CapMan Oyj : 1-9 2020 Interim Report

CAPMAN PLC 1-9 2020 INTERIM REPORT

Joakim Frimodig, CEO:

"We continued to advance our business in the third quarter of 2020. This year, we have completed several new growth and development initiatives that support our chosen strategic direction and help build a foundation for growing results in the coming years. Our fee-based profitability was on a good level and the impact of recurring fees to our earnings mix is growing. The fair values of our fund investments have continued to develop positively in the third quarter following the decrease brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic in the beginning of the spring.

During the third quarter, we raised almost MEUR 500 in new capital under management.

Our Management Company business grew by 5 per cent following new products and funds under management. The operating profit of the Management Company business was MEUR 5.5, growing by more than 50 per cent from the comparison period due to both growth in fees and improved cost efficiency. During the third quarter, we raised almost MEUR 500 in new capital under management, which increased by approx. 15 per cent from the end of the second quarter. We raised MEUR 313 for the first closing of the CapMan Nordic Real Estate fund and expanded the BVK mandate by MEUR 70. In addition, we increased the size of the CapMan Growth II fund and commitments to the fund have exceeded the target size of MEUR 85. These and other fundraising projects continue, and new capital raised will impact turnover and results in full starting from next year.