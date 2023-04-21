Advanced search
    CAPMAN   FI0009009377

CAPMAN OYJ

(CAPMAN)
05:17:43 2023-04-21
2.803 EUR   -0.78%
CapMan Oyj : to publish its 1–3 2023 Interim Report on Friday 28 April 2023
PU
04/20Capman Oyj : Tomi Alén becomes Partner at CapMan Growth
PU
04/11Capman Oyj : climate targets validated by SBTi – seeks to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by half by 2032
PU
CapMan Oyj : to publish its 1–3 2023 Interim Report on Friday 28 April 2023

04/21/2023 | 05:10am EDT
CapMan to publish its 1-3 2023 Interim Report on Friday 28 April 2023

April 21, 2023

CapMan Plc press release
21 April 2023 at 11:45 a.m. EEST

CapMan to publish its 1-3 2023 Interim Report on Friday 28 April 2023

CapMan will publish its interim report for the period 1 January-31 March 2023 on Friday 28 April 2023 around 8.00 a.m. EEST. The company will present the results for the review period over a webcast press conference starting at 9.30 a.m. EEST accessible at https://capman.videosync.fi/2023-q1-results/. The conference will be held in English. The report and presentation material will be available at CapMan's website after the publication (https://www.capman.com/shareholders/financial-reports/).

For further information, please contact:
Linda Tierala, Director, Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 571 7895, linda.tierala@capman.com

Webcast:
28 February 2023 at 9.30 a.m. EEST
https://capman.videosync.fi/2023-q1-results/

About CapMan
CapMan is a leading Nordic private asset expert with an active approach to value creation. As one of the private equity pioneers in the Nordics we have built value in unlisted businesses, real estate, and infrastructure for over three decades. With approx. €5 billion in assets under management, our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors. We have set greenhouse gas reduction targets under the Science Based Targets initiative in line with the 1.5°C scenario. We have a broad presence in the unlisted market through our local and specialised teams. Our investment strategies cover minority and majority investments in portfolio companies and real estate, and infrastructure assets. We also provide wealth management solutions. Our service business includes procurement and analysis, reporting and back office services. Altogether, CapMan employs approximately 190 professionals in Helsinki, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo, London and Luxembourg. We are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki since 2001. Learn more at www.capman.com.

Disclaimer

CapMan Oyj published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 09:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
