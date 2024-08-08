Continued growth of assets under management and, fee profit again at record high

Pia Kåll

1-6 | 2024 Half-Year Report

8 August 2024

Strong growth in assets under management and profit

€5.8bn €36.7m €14.4m

Assets under management

Turnover

Comparable EBIT

+16% +16% +205%

O u r v i s i o n i s t o b e c o m e t h e m o s t r e s p o n s i b l e p r i v a t e a s s e t

c o m p a n y i n t h e N o r d i c s

We are today building the society

we want to see in 2040

CapMan's impact on the Nordic economies and societies is significant

Human-centric

Real estate

222 € 3,0 bn

propertiesAUM

10 300

1,3 m m2

tenants

lettable area

5

Transitional

portfolio

companies

44

€ 1,7 bn

portfolio companies

AUM

13 200

€ 2,4 bn

employees

aggregate turnover

Responsibly

managed Natural

capital

240 000 ha

€ 0,7 bn

land

AUM

1,5 mt CO2e p.a.

Negative carbon impact

CapMan creates shareholder value through its management company and service business, as well as, returns on balance sheet investments

MANAGEMENT COMPANY AND SERVICE BUSINESS

INVESTMENT BUSINESS

Value

drivers

INFRA-

NATURAL

PRIVATE

PROCURE-

REAL ESTATE

EQUITY &

WEALTH

MENT

STRUCTURE

CAPITAL

BALANCE SHEET

CREDIT

SERVICES

INVESTMENTS PRIMARILY

IN OWN FUNDS

PLATFORM EXPERT SERVICES

Large-cap processes for mid-cap investment strategies

Fee profit

Investment returns

Carried interest

Support management

company growth

6

1-6 2024 key financials

MANAGEMENT COMPANY AND SERVICE BUSINESS

Fee profit

Carried interest

INVESTMENT BUSINESS

Investment returns

1-6 2024

  • 7.0m

Growth 1-6 2024

+ € 2.3m /+50%

Growth/last three years

+17% p.a.

1-6 2024

€ 3.8m

Growth 1-6 2024

  • € 1.1m / +38%

Average/last three years

  • 6.4m p.a.

Fair value change 1-6 2024

€ 3.5m /+2%

Fair value of investments

30.6.2024

€ 162m

Fair value change/last three

years

+11% p.a.

Turnover and profitability development

€m

Turnover (LTM)

70

65

60

Carried interest

55

50

45

40

35

30

25

20

Fee income

15

10% CAGR

10

5

0 Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

€m

Fee profit and carried interest (LTM)

20

15

Carried interest

10

Fee profit

5

17% CAGR

0 Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

8

Balance sheet investment allocation

Balance sheet investments 30.6.2024, €m

€ 49 million in cash, € 162 m in private asset funds

Cash

Real Estate

39

49(18%)

(23%)

Other

1

211 m

(1%)

59

48

(26%) Private Equity

& Credit

(24%)

3

External fund investments

(2%)

12

(5%)

Natural Capital

Infra

€ 80 m remaining commitments into funds

Well diversified portfolio between asset classes

and vintage years

Fund investments expected to generate significant

positive cash flow during future years*

Investments into CapMan funds are the main

focus and currently new external fund investments

are not planned

9

*Due to the nature of the business and timing of exits, cash flow from fund investments may vary significantly between years

Fair value changes of balance sheet investments

€m

40

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

-5

-10

Fair value changes 2020 - 2023

26.9 % 25.3 %

33,9

36,5

3.2 %

4,7

-3.4 %

-6,1

2020

2021

2022

2023

€m

4

3

2

1

0

-1

-2

-3

-4

Fair value changes 1-6 2024 vs. 1-6 2023

3,5 +2.2%

Own funds: +€3.5m (+3.1%)

External: -€6.2m (-10.9%)

Own funds: +€5.5m (+5.1%)

External: -€1.9m (-3.8%)

-2,7

-1.6%

1-6 2024

1-6 2023

Return last three years (Q3/2021 - Q2/2024) 11% p.a.

Return target over time for own investments between 10% and 15% depending on allocation

1 0

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

CapMan Oyj published this content on 08 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2024 07:29:07 UTC.