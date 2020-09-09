CapMan Oyj : Composition of CapMan's Shareholders' Nomination Board

CapMan Plc Stock Exchange Release

9 September 2020 at 07.30 EEST

Composition of CapMan's Shareholders' Nomination Board

Persons appointed to CapMan's Shareholders' Nomination Board are

Stefan Björkman, CEO of Föreningen Konstsamfundet r.f., representing Silvertärnan Ab,

Mikko Mursula, Chief Investment Officer, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company,

Ari Tolppanen, Oy Inventiainvest Ab, and

Mikko Kalervo Laakkonen.

The Nomination Board comprises four members that are appointed by the four shareholders having the largest share of the votes conferred by all Company shares on the first workday of September. Each shareholder is entitled to appoint one member. The Chairman of CapMan's Board of Directors also serves as an expert member of the Nomination Board. The Chairman does not participate in the decision-making of the Nomination Board.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board prepares the proposals concerning the election and remuneration of the Board of Directors and the remuneration of the members of the Committees of the Board of Directors for the General Meeting. The Nomination Board shall submit the proposals to the Board of Directors no later than on 31 January 2021.

