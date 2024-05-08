08/05/2024

Netox, a provider of IT and cyber security services, is aiming to be carbon neutralby 2035.To reach that goal, Netoxhascalculateditscarbon footprint annually and hasalreadystarted implementingclimate actionsinto its processes based on its newly launched climate roadmap.



But how can an IT service company enhance its climate work?

"When a business is about combining cyber security and IT services, it might not be so easy to identify the exact sources of emissions," statesTaija Niva, Quality Manager, DPO at Netox.

Based in Oulu, Finland, Netox has been included in CapMan Buyout portfolio since 2022. During the same year, ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) principles were introduced across Netox's entire business. Prior to this milestone, Netox had already focused on social responsibility and corporate governance. During CapMan's ownership period, the company further reinforced its commitment to sustainability as an integral part of its operations.

From regulation to employee involvement and activation

At Netox, sustainability is part of the company's quality management. The company's operations are certified in accordance with the requirements of the ISO 14001 environmental management system standard. In 2024, Netox will commit to the Science Based Targets (SBTi) initiative. Needless to say, sustainability has a vital role in the company's business strategy.

"It's imperative to lead the transition towards a more climate-friendly business. For us, it means the board is not only committed in recognising the environmental impact of our operations but also identifies greener innovations as a source of future business opportunities," Niva says.

Why is it important to remain proactive and go beyond simply complying with regulations?

"Responsible business practices have meaning for our customers, partners, existing and potential future employees. Environmental actions can also have a financial benefit and reduce expenses, as we have seen with recycling packing materials and devices."

Climate roadmap: a step-by-step plan for the entire organisation

Over the past two years, Netox has dedicated significant efforts to its environmental efforts. For example, Netox assessed its climate impact by calculating the carbon footprint of its operations throughout its entire value chain, following the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol. This was first done in 2022 and is now updated annually.

"We provide lifecycle services for IT equipment. When we started to calculate our carbon footprint, it was a surprise to realise the significance of purchased goods and devices, which accounted for over 90% of our emissions," Niva says. "The rest of the emissions are from business travel, commuting and other sources."

Simply calculating the company's carbon footprint was not enough. To take true action, Netox created a comprehensive climate roadmap to reduce the company'senvironmental impact over the coming years.

The key elements of the roadmap include the reduction of emissionworkss, responsible sourcing, reuse and recycling of goods and devices, green energy sources as well as green working environments and employee commuting. The roadmap will also mean new requirements for actors in Netox's value chain, such as partners and suppliers.

Demonstrating its proactive commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, Netox has set an ambitious target to achieve carbon neutrality by the year 2035.

"To reach our goal, we have now started implementing the findings and measures into our processes," adds Niva. "The goal will be reached both with emission reduction practices and by offsetting the emissions that cannot be reduced with climate units."

Niva has been responsible for coordinating the climate roadmap and carbon footprint calculation work. The work was also carried out in cooperation with an external partner, Green Carbon.

"We felt it was important not to outsource the work in full, but instead leverage the expertise of sustainability professionals. In the workshop-based project, several roles from our organisation were presented and heard."

Niva believes that the involvement of employees and transparency in communication has helped in finding new ways to reduce emissions. For example, Netox is launching an update to its employee benefits program adding a commuting element into it, an initiative driven by the employees themselves. In 2024, the company is also planning to start offering a bike benefit for its employees.

"Oulu is a great city for biking and many of us are looking forward to the benefit," adds Niva.

Unleashing the potential of intrinsic motivation calls for changes in thinking and leadership

Niva points out that employees are often familiar with the environmentally friendly choices they face as consumers. The next step is for them to implement the climate roadmap's actions in their everyday work: both within Netox and with partners. That calls for changes in thinking and leadership.

"Our process owners need to take ownership of sustainability matters in their daily operations. The key question is how to support the intrinsic motivation of employees to implement sustainability actions in their day-to-day work. This also presents a positive challenge for the entire company."

"In 2025, when the EU's new Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) will apply to a wide range of companies, the requirements for companies and partners will grow. In the near future, we firmly believe that anticipatory environmental work will improve our competitive advantage," concludes Niva.