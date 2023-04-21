CapMan Oyj : to publish its 1–3 2023 Interim Report on Friday 28 April 2023

CapMan Plc press release

21 April 2023 at 11:45 a.m. EEST

CapMan to publish its 1-3 2023 Interim Report on Friday 28 April 2023

CapMan will publish its interim report for the period 1 January-31 March 2023 on Friday 28 April 2023 around 8.00 a.m. EEST. The company will present the results for the review period over a webcast press conference starting at 9.30 a.m. EEST accessible at https://capman.videosync.fi/2023-q1-results/. The conference will be held in English. The report and presentation material will be available at CapMan's website after the publication (https://www.capman.com/shareholders/financial-reports/).

For further information, please contact:

Linda Tierala, Director, Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 571 7895, linda.tierala@capman.com

Webcast:

28 February 2023 at 9.30 a.m. EEST

https://capman.videosync.fi/2023-q1-results/

