Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  CapMan Oyj    CAPMAN   FI0009009377

CAPMAN OYJ

(CAPMAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CapMan Oyj : Composition of CapMan's Shareholders' Nomination Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 12:40am EDT

CapMan Plc Stock Exchange Release
9 September 2020 at 07.30 EEST

Composition of CapMan's Shareholders' Nomination Board

Persons appointed to CapMan's Shareholders' Nomination Board are

  • Stefan Björkman, CEO of Föreningen Konstsamfundet r.f., representing Silvertärnan Ab,
  • Mikko Mursula, Chief Investment Officer, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company,
  • Ari Tolppanen, Oy Inventiainvest Ab, and
  • Mikko Kalervo Laakkonen.

The Nomination Board comprises four members that are appointed by the four shareholders having the largest share of the votes conferred by all Company shares on the first workday of September. Each shareholder is entitled to appoint one member. The Chairman of CapMan's Board of Directors also serves as an expert member of the Nomination Board. The Chairman does not participate in the decision-making of the Nomination Board.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board prepares the proposals concerning the election and remuneration of the Board of Directors and the remuneration of the members of the Committees of the Board of Directors for the General Meeting. The Nomination Board shall submit the proposals to the Board of Directors no later than on 31 January 2021.

CAPMAN PLC

Linda Tierala
Director, Communications and IR

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
www.capman.com

About CapMan
CapMan is a leading Nordic private asset expert with an active approach to value creation. We offer a wide selection of investment products and services. As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers, we have developed hundreds of companies and real estate assets and created substantial value in these businesses and assets over the past 30 years. With over €3 billion in assets under management, our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors. We have a broad presence in the unlisted market through our local and specialised teams. Our investment strategies cover Private Equity, Real Estate and Infra. We also have a growing service business that includes procurement services, wealth management, and analysis, reporting and back office services. Altogether, CapMan employs around 150 people in Helsinki, Stockholm, Copenhagen, London and Luxembourg. We are a public company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki since 2001 and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) since 2012. Read more at www.capman.com.

Disclaimer

CapMan Oyj published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 04:39:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CAPMAN OYJ
12:40aCAPMAN OYJ : Composition of CapMan's Shareholders' Nomination Board
PU
12:31aCAPMAN OYJ : Composition of CapMan's Shareholders' Nomination Board
AQ
09/04CAPMAN OYJ : Loviisa's district heating business is now branded as Loviisan Lämp..
PU
09/03CAPMAN OYJ : keynote on sustainability in networked organizations at IMP 2020 an..
PU
08/18CAPMAN OYJ : Anna Reuterskiöld appointed Partner, Head of CapMan Real Estate Swe..
PU
08/11CAPMAN PLC : - Managers' Transactions
AQ
08/06CAPMAN OYJ : Plc's financial reporting in 2021
PU
08/06CAPMAN OYJ : n taloudellinen raportointi vuonna 2021
PU
08/06CAPMAN OYJ : Plc 1–6 2020 Half-Year Report
PU
08/06CAPMAN OYJ : Growth establishes a new growth fund and invests in sound processin..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43,1 M 50,8 M 50,8 M
Net income 2020 3,48 M 4,09 M 4,09 M
Net Debt 2020 24,5 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 81,0x
Yield 2020 7,00%
Capitalization 313 M 369 M 368 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,81x
EV / Sales 2021 6,33x
Nbr of Employees 145
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart CAPMAN OYJ
Duration : Period :
CapMan Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPMAN OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,15 €
Last Close Price 2,00 €
Spread / Highest target 10,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,50%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joakim Frimodig Chief Executive Officer
Johan Andreas Tallberg Chairman
Niko Haavisto Chief Financial Officer
Antti Kiviluoto Director-Information Technology
Mammu Marja Liisa Kaario Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPMAN OYJ-14.01%369
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-0.81%25 407
EQT AB53.63%18 192
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-55.54%588
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-19.39%566
MBB SE3.23%515
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group