Capri Global Capital : Code of conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations

Report by (Name of the listed company/ Intermediary/Fiduciary) for violations related to Code of Conduct under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 : Capri Global Capital Limited
[For listed companies: Schedule B read with Regulation 9 (1) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
1. Name of the listed
2 . Please fill appropriate
3A. Details of Designated Person (DP)
3B. If Reporting is for immediate relative of DP
3C. Details of transaction(s)
3D. In case value of trade(s) is more than Rs.10 lacs in a calendar quarter
4. Details of violations observed under
5. Action taken by Listed company/
6. Reasons recorded in writing for taking action stated above
7. Details of the previous instances of
8. If any amount collected for Code
8 . In case of online:
8. In case of Demand Draft (DD)
9. Any other
Date
Place
Name of Compliance Officer
PAN
Email ID
company/
Reporting in capacity of : Listed
Code of Conduct
Intermediary/ Fiduciary
violations, if any, since
of Conduct violation(s)
relevant
Intermediary/Fiduciary
Company / Intermediary /
Name of the DP
PAN of the DP
Designation of DP
Functional Role of DP
Whether DP is
Name of the immediate
PAN of the immediate
Name of the scrip
No of shares traded and value (Rs.) (Date- wise)
Date of intimation of trade(s) by concerned
Date of intimation of trade(s) by
last financial year
Please fill appropriate.
Name of the transferor
Bank Name, branch and Account number
UTR/Transaction reference Number
Transaction date
Transaction Amount (in Rs.)
Bank
DD Number
DD date
DD
information
Fiduciary
relative of DP
relative of DP
DP/director/promoter/promoter group to
Company to stock exchanges under
Mode of transfer to SEBI - IPEF.
Name and
amount
to Promoter Group
Company under regulation 7 of SEBI (PIT)
regulation 7 of SEBI (PIT) Regulations,
(Online/Demand Draft)
branch
(in Rs.)
Regulations, 2015
2015
Capri Global Capital Limited
Listed Company
Mr. Amar Rajpurohit
AUIPR2616P
Business Head -
Business
No
N.A.
N.A.
Capri Global
2000 Equity Shares bought on March 23, 2022, for total
N.A.
N.A.
Contra Transaction
Penalty of Rs. 55,000/- issued to DP
The aforesaid action was taken after taking into account the following
Sale of 835 Equity Shares on May 14, 2021,
Online
Amar Rajpurohit
1. Bank: HDFC Bank
1. N138221964137143
1. 18.05.2022
1. Rs. 50,000/-
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
27.05.2022
Mumbai
Yashesh Bhatt
AFLPB5264R
Yashesh.Bhatt@capriglobal.in
factors:
Branch: Ahmedabad
secretarial@capriglobal.in
Urban Retail
value of Rs. 12,33,652.10
1.The quantum of shares involved;
for total value of Rs. 383,265/- during the
Account Number: 06451050000602
2.Gravity of a situation;
window closure period
2. N139221218266402
2. 19.05.2022
2. Rs. 5,000/-
3.It being second instance of non-compliance on the part of the DP.
2. Bank: Yes Bank
Branch: Worli
Account Number: 000185700004114
Capri Global Capital Limited
Listed Company
Mr. Raviraj Jain
AQGPJ0785M
Product Manager
Technology
No
N.A.
N.A.
Capri Global
30 Equity Shares purchased on April 1, 2022, for total
N.A.
N.A.
Trading during the window closure period
Penalty of Rs. 5,000/- imposed on the DP
The aforesaid action was taken after taking into account the following
N.A. (First time offence)
Online
Raviraj Jain
Bank : Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
213666074949
16.05.2022
5000
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
27.05.2022
Mumbai
Yashesh Bhatt
AFLPB5264R
Yashesh.Bhatt@capriglobal.in
CapitalLimited
value of Rs. 18,705.90
factors:
secretarial@capriglobal.in
1.The quantum of shares involved;
Branch : Koramangala
2 Purchase of shares during window closure period
Account Number : 110211050051540
Capri Global Capital Limited
Listed Company
Mr. Sujit Ramswarup Gupta
BAPPG2541A
Senior Executive
Finance and Accounts
No
N.A.
N.A.
Capri Global
1 Equity Shares sold on April 21, 2022, for total value
N.A.
N.A.
Trading during the window closure period
Letter to reprimand the DP issued
The aforesaid action was taken after taking into account the following
N.A. (First time offence)
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
27.05.2022
Mumbai
Yashesh Bhatt
AFLPB5264R
Yashesh.Bhatt@capriglobal.in
factors:
|
of Rs. 776
1.The quantum of shares involved;
2.Sale of shares during window closure period.
