this line, for the quarter and six month period ended March 31, 2022, is FHLB stock related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $86.2 million and $42.6 million, respectively, and dividend income of $1.2 million at a weighted average yield of 5.75%, and FHLB stock not related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $72.3 million and $72.9 million, respectively, and dividend income of $1.0 million and $2.2 million, respectively, at a weighted average yield of 5.71% and 6.18%, respectively. There was no FHLB stock related to the leverage strategy during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 or the six month period ended March 31, 2021.
|
(5)
|
The average balance of cash and cash equivalents includes an average balance of cash related to the leverage strategy of $1.83 billion and $904.6 million during the quarter and six month period ended March 31, 2022, respectively. There were no cash and cash equivalents related to the leverage strategy during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 or the six month period ended March 31, 2021.
|
(6)
|
Included in this line, for the quarter and six month period ended March 31, 2022, are FHLB borrowings related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $1.92 billion and $947.3 million, respectively, and interest paid of $1.3 million and $1.3 million, respectively, at a weighted average rate of 0.26% and 0.26%, respectively, and FHLB borrowings not related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $1.58 billion and $1.59 billion, respectively, and interest paid of $7.5 million and $15.1 million, respectively, at a weighted average rate of 1.90% and 1.89%, respectively. There were no FHLB borrowings related to the leverage strategy during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 or the six month period ended March 31, 2021. The FHLB advance amounts and rates included in this line include the effect of interest rate swaps and are net of deferred prepayment penalties.
|
(7)
|
Net interest income represents the difference between interest income earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income depends on the average balance of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and the interest rates earned or paid on them.
|
(8)
|
Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|
(9)
|
The tables below provide a reconciliation between certain performance ratios presented in accordance with accounting standards generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the performance ratios excluding the effects of the leverage strategy, which are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes it is important for comparability purposes to provide the performance ratios without the leverage strategy because of the unique nature of the leverage strategy. The leverage strategy reduces some of our performance ratios due to the amount of earnings associated with the transaction in comparison to the size of the transaction, while increasing our net income.
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
Actual
|
|
Leverage
|
|
Adjusted
|
|
Actual
|
|
Leverage
|
|
Adjusted
|
|
(GAAP)
|
|
Strategy
|
|
(Non-GAAP)
|
|
(GAAP)
|
|
Strategy
|
|
(Non-GAAP)
|
Yield on interest-earning assets
|
2.31
|
%
|
|
(0.39
|
) %
|
|
2.70
|
%
|
|
2.71
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
2.71
|
%
|
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|
0.73
|
|
|
(0.11
|
)
|
|
0.84
|
|
|
0.88
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.88
|
|
Return on average assets (annualized)
|
0.75
|
|
|
(0.13
|
)
|
|
0.88
|
|
|
0.93
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.93
|
|
Return on average equity (annualized)
|
7.16
|
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
6.98
|
|
|
7.18
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
7.18
|
|
Net interest margin
|
1.69
|
|
|
(0.32
|
)
|
|
2.01
|
|
|
1.99
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1.99
|
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
53.24
|
|
|
(0.58
|
)
|
|
53.82
|
|
|
52.22
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
52.22
|
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
Actual
|
|
Leverage
|
|
Adjusted
|
|
Actual
|
|
Leverage
|
|
Adjusted
|
|
(GAAP)
|
|
Strategy
|
|
(Non-GAAP)
|
|
(GAAP)
|
|
Strategy
|
|
(Non-GAAP)
|
Yield on interest-earning assets
|
2.49
|
%
|
|
(0.22
|
) %
|
|
2.71
|
%
|
|
2.90
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
2.90
|
%
|
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|
0.79
|
|
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
0.86
|
|
|
1.20
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1.20
|
|
Return on average assets (annualized)
|
0.83
|
|
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
0.90
|
|
|
0.82
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.82
|
|
Return on average equity (annualized)
|
7.17
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
7.08
|
|
|
6.13
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6.13
|
|
Net interest margin
|
1.83
|
|
|
(0.17
|
)
|
|
2.00
|
|
|
1.90
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1.90
|
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
52.74
|
|
|
(0.29
|
)
|
|
53.03
|
|
|
57.19
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
57.19
|
|
(10)
|
The operating expense ratio represents annualized non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets.
|
(11)
|
The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income (pre-provision for credit losses) and non-interest income.
|
(12)
|
The pre-tax yield on the leverage strategy represents annualized pre-tax income resulting from the transaction as a percentage of the average interest-earning assets associated with the transaction.
Loan Portfolio
The following table presents information related to the composition of our loan portfolio in terms of dollar amounts, weighted average rates, and percentages as of the dates indicated.
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of
|
|
Amount
|
|
Rate
|
|
Total
|
|
Amount
|
|
Rate
|
|
Total
|
|
Amount
|
|
Rate
|
|
Total
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
One- to four-family:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Originated
|
$
|
3,943,327
|
|
|
3.14
|
%
|
|
55.4
|
%
|
|
$
|
3,941,568
|
|
|
3.15
|
%
|
|
55.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
3,956,064
|
|
|
3.18
|
%
|
|
55.8
|
%
|
Correspondent purchased
|
|
1,995,167
|
|
|
2.95
|
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
|
1,991,944
|
|
|
2.97
|
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
|
2,003,477
|
|
|
3.02
|
|
|
28.2
|
|
Bulk purchased
|
|
155,657
|
|
|
1.33
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
165,339
|
|
|
1.52
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
173,662
|
|
|
1.65
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
Construction
|
|
50,512
|
|
|
2.78
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
47,508
|
|
|
2.76
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
39,142
|
|
|
2.82
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
Total
|
|
6,144,663
|
|
|
3.03
|
|
|
86.3
|
|
|
|
6,146,359
|
|
|
3.05
|
|
|
86.5
|
|
|
|
6,172,345
|
|
|
3.09
|
|
|
87.0
|
|
Commercial:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
671,324
|
|
|
3.94
|
|
|
9.4
|
|
|
|
687,518
|
|
|
3.98
|
|
|
9.6
|
|
|
|
676,908
|
|
|
4.00
|
|
|
9.6
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
78,363
|
|
|
3.92
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
76,254
|
|
|
3.85
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
66,497
|
|
|
3.83
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
Construction
|
|
133,597
|
|
|
4.06
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
105,702
|
|
|
4.04
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
85,963
|
|
|
4.03
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
Total
|
|
883,284
|
|
|
3.96
|
|
|
12.4
|
|
|
|
869,474
|
|
|
3.98
|
|
|
12.2
|
|
|
|
829,368
|
|
|
3.99
|
|
|
11.7
|
|
Consumer loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Home equity
|
|
82,878
|
|
|
4.57
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
84,400
|
|
|
4.59
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
86,274
|
|
|
4.60
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
Other
|
|
7,858
|
|
|
4.18
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
7,825
|
|
|
4.13
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
8,086
|
|
|
4.19
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
Total
|
|
90,736
|
|
|
4.54
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
92,225
|
|
|
4.55
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
94,360
|
|
|
4.57
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
Total loans receivable
|
|
7,118,683
|
|
|
3.16
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
7,108,058
|
|
|
3.18
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
7,096,073
|
|
|
3.21
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACL
|
|
15,312
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,535
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,823
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred loan fees/discounts
|
|
29,264
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29,363
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29,556
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premiums/deferred costs
|
|
(34,703
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(34,445
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(34,448
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Total loans receivable, net
|
$
|
7,108,810
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,095,605
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,081,142
|
|
|
|
|
Loan Activity: The following table summarizes activity in the loan portfolio, along with weighted average rates where applicable, for the periods indicated, excluding changes in ACL, deferred loan fees/discounts, and premiums/deferred costs. Loans that were paid off as a result of refinances are included in repayments. Loan endorsements are not included in the activity in the following table because a new loan is not generated at the time of the endorsement. The endorsed balance and rate are included in the ending loan portfolio balance and rate. Commercial loan renewals are not included in the activity in the following table unless new funds are disbursed at the time of renewal. The renewal balance and rate are included in the ending loan portfolio balance and rate.
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
Amount
|
|
Rate
|
|
Amount
|
|
Rate
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Beginning balance
|
$
|
7,108,058
|
|
|
3.18
|
%
|
|
$
|
7,096,073
|
|
|
3.21
|
%
|
Originated and refinanced
|
|
268,151
|
|
|
3.37
|
|
|
|
526,836
|
|
|
3.21
|
|
Purchased and participations
|
|
155,490
|
|
|
2.92
|
|
|
|
322,706
|
|
|
2.86
|
|
Change in undisbursed loan funds
|
|
(23,311
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(45,237
|
)
|
|
|
Repayments
|
|
(389,719
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(781,498
|
)
|
|
|
Principal recoveries/(charge-offs), net
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
(242
|
)
|
|
|
Ending balance
|
$
|
7,118,683
|
|
|
3.16
|
|
|
$
|
7,118,683
|
|
|
3.16
|
One- to Four-Family Loans: The following table presents, for our portfolio of one- to four-family loans, the amount, weighted average rate, percent of total, weighted average credit score, and weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV") ratio as of March 31, 2022. Credit scores were updated in March 2022 from a nationally recognized consumer rating agency. The LTV ratios were based on the current loan balance and either the lesser of the purchase price or original appraisal, or the most recent Bank appraisal, if available. In most cases, the most recent appraisal was obtained at the time of origination.
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of
|
|
Credit
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Rate
|
|
Total
|
|
Score
|
|
LTV
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Originated
|
$
|
3,943,327
|
|
3.14
|
%
|
|
64.7
|
%
|
|
772
|
|
61
|
%
|
Correspondent purchased
|
|
1,995,167
|
|
2.95
|
|
|
32.7
|
|
|
765
|
|
64
|
|
Bulk purchased
|
|
155,657
|
|
1.33
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
773
|
|
58
|
|
|
$
|
6,094,151
|
|
3.03
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
770
|
|
62
|
The following table presents originated and correspondent purchased activity in our one- to four-family loan portfolio, excluding endorsement activity, along with associated weighted average rates, weighted average LTVs and weighted average credit scores for the periods indicated.
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit
|
|
Amount
|
|
Rate
|
|
LTV
|
|
Score
|
|
Amount
|
|
Rate
|
|
LTV
|
|
Score
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Originated
|
$
|
164,477
|
|
2.96
|
%
|
|
70
|
%
|
|
767
|
|
$
|
358,584
|
|
2.63
|
%
|
|
70
|
%
|
|
766
|
Correspondent purchased
|
|
118,096
|
|
2.81
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
768
|
|
|
248,649
|
|
2.70
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
772
|
|
$
|
282,573
|
|
2.90
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
768
|
|
$
|
607,233
|
|
2.65
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
768
The following table summarizes our one- to four-family loan origination and refinance commitments and one- to four-family correspondent loan purchase commitments as of March 31, 2022, along with associated weighted average rates.
|
|
Amount
|
|
Rate
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Originate/refinance
|
$
|
151,633
|
|
3.30
|
%
|
Correspondent
|
|
53,515
|
|
3.08
|
|
|
$
|
205,148
|
|
3.24
|
Commercial Loans: During the six months ended March 31, 2022, the Bank originated $137.3 million of commercial loans and entered into commercial loan participations totaling $74.1 million. The Bank also processed commercial loan disbursements, excluding lines of credit, of approximately $174.1 million at a weighted average rate of 3.93%.
As of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, the Bank's commercial and industrial gross loan amount (unpaid principal plus undisbursed amounts) totaled $101.3 million, $99.8 million, and $90.7 million, respectively, and commitments totaled $1.4 million at March 31, 2022.
The following table presents the Bank's commercial real estate and commercial construction loans by type of primary collateral as of the dates indicated. As of March 31, 2022, the Bank had commercial real estate and commercial construction loan commitments totaling $28.7 million, at a weighted average rate of 4.35%. Because the commitments to pay out undisbursed funds are not cancellable by the Bank, unless the loan is in default, we generally anticipate fully funding the related projects.
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
Unpaid
|
|
Undisbursed
|
|
Gross Loan
|
|
Gross Loan
|
|
Gross Loan
|
|
Count
|
|
Principal
|
|
Amount
|
|
Amount
|
|
Amount
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Senior housing
|
35
|
|
$
|
244,786
|
|
|
$
|
86,444
|
|
|
$
|
331,230
|
|
|
$
|
295,929
|
|
|
$
|
265,284
|
|
Retail building
|
147
|
|
|
186,325
|
|
|
|
39,972
|
|
|
|
226,297
|
|
|
|
215,593
|
|
|
|
208,539
|
|
Hotel
|
11
|
|
|
150,735
|
|
|
|
43,552
|
|
|
|
194,287
|
|
|
|
188,472
|
|
|
|
194,665
|
|
Office building
|
87
|
|
|
50,115
|
|
|
|
54,672
|
|
|
|
104,787
|
|
|
|
109,851
|
|
|
|
109,987
|
|
Multi-family
|
34
|
|
|
57,764
|
|
|
|
13,416
|
|
|
|
71,180
|
|
|
|
65,839
|
|
|
|
66,199
|
|
One- to four-family property
|
398
|
|
|
62,626
|
|
|
|
8,294
|
|
|
|
70,920
|
|
|
|
69,292
|
|
|
|
69,174
|
|
Single use building
|
28
|
|
|
19,410
|
|
|
|
4,769
|
|
|
|
24,179
|
|
|
|
52,471
|
|
|
|
47,028
|
|
Other
|
95
|
|
|
33,160
|
|
|
|
2,757
|
|
|
|
35,917
|
|
|
|
37,887
|
|
|
|
36,167
|
|
|
835
|
|
$
|
804,921
|
|
|
$
|
253,876
|
|
|
$
|
1,058,797
|
|
|
$
|
1,035,334
|
|
|
$
|
997,043
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average rate
|
|
|
|
3.96
|
%
|
|
|
3.83
|
%
|
|
|
3.93
|
%
|
|
|
3.97
|
%
|
|
|
4.01
|
%
The following table summarizes the Bank's commercial real estate and commercial construction loans and loan commitments by state as of the dates indicated.
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
Unpaid
|
|
Undisbursed
|
|
Gross Loan
|
|
Gross Loan
|
|
Gross Loan
|
|
Count
|
|
Principal
|
|
Amount
|
|
Amount
|
|
Amount
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Kansas
|
630
|
|
$
|
313,861
|
|
$
|
52,542
|
|
$
|
366,403
|
|
$
|
386,332
|
|
$
|
348,835
|
Missouri
|
169
|
|
|
226,952
|
|
|
54,278
|
|
|
281,230
|
|
|
239,943
|
|
|
232,041
|
Texas
|
11
|
|
|
162,660
|
|
|
111,360
|
|
|
274,020
|
|
|
269,772
|
|
|
273,124
|
Colorado
|
6
|
|
|
18,722
|
|
|
16,730
|
|
|
35,452
|
|
|
35,552
|
|
|
36,099
|
Arkansas
|
3
|
|
|
20,254
|
|
|
13,335
|
|
|
33,589
|
|
|
33,676
|
|
|
33,763
|
Nebraska
|
6
|
|
|
33,265
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
33,269
|
|
|
33,370
|
|
|
33,468
|
Other
|
10
|
|
|
29,207
|
|
|
5,627
|
|
|
34,834
|
|
|
36,689
|
|
|
39,713
|
|
835
|
|
$
|
804,921
|
|
$
|
253,876
|
|
$
|
1,058,797
|
|
$
|
1,035,334
|
|
$
|
997,043
The following table presents the Bank's commercial loan portfolio and outstanding loan commitments, categorized by gross loan amount (unpaid principal plus undisbursed amounts) or outstanding loan commitment amount, as of March 31, 2022.
|
|
Count
|
|
Amount
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Greater than $30 million
|
6
|
|
$
|
246,996
|
>$15 to $30 million
|
14
|
|
|
306,167
|
>$10 to $15 million
|
7
|
|
|
84,696
|
>$5 to $10 million
|
18
|
|
|
112,795
|
$1 to $5 million
|
111
|
|
|
249,997
|
Less than $1 million
|
1,274
|
|
|
189,611
|
|
1,430
|
|
$
|
1,190,262
As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there were commercial loans with a gross loan amount (unpaid principal plus undisbursed amounts) of $74.3 million and $143.5 million, respectively, with modifications under the Bank's program to support and provide relief to borrowers during the COVID-19 pandemic ("COVID-19 loan modifications") that were still in their deferral period.
Asset Quality
The following tables present loans 30 to 89 days delinquent, non-performing loans, and other real estate owned ("OREO") as of the dates indicated. The amounts in the table represent the unpaid principal balance of the loans less related charge-offs, if any. Loans subject to payment forbearance under the Bank's COVID-19 loan modification program are not reported as delinquent during the forbearance time period. Of the loans 30 to 89 days delinquent at March 31, 2022, approximately 64% were 59 days or less delinquent. Nonaccrual loans are loans that are 90 or more days delinquent or in foreclosure and other loans required to be reported as nonaccrual pursuant to accounting and/or regulatory reporting requirements and/or internal policies, even if the loans are current. Non-performing assets include nonaccrual loans and OREO. Of the one- to four-family COVID-19 loan modifications that had completed the deferral period by March 31, 2022, $2.9 million were 30 to 89 days delinquent and $2.8 million were 90 or more days delinquent as of March 31, 2022 and are included in the tables below.
|
|
Loans Delinquent for 30 to 89 Days at:
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
Number
|
|
Amount
|
|
Number
|
|
Amount
|
|
Number
|
|
Amount
|
|
Number
|
|
Amount
|
|
Number
|
|
Amount
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
One- to four-family:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Originated
|
64
|
|
$
|
6,931
|
|
|
74
|
|
$
|
7,009
|
|
|
48
|
|
$
|
4,156
|
|
|
51
|
|
$
|
5,141
|
|
|
45
|
|
$
|
4,151
|
|
Correspondent purchased
|
10
|
|
|
2,421
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
5,133
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
2,590
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
3,650
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
2,910
|
|
Bulk purchased
|
2
|
|
|
396
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
541
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
958
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
352
|
|
Commercial
|
4
|
|
|
373
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
806
|
|
Consumer
|
14
|
|
|
215
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
498
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
354
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
94
|
|
$
|
10,336
|
|
|
104
|
|
$
|
12,682
|
|
|
86
|
|
$
|
7,822
|
|
|
92
|
|
$
|
10,138
|
|
|
81
|
|
$
|
8,506
|
|
30 to 89 days delinquent loans to total loans receivable, net
|
|
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
0.18
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
0.11
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
0.14
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
0.12
|
%
|
|
Non-Performing Loans and OREO at:
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
Number
|
|
Amount
|
|
Number
|
|
Amount
|
|
Number
|
|
Amount
|
|
Number
|
|
Amount
|
|
Number
|
|
Amount
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Loans 90 or More Days Delinquent or in Foreclosure:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One- to four-family:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Originated
|
44
|
|
$ 3,999
|
|
48
|
|
$ 3,943
|
|
50
|
|
$ 3,693
|
|
53
|
|
$ 3,696
|
|
55
|
|
$ 4,433
|
Correspondent purchased
|
11
|
|
3,967
|
|
10
|
|
3,115
|
|
10
|
|
3,210
|
|
12
|
|
4,230
|
|
10
|
|
3,749
|
Bulk purchased
|
5
|
|
1,819
|
|
6
|
|
1,945
|
|
9
|
|
2,974
|
|
7
|
|
2,596
|
|
10
|
|
3,172
|
Commercial
|
6
|
|
1,167
|
|
6
|
|
1,170
|
|
6
|
|
1,214
|
|
7
|
|
1,278
|
|
6
|
|
1,068
|
Consumer
|
19
|
|
400
|
|
25
|
|
477
|
|
21
|
|
498
|
|
23
|
|
445
|
|
26
|
|
531
|
|
85
|
|
11,352
|
|
95
|
|
10,650
|
|
96
|
|
11,589
|
|
102
|
|
12,245
|
|
107
|
|
12,953
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans 90 or more days delinquent or in foreclosure as a percentage of total loans
|
|
|
0.16%
|
|
|
|
0.15%
|
|
|
|
0.16%
|
|
|
|
0.17%
|
|
|
|
0.19%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans less than 90 Days Delinquent:(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One- to four-family:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Originated
|
5
|
|
$ 505
|
|
5
|
|
$ 451
|
|
7
|
|
$ 1,288
|
|
7
|
|
$ 1,392
|
|
9
|
|
$ 1,646
|
Correspondent purchased
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Bulk purchased
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
1
|
|
131
|
|
1
|
|
131
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Commercial
|
2
|
|
34
|
|
3
|
|
62
|
|
4
|
|
419
|
|
3
|
|
403
|
|
4
|
|
642
|
Consumer
|
2
|
|
27
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
1
|
|
9
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
9
|
|
566
|
|
8
|
|
513
|
|
13
|
|
1,847
|
|
11
|
|
1,926
|
|
13
|
|
2,288
|
Total nonaccrual loans
|
94
|
|
11,918
|
|
103
|
|
11,163
|
|
109
|
|
13,436
|
|
113
|
|
14,171
|
|
120
|
|
15,241
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans
|
|
|
0.17%
|
|
|
|
0.16%
|
|
|
|
0.19%
|
|
|
|
0.20%
|
|
|
|
0.22%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OREO:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One- to four-family:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Originated(2)
|
—
|
|
$ —
|
|
2
|
|
$ 319
|
|
3
|
|
$ 170
|
|
3
|
|
$ 177
|
|
2
|
|
$ 105
|
Total non-performing assets
|
94
|
|
$ 11,918
|
|
105
|
|
$ 11,482
|
|
112
|
|
$ 13,606
|
|
116
|
|
$ 14,348
|
|
122
|
|
$ 15,346
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets
|
|
|
0.13%
|
|
|
|
0.12%
|
|
|
|
0.14%
|
|
|
|
0.15%
|
|
|
|
0.16%
|
(1)
|
Includes loans required to be reported as nonaccrual pursuant to accounting and/or regulatory reporting requirements and/or internal policies even if the loans are current.
|
(2)
|
Real estate-related consumer loans where we also hold the first mortgage are included in the one- to four-family category as the underlying collateral is one- to four-family property.
The following table presents loans classified as special mention or substandard at the dates presented. The decrease in commercial special mention loans at March 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021 was due mainly to two commercial loans moving to the pass classification during the December 31, 2021 quarter as the underlying economic considerations being monitored by management improved to levels deemed appropriate by the Company.
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
Special Mention
|
|
Substandard
|
|
Special Mention
|
|
Substandard
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
One- to four-family
|
$
|
13,323
|
|
$
|
22,494
|
|
$
|
14,332
|
|
$
|
23,458
|
Commercial
|
|
47,093
|
|
|
3,493
|
|
|
99,729
|
|
|
3,259
|
Consumer
|
|
306
|
|
|
618
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
718
|
|
$
|
60,722
|
|
$
|
26,605
|
|
$
|
114,196
|
|
$
|
27,435
Allowance for Credit Losses: The Bank is utilizing a discounted cash flow approach for estimating expected credit losses for pooled loans and loan commitments. Management applied qualitative factors at March 31, 2022 to account for economic uncertainty that may not be adequately captured in the third party economic forecast scenarios, along with the balance of large-dollar special mention commercial loans, and commercial loan COVID-19 modifications. The main economic uncertainties associated with the economic uncertainty qualitative factor were related to (1) the unemployment rate, which is a key economic index in the Bank's model, and (2) the unevenness of the recovery in certain industries in which the Bank has lending relationships.
The following tables present ACL activity and related ratios at the dates and for the periods indicated. The reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures totaled $3.7 million at March 31, 2022, $4.6 million at December 31, 2021, and $5.7 million at September 30, 2021.
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
17,535
|
|
|
$
|
19,823
|
|
Charge-offs:
|
|
|
|
One- to four-family
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
Commercial
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
Consumer
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
Total charge-offs
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
Recoveries:
|
|
|
|
One- to four-family
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Commercial
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
Consumer
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Total recoveries
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
(2,237
|
)
|
|
|
(4,556
|
)
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
15,312
|
|
|
$
|
15,312
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ratio of net charge-offs during the period
|
|
|
|
to average loans outstanding during the period
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
Ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) during the
|
|
|
|
period to average non-performing assets
|
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
|
(0.35
|
)
|
ACL to non-performing loans at end of period
|
|
128.48
|
|
|
|
128.48
|
|
ACL to loans receivable at end of period
|
|
0.22
|
|
|
|
0.22
|
|
ACL to net charge-offs (annualized)
|
|
N/M(1)
|
|
|
|
N/M(1)
|
|
(1)
|
This ratio is not presented due to loan recoveries exceeding loan charge-offs during the period.
The distribution of our ACL and the ratio of ACL to loans receivable, by loan type, at the dates indicated is summarized below.
|
|
Distribution of ACL
|
|
Ratio of ACL to Loans Receivable
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
One- to four-family
|
$
|
4,079
|
|
$
|
3,989
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
Commercial:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
8,991
|
|
|
11,257
|
|
1.34
|
|
|
1.64
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
389
|
|
|
376
|
|
0.50
|
|
|
0.49
|
|
Construction
|
|
1,651
|
|
|
1,720
|
|
1.24
|
|
|
1.63
|
|
Total
|
|
11,031
|
|
|
13,353
|
|
1.25
|
|
|
1.54
|
|
Consumer
|
|
202
|
|
|
193
|
|
0.22
|
|
|
0.21
|
|
Total
|
$
|
15,312
|
|
$
|
17,535
|
|
0.22
|
|
|
0.25
|
Securities Portfolio
The following table presents the distribution of our securities portfolio, at amortized cost, at March 31, 2022. Overall, fixed-rate securities comprised 95% of our securities portfolio at March 31, 2022. The weighted average life ("WAL") is the estimated remaining maturity (in years) after three-month historical prepayment speeds and projected call option assumptions have been applied. Weighted average yields on tax-exempt securities are not calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.
|
|
Amount
|
|
Yield
|
|
WAL
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
MBS
|
$
|
1,354,637
|
|
1.49
|
%
|
|
4.3
|
U.S. government-sponsored enterprise debentures
|
|
519,974
|
|
0.61
|
|
|
3.4
|
Municipal bonds
|
|
750
|
|
2.24
|
|
|
0.1
|
Total securities portfolio
|
$
|
1,875,361
|
|
1.24
|
|
|
4.1
The following table summarizes the activity in our securities portfolio for the periods presented. The weighted average yields and WALs for purchases are presented as recorded at the time of purchase. The weighted average yields for the beginning and ending balances are as of the first and last days of the period presented and are generally derived from recent prepayment activity on the securities in the portfolio. The beginning and ending WALs are the estimated remaining principal repayment terms (in years) after three-month historical prepayment speeds have been applied.
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
Amount
|
|
Yield
|
|
WAL
|
|
Amount
|
|
Yield
|
|
WAL
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Beginning balance - carrying value
|
$
|
1,890,653
|
|
|
1.16
|
%
|
|
3.5
|
|
$
|
2,014,608
|
|
|
1.16
|
%
|
|
3.5
|
Maturities and repayments
|
|
(80,993
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(188,658
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Net amortization of (premiums)/discounts
|
|
(1,219
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2,983
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases
|
|
58,546
|
|
|
2.26
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
58,546
|
|
|
2.26
|
|
|
4.3
|
Change in valuation on AFS securities
|
|
(86,568
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(101,094
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Ending balance - carrying value
|
$
|
1,780,419
|
|
|
1.25
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
$
|
1,780,419
|
|
|
1.25
|
|
|
4.1
Deposit Portfolio
The following table presents the amount, weighted average rate, and percent of total for the components of our deposit portfolio at the dates presented.
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of
|
|
Amount
|
|
Rate
|
|
Total
|
|
Amount
|
|
Rate
|
|
Total
|
|
Amount
|
|
Rate
|
|
Total
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Non-interest-bearing checking
|
$
|
600,457
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
599,969
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
9.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
543,849
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
8.2
|
%
|
Interest-bearing checking
|
|
1,097,287
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
16.6
|
|
|
|
1,092,342
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
16.4
|
|
|
|
1,037,362
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
15.7
|
|
Savings
|
|
558,337
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
|
|
526,714
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
7.9
|
|
|
|
519,069
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
7.9
|
|
Money market
|
|
1,885,873
|
|
0.19
|
|
|
28.5
|
|
|
|
1,840,049
|
|
0.19
|
|
|
27.7
|
|
|
|
1,753,525
|
|
0.19
|
|
|
26.6
|
|
Retail certificates of deposit
|
|
2,213,617
|
|
1.22
|
|
|
33.5
|
|
|
|
2,254,560
|
|
1.31
|
|
|
33.9
|
|
|
|
2,341,531
|
|
1.41
|
|
|
35.5
|
|
Commercial certificates of deposit
|
|
100,739
|
|
0.61
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
137,419
|
|
0.64
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
190,215
|
|
0.66
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
Public unit certificates of deposit
|
|
158,534
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
196,951
|
|
0.17
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
211,845
|
|
0.21
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
$
|
6,614,844
|
|
0.49
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
6,648,004
|
|
0.53
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
6,597,396
|
|
0.59
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
Borrowings
The following table presents the maturity of term borrowings, which consist entirely of FHLB advances, along with associated weighted average contractual and effective rates as of March 31, 2022.
|
|
|
Term Borrowings Amount
|
|
|
|
|
Maturity by
|
|
FHLB
|
|
Interest rate
|
|
Contractual
|
|
Effective
|
Fiscal Year
|
|
Advances
|
|
swaps(1)
|
|
Rate
|
|
Rate(2)
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
$
|
75,000
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
0.29
|
%
|
|
0.29
|
%
|
2023
|
|
|
300,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
1.70
|
|
|
1.81
|
|
2024
|
|
|
150,000
|
|
|
165,000
|
|
1.44
|
|
|
2.46
|
|
2025
|
|
|
300,000
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
1.38
|
|
|
2.09
|
|
2026
|
|
|
250,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
0.96
|
|
|
1.27
|
|
2027
|
|
|
150,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
0.93
|
|
|
1.24
|
|
2028
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
0.78
|
|
|
3.44
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,225,000
|
|
$
|
365,000
|
|
1.25
|
|
|
1.90
|
|
(1)
|
Represents adjustable-rate FHLB advances for which the Bank has entered into interest rate swaps with a notional amount of $365.0 million to hedge the variability in cash flows associated with the advances. Each interest rate swap matures on the same date as the related FHLB advance. The expected WAL of the interest rate swaps and related advances was 3.6 years at March 31, 2022.
|
(2)
|
The effective rate includes the impact of interest rate swaps and the amortization of deferred prepayment penalties resulting from FHLB advances previously prepaid.
The following table presents borrowing activity for the periods shown. The borrowings presented in the table have original contractual terms of one year or longer or are tied to interest rate swaps with original contractual terms of one year or longer. The effective rate is shown as a weighted average and includes the impact of interest rate swaps and the amortization of deferred prepayment penalties resulting from FHLB advances previously prepaid. The weighted average maturity ("WAM") is the remaining weighted average contractual term in years and includes the impact of interest rate swaps. The beginning and ending WAMs represent the remaining maturity at each date presented. For new borrowings, the WAMs presented are as of the date of issue.
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
|
|
Effective
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Rate
|
|
WAM
|
|
Amount
|
|
Rate
|
|
WAM
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Beginning balance
|
$
|
1,590,000
|
|
1.90
|
%
|
|
3.1
|
|
$
|
1,590,000
|
|
|
1.88
|
%
|
|
3.3
|
Maturities and prepayments
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
(100,000
|
)
|
|
3.14
|
|
|
|
New FHLB borrowings
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
|
3.44
|
|
|
6.5
|
Ending balance
|
$
|
1,590,000
|
|
1.90
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
$
|
1,590,000
|
|
|
1.90
|
|
|
2.8
Maturities of Interest-Bearing Liabilities
The following table presents the maturity and weighted average repricing rate, which is also the weighted average effective rate, of certificates of deposit, split between retail/commercial and public unit amounts, and term borrowings for the next four quarters as of March 31, 2022.
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
Total
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Retail/Commercial Certificates:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
$
|
373,869
|
|
|
$
|
460,633
|
|
|
$
|
315,308
|
|
|
$
|
253,771
|
|
|
$
|
1,403,581
|
|
Repricing Rate
|
|
0.99
|
%
|
|
|
1.30
|
%
|
|
|
1.22
|
%
|
|
|
1.22
|
%
|
|
|
1.19
|
%
|
Public Unit Certificates:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
$
|
99,192
|
|
|
$
|
29,003
|
|
|
$
|
15,000
|
|
|
$
|
3,503
|
|
|
$
|
146,698
|
|
Repricing Rate
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
|
|
0.09
|
%
|
|
|
0.50
|
%
|
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
|
|
0.14
|
%
|
Term Borrowings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
75,000
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
100,000
|
|
|
$
|
175,000
|
|
Repricing Rate
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
|
0.29
|
%
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
|
1.46
|
%
|
|
|
0.95
|
%
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
$
|
473,061
|
|
|
$
|
564,636
|
|
|
$
|
330,308
|
|
|
$
|
357,274
|
|
|
$
|
1,725,279
|
|
Repricing Rate
|
|
0.80
|
%
|
|
|
1.11
|
%
|
|
|
1.19
|
%
|
|
|
1.28
|
%
|
|
|
1.07
|
%
The following table sets forth the WAM information for our certificates of deposit, in years, as of March 31, 2022.
|
Retail certificates of deposit
|
1.2
|
Commercial certificates of deposit
|
0.5
|
Public unit certificates of deposit
|
0.3
|
Total certificates of deposit
|
1.1
Average Rates and Lives
At March 31, 2022, the Bank's gap between the amount of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities projected to reprice within one year was $(1.46) billion, or (15.3)% of total assets, compared to $(928.0) million, or (9.7)% of total assets, at December 31, 2021. The change in the one-year gap amount was due primarily to a decrease in the amount of asset cash flows projected at March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021. As interest rates rise, borrowers have less economic incentive to refinance their mortgages and agency debt issuers have less economic incentive or opportunity to exercise their call options in order to issue new debt at lower interest rates, resulting in lower projected cash flows on these assets.
The amount of interest-bearing liabilities expected to reprice in a given period is not typically significantly impacted by changes in interest rates, because the Bank's borrowings and certificate of deposit portfolios have contractual maturities and generally cannot be terminated early without a prepayment penalty. If interest rates were to increase 200 basis points, as of March 31, 2022, the Bank's one-year gap is projected to be $(1.54) billion, or (16.2)% of total assets. The change in the gap compared to when there is no change in rates is due to lower anticipated net cash flows primarily due to lower repayments on mortgage-related assets in the higher rate environment. This compares to a one-year gap of $(1.44) billion, or (15.0)% of total assets, if interest rates were to have increased 200 basis points as of December 31, 2021.
The following table presents the weighted average yields/rates and WALs (in years), after applying prepayment, call assumptions, and decay rates for our interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities as of March 31, 2022. Yields presented for interest-earning assets include the amortization of fees, costs, premiums and discounts, which are considered adjustments to the yield. The interest rate presented for term borrowings is the effective rate, which includes the impact of interest rate swaps and the amortization of deferred prepayment penalties resulting from FHLB advances previously prepaid. The WAL presented for term borrowings includes the effect of interest rate swaps.
|
|
Amount
|
|
Yield/Rate
|
|
WAL
|
|
% of Category
|
|
% of Total
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Securities
|
$
|
1,780,419
|
|
1.24
|
%
|
|
4.6
|
|
|
|
19.5
|
%
|
Loans receivable:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed-rate one- to four-family
|
|
5,583,265
|
|
3.08
|
|
|
7.5
|
|
78.4
|
%
|
|
61.1
|
|
Fixed-rate commercial
|
|
462,907
|
|
4.07
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
All other fixed-rate loans
|
|
61,990
|
|
3.49
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
Total fixed-rate loans
|
|
6,108,162
|
|
3.16
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
85.8
|
|
|
66.8
|
|
Adjustable-rate one- to four-family
|
|
510,886
|
|
2.33
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
Adjustable-rate commercial
|
|
420,377
|
|
4.08
|
|
|
7.4
|
|
5.9
|
|
|
4.6
|
|
All other adjustable-rate loans
|
|
79,258
|
|
4.22
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
Total adjustable-rate loans
|
|
1,010,521
|
|
3.21
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
14.2
|
|
|
11.1
|
|
Total loans receivable
|
|
7,118,683
|
|
3.17
|
|
|
7.0
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
77.9
|
|
FHLB stock
|
|
74,456
|
|
5.71
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
166,869
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
$
|
9,140,427
|
|
2.76
|
|
|
6.3
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-maturity deposits
|
$
|
3,541,497
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
5.4
|
|
58.9
|
%
|
|
46.6
|
%
|
Retail certificates of deposit
|
|
2,213,617
|
|
1.22
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
36.8
|
|
|
29.1
|
|
Commercial certificates of deposit
|
|
100,739
|
|
0.61
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
Public unit certificates of deposit
|
|
158,534
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
6,014,387
|
|
0.54
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
79.1
|
|
Term borrowings
|
|
1,590,000
|
|
1.90
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
20.9
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$
|
7,604,387
|
|
0.82
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427005146/en/
© Business Wire 2022
|
|All news about CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC.
|
|09:08a
|CAPITOL FEDERAL : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
|
AQ
|09:07a
|Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results
|
BU
|04/20
|CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL : ® ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
|
PU
|04/20
|CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
|
AQ
|04/20
|Capitol Federal Financial Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.085 Per Share, Payable May..
|
MT
|04/20
|Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® Announces Quarterly Dividend
|
BU
|04/20
|Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on May 20, 20..
|
CI
|02/09
|CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
|
AQ
|02/09
|Tranche Update on Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Oc..
|
CI
|02/03
|CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
|
FA
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
210 M
-
-
|Net income 2022
|
81,0 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2022
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|16,9x
|Yield 2022
|6,57%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 362 M
1 362 M
-
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|6,50x
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|6,20x
|Nbr of Employees
|700
|Free-Float
|92,9%
|
|Chart CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC.