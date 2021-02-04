CapMan Oyj : 2020 Financial Statements Bulletin

- A strong finish to an exceptional year: operating profit was MEUR 10 in Q4
Results and significant events in January-December 2020
Group turnover was MEUR 43.0 1 Jan-31 Dec 2020 (MEUR 49.0
1 Jan-31 Dec 2019), a decrease of 12 per cent from the comparison period.
Management Company business turnover was MEUR 30.9 (MEUR 32.8), a decrease of 6 per cent from the comparison period. Management fees were MEUR 28.9 (MEUR 24.7), growth was 17 per cent. Operating profit was MEUR 9.1 (reported MEUR 6.0, comparable MEUR 10.2).
Service business turnover was MEUR 11.4 (MEUR 15.7), decrease was 28 per cent from the comparison period, and operating profit MEUR 5.0 (MEUR 9.1).
Investment business operating profit was MEUR 4.0 (reported MEUR 10.2, comparable MEUR 10.4).
Operating profit was MEUR 12.3 (reported MEUR 19.4, comparable MEUR 25.0).
Diluted earnings per share were 3.3 cents (reported 9.0 cents, comparable 11.6 cents).
Capital under management was EUR 3.8 billion on 31.12.2020.
The Board of Directors proposes a total of 14 cents/share to be distributed for 2020, consisting of a dividend of 2 cents/share and equity repayment of 12 cents/share. The distribution of funds would be paid in two equal instalments six months apart.
TURNOVER 2020
OPERATING PROFIT 2020
€43.0m €12.3m
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
BOARD PROPOSAL FOR
31.12.2020
DISTRIBUTION / SHARE
€3.8 bn
14 ¢
Annually growing dividend
since 2012
2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN
Joakim Frimodig, CEO:
"We have grown our assets under management and our fee base significantly during 2020. This is also reflected in our fee-based profitability, which is at record levels. At the same time, the significance of recurring fees as a result driver has grown steadily. Our investment income showed strong development in the last quarter of the year and the fair value change was clearly positive for the entire year following the steep decline in the beginning of the year. This year, we have completed several new growth and development initiatives that support our chosen strategic direction and help build a foundation for growing results in the coming years.
Our assets under management reached a record level of EUR 3.8 billion by the end of the year.
In the second half of the year, they grew by more than 20 per cent (MEUR 700). We continued fundraising for CapMan Nordic Real Estate III and the fund has already exceeded its target size. The MEUR 535 in commitments as of January make it the largest fund in CapMan's history. CapMan Growth II fund also exceeded its target size and reached a final close at MEUR 97. Both funds have already made several investments. We expect further growth in assets under management in 2021 following new funds and fundraising projects.
Management Company turnover was MEUR 31. The segment declined by 6 per cent due to lower carried interest compared to the comparison period. Management fees grew by more than 17 per cent following new
funds under management. The operating profit of the Management Company business was MEUR 9 growing by 50 per cent from the comparable comparison period due to both growth in fees and improved cost efficiency.
Our Service business turnover was MEUR 11 and operating profit MEUR 5 in 2020. The turnover decreased by 28 per cent from the comparison year mainly due to lower transaction-based services. Recurring service fees grew by 14 per cent in total from the comparison year.
Fee-based profitability has more than quadrupled over the past three years and we expect the positive development to continue over the upcoming years.
Management and service fee-based profitability exceeded MEUR 13 in 2020, growth of 7 per cent from the comparison year. The growth was almost entirely constituted from recurring fees. Fee-based profitability has more than quadrupled over the past three years and we expect the positive development to continue over the upcoming years.
Fair value changes of our investments have fluctuated over the past year following market development. Our reported fair values increased by approx. MEUR 7 in the last quarter of the year, which reflects the improved outlook for many investments. Funds have developed well following the steep decline in the beginning of the year, and the fair value increase of our investments was MEUR 4.4 for the entire year 2020.
Our fee-base is strong and growing and the recurring income support the development of fee-based profitability. Many of our funds hold significant carried interest potential, which the revival of the exit market should help
2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN
realise. The strong result for the end of 2020 provides direction for developments in 2021.
Our balance sheet is strong and our liquidity is very good. At the end of the year, our equity ratio was 52 per cent and liquid assets close to MEUR
60. CapMan's objective is to pay an annually increasing dividend to our shareholders. The Board of Directors proposes 14 cents per share to be distributed as dividend and equity repayment for 2020. This would increase CapMan's distribution to shareholders for eight consecutive years."
Group turnover and result in 2020
CapMan Group's turnover totalled MEUR 43.0 in the financial year spanning 1 January-31 December 2020 (1 January-31 December 2019: MEUR 49.0). The 12 per cent decrease in turnover was mainly due to lower carried interest income as well as lower transaction-based service fees compared to the comparison year. Recurring fees of the Management Company and Service business grew by 16 per cent in total.
Operating expenses were MEUR 35.1 (MEUR 41.8) in total. Personnel expenses, including incidentals, were MEUR 22.0 (MEUR 23.5). Depreciations and amortisations were MEUR 1.5 (MEUR 5.6). Other operating expenses amounted to MEUR 9.7 (MEUR 12.1) and reflect cost savings realised during the year 2020. Operating expenses also included additional expenses related to the termination of the 2018 performance share plan, expenses related to the reorganisation of the Service business and the establishment of Special Situations as a new investment area - MEUR 1.7 in total. The comparison period included expenses of MEUR 5.7 mainly related to the impairment of goodwill related to CapMan's Russia
business, the acquisition of JAM Advisors and donations, which were reported as items affecting comparability.
Fair value changes of investments were MEUR +4.4 (MEUR +12.3) for 2020. Fair values of investments recovered after April 2020 following the sharp decline in the beginning of the year brought on mainly by the global Covid-19 pandemic. The accelerated improvement in the fourth quarter of the year was due to positive fair value changes in funds on a broad scale.
The Group's operating profit was MEUR 12.3 (MEUR 19.4). Operating profit excluding items affecting comparability was MEUR 12.3 (MEUR 25.0).
Financial income and expenses amounted to MEUR -3.1 (MEUR -1.8). Profit before taxes was MEUR 9.2 (MEUR 17.6) and profit after taxes was MEUR 6.3 (MEUR 15.9).
Diluted earnings per share were 3.3 cents (9.0 cents). Diluted earnings per share excluding items affecting comparability were 3.3 cents (11.6 cents).
A quarterly breakdown of turnover and profit, together with turnover, operating profit/loss, and profit/loss by segment for the review period are available in the Tables section of this report.
Management Company business
Turnover generated by the Management Company business for the year totalled MEUR 30.9 (MEUR 32.8), a decrease of 6 per cent mainly due to lower carried interest income compared to the comparison year.
Management fees were MEUR 28.9 (MEUR 24.7), growth was 17 per cent. Several new funds contributed favourably to management fees for the period. Full contribution to management fees from the newest CapMan Growth II and CapMan Nordic Real Estate III funds will be visible in 2021.
