Capitol Health : Change in substantial holding from WAA, WMI + WAM

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields For personal use only 604 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001 Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme Capitol Health Limited (ASX: CAJ) ACN/ARSN ACN 117 391 812 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Wilson Asset Management Group (refer entities listed in Annexure A) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 09/12/2021 The previous notice was given to the company on 22/03/2021 The previous notice was dated 22/03/2021 2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows: Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary Shares 73,978,086 7.20% 90,493,880 8.73% 3. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of Person whose Nature of change (6) Consideration given in Class and number Person's votes change relevant interest relation to change (7) of securities affected changed affected See Annexure B 4. Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Holder of Registered holder Person entitled to be Nature of relevant Class and number Person's votes relevant of securities registered as holder interest (6) of securities interest (8) See Annexure C For personal use only 604 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001 5. Changes in association The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A 6. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Refer to Annexure A Signature print name Martyn McCathie capacity Head of Operations sign here date 13/12/2021 DIRECTIONS If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100. Include details of: any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown". Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice. Annexure A Wilson Asset Management Group 1. Details of Wilson Asset Management Group Name MAM Pty Limited WAM Capital Limited only WAM Research Limited WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund WAM Leaders Limited WAM Microcap Limited WAM Global Limited WAM Strategic Value Limited WAM Alternative Assets Limited 6. Addresses Name Address Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 MAM Pty Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Capital Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Research Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Active Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Leaders Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Microcap Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Alternative Assets Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 useWAM Strategic Value Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 WAM Global Limited Level 26,1 Farrer Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 Citigroup Pty Limited Level 21, 2 Park Street, Sydney NSW 2000 personalFor Signed: _______________________ Date: 13/12/2021 ACN / ARSN (ACN 100 276 542) (ACN 086 587 395) (ACN 100 504 541) (ACN 126 420 719) (ACN 081 032 000) (ACN 611 053 751) (ACN 617 838 418) (ACN 624 572 925) (ACN 649 096 220) (ACN 168 941 704) For personal use only ANNEXURE B Date of Change Persons whose relevant interest changed 29-Mar-21 WAM Active Limited 30-Mar-21 WAM Capital Limited 30-Mar-21 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 30-Mar-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 14-Apr-21 WAM Capital Limited 14-Apr-21 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 14-Apr-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 21-Apr-21 WAM Capital Limited 21-Apr-21 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 21-Apr-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 27-Apr-21 WAM Capital Limited 27-Apr-21 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 27-Apr-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 28-Apr-21 WAM Capital Limited 28-Apr-21 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 28-Apr-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 18-May-21 WAM Microcap Limited 25-May-21 WAM Microcap Limited 08-Jun-21 WAM Capital Limited 08-Jun-21 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 08-Jun-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 09-Jun-21 WAM Capital Limited 09-Jun-21 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 09-Jun-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 10-Jun-21 WAM Capital Limited 10-Jun-21 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 10-Jun-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 11-Jun-21 WAM Capital Limited 11-Jun-21 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 11-Jun-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 16-Jun-21 WAM Capital Limited 16-Jun-21 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 16-Jun-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 24-Jun-21 WAM Microcap Limited 24-Jun-21 WAM Capital Limited 24-Jun-21 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 24-Jun-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 25-Jun-21 WAM Microcap Limited 25-Jun-21 WAM Capital Limited 25-Jun-21 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 25-Jun-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 06-Jul-21 WAM Microcap Limited 07-Jul-21 WAM Microcap Limited 12-Jul-21 WAM Capital Limited 12-Jul-21 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 12-Jul-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 26-Aug-21 WAM Microcap Limited 26-Aug-21 WAM Capital Limited 26-Aug-21 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 26-Aug-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 27-Aug-21 WAM Microcap Limited 27-Aug-21 WAM Capital Limited 27-Aug-21 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 27-Aug-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 30-Aug-21 WAM Capital Limited 30-Aug-21 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 30-Aug-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 31-Aug-21 WAM Microcap Limited 02-Sep-21 WAM Capital Limited 02-Sep-21 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 02-Sep-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 24-Sep-21 WAM Microcap Limited 05-Oct-21 WAM Microcap Limited 05-Oct-21 WAM Capital Limited 05-Oct-21 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 05-Oct-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 14-Oct-21 WAM Microcap Limited 14-Oct-21 WAM Capital Limited 14-Oct-21 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 14-Oct-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund 18-Oct-21 WAM Capital Limited 18-Oct-21 WAM Active Limited Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 18-Oct-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund Consideration given in Number of Securities Class of Securities Persons votes Nature of Change relation to change (9) affected affected affected On Market Purchase (136,224.40) 400,000 Ordinary Shares 400,000 On Market Purchase (179,092.18) 525,874 Ordinary Shares 525,874 On Market Purchase (324,535.56) 952,944 Ordinary Shares 952,944 On Market Purchase (7,213.76) 21,182 Ordinary Shares 21,182 On Market Purchase (322,628.52) 884,639 Ordinary Shares 884,639 On Market Purchase (29,076.86) 79,728 Ordinary Shares 79,728 On Market Purchase (12,995.38) 35,633 Ordinary Shares 35,633 On Market Purchase (25,325.27) 72,280 Ordinary Shares 72,280 On Market Purchase (2,282.36) 6,514 Ordinary Shares 6,514 On Market Purchase (1,019.95) 2,911 Ordinary Shares 2,911 On Market Purchase (32,820.99) 89,797 Ordinary Shares 89,797 On Market Purchase (2,902.46) 7,941 Ordinary Shares 7,941 On Market Purchase (1,300.82) 3,559 Ordinary Shares 3,559 On Market Purchase (53,637.68) 147,397 Ordinary Shares 147,397 On Market Purchase (5,824.57) 16,006 Ordinary Shares 16,006 On Market Purchase (1,995.26) 5,483 Ordinary Shares 5,483 On Market Purchase (3,847.54) 10,670 Ordinary Shares 10,670 On Market Sale 1,922,898.30 5,313,314 Ordinary Shares 5,313,314 On Market Purchase (156,314.20) 443,217 Ordinary Shares 443,217 On Market Purchase (13,833.21) 39,223 Ordinary Shares 39,223 On Market Purchase (6,193.07) 17,560 Ordinary Shares 17,560 On Market Purchase (0.35) 1 Ordinary Shares 1 On Market Purchase (55,550.08) 157,732 Ordinary Shares 157,732 On Market Purchase (19,316.38) 54,848 Ordinary Shares 54,848 On Market Purchase (49,563.59) 141,377 Ordinary Shares 141,377 On Market Purchase (4,546.99) 12,970 Ordinary Shares 12,970 On Market Purchase (2,019.67) 5,761 Ordinary Shares 5,761 On Market Purchase (108,482.11) 305,080 Ordinary Shares 305,080 On Market Purchase (9,952.49) 27,989 Ordinary Shares 27,989 On Market Purchase (4,420.29) 12,431 Ordinary Shares 12,431 On Market Purchase (183,591.00) 525,634 Ordinary Shares 525,634 On Market Purchase (17,318.12) 49,583 Ordinary Shares 49,583 On Market Purchase (8,656.09) 24,783 Ordinary Shares 24,783 On Market Purchase (3,912.45) 11,160 Ordinary Shares 11,160 On Market Purchase (11,014.09) 31,417 Ordinary Shares 31,417 On Market Purchase (1,010.71) 2,883 Ordinary Shares 2,883 On Market Purchase (449.44) 1,282 Ordinary Shares 1,282 On Market Purchase (16,980.29) 47,753 Ordinary Shares 47,753 On Market Purchase (47,800.68) 134,428 Ordinary Shares 134,428 On Market Purchase (4,386.51) 12,336 Ordinary Shares 12,336 On Market Purchase (1,951.10) 5,487 Ordinary Shares 5,487 On Market Sale 95,117.80 250,000 Ordinary Shares 250,000 On Market Sale 129,308.86 350,061 Ordinary Shares 350,061 On Market Sale 3,067,933.52 8,419,189 Ordinary Shares 8,419,189 On Market Sale 287,542.62 789,090 Ordinary Shares 789,090 On Market Sale 124,579.94 341,879 Ordinary Shares 341,879 On Market Purchase (396,413.22) 1,000,405 Ordinary Shares 1,000,405 On Market Purchase (526,338.16) 1,328,289 Ordinary Shares 1,328,289 On Market Purchase (30,167.91) 76,133 Ordinary Shares 76,133 On Market Purchase (934.76) 2,359 Ordinary Shares 2,359 On Market Purchase (550,929.57) 1,444,375 Ordinary Shares 1,444,375 On Market Purchase (1,039,350.96) 2,724,872 Ordinary Shares 2,724,872 On Market Purchase (67,419.48) 176,754 Ordinary Shares 176,754 On Market Purchase (27,854.39) 73,026 Ordinary Shares 73,026 On Market Purchase (426,394.39) 1,165,960 Ordinary Shares 1,165,960 On Market Purchase (36,116.41) 98,759 Ordinary Shares 98,759 On Market Purchase (16,321.66) 44,631 Ordinary Shares 44,631 On Market Purchase (50,767.46) 137,149 Ordinary Shares 137,149 On Market Purchase (78,693.33) 215,243 Ordinary Shares 215,243 On Market Purchase (7,297.06) 19,959 Ordinary Shares 19,959 On Market Purchase (3,286.76) 8,990 Ordinary Shares 8,990 On Market Purchase (407,650.98) 1,094,325 Ordinary Shares 1,094,325 On Market Purchase (23,870.57) 63,550 Ordinary Shares 63,550 On Market Purchase (53,796.87) 143,222 Ordinary Shares 143,222 On Market Purchase (4,771.86) 12,704 Ordinary Shares 12,704 On Market Purchase (2,091.07) 5,567 Ordinary Shares 5,567 On Market Purchase (7,611.54) 20,264 Ordinary Shares 20,264 On Market Purchase (29,854.93) 79,482 Ordinary Shares 79,482 On Market Purchase (1,819.49) 4,844 Ordinary Shares 4,844 On Market Purchase (495.06) 1,318 Ordinary Shares 1,318 On Market Purchase (66,931.56) 177,386 Ordinary Shares 177,386 On Market Purchase (5,933.76) 15,726 Ordinary Shares 15,726 On Market Purchase (2,598.99) 6,888 Ordinary Shares 6,888 For personal use only 29-Oct-21 WAM Microcap Limited On Market Purchase (32,750.32) 97,747 Ordinary Shares 97,747 29-Oct-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (74,140.63) 221,281 Ordinary Shares 221,281 29-Oct-21 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (6,572.71) 19,617 Ordinary Shares 19,617 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 29-Oct-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (2,879.10) 8,593 Ordinary Shares 8,593 01-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Sale 485,236.36 1,419,090 Ordinary Shares 1,419,090 01-Nov-21 WAM Active Limited On Market Sale 43,017.46 125,806 Ordinary Shares 125,806 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 01-Nov-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Sale 18,841.98 55,104 Ordinary Shares 55,104 05-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (294,413.91) 886,931 Ordinary Shares 886,931 05-Nov-21 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (26,100.65) 78,629 Ordinary Shares 78,629 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 05-Nov-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (11,432.25) 34,440 Ordinary Shares 34,440 08-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (87,242.92) 272,185 Ordinary Shares 272,185 08-Nov-21 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (7,250.99) 22,622 Ordinary Shares 22,622 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 08-Nov-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (3,204.96) 9,999 Ordinary Shares 9,999 09-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (218,470.41) 680,957 Ordinary Shares 680,957 09-Nov-21 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (18,157.29) 56,595 Ordinary Shares 56,595 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 09-Nov-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (8,025.85) 25,016 Ordinary Shares 25,016 10-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (73,792.41) 223,245 Ordinary Shares 223,245 10-Nov-21 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (6,132.92) 18,554 Ordinary Shares 18,554 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 10-Nov-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (2,710.80) 8,201 Ordinary Shares 8,201 11-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (72,963.93) 221,275 Ordinary Shares 221,275 11-Nov-21 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (6,064.31) 18,391 Ordinary Shares 18,391 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 11-Nov-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (2,680.48) 8,129 Ordinary Shares 8,129 12-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (434,175.75) 1,331,676 Ordinary Shares 1,331,676 12-Nov-21 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (36,085.13) 110,678 Ordinary Shares 110,678 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 12-Nov-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (15,950.06) 48,921 Ordinary Shares 48,921 15-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (99,845.85) 293,872 Ordinary Shares 293,872 15-Nov-21 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (8,298.29) 24,424 Ordinary Shares 24,424 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 15-Nov-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (3,668.04) 10,796 Ordinary Shares 10,796 16-Nov-21 WAM Microcap Limited On Market Purchase (239,868.07) 657,907 Ordinary Shares 657,907 17-Nov-21 WAM Microcap Limited On Market Purchase (400,029.84) 1,076,502 Ordinary Shares 1,076,502 18-Nov-21 WAM Microcap Limited On Market Purchase (9,552.86) 25,776 Ordinary Shares 25,776 23-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (88,092.28) 243,485 Ordinary Shares 243,485 23-Nov-21 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (7,780.09) 21,504 Ordinary Shares 21,504 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 23-Nov-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (3,409.22) 9,423 Ordinary Shares 9,423 29-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (62,213.14) 177,459 Ordinary Shares 177,459 29-Nov-21 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (5,494.60) 15,673 Ordinary Shares 15,673 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 29-Nov-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (2,407.77) 6,868 Ordinary Shares 6,868 30-Nov-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (13,295.30) 37,924 Ordinary Shares 37,924 30-Nov-21 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (1,174.09) 3,349 Ordinary Shares 3,349 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 30-Nov-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (514.65) 1,468 Ordinary Shares 1,468 02-Dec-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (70,816.51) 199,548 Ordinary Shares 199,548 02-Dec-21 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (6,254.14) 17,623 Ordinary Shares 17,623 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 02-Dec-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (2,740.77) 7,723 Ordinary Shares 7,723 08-Dec-21 WAM Microcap Limited On Market Purchase (36,059.40) 100,000 Ordinary Shares 100,000 09-Dec-21 WAM Microcap Limited On Market Purchase (944,502.27) 2,733,178 Ordinary Shares 2,733,178 09-Dec-21 WAM Capital Limited On Market Purchase (2,465,692.58) 7,135,162 Ordinary Shares 7,135,162 09-Dec-21 WAM Active Limited On Market Purchase (217,761.50) 630,153 Ordinary Shares 630,153 Botanical Nominees Pty Limited as trustee of the 09-Dec-21 Wilson Asset Management Equity Fund On Market Purchase (95,430.68) 276,155 Ordinary Shares 276,155 Signed: _______________________ Date: 13/12/2021 This is an excerpt of the original content. 