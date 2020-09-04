Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  CapMan Oyj    CAPMAN   FI0009009377

CAPMAN OYJ

(CAPMAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CapMan Oyj : Loviisa's district heating business is now branded as Loviisan Lämpö

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 02:05am EDT

The transaction of CapMan Nordic Infrastructure I Fund acquiring 100% of the district heating business in the city of Loviisa from Porvoon Energia successfully closed on 31 August 2020. The business is now branded as Loviisan Lämpö.

Porvoon Energia will continue providing customer support and transitional services to secure flawless business transition until Loviisan Lämpö operates as a stand-alone entity.

Porvoon Energia's district heating business produces and distributes heat to residential, commercial and public properties in the city of Loviisa. The network currently serves approx. 300 connection points and the customer base has grown steadily. The heat production in Loviisa is fully based on renewable energy from biomass, and amounted to 53 GWh in 2019.Two primary energy plants, three back-up plants and 38 km of pipeline network ensure a secure supply of district heating in the area and provide opportunities for further expansion of the district heating network.

Fuel from biomass

Loviisan Lämpö sources biomass locally from nearby regions. Biomass is an ecological fuel and in its production no additional trees are cut nor forests destroyed, but parts of the forest which are unsuitable for further processing or commercial use are harvested. Once biomass has been transported to the Loviisan Lämpö's plant and burned, the ash from the biomass is returned to the forest as fertilizer. This results in a closed circulation ensuring that buildings in the district heating network in Loviisa are warmed up with the highest renewable energy standards.

Disclaimer

CapMan Oyj published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 06:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CAPMAN OYJ
02:05aCAPMAN OYJ : Loviisa's district heating business is now branded as Loviisan Lämp..
PU
09/03CAPMAN OYJ : keynote on sustainability in networked organizations at IMP 2020 an..
PU
08/18CAPMAN OYJ : Anna Reuterskiöld appointed Partner, Head of CapMan Real Estate Swe..
PU
08/11CAPMAN PLC : - Managers' Transactions
AQ
08/06CAPMAN OYJ : Plc's financial reporting in 2021
PU
08/06CAPMAN OYJ : n taloudellinen raportointi vuonna 2021
PU
08/06CAPMAN OYJ : Plc 1–6 2020 Half-Year Report
PU
08/06CAPMAN OYJ : Growth establishes a new growth fund and invests in sound processin..
PU
08/06CAPMAN OYJ : 1-6 2020 Half-Year Report
PU
08/06CAPMAN OYJ : 1-6 2020 Puolivuosikatsaus
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43,1 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
Net income 2020 3,48 M 4,12 M 4,12 M
Net Debt 2020 24,5 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 82,2x
Yield 2020 6,90%
Capitalization 317 M 375 M 376 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,92x
EV / Sales 2021 6,41x
Nbr of Employees 145
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart CAPMAN OYJ
Duration : Period :
CapMan Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPMAN OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,15 €
Last Close Price 2,03 €
Spread / Highest target 8,37%
Spread / Average Target 5,91%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joakim Frimodig Chief Executive Officer
Johan Andreas Tallberg Chairman
Niko Haavisto Chief Financial Officer
Antti Kiviluoto Director-Information Technology
Mammu Marja Liisa Kaario Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPMAN OYJ-13.80%375
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-0.43%25 629
EQT AB51.52%17 943
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-56.69%573
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-21.04%554
MBB SE2.39%511
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group