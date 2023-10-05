CapMan Real Estate press release

5.10.2023 at 08:00 a.m. EEST

CapMan Real Estate invests in logistics development project in Greater Jönköping, Sweden

CapMan Real Estate acquires a logistics development project situated in LogPoint South, a prime logistics hub ca 20 km south of Jönköping city centre in Sweden. The investment is the first greenfield logistics development project for CapMan Real Estate. The investment is made in a joint venture together with logistics development operating partner Nordsten Development. The seller is Venturi Fastigheter, a Swedish property development company.

The property comprises of approx. 340,000 square meters of land, which can be developed into 200,000 square meters of prime logistic space. The property is located with strong visibility and access to highway E4, one of Sweden's main highways. The transaction is conditional upon the zoning plan for the property gaining legal force.

The Jönköping area is ranked as the third best logistic hub in Sweden by the industry business paper Intelligent Logistik. Jönköping is located in the centre of the "Logistic Triangle", which connects the capital cities of Scandinavia, providing access to 80% of the Swedish population within a radius of 400 kilometres. The area holds several modern logistic properties and is favoured by many companies due to its proximity to major highways.

"We are excited to acquire this property for development of prime logistic premises. This marks CapMan Real Estates entry into the logistic development market, and it complements our existing fund portfolio very well. We have set the bar high with our ESG targets in this project, aiming for EU Taxonomy alignment and to certify the buildings with a minimum of BREEAM-SE New Construction Excellent. We look forward to developing the property into modern logistic premises attracting a diverse range of tenants, together with our partner Nordsten Development", says Marcus Lotzman, Investment Director, CapMan Real Estate Sweden.

This is the 14th investment of the CapMan Nordic Real Estate Fund III.

CapMan Real Estate manages approximately €4.2 billion in real estate assets and the Real Estate Team comprises over 70 real estate professionals located in Helsinki, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo and London.

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Berglund, Partner, Head of CapMan Real Estate Norway and Sweden, +46 (0) 707 86 68 08

Marcus Lotzman, Investment Director, CapMan Real Estate Sweden, +46 (0) 706 80 60 81

About CapMan

CapMan is a leading Nordic private asset expert with an active approach to value creation. As one of the private equity pioneers in the Nordics we have built value in unlisted businesses, real estate, and infrastructure for over three decades. With€5.1 billion in assets under management, our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors. We have set greenhouse gas reduction targets under the Science Based Targets initiative in line with the 1.5°C scenario. We have a broad presence in the unlisted market through our local and specialised teams. Our investment strategies cover minority and majority investments in portfolio companies and real estate, and infrastructure assets. We also provide wealth management solutions. Our service business consists of procurement services. Altogether, CapMan employs approximately 180 professionals in Helsinki, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo, London and Luxembourg. We are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki since 2001. Learn more atwww.capman.com.