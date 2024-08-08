Continued growth of assets under management and, fee profit again at record high
Pia Kåll
1-6 | 2024 Half-Year Report
8 August 2024
Strong growth in assets under management and profit
€5.8bn €36.7m €14.4m
Assets under management
Turnover
Comparable EBIT
+16% +16% +205%
O u r v i s i o n i s t o b e c o m e t h e m o s t r e s p o n s i b l e p r i v a t e a s s e t
c o m p a n y i n t h e N o r d i c s
We are today building the society
we want to see in 2040
CapMan's impact on the Nordic economies and societies is significant
Human-centric
Real estate
222 € 3,0 bn
propertiesAUM
10 300
1,3 m m2
tenants
lettable area
5
Transitional
portfolio
companies
44
€ 1,7 bn
portfolio companies
AUM
13 200
€ 2,4 bn
employees
aggregate turnover
Responsibly
managed Natural
capital
240 000 ha
€ 0,7 bn
land
AUM
1,5 mt CO2e p.a.
Negative carbon impact
CapMan creates shareholder value through its management company and service business, as well as, returns on balance sheet investments
MANAGEMENT COMPANY AND SERVICE BUSINESS
INVESTMENT BUSINESS
Value
drivers
INFRA-
NATURAL
PRIVATE
PROCURE-
REAL ESTATE
EQUITY &
WEALTH
MENT
STRUCTURE
CAPITAL
BALANCE SHEET
CREDIT
SERVICES
INVESTMENTS PRIMARILY
IN OWN FUNDS
PLATFORM EXPERT SERVICES
Large-cap processes for mid-cap investment strategies
Fee profit
Investment returns
Carried interest
Support management
company growth
6
1-6 2024 key financials
MANAGEMENT COMPANY AND SERVICE BUSINESS
Fee profit
Carried interest
INVESTMENT BUSINESS
Investment returns
1-6 2024
- 7.0m
Growth 1-6 2024
+ € 2.3m /+50%
Growth/last three years
+17% p.a.
1-6 2024
€ 3.8m
Growth 1-6 2024
- € 1.1m / +38%
Average/last three years
- 6.4m p.a.
Fair value change 1-6 2024
€ 3.5m /+2%
Fair value of investments
30.6.2024
€ 162m
Fair value change/last three
years
+11% p.a.
Turnover and profitability development
€m
Turnover (LTM)
70
65
60
Carried interest
55
50
45
40
35
30
25
20
Fee income
15
10% CAGR
10
5
0 Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
€m
Fee profit and carried interest (LTM)
20
15
Carried interest
10
Fee profit
5
17% CAGR
0 Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
8
Balance sheet investment allocation
Balance sheet investments 30.6.2024, €m
€ 49 million in cash, € 162 m in private asset funds
Cash
Real Estate
39
49(18%)
(23%)
Other
1
211 m
(1%)
€
59
48
(26%) Private Equity
& Credit
(24%)
3
External fund investments
(2%)
12
(5%)
Natural Capital
Infra
€ 80 m remaining commitments into funds
Well diversified portfolio between asset classes
and vintage years
Fund investments expected to generate significant
positive cash flow during future years*
Investments into CapMan funds are the main
focus and currently new external fund investments
are not planned
9
*Due to the nature of the business and timing of exits, cash flow from fund investments may vary significantly between years
Fair value changes of balance sheet investments
€m
40
35
30
25
20
15
10
5
0
-5
-10
Fair value changes 2020 - 2023
26.9 % 25.3 %
33,9
36,5
3.2 %
4,7
-3.4 %
-6,1
2020
2021
2022
2023
€m
4
3
2
1
0
-1
-2
-3
-4
Fair value changes 1-6 2024 vs. 1-6 2023
3,5 +2.2%
Own funds: +€3.5m (+3.1%)
External: -€6.2m (-10.9%)
Own funds: +€5.5m (+5.1%)
External: -€1.9m (-3.8%)
-2,7
-1.6%
1-6 2024
1-6 2023
Return last three years (Q3/2021 - Q2/2024) 11% p.a.
Return target over time for own investments between 10% and 15% depending on allocation
1 0
