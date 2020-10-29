Log in
CapMan Oyj    CAPMAN   FI0009009377

CAPMAN OYJ

(CAPMAN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CapMan Oyj : 1-9 2020 Interim Report

10/29/2020 | 02:40am EDT

Interim Report

1-9 | 2020

Strong development of the Management Company business

CapMan Plc 29 October 2020

CAPMAN PLC 1-9 2020 INTERIM REPORT

REPORT TEXT l TABLES

CapMan Plc January-September 2020 Interim Report

- Strong development of the Management Company business

Results and significant events in January-September 2020

  • Group turnover was MEUR 29.6 1 Jan-30 Sep 2020 (MEUR 32.4
    1. Jan-30Sep 2019), a decrease of 9 per cent from the comparison period.
  • Management Company business turnover was MEUR 20.7 (MEUR 19.8), growth was 5 per cent from the comparison period, and operating profit MEUR 5.5 (MEUR 3.6). Management fees were MEUR 19.2 (MEUR 17.4), growth was 10 per cent.
  • Service business turnover was MEUR 8.8 (MEUR 12.5), decrease was 30 per cent from the comparison period, and operating profit MEUR 4.1 (MEUR 8.2).
  • Investment business operating profit was MEUR -3.1 (MEUR 8.1) due to fair value changes of own investments.
  • Operating profit was MEUR 2.6 (MEUR 16.0).
  • Diluted earnings per share were -1.1 cents (6.8 cents).
  • CapMan Nordic Real Estate III fund held a first closing at MEUR
    1. The fund's target size is MEUR 500 and fundraising for the fund continues.
  • CapMan Growth II fund exceeded its target size and has raised MEUR 88 to date.

TURNOVER 1-9 2020

OPERATING PROFIT 1-9 2020

€29.6m €2.6m

NEW AUM RAISED IN 7-9 2020

EQUITY RATIO 30 SEP 2020

€470m 52%

1 l CapMan Plc

CAPMAN PLC 1-9 2020 INTERIM REPORT

Joakim Frimodig, CEO:

"We continued to advance our business in the third quarter of 2020. This year, we have completed several new growth and development initiatives that support our chosen strategic direction and help build a foundation for growing results in the coming years. Our fee-based profitability was on a good level and the impact of recurring fees to our earnings mix is growing. The fair values of our fund investments have continued to develop positively in the third quarter following the decrease brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic in the beginning of the spring.

During the third quarter, we raised almost MEUR 500 in new capital under management.

Our Management Company business grew by 5 per cent following new products and funds under management. The operating profit of the Management Company business was MEUR 5.5, growing by more than 50 per cent from the comparison period due to both growth in fees and improved cost efficiency. During the third quarter, we raised almost MEUR 500 in new capital under management, which increased by approx. 15 per cent from the end of the second quarter. We raised MEUR 313 for the first closing of the CapMan Nordic Real Estate fund and expanded the BVK mandate by MEUR 70. In addition, we increased the size of the CapMan Growth II fund and commitments to the fund have exceeded the target size of MEUR 85. These and other fundraising projects continue, and new capital raised will impact turnover and results in full starting from next year.

REPORT TEXT l TABLES

Our Service business turnover fell by 30 per cent in the review period compared to last year due to lower transaction-based services in all services areas during the second and third quarter of the year. The market situation following the Covid-19 pandemic provided a backdrop to the lower transaction activity. In comparison, recurring service fees grew well by over 10 per cent in total from the corresponding period last year. We have continued to develop our services and created new business. Our procurement service CaPS has expanded to the Baltcis and investor reporting and analytics company JAY Solutions demonstrated continued strong growth of its customer base. We are also launching a new strategy and wealth advisory operations for the CapMan Wealth Services business. These new initiatives will help build a stronger Service business starting from next year when we also expect growth in transaction-based services. The Service business operating profit was MEUR 4.1 in January- September 2020.

Recurring fees grew well.

Fair value changes of our own investments form a significant portion of CapMan's results and account for variability in our earnings model to a large extent. Our reported fair values increased by MEUR 2.6 in the third quarter of the year as valuations continued to correct upward for the second quarter in a row following the steep decline in the early spring. The decrease in fair value of our own investments was as such MEUR 2.6 for the first nine months of the year.

Despite the disturbance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, we have successfully maintained our course in developing and growing our business. Results have developed in the right direction in the latest two quarters, fee-based profitability is at a good level and our recurring income

2 l CapMan Plc

CAPMAN PLC 1-9 2020 INTERIM REPORT

REPORT TEXT l TABLES

grows steadily. Measures taken now build earnings growth for the coming years, including carried interest and return from own investments. Our objective is to pay an annually increasing dividend to our shareholders."

Group turnover and result in Jan-Sep 2020

CapMan Group's turnover totalled MEUR 29.6 in Jan-Sep 2020 (Jan-Sep 2019: MEUR 32.4). The 9 per cent decrease in turnover was mainly due to lower transaction-based fees in the Service business as well as lower carried interest income. Recurring fees of the Management Company and Service business grew by 10 per cent in total.

Operating expenses were MEUR 24.4 (MEUR 26.0) in total. Personnel expenses were MEUR 16.4 (MEUR 16.0). Depreciations and amortisations were MEUR 1.1 (MEUR 1.0). Other operating expenses amounted to MEUR

6.9 (MEUR 9.0) and reflect cost savings realised in the second and third quarter of 2020. Operating expenses also included additional expenses related to the termination of the 2018 performance share plan, expenses related to the reorganisation of the Service business and the establishment of Special Situations as a new investment area - MEUR 1.6 in total. The comparison period included expenses of MEUR 1.4 related to the acquisition of JAM Advisors and donations, which were reported as items affecting comparability.

Fair value changes of investments were MEUR -2.6 (MEUR +9.6) for the first nine months of 2020. Fair values of own investments recovered in the second and third quarter of the year following the sharp decline in the beginning of the year brought on mainly by the global Covid-19 crisis.

The Group's operating profit was MEUR 2.6 (MEUR 16.0). Operating profit

excluding items affecting comparability was MEUR 2.6 (MEUR 17.4).

Financial income and expenses amounted to MEUR -2.0 (MEUR -1.8). Profit before taxes was MEUR 0.6 (MEUR 14.1) and profit after taxes was MEUR -0.9 (MEUR 12.3).

Diluted earnings per share were -1.1 cents (6.8 cents). Diluted earnings per share excluding items affecting comparability were -1.1 cents (7.6 cents).

A quarterly breakdown of turnover and profit, together with turnover, operating profit/loss, and profit/loss by segment for the review period are available in the Tables section of this report.

Management Company business

Turnover generated by the Management Company business for the review period totalled MEUR 20.7 (MEUR 19.8), growth was 5 per cent. Several new funds contributed favourably to management fees for the period. The newest CapMan Growth II and CapMan Nordic Real Estate III funds' full contribution to management fees will be visible in the beginning of 2021. Of the turnover, 97 per cent was based on long term contracts (92 per cent during the comparison period).

Carried interest income for the review period totalled MEUR 0.6 (MEUR 1.5) and was received from Access Capital funds. In the comparison period, CapMan Mezzanine V fund contributed to carried interest.

Operating expenses of the Management Company business amounted to MEUR 15.1 (MEUR 16.1). Operating profit of the Management Company business grew by 53 per cent and totalled MEUR 5.5 (MEUR 3.6), while profit for the year was MEUR 4.3 (MEUR 2.9).

Service business

Turnover generated by Service business totalled MEUR 8.8 (MEUR 12.5) and the 30 per cent decrease year-over-year was mainly due to lower transaction-based fees in the second and third quarter compared to the

3 l CapMan Plc

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CapMan Oyj published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 06:39:09 UTC

