Capri Global Capital : Code of conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations

Report by (Name of the listed company/ Intermediary/Fiduciary) for violations related to Code of Conduct under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 : Capri Global Capital Limited

[For listed companies: Schedule B read with Regulation 9 (1) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

For Intermediaries/ Fiduciaries: Schedule C read with Regulation 9(1) and 9(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015]

Name of Compliance Officer

9. Any other

8. In case of Demand Draft (DD)

8 . In case of online:

8. If any amount collected for Code

7. Details of the previous instances of

6. Reasons recorded in writing for taking action stated above

5. Action taken by Listed company/

4. Details of violations observed under

3D. In case value of trade(s) is more than Rs.10 lacs in a calendar quarter

3C. Details of transaction(s)

3B. If Reporting is for immediate relative of DP

3A. Details of Designated Person (DP)

2 . Please fill appropriate

1. Name of the listed

of Conduct violation(s)

violations, if any, since

Code of Conduct

Reporting in capacity of : Listed

Intermediary/Fiduciary

Company / Intermediary /

Name of the DP

PAN of the DP

Designation of DP

Functional Role of DP

Whether DP is

Name of the immediate

PAN of the immediate

Name of the scrip

No of shares traded and value (Rs.) (Date- wise)

Date of intimation of trade(s) by concerned

Date of intimation of trade(s) by

last financial year

Please fill appropriate.

Name of the transferor

Bank Name, branch and Account number

UTR/Transaction reference Number

Transaction date

Transaction Amount (in Rs.)

Bank

DD Number

DD date

DD