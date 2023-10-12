CapMan Real Estate press release

12.10.2023 at 10:00 a.m. EEST

CapMan Nordic Property Income Fund (non-UCITS) sells a warehouse property in Skovlunde, Denmark

CapMan Nordic Property Income Fund (non-UCITS) sells Tonsbakken 12-14, a warehouse property situated in Skovlunde, greater Copenhagen, Denmark. The fund acquired the property in 2018 and is selling it now for redevelopment to two separate parties, Nordic data centre services company atNorth and Danish property developer Propreco.

"We are very happy about this divestment. It is a testament of our investment approach where we invest in properties and locations that demonstrate liquidity in all phases of the cycle. This active portfolio management enables us to continue with our stock picking approach and look for new investments where we see attractive opportunities", says Mika Matikainen, Portfolio Manager of the fund and Managing Partner at CapMan Real Estate.

CapMan Real Estate manages approximately €4.2 billion in real estate assets and the Real Estate Team comprises over 70 real estate professionals located in Helsinki, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo and London.

CapMan Nordic Property Income Fund ("CMNPI") is a non-UCITS active open-ended fund that distributes a minimum of 75% of its annual realised profit to its unit holders. The fund has an established sustainability strategy and it received four stars in its 2023 GRESB* assessment. The fund focuses on stable income generating properties such as light industrial and warehouse properties, modern offices, selected retail assets and niche properties in the living sector in most liquid Nordic cities with solid long-term growth fundamentals. The fund accepts new subscriptions on a quarterly basis and targets 7% annual net return.**

*GRESB assesses and compares the ESG performance of real assets globally and has become the go-to benchmark for asset managers and investors when it comes to ESG performance of different funds and companies. GRESB ratings range from one to five stars.

** Past performance is no guarantee for future returns.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Gill, Partner and Head of CapMan Real Estate Denmark, +45 20 43 55 63

Mika Matikainen, Portfolio Manager of CMNPI and Managing Partner and CEO at CapMan Real Estate, tel. +358 40 519 0707

About CapMan

CapMan is a leading Nordic private asset expert with an active approach to value creation. As one of the private equity pioneers in the Nordics we have built value in unlisted businesses, real estate, and infrastructure for over three decades. With€5.1 billion in assets under management, our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors. We have set greenhouse gas reduction targets under the Science Based Targets initiative in line with the 1.5°C scenario. We have a broad presence in the unlisted market through our local and specialised teams. Our investment strategies cover minority and majority investments in portfolio companies and real estate, and infrastructure assets. We also provide wealth management solutions. Our service business consists of procurement services. Altogether, CapMan employs approximately 180 professionals in Helsinki, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo, London and Luxembourg. We are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki since 2001. Learn more at www.capman.com.