CapMan Oyj : Tomi Alén becomes Partner at CapMan Growth

20.04.2023 at 9.00 AM EEST

Tomi Alén becomes Partner at CapMan Growth

Tomi Alén has been appointed as Partner at CapMan Growth as of 5.6.2023.

Alén joins CapMan from one of Finland's top growth companies, RELEX Solutions, where he has for the past two years worked in the role of Senior Vice President Strategy and Corporate Development as part of the company's extended leadership team. Alén has led the team focusing on the company's strategy, strategic initiatives, add-on acquisitions, fundraising and investor relations. Through his new role Alén returns to his roots in private equity. Before joining RELEX Solutions he worked for over seven years at CapMan Buyout, lastly as Investment Director. During this time, Alén served as a board member of Havator and Forenom among others. Prior to this, he worked in management consulting at Boston Consulting Group.

"I am very happy to welcome Tomi back to CapMan and as a part of our team at Growth. Tomi's operative experience in leading a growth company and managing larger mergers and acquisitions, complements our team perfectly. He brings along with him a robust experience from private equity investing, consulting, as well as building growth companies and working with entrepreneurs", comments Antti Kummu, Managing Partner at CapMan Growth.

"During the last two years I have collected valuable and concrete experience of day-to-day operations at a growth company and had the opportunity to work with worldclass growth investors. During this time, RELEX has grown into a global leader in its field while I've had the honour to, amongst other things, manage Finland's largest growth company fundraising round and a few strategic acquisitions in addition to the regular strategic development. Now, I am excited about my new role in growth investing. Returning to CapMan feels like coming home, as a large part of the team is familiar to me from before, and I look forward to getting to work with them.", says Tomi Alén.

CapMan Growth is a leading Nordic growth investor making significant minority investments in companies targeting strong growth and internationalisation. As active investors, the team works closely with management and owners to help realize their growth ambitions.

Antti Kummu, Managing Partner, CapMan Growth, tel. +358 50 432 4486

CapMan is a leading Nordic private asset expert with an active approach to value creation and over €5 billion in assets under management. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors. We are dedicated to set science-based targets to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Agreement. We have a broad presence in the unlisted market through our local and specialised teams. Our investment strategies cover minority and majority investments in portfolio companies and real estate, and infrastructure assets. We also provide wealth management solutions. Our service business includes procurement services. Altogether, CapMan employs approximately 190 professionals in Helsinki, Jyväskylä, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo, London and Luxembourg. We are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki since 2001. www.capman.com

