CapMan Oyj : 2020 Financial Statements Bulletin

CAPMAN PLC 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN

Joakim Frimodig, CEO:

"We have grown our assets under management and our fee base significantly during 2020. This is also reflected in our fee-based profitability, which is at record levels. At the same time, the significance of recurring fees as a result driver has grown steadily. Our investment income showed strong development in the last quarter of the year and the fair value change was clearly positive for the entire year following the steep decline in the beginning of the year. This year, we have completed several new growth and development initiatives that support our chosen strategic direction and help build a foundation for growing results in the coming years.

Our assets under management reached a record level of EUR 3.8 billion by the end of the year.

Our assets under management reached a record level of EUR 3.8 billion by the end of the year. In the second half of the year, they grew by more than 20 per cent (MEUR 700). We continued fundraising for CapMan Nordic Real Estate III and the fund has already exceeded its target size. The MEUR 535 in commitments as of January make it the largest fund in CapMan's history. CapMan Growth II fund also exceeded its target size and reached a final close at MEUR 97. Both funds have already made several investments. We expect further growth in assets under management in 2021 following new funds and fundraising projects.

Management Company turnover was MEUR 31. The segment declined by 6 per cent due to lower carried interest compared to the comparison period. Management fees grew by more than 17 per cent following new