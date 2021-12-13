Capitol Health : Change in substantial holding from WAA, WMI + WAM

Log in
For personal use only

604 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Capitol Health Limited (ASX: CAJ)

ACN/ARSN

ACN 117 391 812

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Wilson Asset Management Group (refer entities listed in Annexure

A)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

09/12/2021

The previous notice was given to the company on 22/03/2021

The previous notice was dated

22/03/2021

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary Shares

73,978,086

7.20%

90,493,880

8.73%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in

Class and number

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

relation to change (7)

of securities

affected

changed

affected

See

Annexure

B

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant

of securities

registered as holder

interest (6)

of securities

interest

(8)

See

Annexure

C

For personal use only

604 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Refer to Annexure A

Signature

print name

Martyn McCathie

capacity

Head of Operations

sign here

date

13/12/2021

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Annexure A

Wilson Asset Management Group

1. Details of Wilson Asset Management Group

Name

MAM Pty Limited

WAM Capital Limited

only

WAM Research Limited

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

WAM Leaders Limited

WAM Microcap Limited

WAM Global Limited

WAM Strategic Value Limited

WAM Alternative Assets Limited

6. Addresses

Name

Address

Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

MAM Pty Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Capital Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Research Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Active Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Leaders Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Microcap Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Alternative Assets Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

useWAM Strategic Value Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

WAM Global Limited

Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000

Citigroup Pty Limited

Level 21, 2 Park Street, Sydney NSW 2000

personalFor

Signed: _______________________

Date: 13/12/2021

ACN / ARSN

(ACN 100 276 542) (ACN 086 587 395) (ACN 100 504 541) (ACN 126 420 719) (ACN 081 032 000) (ACN 611 053 751) (ACN 617 838 418) (ACN 624 572 925) (ACN 649 096 220) (ACN 168 941 704)

For personal use only

ANNEXURE B

Date of Change

Persons whose relevant interest changed

29-Mar-21

WAM Active Limited

30-Mar-21

WAM Capital Limited

30-Mar-21

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

30-Mar-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

14-Apr-21

WAM Capital Limited

14-Apr-21

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

14-Apr-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

21-Apr-21

WAM Capital Limited

21-Apr-21

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

21-Apr-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

27-Apr-21

WAM Capital Limited

27-Apr-21

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

27-Apr-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

28-Apr-21

WAM Capital Limited

28-Apr-21

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

28-Apr-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

18-May-21

WAM Microcap Limited

25-May-21

WAM Microcap Limited

08-Jun-21

WAM Capital Limited

08-Jun-21

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

08-Jun-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

09-Jun-21

WAM Capital Limited

09-Jun-21

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

09-Jun-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

10-Jun-21

WAM Capital Limited

10-Jun-21

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

10-Jun-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

11-Jun-21

WAM Capital Limited

11-Jun-21

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

11-Jun-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

16-Jun-21

WAM Capital Limited

16-Jun-21

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

16-Jun-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

24-Jun-21

WAM Microcap Limited

24-Jun-21

WAM Capital Limited

24-Jun-21

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

24-Jun-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

25-Jun-21

WAM Microcap Limited

25-Jun-21

WAM Capital Limited

25-Jun-21

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

25-Jun-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

06-Jul-21

WAM Microcap Limited

07-Jul-21

WAM Microcap Limited

12-Jul-21

WAM Capital Limited

12-Jul-21

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

12-Jul-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

26-Aug-21

WAM Microcap Limited

26-Aug-21

WAM Capital Limited

26-Aug-21

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

26-Aug-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

27-Aug-21

WAM Microcap Limited

27-Aug-21

WAM Capital Limited

27-Aug-21

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

27-Aug-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

30-Aug-21

WAM Capital Limited

30-Aug-21

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

30-Aug-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

31-Aug-21

WAM Microcap Limited

02-Sep-21

WAM Capital Limited

02-Sep-21

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

02-Sep-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

24-Sep-21

WAM Microcap Limited

05-Oct-21

WAM Microcap Limited

05-Oct-21

WAM Capital Limited

05-Oct-21

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

05-Oct-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

14-Oct-21

WAM Microcap Limited

14-Oct-21

WAM Capital Limited

14-Oct-21

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

14-Oct-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

18-Oct-21

WAM Capital Limited

18-Oct-21

WAM Active Limited

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

18-Oct-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

Consideration given in

Number of Securities

Class of Securities

Persons votes

Nature of Change

relation to change (9)

affected

affected

affected

On Market Purchase

(136,224.40)

400,000

Ordinary Shares

400,000

On Market Purchase

(179,092.18)

525,874

Ordinary Shares

525,874

On Market Purchase

(324,535.56)

952,944

Ordinary Shares

952,944

On Market Purchase

(7,213.76)

21,182

Ordinary Shares

21,182

On Market Purchase

(322,628.52)

884,639

Ordinary Shares

884,639

On Market Purchase

(29,076.86)

79,728

Ordinary Shares

79,728

On Market Purchase

(12,995.38)

35,633

Ordinary Shares

35,633

On Market Purchase

(25,325.27)

72,280

Ordinary Shares

72,280

On Market Purchase

(2,282.36)

6,514

Ordinary Shares

6,514

On Market Purchase

(1,019.95)

2,911

Ordinary Shares

2,911

On Market Purchase

(32,820.99)

89,797

Ordinary Shares

89,797

On Market Purchase

(2,902.46)

7,941

Ordinary Shares

7,941

On Market Purchase

(1,300.82)

3,559

Ordinary Shares

3,559

On Market Purchase

(53,637.68)

147,397

Ordinary Shares

147,397

On Market Purchase

(5,824.57)

16,006

Ordinary Shares

16,006

On Market Purchase

(1,995.26)

5,483

Ordinary Shares

5,483

On Market Purchase

(3,847.54)

10,670

Ordinary Shares

10,670

On Market Sale

1,922,898.30

5,313,314

Ordinary Shares

5,313,314

On Market Purchase

(156,314.20)

443,217

Ordinary Shares

443,217

On Market Purchase

(13,833.21)

39,223

Ordinary Shares

39,223

On Market Purchase

(6,193.07)

17,560

Ordinary Shares

17,560

On Market Purchase

(0.35)

1

Ordinary Shares

1

On Market Purchase

(55,550.08)

157,732

Ordinary Shares

157,732

On Market Purchase

(19,316.38)

54,848

Ordinary Shares

54,848

On Market Purchase

(49,563.59)

141,377

Ordinary Shares

141,377

On Market Purchase

(4,546.99)

12,970

Ordinary Shares

12,970

On Market Purchase

(2,019.67)

5,761

Ordinary Shares

5,761

On Market Purchase

(108,482.11)

305,080

Ordinary Shares

305,080

On Market Purchase

(9,952.49)

27,989

Ordinary Shares

27,989

On Market Purchase

(4,420.29)

12,431

Ordinary Shares

12,431

On Market Purchase

(183,591.00)

525,634

Ordinary Shares

525,634

On Market Purchase

(17,318.12)

49,583

Ordinary Shares

49,583

On Market Purchase

(8,656.09)

24,783

Ordinary Shares

24,783

On Market Purchase

(3,912.45)

11,160

Ordinary Shares

11,160

On Market Purchase

(11,014.09)

31,417

Ordinary Shares

31,417

On Market Purchase

(1,010.71)

2,883

Ordinary Shares

2,883

On Market Purchase

(449.44)

1,282

Ordinary Shares

1,282

On Market Purchase

(16,980.29)

47,753

Ordinary Shares

47,753

On Market Purchase

(47,800.68)

134,428

Ordinary Shares

134,428

On Market Purchase

(4,386.51)

12,336

Ordinary Shares

12,336

On Market Purchase

(1,951.10)

5,487

Ordinary Shares

5,487

On Market Sale

95,117.80

250,000

Ordinary Shares

250,000

On Market Sale

129,308.86

350,061

Ordinary Shares

350,061

On Market Sale

3,067,933.52

8,419,189

Ordinary Shares

8,419,189

On Market Sale

287,542.62

789,090

Ordinary Shares

789,090

On Market Sale

124,579.94

341,879

Ordinary Shares

341,879

On Market Purchase

(396,413.22)

1,000,405

Ordinary Shares

1,000,405

On Market Purchase

(526,338.16)

1,328,289

Ordinary Shares

1,328,289

On Market Purchase

(30,167.91)

76,133

Ordinary Shares

76,133

On Market Purchase

(934.76)

2,359

Ordinary Shares

2,359

On Market Purchase

(550,929.57)

1,444,375

Ordinary Shares

1,444,375

On Market Purchase

(1,039,350.96)

2,724,872

Ordinary Shares

2,724,872

On Market Purchase

(67,419.48)

176,754

Ordinary Shares

176,754

On Market Purchase

(27,854.39)

73,026

Ordinary Shares

73,026

On Market Purchase

(426,394.39)

1,165,960

Ordinary Shares

1,165,960

On Market Purchase

(36,116.41)

98,759

Ordinary Shares

98,759

On Market Purchase

(16,321.66)

44,631

Ordinary Shares

44,631

On Market Purchase

(50,767.46)

137,149

Ordinary Shares

137,149

On Market Purchase

(78,693.33)

215,243

Ordinary Shares

215,243

On Market Purchase

(7,297.06)

19,959

Ordinary Shares

19,959

On Market Purchase

(3,286.76)

8,990

Ordinary Shares

8,990

On Market Purchase

(407,650.98)

1,094,325

Ordinary Shares

1,094,325

On Market Purchase

(23,870.57)

63,550

Ordinary Shares

63,550

On Market Purchase

(53,796.87)

143,222

Ordinary Shares

143,222

On Market Purchase

(4,771.86)

12,704

Ordinary Shares

12,704

On Market Purchase

(2,091.07)

5,567

Ordinary Shares

5,567

On Market Purchase

(7,611.54)

20,264

Ordinary Shares

20,264

On Market Purchase

(29,854.93)

79,482

Ordinary Shares

79,482

On Market Purchase

(1,819.49)

4,844

Ordinary Shares

4,844

On Market Purchase

(495.06)

1,318

Ordinary Shares

1,318

On Market Purchase

(66,931.56)

177,386

Ordinary Shares

177,386

On Market Purchase

(5,933.76)

15,726

Ordinary Shares

15,726

On Market Purchase

(2,598.99)

6,888

Ordinary Shares

6,888

For personal use only

29-Oct-21

WAM Microcap Limited

On Market Purchase

(32,750.32)

97,747

Ordinary Shares

97,747

29-Oct-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(74,140.63)

221,281

Ordinary Shares

221,281

29-Oct-21

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(6,572.71)

19,617

Ordinary Shares

19,617

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

29-Oct-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(2,879.10)

8,593

Ordinary Shares

8,593

01-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Sale

485,236.36

1,419,090

Ordinary Shares

1,419,090

01-Nov-21

WAM Active Limited

On Market Sale

43,017.46

125,806

Ordinary Shares

125,806

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

01-Nov-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Sale

18,841.98

55,104

Ordinary Shares

55,104

05-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(294,413.91)

886,931

Ordinary Shares

886,931

05-Nov-21

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(26,100.65)

78,629

Ordinary Shares

78,629

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

05-Nov-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(11,432.25)

34,440

Ordinary Shares

34,440

08-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(87,242.92)

272,185

Ordinary Shares

272,185

08-Nov-21

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(7,250.99)

22,622

Ordinary Shares

22,622

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

08-Nov-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(3,204.96)

9,999

Ordinary Shares

9,999

09-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(218,470.41)

680,957

Ordinary Shares

680,957

09-Nov-21

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(18,157.29)

56,595

Ordinary Shares

56,595

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

09-Nov-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(8,025.85)

25,016

Ordinary Shares

25,016

10-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(73,792.41)

223,245

Ordinary Shares

223,245

10-Nov-21

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(6,132.92)

18,554

Ordinary Shares

18,554

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

10-Nov-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(2,710.80)

8,201

Ordinary Shares

8,201

11-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(72,963.93)

221,275

Ordinary Shares

221,275

11-Nov-21

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(6,064.31)

18,391

Ordinary Shares

18,391

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

11-Nov-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(2,680.48)

8,129

Ordinary Shares

8,129

12-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(434,175.75)

1,331,676

Ordinary Shares

1,331,676

12-Nov-21

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(36,085.13)

110,678

Ordinary Shares

110,678

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

12-Nov-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(15,950.06)

48,921

Ordinary Shares

48,921

15-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(99,845.85)

293,872

Ordinary Shares

293,872

15-Nov-21

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(8,298.29)

24,424

Ordinary Shares

24,424

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

15-Nov-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(3,668.04)

10,796

Ordinary Shares

10,796

16-Nov-21

WAM Microcap Limited

On Market Purchase

(239,868.07)

657,907

Ordinary Shares

657,907

17-Nov-21

WAM Microcap Limited

On Market Purchase

(400,029.84)

1,076,502

Ordinary Shares

1,076,502

18-Nov-21

WAM Microcap Limited

On Market Purchase

(9,552.86)

25,776

Ordinary Shares

25,776

23-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(88,092.28)

243,485

Ordinary Shares

243,485

23-Nov-21

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(7,780.09)

21,504

Ordinary Shares

21,504

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

23-Nov-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(3,409.22)

9,423

Ordinary Shares

9,423

29-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(62,213.14)

177,459

Ordinary Shares

177,459

29-Nov-21

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(5,494.60)

15,673

Ordinary Shares

15,673

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

29-Nov-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(2,407.77)

6,868

Ordinary Shares

6,868

30-Nov-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(13,295.30)

37,924

Ordinary Shares

37,924

30-Nov-21

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(1,174.09)

3,349

Ordinary Shares

3,349

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

30-Nov-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(514.65)

1,468

Ordinary Shares

1,468

02-Dec-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(70,816.51)

199,548

Ordinary Shares

199,548

02-Dec-21

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(6,254.14)

17,623

Ordinary Shares

17,623

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

02-Dec-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(2,740.77)

7,723

Ordinary Shares

7,723

08-Dec-21

WAM Microcap Limited

On Market Purchase

(36,059.40)

100,000

Ordinary Shares

100,000

09-Dec-21

WAM Microcap Limited

On Market Purchase

(944,502.27)

2,733,178

Ordinary Shares

2,733,178

09-Dec-21

WAM Capital Limited

On Market Purchase

(2,465,692.58)

7,135,162

Ordinary Shares

7,135,162

09-Dec-21

WAM Active Limited

On Market Purchase

(217,761.50)

630,153

Ordinary Shares

630,153

Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the

09-Dec-21

Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund

On Market Purchase

(95,430.68)

276,155

Ordinary Shares

276,155

Signed: _______________________

Date: 13/12/2021

Disclaimer

Capitol Health Limited published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
