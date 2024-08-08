CapMan Oyj is a Finland-based private assets management and investment company. Its objective is to provide attractive returns and solutions to investors. The Companyâs investment strategies cover minority and majority investments in portfolio companies and real estate, and infrastructure assets. CapMan Oyj also provides wealth management solutions. The Companyâs service business includes procurement and analysis, reporting, and back-office services. CapMan has three operating segments: the Management company business, Service business and Investments business. The Company has numerous subsidiaries including CapMan (Guernsey) Buyout VIII GP Limited, CapMan Procurement Services (CaPS) Oy, CapMan Nordic Infrastructure Manager Sarl and CapMan (Sweden) Buyout VIII GP AB.