CapMan Oyj : Peter Gill appointed Partner, Head of CapMan Real Estate Denmark

CapMan Real Estate press release

7 April 2021 at 08.00 am EEST

Peter Gill appointed Partner, Head of CapMan Real Estate Denmark

Peter Gill has been appointed Head of CapMan Real Estate Denmark and promoted to Partner. He started with CapMan in 2016, before which he worked as a Director for PwC's real estate M&A division. He has also headed the Capital Markets team at Nybolig Erhverv, one of the largest real estate brokers in Denmark.

'Peter has been instrumental in building our real estate presence in Denmark and I am delighted to announce that he will become the Country Head for CapMan Real Estate Denmark. In addition to his duties involving transactions, he will take on responsibilities for managing the Copenhagen office,' says Mika Matikainen, Managing Partner of CapMan Real Estate.

'CapMan has been present in the Danish real estate market for more than seven years and I'm very excited about taking a more pronounced role in growing our commitment to this region. We have a strong portfolio of assets in Denmark with access to both value-add and income opportunities. The general investment sentiment in Denmark is optimistic as there is a pent-up demand for attractively located quality properties,' says Peter Gill, Partner and Head of CapMan Real Estate Denmark.

Peter is taking over the position from Torsten Bjerregaard, who will continue as Managing Partner and member of the Investment Committee.

CapMan's Real Estate team includes over 40 Nordic professionals, of which seven are based in Copenhagen. CapMan's current real estate volume under management is over EUR 3 billion and the team is currently investing from its third Nordic value-add real estate fund.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Gill, Partner, Head of CapMan Real Estate Denmark, tel. +45 20 43 55 63

Mika Matikainen, Managing Partner, CapMan Real Estate, tel. +358 40 519 0707

