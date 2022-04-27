Homepage Equities United States Nasdaq Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. News Summary CFFN US14057J1016 CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. (CFFN) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 04/26 04:00:01 pm EDT 10.04 USD -1.67% 09:08a CAPITOL FEDERAL : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot AQ 09:07a Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results BU 04/20 CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL : ® ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND - Form 8-K PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results 04/27/2022 | 09:07am EDT Send by mail :

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® (NASDAQ: CFFN) (the "Company"), the parent company of Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced results today for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on or about May 9, 2022 and posted on our website, http://ir.capfed.com. For best viewing results, please view this release in Portable Document Format (PDF) on our website. Highlights for the quarter include: net income of $21.6 million;

basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.16;

net interest margin of 1.69% (2.01% excluding the effects of the leverage strategy);

paid dividends of $11.5 million, or $0.085 per share; and

on April 20, 2022, announced a cash dividend of $0.085 per share, payable on May 20, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 6, 2022. Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company recognized net income of $21.6 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to net income of $22.2 million, or $0.16 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in net income was due primarily to higher non-interest expense and income tax expense, partially offset by an increase in net interest income. The net interest margin decreased 30 basis points, from 1.99% for the prior quarter to 1.69% for the current quarter. During the current quarter, the Company's leverage strategy, which had not been in place since 2019, was reimplemented. When the leverage strategy is in place, it reduces the net interest margin due to the amount of earnings from the transaction in comparison to the size of the transaction. Excluding the effects of the leverage strategy, the net interest margin would have increased two basis points, from 1.99% for the prior quarter to 2.01% for the current quarter. The increase in the net interest margin excluding the effects of the leverage strategy was due mainly to a decrease in the cost of retail certificates of deposit. Leverage Strategy At times, the Bank has utilized a leverage strategy to increase earnings. The leverage strategy during the current quarter involved borrowing up to $2.10 billion either on the Bank's line of credit with Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka ("FHLB") or by entering into short-term FHLB advances, depending on the rates offered by FHLB. The borrowings were repaid prior to quarter end. The proceeds from the borrowings, net of the required FHLB stock holdings which yielded 5.75% from dividends during the current quarter, were deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City ("FRB of Kansas City"). Net income attributable to the leverage strategy is largely derived from the dividends received on FHLB stock holdings, plus the net interest rate spread between the yield on the cash deposited at the FRB of Kansas City and the rate paid on the related FHLB borrowings, less applicable federal insurance premiums and estimated taxes. Net income attributable to the leverage strategy was $545 thousand during the current quarter. Management continues to monitor the net interest rate spread and overall profitability of the strategy. It is expected that the strategy will continue to be utilized as long as it remains profitable. Interest and Dividend Income The following table presents the components of interest and dividend income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, Change Expressed in: 2022 2021 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans receivable $ 55,412 $ 55,788 $ (376 ) (0.7 ) % Mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") 4,821 4,625 196 4.2 FHLB stock 2,240 1,231 1,009 82.0 Investment securities 800 808 (8 ) (1.0 ) Cash and cash equivalents 949 14 935 6,678.6 Total interest and dividend income $ 64,222 $ 62,466 $ 1,756 2.8 The increase in interest income on MBS was due to a decrease in premium amortization related to a slowdown in prepayment activity. The increase in dividend income on FHLB stock was due mainly to the leverage strategy being utilized during the current quarter, partially offset by a special 1.00% year-end dividend received in the prior quarter. The increase in interest income on cash and cash equivalents was due mainly to the leverage strategy being utilized during the current quarter. Interest Expense The following table presents the components of interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, Change Expressed in: 2022 2021 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits $ 8,389 $ 9,267 $ (878 ) (9.5 ) % Borrowings 8,732 7,585 1,147 15.1 Total interest expense $ 17,121 $ 16,852 $ 269 1.6 The decrease in interest expense on deposits was due primarily to a decrease in the weighted average rate and the average balance of the retail certificate of deposit portfolio. The increase in interest expense on borrowings was due to the leverage strategy being utilized during the current quarter. Provision for Credit Losses For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Bank recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $3.2 million, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $3.4 million for the prior quarter. The negative provision in the current quarter was comprised of a $2.2 million decrease in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for loans and a $952 thousand decrease in reserves for off-balance sheet credit exposures. The negative provision for credit losses associated with the ACL was due primarily to a reduction in model-calculated ACL for commercial loans due to an increase in projected prepayment speeds as a result of recent prepayment activity, as well as a decrease in the commercial loan Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") modification qualitative factor due to loans exiting their deferral time periods and resuming full payments per their original contracts during the current quarter. The negative provision for credit losses associated with the reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures was due primarily to a reduction in the reserve for commercial construction loans due mainly to a reduction in the model-calculated amount as noted for the ACL. Non-Interest Income The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, Change Expressed in: 2022 2021 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit service fees $ 3,300 $ 3,430 $ (130 ) (3.8 ) % Insurance commissions 543 711 (168 ) (23.6 ) Other non-interest income 1,573 1,365 208 15.2 Total non-interest income $ 5,416 $ 5,506 $ (90 ) (1.6 ) The decrease in insurance commissions was due primarily to the receipt of annual contingent insurance commissions, which was lower than expected, and the related accrual adjustments. The increase in other non-interest income was due mainly to a gain on a loan-related financial derivative agreement. Non-Interest Expense The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, Change Expressed in: 2022 2021 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits $ 14,023 $ 13,728 $ 295 2.1 % Information technology and related expense 4,493 4,432 61 1.4 Occupancy, net 3,493 3,379 114 3.4 Regulatory and outside services 1,272 1,368 (96 ) (7.0 ) Advertising and promotional 1,494 1,064 430 40.4 Federal insurance premium 777 639 138 21.6 Deposit and loan transaction costs 689 697 (8 ) (1.1 ) Office supplies and related expense 502 468 34 7.3 Other non-interest expense 1,217 919 298 32.4 Total non-interest expense $ 27,960 $ 26,694 $ 1,266 4.7 The increase in advertising and promotional expense was due primarily to the timing of campaigns and sponsorships. The increase in federal insurance premium expense was due mainly to an increase in average assets as a result of the leverage strategy being utilized during the current quarter. The increase in other non-interest expense was due mainly to an increase in debit card and deposit account fraud losses, along with an increase in dues and subscriptions related to annual payments, and an increase in insurance expense due to a premium refund received in the prior quarter. The Company's efficiency ratio was 53.24% for the current quarter compared to 52.22% for the prior quarter. The change in the efficiency ratio was due primarily to higher non-interest expense. The efficiency ratio is a measure of a financial institution's total non-interest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income (pre-provision for credit losses) and non-interest income. A higher value indicates that it is costing the financial institution more money to generate revenue, relative to the net interest margin and non-interest income. Income Tax Expense The following table presents pretax income, income tax expense, and net income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, Change Expressed in: 2022 2021 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) Income before income tax expense $ 27,745 $ 27,865 $ (120 ) (0.4 ) % Income tax expense 6,122 5,679 443 7.8 Net income $ 21,623 $ 22,186 $ (563 ) (2.5 ) Effective Tax Rate 22.1 % 20.4 % The increase in income tax expense was due primarily to a higher effective tax rate in the current quarter. The lower effective tax rate in the prior quarter was due primarily to true-ups related to the preparation of the September 30, 2021 tax returns. Management anticipates the effective tax rate for fiscal year 2022 will be approximately 21%. Comparison of Operating Results for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 The Company recognized net income of $43.8 million, or $0.32 per share, for the current year period compared to net income of $39.3 million, or $0.29 per share, for the prior year period. The increase in net income was due primarily to an increase in net interest income and a higher negative provision for credit losses in the current year period, partially offset by higher income tax expense. The net interest margin decreased seven basis points, from 1.90% for the prior year period to 1.83% for the current year period. Excluding the effects of the leverage strategy, the net interest margin would have increased 10 basis points, from 1.90% for the prior year period to 2.00% for the current year period. The increase in net interest margin excluding the effects of the leverage strategy was due mainly to a reduction in the weighted average cost of retail certificates of deposit and borrowings, which outpaced the decrease in weighted average asset yields. Interest and Dividend Income The following table presents the components of interest and dividend income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. For the Six Months Ended March 31, Change Expressed in: 2022 2021 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans receivable $ 111,200 $ 117,979 $ (6,779 ) (5.7 ) % MBS 9,446 11,139 (1,693 ) (15.2 ) FHLB Stock 3,471 2,020 1,451 71.8 Investment securities 1,608 1,312 296 22.6 Cash and cash equivalents 963 91 872 958.2 Total interest and dividend income $ 126,688 $ 132,541 $ (5,853 ) (4.4 ) The decrease in interest income on loans receivable was due primarily to a decrease in the weighted average rate on the originated and correspondent one- to four-family loan portfolio, partially offset by the increase in the average balance of the loan portfolio. The decrease in the weighted average rate was due to endorsements and refinances to lower market rates and the origination and purchase of new loans at lower market rates between periods. Premium amortization related to the one- to four-family correspondent loan portfolio decreased significantly compared to the prior year period due to the slow-down in prepayments and endorsements, partially offsetting the decrease in the weighted average rate. The decrease in interest income on the MBS portfolio was due to a decrease in the weighted average yield as a result of purchases at lower market yields between periods, along with higher premium amortization related to prepayment activity. The increase in dividend income on FHLB stock and the increase in interest income on cash and cash equivalents were due mainly to the leverage strategy being utilized during the current year period. The increase in interest income on investment securities was due primarily to an increase in the average balance of the portfolio. Interest Expense The following table presents the components of interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. For the Six Months Ended March 31, Change Expressed in: 2022 2021 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits $ 17,656 $ 26,596 $ (8,940 ) (33.6 ) % Borrowings 16,317 19,059 (2,742 ) (14.4 ) Total interest expense $ 33,973 $ 45,655 $ (11,682 ) (25.6 ) The decrease in interest expense on deposits was due mainly to a decrease in the weighted average rate paid on retail certificates of deposit, wholesale certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. Retail certificates of deposit continue to reprice downward as they renew or are replaced at lower offered rates, and rates on money market accounts were also lowered between periods. The decrease in interest expense on borrowings was due primarily to lowering the cost of FHLB advances by terminating or not renewing certain interest rate swap agreements, not replacing certain maturing FHLB advances, and prepaying certain advances during fiscal year 2021. Cash flows from the deposit portfolio were used to pay down certain FHLB advances. This was partially offset by the leverage strategy being utilized during the current year period and not being utilized during the prior year period. Provision for Credit Losses The Bank recorded a negative provision for credit losses during the current year period of $6.6 million, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $4.5 million during the prior year period. The negative provision in the current year period was comprised of a $4.5 million decrease in the ACL for loans and a $2.1 million decrease in reserves for off-balance sheet credit exposures. The negative provision for credit losses associated with the ACL in the current year period was due to (1) a reduction in model-calculated ACL for commercial loans due to an increase in projected prepayment speeds as a result of recent prepayment activity, (2) a reduction in the large-dollar special mention commercial loan qualitative factor due to two large-dollar special mention commercial loans moving to the pass classification during the December 31, 2021 quarter, (3) a decrease in the commercial loan COVID-19 modification qualitative factor due to loans exiting their deferral time periods and resuming full payments per their original contracts during the current quarter, and (4) a decrease in the economic uncertainty qualitative factor for commercial loans due to continued improvement in economic conditions. The negative provision for credit losses associated with the reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures in the current year period was due primarily to a reduction in the commercial loan economic uncertainty qualitative factor and to a reduction in the reserves for commercial construction loans due mainly to a reduction in the model-calculated amount as noted for the ACL. Non-Interest Income The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. For the Six Months Ended March 31, Change Expressed in: 2022 2021 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit service fees $ 6,730 $ 5,761 $ 969 16.8 % Insurance commissions 1,254 1,526 (272 ) (17.8 ) Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares — 7,386 (7,386 ) (100.0 ) Other non-interest income 2,938 2,874 64 2.2 Total non-interest income $ 10,922 $ 17,547 $ (6,625 ) (37.8 ) The increase in deposit service fees was due primarily to an increase in debit card income as a result of higher transaction and settlement volume, in addition to an increase in the average transaction amount. The decrease in insurance commissions was due primarily to the receipt of annual contingent insurance commissions, which was lower than expected, and the related accrual adjustments. During the prior year period, the Bank sold its Visa Class B shares, resulting in a $7.4 million gain, with no similar transaction during the current year period. Non-Interest Expense The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. For the Six Months Ended March 31, Change Expressed in: 2022 2021 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits $ 27,751 $ 27,535 $ 216 0.8 % Information technology and related expense 8,925 8,832 93 1.1 Occupancy, net 6,872 6,902 (30 ) (0.4 ) Regulatory and outside services 2,640 2,819 (179 ) (6.3 ) Advertising and promotional 2,558 2,322 236 10.2 Federal insurance premium 1,416 1,255 161 12.8 Deposit and loan transaction costs 1,386 1,430 (44 ) (3.1 ) Office supplies and related expense 970 887 83 9.4 Loss on interest rate swap termination — 4,752 (4,752 ) (100.0 ) Other non-interest expense 2,136 2,986 (850 ) (28.5 ) Total non-interest expense $ 54,654 $ 59,720 $ (5,066 ) (8.5 ) The increase in advertising and promotional expense was due mainly to adjustments to advertising schedules during the prior year related to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the prior year period, the Bank terminated $200.0 million of interest rate swaps, resulting in a loss of $4.8 million which was reclassified out of accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") to earnings. The decrease in other non-interest expense was due primarily to the write-down during the prior year period of a property that had previously served as one of the Bank's branch locations. The Company's efficiency ratio was 52.74% for the current year period compared to 57.19% for the prior year period. The improvement in the efficiency ratio was due primarily to lower non-interest expense and higher net interest income, partially offset by lower non-interest income. Management intends to implement a new core processing system for the Bank by September 2023. The replacement system will better position the Bank for the future and allow for the introduction of new products and services to enhance customer experiences. The implementation of the new core system and related conversion of data may result in increased third party expenses later in fiscal year 2022 and into fiscal year 2023. Income Tax Expense The following table presents pretax income, income tax expense, and net income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent. For the Six Months Ended March 31, Change Expressed in: 2022 2021 Dollars Percent (Dollars in thousands) Income before income tax expense $ 55,610 $ 49,209 $ 6,401 13.0 % Income tax expense 11,801 9,867 1,934 19.6 Net income $ 43,809 $ 39,342 $ 4,467 11.4 Effective Tax Rate 21.2 % 20.1 % The increase in income tax expense was due primarily to higher pretax income in the current year period. Additionally, the effective tax rate increased slightly compared to the prior year period, and is in line with management's anticipation of an effective tax rate of approximately 21% for fiscal year 2022. Financial Condition as of March 31, 2022 The following table summarizes the Company's financial condition at the dates indicated. Annualized Annualized March 31, December 31, Percent September 30, Percent 2022 2021 Change 2021 Change (Dollars in thousands) Total assets $ 9,531,296 $ 9,609,157 (3.2) % $ 9,631,246 (2.1) % Available-for-sale ("AFS") securities 1,780,419 1,890,653 (23.3) 2,014,608 (23.2) Loans receivable, net 7,108,810 7,095,605 0.7 7,081,142 0.8 Deposits 6,614,844 6,648,004 (2.0) 6,597,396 0.5 Borrowings 1,583,747 1,583,303 0.1 1,582,850 0.1 Stockholders' equity 1,174,752 1,216,660 (13.8) 1,242,273 (10.9) Equity to total assets at end of period 12.3% 12.7% 12.9% Average number of basic shares outstanding 135,677 135,627 0.1 135,571 0.2 Average number of diluted shares outstanding 135,677 135,627 0.1 135,571 0.2 The decrease in total assets from September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022 was due primarily to a decrease in securities, partially offset by an increase in cash and cash equivalents. The decrease in stockholders' equity from September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022 was due mainly to a reduction in AOCI as a result of changes in the fair value of AFS securities. The following table summarizes loan originations and purchases and borrowing activity, along with the related weighted average rates, during the periods indicated. The borrowings presented in the table have original contractual terms of one year or longer. For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Amount Rate Amount Rate (Dollars in thousands) Loan originations and purchases One- to four-family and consumer: Originated $ 180,117 3.08 % $ 389,557 2.97 % Purchased 118,096 2.81 248,649 2.73 Commercial: Originated 88,034 3.96 137,279 3.90 Purchased 37,394 3.25 74,057 3.30 $ 423,641 3.20 $ 849,542 3.08 Borrowing activity Maturities and prepayments $ — — $ (100,000 ) 3.14 New borrowings — — 100,000 3.44 Stockholders' Equity During the six months ended March 31, 2022, the Company paid cash dividends totaling $52.9 million. These cash dividends totaled $0.39 per share and consisted of a $0.22 per share cash true-up dividend related to fiscal year 2021 earnings and two regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.085 per share. On April 20, 2022, the Company announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share, or approximately $11.5 million, payable on May 20, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 6, 2022. In the long run, management considers the Bank's equity to total assets ratio of at least 9% an appropriate level of capital. At March 31, 2022, this ratio was 11.1%. At March 31, 2022, Capitol Federal Financial, Inc., at the holding company level, had $81.1 million in cash on deposit at the Bank. For fiscal year 2022, it is the intention of the Board of Directors to continue the payout of 100% of the Company's earnings to the Company's stockholders. Dividend payments depend upon a number of factors, including the Company's financial condition and results of operations, regulatory capital requirements, regulatory limitations on the Bank's ability to make capital distributions to the Company, and the amount of cash at the holding company level. There remains $44.7 million authorized under the existing stock repurchase plan for additional purchases of the Company's common stock. Shares may be repurchased from time to time based upon market conditions, available liquidity and other factors. This plan has no expiration date; however, the Federal Reserve Bank's existing approval for the Company to repurchase shares expires in August 2022. The following table presents a reconciliation of total to net shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022. Total shares outstanding 138,846,684 Less unallocated Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares and unvested restricted stock (3,127,914 ) Net shares outstanding 135,718,770 Consistent with our goal to operate a sound and profitable financial organization, we actively seek to maintain a well-capitalized status for the Bank in accordance with regulatory standards. As of March 31, 2022, the Bank's community bank leverage ratio ("CBLR") was 9.7%, which exceeded the minimum requirement of 9%. The CBLR decreased from 11.6% as of December 31, 2021 due to the reimplementation of the leverage strategy during the current quarter, which increased average assets and decreased the CBLR. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. The Bank has 54 branch locations in Kansas and Missouri, and is one of the largest residential lenders in the State of Kansas. News and other information about the Company can be found at the Bank's website, http://www.capfed.com. Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed herein may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may," "could," "should," "would," "will," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: potential adverse impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto on economic conditions in the Company's local market areas and other market areas where the Bank has lending relationships, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets; changes in policies or the application or interpretation of laws and regulations by regulatory agencies and tax authorities; other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; fluctuations in interest rates; demand for loans in the Company's and its correspondent banks' market areas; the future earnings and capital levels of the Bank, which could affect the ability of the Company to pay dividends in accordance with its dividend policies; competition; and other risks detailed from time to time in documents filed or furnished by the Company with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2021 2021 ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents (includes interest-earning deposits of $110,444, $106,225 and $24,289) $ 166,869 $ 135,475 $ 42,262 AFS securities, at estimated fair value (amortized cost of $1,875,361, $1,899,027 and $2,008,456) 1,780,419 1,890,653 2,014,608 Loans receivable, net (ACL of $15,312, $17,535 and $19,823) 7,108,810 7,095,605 7,081,142 FHLB stock, at cost 74,456 75,261 73,421 Premises and equipment, net 96,952 97,718 99,127 Deferred income tax assets, net 12,399 — — Other assets 291,391 314,445 320,686 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,531,296 $ 9,609,157 $ 9,631,246 LIABILITIES: Deposits $ 6,614,844 $ 6,648,004 $ 6,597,396 Borrowings 1,583,747 1,583,303 1,582,850 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 65,901 38,227 72,729 Income taxes payable, net 1,113 3,733 918 Deferred income tax liabilities, net — 3,981 5,810 Other liabilities 90,939 115,249 129,270 Total liabilities 8,356,544 8,392,497 8,388,973 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,400,000,000 shares authorized, 138,846,684, 138,842,784 and 138,832,284 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively 1,388 1,388 1,388 Additional paid-in capital 1,189,999 1,189,827 1,189,633 Unearned compensation, ESOP (30,561 ) (30,974 ) (31,387 ) Retained earnings 89,833 79,745 98,944 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (75,907 ) (23,326 ) (16,305 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,174,752 1,216,660 1,242,273 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 9,531,296 $ 9,609,157 $ 9,631,246 CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans receivable $ 55,412 $ 55,788 $ 111,200 $ 117,979 MBS 4,821 4,625 9,446 11,139 FHLB stock 2,240 1,231 3,471 2,020 Investment securities 800 808 1,608 1,312 Cash and cash equivalents 949 14 963 91 Total interest and dividend income 64,222 62,466 126,688 132,541 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 8,389 9,267 17,656 26,596 Borrowings 8,732 7,585 16,317 19,059 Total interest expense 17,121 16,852 33,973 45,655 NET INTEREST INCOME 47,101 45,614 92,715 86,886 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (3,188 ) (3,439 ) (6,627 ) (4,496 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 50,289 49,053 99,342 91,382 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit service fees 3,300 3,430 6,730 5,761 Insurance commissions 543 711 1,254 1,526 Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares — — — 7,386 Other non-interest income 1,573 1,365 2,938 2,874 Total non-interest income 5,416 5,506 10,922 17,547 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 14,023 13,728 27,751 27,535 Information technology and related expense 4,493 4,432 8,925 8,832 Occupancy, net 3,493 3,379 6,872 6,902 Regulatory and outside services 1,272 1,368 2,640 2,819 Advertising and promotional 1,494 1,064 2,558 2,322 Federal insurance premium 777 639 1,416 1,255 Deposit and loan transaction costs 689 697 1,386 1,430 Office supplies and related expense 502 468 970 887 Loss on interest rate swap termination — — — 4,752 Other non-interest expense 1,217 919 2,136 2,986 Total non-interest expense 27,960 26,694 54,654 59,720 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 27,745 27,865 55,610 49,209 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 6,122 5,679 11,801 9,867 NET INCOME $ 21,623 $ 22,186 $ 43,809 $ 39,342 Average Balance Sheets The following tables present the average balances of our assets, liabilities, and stockholders' equity, and the related annualized weighted average yields and rates on our interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated, as well as selected performance ratios and other information for the periods shown. Weighted average yields are derived by dividing annualized income by the average balance of the related assets, and weighted average rates are derived by dividing annualized expense by the average balance of the related liabilities, for the periods shown. Average outstanding balances are derived from average daily balances. The weighted average yields and rates include amortization of fees, costs, premiums and discounts, which are considered adjustments to yields/rates. Weighted average yields on tax-exempt securities are not calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis. For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Interest Average Interest Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Amount Paid Rate Amount Paid Rate Assets: (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: One- to four-family loans: Originated $ 3,965,844 $ 31,993 3.23 % $ 3,971,049 $ 32,422 3.27 % Correspondent purchased 2,026,120 13,060 2.58 2,035,631 12,746 2.50 Bulk purchased 161,149 503 1.25 170,537 610 1.43 Total one- to four-family loans 6,153,113 45,556 2.96 6,177,217 45,778 2.96 Commercial loans 869,205 8,851 4.07 841,217 8,943 4.16 Consumer loans 90,326 1,005 4.51 92,794 1,067 4.56 Total loans receivable(1) 7,112,644 55,412 3.12 7,111,228 55,788 3.13 MBS(2) 1,357,693 4,821 1.42 1,435,562 4,625 1.29 Investment securities(2)(3) 522,019 800 0.61 523,931 808 0.62 FHLB stock(4) 158,546 2,240 5.73 73,481 1,231 6.64 Cash and cash equivalents(5) 1,971,341 949 0.19 37,221 14 0.15 Total interest-earning assets 11,122,243 64,222 2.31 9,181,423 62,466 2.71 Other non-interest-earning assets 385,323 412,115 Total assets $ 11,507,566 $ 9,593,538 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking $ 1,069,282 176 0.07 $ 1,052,413 179 0.07 Savings 540,348 71 0.05 520,770 70 0.05 Money market 1,879,799 876 0.19 1,767,134 825 0.19 Retail certificates 2,241,080 7,012 1.27 2,298,678 7,835 1.35 Commercial certificates 116,181 183 0.64 169,200 272 0.64 Wholesale certificates 197,335 71 0.15 199,692 86 0.17 Total deposits 6,044,025 8,389 0.56 6,007,887 9,267 0.61 Borrowings(6) 3,499,010 8,732 1.01 1,589,258 7,585 1.88 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,543,035 17,121 0.73 7,597,145 16,852 0.88 Non-interest-bearing deposits 577,989 550,492 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 177,995 209,890 Stockholders' equity 1,208,547 1,236,011 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,507,566 $ 9,593,538 Net interest income(7) $ 47,101 $ 45,614 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,579,208 $ 1,584,278 Net interest margin(8)(9) 1.69 1.99 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.17x 1.21x Selected performance ratios: Return on average assets (annualized)(9) 0.75 % 0.93 % Return on average equity (annualized)(9) 7.16 7.18 Average equity to average assets 10.50 12.88 Operating expense ratio (annualized)(10) 0.97 1.11 Efficiency ratio(9)(11) 53.24 52.22 Pre-tax yield on leverage strategy(12) 0.14 — For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Average Interest Average Interest Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Amount Paid Rate Amount Paid Rate Assets: (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: One- to four-family loans: Originated $ 3,968,475 $ 64,415 3.25% $ 3,953,137 $ 70,755 3.58% Correspondent purchased 2,030,928 25,805 2.54 2,023,781 24,757 2.45 Bulk purchased 165,895 1,114 1.34 200,918 2,045 2.04 Total one- to four-family loans 6,165,298 91,334 2.96 6,177,836 97,557 3.16 Commercial loans 855,057 17,794 4.12 768,552 17,963 4.62 Consumer loans 91,573 2,072 4.54 106,371 2,459 4.64 Total loans receivable(1) 7,111,928 111,200 3.12 7,052,759 117,979 3.34 MBS(2) 1,397,056 9,446 1.35 1,372,531 11,139 1.62 Investment securities(2)(3) 522,986 1,608 0.61 448,595 1,312 0.58 FHLB stock(4) 115,546 3,471 6.02 81,332 2,020 4.98 Cash and cash equivalents(5) 993,653 963 0.19 180,242 91 0.10 Total interest-earning assets 10,141,169 126,688 2.49 9,135,459 132,541 2.90 Other non-interest-earning assets 398,355 449,883 Total assets $ 10,539,524 $ 9,585,342 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking $ 1,060,755 355 0.07 $ 929,976 407 0.09 Savings 530,451 141 0.05 460,252 136 0.06 Money market 1,822,848 1,701 0.19 1,508,935 2,222 0.30 Retail certificates 2,270,195 14,847 1.31 2,565,182 22,293 1.74 Commercial certificates 142,982 455 0.64 184,414 801 0.87 Wholesale certificates 198,527 157 0.16 256,123 737 0.58 Total deposits 6,025,758 17,656 0.59 5,904,882 26,596 0.90 Borrowings(6) 2,533,641 16,317 1.28 1,690,363 19,059 2.25 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,559,399 33,973 0.79 7,595,245 45,655 1.20 Non-interest-bearing deposits 564,089 479,894 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 193,606 227,189 Stockholders' equity 1,222,430 1,283,014 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,539,524 $ 9,585,342 Net interest income(7) $ 92,715 $ 86,886 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,581,770 $ 1,540,214 Net interest margin(8)(9) 1.83 1.90 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.18x 1.20x Selected performance ratios: Return on average assets (annualized)(9) 0.83% 0.82% Return on average equity (annualized)(9) 7.17 6.13 Average equity to average assets 11.60 13.39 Operating expense ratio (annualized)(10) 1.04 1.25 Efficiency ratio(9)(11) 52.74 57.19 Pre-tax yield on leverage strategy(12) 0.15 — (1) Balances are adjusted for unearned loan fees and deferred costs. Loans that are 90 or more days delinquent are included in the loans receivable average balance with a yield of zero percent. (2) AFS securities are adjusted for unamortized purchase premiums or discounts. (3) The average balance of investment securities includes an average balance of nontaxable securities of $2.0 million and $4.0 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and $3.0 million and $8.3 million for the six-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021, respectively. (4) Included in this line, for the quarter and six month period ended March 31, 2022, is FHLB stock related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $86.2 million and $42.6 million, respectively, and dividend income of $1.2 million at a weighted average yield of 5.75%, and FHLB stock not related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $72.3 million and $72.9 million, respectively, and dividend income of $1.0 million and $2.2 million, respectively, at a weighted average yield of 5.71% and 6.18%, respectively. There was no FHLB stock related to the leverage strategy during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 or the six month period ended March 31, 2021. (5) The average balance of cash and cash equivalents includes an average balance of cash related to the leverage strategy of $1.83 billion and $904.6 million during the quarter and six month period ended March 31, 2022, respectively. There were no cash and cash equivalents related to the leverage strategy during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 or the six month period ended March 31, 2021. (6) Included in this line, for the quarter and six month period ended March 31, 2022, are FHLB borrowings related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $1.92 billion and $947.3 million, respectively, and interest paid of $1.3 million and $1.3 million, respectively, at a weighted average rate of 0.26% and 0.26%, respectively, and FHLB borrowings not related to the leverage strategy with an average outstanding balance of $1.58 billion and $1.59 billion, respectively, and interest paid of $7.5 million and $15.1 million, respectively, at a weighted average rate of 1.90% and 1.89%, respectively. There were no FHLB borrowings related to the leverage strategy during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 or the six month period ended March 31, 2021. The FHLB advance amounts and rates included in this line include the effect of interest rate swaps and are net of deferred prepayment penalties. (7) Net interest income represents the difference between interest income earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income depends on the average balance of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and the interest rates earned or paid on them. (8) Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (9) The tables below provide a reconciliation between certain performance ratios presented in accordance with accounting standards generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the performance ratios excluding the effects of the leverage strategy, which are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes it is important for comparability purposes to provide the performance ratios without the leverage strategy because of the unique nature of the leverage strategy. The leverage strategy reduces some of our performance ratios due to the amount of earnings associated with the transaction in comparison to the size of the transaction, while increasing our net income. For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Actual Leverage Adjusted Actual Leverage Adjusted (GAAP) Strategy (Non-GAAP) (GAAP) Strategy (Non-GAAP) Yield on interest-earning assets 2.31 % (0.39 ) % 2.70 % 2.71 % — % 2.71 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.73 (0.11 ) 0.84 0.88 — 0.88 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.75 (0.13 ) 0.88 0.93 — 0.93 Return on average equity (annualized) 7.16 0.18 6.98 7.18 — 7.18 Net interest margin 1.69 (0.32 ) 2.01 1.99 — 1.99 Efficiency Ratio 53.24 (0.58 ) 53.82 52.22 — 52.22 For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Actual Leverage Adjusted Actual Leverage Adjusted (GAAP) Strategy (Non-GAAP) (GAAP) Strategy (Non-GAAP) Yield on interest-earning assets 2.49 % (0.22 ) % 2.71 % 2.90 % — % 2.90 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.79 (0.07 ) 0.86 1.20 — 1.20 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.83 (0.07 ) 0.90 0.82 — 0.82 Return on average equity (annualized) 7.17 0.09 7.08 6.13 — 6.13 Net interest margin 1.83 (0.17 ) 2.00 1.90 — 1.90 Efficiency Ratio 52.74 (0.29 ) 53.03 57.19 — 57.19 (10) The operating expense ratio represents annualized non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets. (11) The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income (pre-provision for credit losses) and non-interest income. (12) The pre-tax yield on the leverage strategy represents annualized pre-tax income resulting from the transaction as a percentage of the average interest-earning assets associated with the transaction. Loan Portfolio The following table presents information related to the composition of our loan portfolio in terms of dollar amounts, weighted average rates, and percentages as of the dates indicated. March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 % of % of % of Amount Rate Total Amount Rate Total Amount Rate Total (Dollars in thousands) One- to four-family: Originated $ 3,943,327 3.14 % 55.4 % $ 3,941,568 3.15 % 55.5 % $ 3,956,064 3.18 % 55.8 % Correspondent purchased 1,995,167 2.95 28.0 1,991,944 2.97 28.0 2,003,477 3.02 28.2 Bulk purchased 155,657 1.33 2.2 165,339 1.52 2.3 173,662 1.65 2.4 Construction 50,512 2.78 0.7 47,508 2.76 0.7 39,142 2.82 0.6 Total 6,144,663 3.03 86.3 6,146,359 3.05 86.5 6,172,345 3.09 87.0 Commercial: Commercial real estate 671,324 3.94 9.4 687,518 3.98 9.6 676,908 4.00 9.6 Commercial and industrial 78,363 3.92 1.1 76,254 3.85 1.1 66,497 3.83 0.9 Construction 133,597 4.06 1.9 105,702 4.04 1.5 85,963 4.03 1.2 Total 883,284 3.96 12.4 869,474 3.98 12.2 829,368 3.99 11.7 Consumer loans: Home equity 82,878 4.57 1.2 84,400 4.59 1.2 86,274 4.60 1.2 Other 7,858 4.18 0.1 7,825 4.13 0.1 8,086 4.19 0.1 Total 90,736 4.54 1.3 92,225 4.55 1.3 94,360 4.57 1.3 Total loans receivable 7,118,683 3.16 100.0 % 7,108,058 3.18 100.0 % 7,096,073 3.21 100.0 % Less: ACL 15,312 17,535 19,823 Deferred loan fees/discounts 29,264 29,363 29,556 Premiums/deferred costs (34,703 ) (34,445 ) (34,448 ) Total loans receivable, net $ 7,108,810 $ 7,095,605 $ 7,081,142 Loan Activity: The following table summarizes activity in the loan portfolio, along with weighted average rates where applicable, for the periods indicated, excluding changes in ACL, deferred loan fees/discounts, and premiums/deferred costs. Loans that were paid off as a result of refinances are included in repayments. Loan endorsements are not included in the activity in the following table because a new loan is not generated at the time of the endorsement. The endorsed balance and rate are included in the ending loan portfolio balance and rate. Commercial loan renewals are not included in the activity in the following table unless new funds are disbursed at the time of renewal. The renewal balance and rate are included in the ending loan portfolio balance and rate. For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Amount Rate Amount Rate (Dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 7,108,058 3.18 % $ 7,096,073 3.21 % Originated and refinanced 268,151 3.37 526,836 3.21 Purchased and participations 155,490 2.92 322,706 2.86 Change in undisbursed loan funds (23,311 ) (45,237 ) Repayments (389,719 ) (781,498 ) Principal recoveries/(charge-offs), net 14 45 Other — (242 ) Ending balance $ 7,118,683 3.16 $ 7,118,683 3.16 One- to Four-Family Loans: The following table presents, for our portfolio of one- to four-family loans, the amount, weighted average rate, percent of total, weighted average credit score, and weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV") ratio as of March 31, 2022. Credit scores were updated in March 2022 from a nationally recognized consumer rating agency. The LTV ratios were based on the current loan balance and either the lesser of the purchase price or original appraisal, or the most recent Bank appraisal, if available. In most cases, the most recent appraisal was obtained at the time of origination. % of Credit Amount Rate Total Score LTV (Dollars in thousands) Originated $ 3,943,327 3.14 % 64.7 % 772 61 % Correspondent purchased 1,995,167 2.95 32.7 765 64 Bulk purchased 155,657 1.33 2.6 773 58 $ 6,094,151 3.03 100.0 % 770 62 The following table presents originated and correspondent purchased activity in our one- to four-family loan portfolio, excluding endorsement activity, along with associated weighted average rates, weighted average LTVs and weighted average credit scores for the periods indicated. For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Credit Credit Amount Rate LTV Score Amount Rate LTV Score (Dollars in thousands) Originated $ 164,477 2.96 % 70 % 767 $ 358,584 2.63 % 70 % 766 Correspondent purchased 118,096 2.81 71 768 248,649 2.70 72 772 $ 282,573 2.90 70 768 $ 607,233 2.65 71 768 The following table summarizes our one- to four-family loan origination and refinance commitments and one- to four-family correspondent loan purchase commitments as of March 31, 2022, along with associated weighted average rates. Amount Rate (Dollars in thousands) Originate/refinance $ 151,633 3.30 % Correspondent 53,515 3.08 $ 205,148 3.24 Commercial Loans: During the six months ended March 31, 2022, the Bank originated $137.3 million of commercial loans and entered into commercial loan participations totaling $74.1 million. The Bank also processed commercial loan disbursements, excluding lines of credit, of approximately $174.1 million at a weighted average rate of 3.93%. As of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, the Bank's commercial and industrial gross loan amount (unpaid principal plus undisbursed amounts) totaled $101.3 million, $99.8 million, and $90.7 million, respectively, and commitments totaled $1.4 million at March 31, 2022. The following table presents the Bank's commercial real estate and commercial construction loans by type of primary collateral as of the dates indicated. As of March 31, 2022, the Bank had commercial real estate and commercial construction loan commitments totaling $28.7 million, at a weighted average rate of 4.35%. Because the commitments to pay out undisbursed funds are not cancellable by the Bank, unless the loan is in default, we generally anticipate fully funding the related projects. March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Unpaid Undisbursed Gross Loan Gross Loan Gross Loan Count Principal Amount Amount Amount Amount (Dollars in thousands) Senior housing 35 $ 244,786 $ 86,444 $ 331,230 $ 295,929 $ 265,284 Retail building 147 186,325 39,972 226,297 215,593 208,539 Hotel 11 150,735 43,552 194,287 188,472 194,665 Office building 87 50,115 54,672 104,787 109,851 109,987 Multi-family 34 57,764 13,416 71,180 65,839 66,199 One- to four-family property 398 62,626 8,294 70,920 69,292 69,174 Single use building 28 19,410 4,769 24,179 52,471 47,028 Other 95 33,160 2,757 35,917 37,887 36,167 835 $ 804,921 $ 253,876 $ 1,058,797 $ 1,035,334 $ 997,043 Weighted average rate 3.96 % 3.83 % 3.93 % 3.97 % 4.01 % The following table summarizes the Bank's commercial real estate and commercial construction loans and loan commitments by state as of the dates indicated. March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Unpaid Undisbursed Gross Loan Gross Loan Gross Loan Count Principal Amount Amount Amount Amount (Dollars in thousands) Kansas 630 $ 313,861 $ 52,542 $ 366,403 $ 386,332 $ 348,835 Missouri 169 226,952 54,278 281,230 239,943 232,041 Texas 11 162,660 111,360 274,020 269,772 273,124 Colorado 6 18,722 16,730 35,452 35,552 36,099 Arkansas 3 20,254 13,335 33,589 33,676 33,763 Nebraska 6 33,265 4 33,269 33,370 33,468 Other 10 29,207 5,627 34,834 36,689 39,713 835 $ 804,921 $ 253,876 $ 1,058,797 $ 1,035,334 $ 997,043 The following table presents the Bank's commercial loan portfolio and outstanding loan commitments, categorized by gross loan amount (unpaid principal plus undisbursed amounts) or outstanding loan commitment amount, as of March 31, 2022. Count Amount (Dollars in thousands) Greater than $30 million 6 $ 246,996 >$15 to $30 million 14 306,167 >$10 to $15 million 7 84,696 >$5 to $10 million 18 112,795 $1 to $5 million 111 249,997 Less than $1 million 1,274 189,611 1,430 $ 1,190,262 As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there were commercial loans with a gross loan amount (unpaid principal plus undisbursed amounts) of $74.3 million and $143.5 million, respectively, with modifications under the Bank's program to support and provide relief to borrowers during the COVID-19 pandemic ("COVID-19 loan modifications") that were still in their deferral period. Asset Quality The following tables present loans 30 to 89 days delinquent, non-performing loans, and other real estate owned ("OREO") as of the dates indicated. The amounts in the table represent the unpaid principal balance of the loans less related charge-offs, if any. Loans subject to payment forbearance under the Bank's COVID-19 loan modification program are not reported as delinquent during the forbearance time period. Of the loans 30 to 89 days delinquent at March 31, 2022, approximately 64% were 59 days or less delinquent. Nonaccrual loans are loans that are 90 or more days delinquent or in foreclosure and other loans required to be reported as nonaccrual pursuant to accounting and/or regulatory reporting requirements and/or internal policies, even if the loans are current. Non-performing assets include nonaccrual loans and OREO. Of the one- to four-family COVID-19 loan modifications that had completed the deferral period by March 31, 2022, $2.9 million were 30 to 89 days delinquent and $2.8 million were 90 or more days delinquent as of March 31, 2022 and are included in the tables below. Loans Delinquent for 30 to 89 Days at: March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount (Dollars in thousands) One- to four-family: Originated 64 $ 6,931 74 $ 7,009 48 $ 4,156 51 $ 5,141 45 $ 4,151 Correspondent purchased 10 2,421 11 5,133 7 2,590 9 3,650 9 2,910 Bulk purchased 2 396 1 154 4 541 6 958 5 352 Commercial 4 373 2 222 2 37 1 35 5 806 Consumer 14 215 16 164 25 498 25 354 17 287 94 $ 10,336 104 $ 12,682 86 $ 7,822 92 $ 10,138 81 $ 8,506 30 to 89 days delinquent loans to total loans receivable, net 0.15 % 0.18 % 0.11 % 0.14 % 0.12 % Non-Performing Loans and OREO at: March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount (Dollars in thousands) Loans 90 or More Days Delinquent or in Foreclosure: One- to four-family: Originated 44 $ 3,999 48 $ 3,943 50 $ 3,693 53 $ 3,696 55 $ 4,433 Correspondent purchased 11 3,967 10 3,115 10 3,210 12 4,230 10 3,749 Bulk purchased 5 1,819 6 1,945 9 2,974 7 2,596 10 3,172 Commercial 6 1,167 6 1,170 6 1,214 7 1,278 6 1,068 Consumer 19 400 25 477 21 498 23 445 26 531 85 11,352 95 10,650 96 11,589 102 12,245 107 12,953 Loans 90 or more days delinquent or in foreclosure as a percentage of total loans 0.16% 0.15% 0.16% 0.17% 0.19% Nonaccrual loans less than 90 Days Delinquent:(1) One- to four-family: Originated 5 $ 505 5 $ 451 7 $ 1,288 7 $ 1,392 9 $ 1,646 Correspondent purchased — — — — — — — — — — Bulk purchased — — — — 1 131 1 131 — — Commercial 2 34 3 62 4 419 3 403 4 642 Consumer 2 27 — — 1 9 — — — — 9 566 8 513 13 1,847 11 1,926 13 2,288 Total nonaccrual loans 94 11,918 103 11,163 109 13,436 113 14,171 120 15,241 Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans 0.17% 0.16% 0.19% 0.20% 0.22% OREO: One- to four-family: Originated(2) — $ — 2 $ 319 3 $ 170 3 $ 177 2 $ 105 Total non-performing assets 94 $ 11,918 105 $ 11,482 112 $ 13,606 116 $ 14,348 122 $ 15,346 Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.13% 0.12% 0.14% 0.15% 0.16% (1) Includes loans required to be reported as nonaccrual pursuant to accounting and/or regulatory reporting requirements and/or internal policies even if the loans are current. (2) Real estate-related consumer loans where we also hold the first mortgage are included in the one- to four-family category as the underlying collateral is one- to four-family property. The following table presents loans classified as special mention or substandard at the dates presented. The decrease in commercial special mention loans at March 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021 was due mainly to two commercial loans moving to the pass classification during the December 31, 2021 quarter as the underlying economic considerations being monitored by management improved to levels deemed appropriate by the Company. March 31, 2022 September 30, 2021 Special Mention Substandard Special Mention Substandard (Dollars in thousands) One- to four-family $ 13,323 $ 22,494 $ 14,332 $ 23,458 Commercial 47,093 3,493 99,729 3,259 Consumer 306 618 135 718 $ 60,722 $ 26,605 $ 114,196 $ 27,435 Allowance for Credit Losses: The Bank is utilizing a discounted cash flow approach for estimating expected credit losses for pooled loans and loan commitments. Management applied qualitative factors at March 31, 2022 to account for economic uncertainty that may not be adequately captured in the third party economic forecast scenarios, along with the balance of large-dollar special mention commercial loans, and commercial loan COVID-19 modifications. The main economic uncertainties associated with the economic uncertainty qualitative factor were related to (1) the unemployment rate, which is a key economic index in the Bank's model, and (2) the unevenness of the recovery in certain industries in which the Bank has lending relationships. The following tables present ACL activity and related ratios at the dates and for the periods indicated. The reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures totaled $3.7 million at March 31, 2022, $4.6 million at December 31, 2021, and $5.7 million at September 30, 2021. For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Balance at beginning of period $ 17,535 $ 19,823 Charge-offs: One- to four-family — (4 ) Commercial — (10 ) Consumer (5 ) (6 ) Total charge-offs (5 ) (20 ) Recoveries: One- to four-family 2 11 Commercial 13 49 Consumer 4 5 Total recoveries 19 65 Net recoveries (charge-offs) 14 45 Provision for credit losses (2,237 ) (4,556 ) Balance at end of period $ 15,312 $ 15,312 Ratio of net charge-offs during the period to average loans outstanding during the period — % — % Ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) during the period to average non-performing assets (0.12 ) (0.35 ) ACL to non-performing loans at end of period 128.48 128.48 ACL to loans receivable at end of period 0.22 0.22 ACL to net charge-offs (annualized) N/M(1) N/M(1) (1) This ratio is not presented due to loan recoveries exceeding loan charge-offs during the period. The distribution of our ACL and the ratio of ACL to loans receivable, by loan type, at the dates indicated is summarized below. Distribution of ACL Ratio of ACL to Loans Receivable March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) One- to four-family $ 4,079 $ 3,989 0.07 % 0.06 % Commercial: Commercial real estate 8,991 11,257 1.34 1.64 Commercial and industrial 389 376 0.50 0.49 Construction 1,651 1,720 1.24 1.63 Total 11,031 13,353 1.25 1.54 Consumer 202 193 0.22 0.21 Total $ 15,312 $ 17,535 0.22 0.25 Securities Portfolio The following table presents the distribution of our securities portfolio, at amortized cost, at March 31, 2022. Overall, fixed-rate securities comprised 95% of our securities portfolio at March 31, 2022. The weighted average life ("WAL") is the estimated remaining maturity (in years) after three-month historical prepayment speeds and projected call option assumptions have been applied. Weighted average yields on tax-exempt securities are not calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. Amount Yield WAL (Dollars in thousands) MBS $ 1,354,637 1.49 % 4.3 U.S. government-sponsored enterprise debentures 519,974 0.61 3.4 Municipal bonds 750 2.24 0.1 Total securities portfolio $ 1,875,361 1.24 4.1 The following table summarizes the activity in our securities portfolio for the periods presented. The weighted average yields and WALs for purchases are presented as recorded at the time of purchase. The weighted average yields for the beginning and ending balances are as of the first and last days of the period presented and are generally derived from recent prepayment activity on the securities in the portfolio. The beginning and ending WALs are the estimated remaining principal repayment terms (in years) after three-month historical prepayment speeds have been applied. For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Amount Yield WAL Amount Yield WAL (Dollars in thousands) Beginning balance - carrying value $ 1,890,653 1.16 % 3.5 $ 2,014,608 1.16 % 3.5 Maturities and repayments (80,993 ) (188,658 ) Net amortization of (premiums)/discounts (1,219 ) (2,983 ) Purchases 58,546 2.26 4.3 58,546 2.26 4.3 Change in valuation on AFS securities (86,568 ) (101,094 ) Ending balance - carrying value $ 1,780,419 1.25 4.1 $ 1,780,419 1.25 4.1 Deposit Portfolio The following table presents the amount, weighted average rate, and percent of total for the components of our deposit portfolio at the dates presented. March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 % of % of % of Amount Rate Total Amount Rate Total Amount Rate Total (Dollars in thousands) Non-interest-bearing checking $ 600,457 — % 9.1 % $ 599,969 — % 9.0 % $ 543,849 — % 8.2 % Interest-bearing checking 1,097,287 0.07 16.6 1,092,342 0.07 16.4 1,037,362 0.07 15.7 Savings 558,337 0.05 8.4 526,714 0.05 7.9 519,069 0.05 7.9 Money market 1,885,873 0.19 28.5 1,840,049 0.19 27.7 1,753,525 0.19 26.6 Retail certificates of deposit 2,213,617 1.22 33.5 2,254,560 1.31 33.9 2,341,531 1.41 35.5 Commercial certificates of deposit 100,739 0.61 1.5 137,419 0.64 2.1 190,215 0.66 2.9 Public unit certificates of deposit 158,534 0.14 2.4 196,951 0.17 3.0 211,845 0.21 3.2 $ 6,614,844 0.49 100.0 % $ 6,648,004 0.53 100.0 % $ 6,597,396 0.59 100.0 % Borrowings The following table presents the maturity of term borrowings, which consist entirely of FHLB advances, along with associated weighted average contractual and effective rates as of March 31, 2022. Term Borrowings Amount Maturity by FHLB Interest rate Contractual Effective Fiscal Year Advances swaps(1) Rate Rate(2) (Dollars in thousands) 2022 $ 75,000 $ — 0.29 % 0.29 % 2023 300,000 — 1.70 1.81 2024 150,000 165,000 1.44 2.46 2025 300,000 100,000 1.38 2.09 2026 250,000 — 0.96 1.27 2027 150,000 — 0.93 1.24 2028 — 100,000 0.78 3.44 $ 1,225,000 $ 365,000 1.25 1.90 (1) Represents adjustable-rate FHLB advances for which the Bank has entered into interest rate swaps with a notional amount of $365.0 million to hedge the variability in cash flows associated with the advances. Each interest rate swap matures on the same date as the related FHLB advance. The expected WAL of the interest rate swaps and related advances was 3.6 years at March 31, 2022. (2) The effective rate includes the impact of interest rate swaps and the amortization of deferred prepayment penalties resulting from FHLB advances previously prepaid. The following table presents borrowing activity for the periods shown. The borrowings presented in the table have original contractual terms of one year or longer or are tied to interest rate swaps with original contractual terms of one year or longer. The effective rate is shown as a weighted average and includes the impact of interest rate swaps and the amortization of deferred prepayment penalties resulting from FHLB advances previously prepaid. The weighted average maturity ("WAM") is the remaining weighted average contractual term in years and includes the impact of interest rate swaps. The beginning and ending WAMs represent the remaining maturity at each date presented. For new borrowings, the WAMs presented are as of the date of issue. For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Effective Effective Amount Rate WAM Amount Rate WAM (Dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 1,590,000 1.90 % 3.1 $ 1,590,000 1.88 % 3.3 Maturities and prepayments — — (100,000 ) 3.14 New FHLB borrowings — — — 100,000 3.44 6.5 Ending balance $ 1,590,000 1.90 2.8 $ 1,590,000 1.90 2.8 Maturities of Interest-Bearing Liabilities The following table presents the maturity and weighted average repricing rate, which is also the weighted average effective rate, of certificates of deposit, split between retail/commercial and public unit amounts, and term borrowings for the next four quarters as of March 31, 2022. June 30, September 30, December 31, March 31, 2022 2022 2022 2023 Total (Dollars in thousands) Retail/Commercial Certificates: Amount $ 373,869 $ 460,633 $ 315,308 $ 253,771 $ 1,403,581 Repricing Rate 0.99 % 1.30 % 1.22 % 1.22 % 1.19 % Public Unit Certificates: Amount $ 99,192 $ 29,003 $ 15,000 $ 3,503 $ 146,698 Repricing Rate 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.50 % 0.10 % 0.14 % Term Borrowings: Amount $ — $ 75,000 $ — $ 100,000 $ 175,000 Repricing Rate — % 0.29 % — % 1.46 % 0.95 % Total Amount $ 473,061 $ 564,636 $ 330,308 $ 357,274 $ 1,725,279 Repricing Rate 0.80 % 1.11 % 1.19 % 1.28 % 1.07 % The following table sets forth the WAM information for our certificates of deposit, in years, as of March 31, 2022. Retail certificates of deposit 1.2 Commercial certificates of deposit 0.5 Public unit certificates of deposit 0.3 Total certificates of deposit 1.1 Average Rates and Lives At March 31, 2022, the Bank's gap between the amount of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities projected to reprice within one year was $(1.46) billion, or (15.3)% of total assets, compared to $(928.0) million, or (9.7)% of total assets, at December 31, 2021. The change in the one-year gap amount was due primarily to a decrease in the amount of asset cash flows projected at March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021. As interest rates rise, borrowers have less economic incentive to refinance their mortgages and agency debt issuers have less economic incentive or opportunity to exercise their call options in order to issue new debt at lower interest rates, resulting in lower projected cash flows on these assets. The amount of interest-bearing liabilities expected to reprice in a given period is not typically significantly impacted by changes in interest rates, because the Bank's borrowings and certificate of deposit portfolios have contractual maturities and generally cannot be terminated early without a prepayment penalty. If interest rates were to increase 200 basis points, as of March 31, 2022, the Bank's one-year gap is projected to be $(1.54) billion, or (16.2)% of total assets. The change in the gap compared to when there is no change in rates is due to lower anticipated net cash flows primarily due to lower repayments on mortgage-related assets in the higher rate environment. This compares to a one-year gap of $(1.44) billion, or (15.0)% of total assets, if interest rates were to have increased 200 basis points as of December 31, 2021. The following table presents the weighted average yields/rates and WALs (in years), after applying prepayment, call assumptions, and decay rates for our interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities as of March 31, 2022. Yields presented for interest-earning assets include the amortization of fees, costs, premiums and discounts, which are considered adjustments to the yield. The interest rate presented for term borrowings is the effective rate, which includes the impact of interest rate swaps and the amortization of deferred prepayment penalties resulting from FHLB advances previously prepaid. The WAL presented for term borrowings includes the effect of interest rate swaps. Amount Yield/Rate WAL % of Category % of Total (Dollars in thousands) Securities $ 1,780,419 1.24 % 4.6 19.5 % Loans receivable: Fixed-rate one- to four-family 5,583,265 3.08 7.5 78.4 % 61.1 Fixed-rate commercial 462,907 4.07 3.6 6.5 5.0 All other fixed-rate loans 61,990 3.49 8.0 0.9 0.7 Total fixed-rate loans 6,108,162 3.16 7.2 85.8 66.8 Adjustable-rate one- to four-family 510,886 2.33 4.8 7.2 5.6 Adjustable-rate commercial 420,377 4.08 7.4 5.9 4.6 All other adjustable-rate loans 79,258 4.22 2.6 1.1 0.9 Total adjustable-rate loans 1,010,521 3.21 5.7 14.2 11.1 Total loans receivable 7,118,683 3.17 7.0 100.0 % 77.9 FHLB stock 74,456 5.71 2.8 0.8 Cash and cash equivalents 166,869 0.26 — 1.8 Total interest-earning assets $ 9,140,427 2.76 6.3 100.0 % Non-maturity deposits $ 3,541,497 0.13 5.4 58.9 % 46.6 % Retail certificates of deposit 2,213,617 1.22 1.2 36.8 29.1 Commercial certificates of deposit 100,739 0.61 0.5 1.7 1.3 Public unit certificates of deposit 158,534 0.14 0.3 2.6 2.1 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,014,387 0.54 3.6 100.0 % 79.1 Term borrowings 1,590,000 1.90 2.8 20.9 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 7,604,387 0.82 3.5 100.0 % View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427005146/en/

