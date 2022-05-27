Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Capri Global Capital Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    531595   INE180C01026

CAPRI GLOBAL CAPITAL LIMITED

(531595)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-25
635.35 INR   +0.03%
09:59aCAPRI GLOBAL CAPITAL : Code of conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations
PU
05/23TRANSCRIPT : Capri Global Capital Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 23, 2022
CI
05/23Capri Global Logs Sharp Gains in Fiscal Q4 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capri Global Capital : Code of conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations

05/27/2022 | 09:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annexure A

Report by Capri Global Capital Limited for violations related to Code of Conduct under SEBI (Prohibition of

Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

[For listed companies: Schedule B read with Regulation 9 (1) of SEBI (Prohibition of

Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

For Intermediaries/ Fiduciaries: Schedule C read with Regulation 9(1) and 9(2) of SEBI

(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015]

Sr.

Particulars

Details

No.

Capri Global Capital Limited

1

Please tick appropr ate checkbox

Name of the listed company/ Intermediary/Fiduciary

2

Reporting in capacity of :

Listed Company

Intermediary

A.

Details of Designated Person

DP

3

Fiduciary

(

)

Mr. Amar Rajpurohit

i.

Name of the DP

AUIPR2616P

ii.

PAN of the DP

Business Head - Urban Retail

iii.

Designation of DP

Business

iv.

Functional Role of DP

v.

Whether DP is Promoter or belongs to Promoter

No

Reporting is for immediate relative of DP

B. If

Group

N.A.

i.

Name of the immediate relative of DP

C. Details of transa tion(s)

N.A.

ii.

PAN of the immediate relative of DP

ii.

Name of the scrip

Capri Global Capital Limited

No of shares traded and value (Rs.) (Date- wise)

2000 Equity Shares bought on March 23, 2022,

a calendar quarter

D. In case value of trade(s) is more than Rs.10 lacs in

for total value of Rs. 12,33,652.10

i.

Date of intimation of trade(s) by concerned DP /

N.A.

director/ promoter/promoter group to Company

under regulation 7 of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

ii.

Date of intimation of trade(s) by Company to Stock

N.A.

Exchanges under regulation 7 of SEBI (PIT)

4

Regulations, 2015

Contra Trade

Details ofviolations observed under Code of Conduct

5

Action taken by Listed

company

/ Intermediary/

Penalty of Rs. 55,000/- issued to DP

Fiduciary

Sr.

Particulars

Details

6

Reasons recorded in writing for taking action stated

intoThe accountaforesaidtheactionfollowingwas factors:taken after taking

No.

above

1. The quantum of shares involved;

2. Gravity of a situation;

3. It being second instance of non-

compliance on the part of the DP.

7

Details of the previous instances of violations, if any,

Sale of 835 Equity Shares on May 14, 2021, for

since last financial year

total value of Rs.

383,265/-

during the

8

If any amount collected for Code of Conduct violation(s)

window closure period

i. Mode of transfer to SEBI - IPEF (Online/Demand

Online

ii. Details of transfer/payment in case of Online:

Name of the

Amar Rajpurohit

Draft)

P rticulars

Details

transferor

branch and

Branch:

Bank Name,

Bank: HDFC Bank

Account number

Account

Number:

06451050000602

UTR/Transaction

N138221964137143

reference Number

Transaction date

18.05.2022

Transaction

Rs. 50,000/-

Amount (in Rs.)

P rticulars

Details

Name of the

Amar Rajpurohit

transferor

branch and

Branch: Worli

Bank Name,

Bank: Yes Bank

Account number

Account

Number:

000185700004114

UTR/Transaction

N139221218266402

reference Number

Transaction date

19.05.2022

Transaction

Rs. 5,000/-

9

Any other relevant information

Amount (in Rs.)

None

Yours faithfully,

for Capri Global Capital Limited

YASHESH PANKAJ BHATT

Digitally signed by

YASHESH PANKAJ BHATT

Date: 2022.05.27 19:10:09 +05'30'

(Yashesh Bhatt)

Company Secretary

PAN: AFLPB5264R

E-mailID: Yashesh.Bhatt@capriglobal.in, secretarial@capriglobal.in

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 27, 2022

Encl.: As above

Report by (Name of the listed company/ Intermediary/Fiduciary) for violations related to Code of Conduct under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 : Capri Global Capital Limited

[For listed companies: Schedule B read with Regulation 9 (1) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

For Intermediaries/ Fiduciaries: Schedule C read with Regulation 9(1) and 9(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015]

1. Name of the listed

2 . Please fill appropriate

3A. Details of Designated Person (DP)

3B. If Reporting is for immediate relative of DP

3C. Details of transaction(s)

3D. In case value of trade(s) is more than Rs.10 lacs in a calendar quarter

4. Details of violations observed under

5. Action taken by Listed company/

6. Reasons recorded in writing for taking action stated above

7. Details of the previous instances of

8. If any amount collected for Code

8 . In case of online:

8. In case of Demand Draft (DD)

9. Any other

Date

Place

Name of Compliance Officer

PAN

Email ID

company/

Reporting in capacity of : Listed

Code of Conduct

Intermediary/ Fiduciary

violations, if any, since

of Conduct violation(s)

relevant

Intermediary/Fiduciary

Company / Intermediary /

Name of the DP

PAN of the DP

Designation of DP

Functional Role of DP

Whether DP is

Name of the immediate

PAN of the immediate

Name of the scrip

No of shares traded and value (Rs.) (Date- wise)

Date of intimation of trade(s) by concerned

Date of intimation of trade(s) by

last financial year

Please fill appropriate.

Name of the transferor

Bank Name, branch and Account number

UTR/Transaction reference Number

Transaction date

Transaction Amount (in Rs.)

Bank

DD Number

DD date

DD

information

Fiduciary

Promoter or belongs

relative of DP

relative of DP

DP/director/promoter/promoter group to

Company to stock exchanges under

Mode of transfer to SEBI - IPEF.

Name and

amount

to Promoter Group

Company under regulation 7 of SEBI (PIT)

regulation 7 of SEBI (PIT) Regulations,

(Online/Demand Draft)

branch

(in Rs.)

Regulations, 2015

2015

Capri Global Capital Limited

Listed Company

Mr. Amar Rajpurohit

AUIPR2616P

Business Head -

Business

No

N.A.

N.A.

Capri Global

2000 Equity Shares bought on March 23, 2022, for total

N.A.

N.A.

Contra Transaction

Penalty of Rs. 55,000/- issued to DP

The aforesaid action was taken after taking into account the following

Sale of 835 Equity Shares on May 14, 2021,

Online

Amar Rajpurohit

1. Bank: HDFC Bank

1. N138221964137143

1. 18.05.2022

1. Rs. 50,000/-

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

27.05.2022

Mumbai

Yashesh Bhatt

AFLPB5264R

Yashesh.Bhatt@capriglobal.in

CapitalLimited

factors:

Branch: Ahmedabad

secretarial@capriglobal.in

Urban Retail

value of Rs. 12,33,652.10

1.The quantum of shares involved;

for total value of Rs. 383,265/- during the

Account Number: 06451050000602

2.Gravity of a situation;

window closure period

2. N139221218266402

2. 19.05.2022

2. Rs. 5,000/-

3.It being second instance of non-compliance on the part of the DP.

2. Bank: Yes Bank

Branch: Worli

Account Number: 000185700004114

Capri Global Capital Limited

Listed Company

Mr. Raviraj Jain

AQGPJ0785M

Product Manager

Technology

No

N.A.

N.A.

Capri Global

30 Equity Shares purchased on April 1, 2022, for total

N.A.

N.A.

Trading during the window closure period

Penalty of Rs. 5,000/- imposed on the DP

The aforesaid action was taken after taking into account the following

N.A. (First time offence)

Online

Raviraj Jain

Bank : Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

213666074949

16.05.2022

5000

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

27.05.2022

Mumbai

Yashesh Bhatt

AFLPB5264R

Yashesh.Bhatt@capriglobal.in

CapitalLimited

value of Rs. 18,705.90

factors:

secretarial@capriglobal.in

1.The quantum of shares involved;

Branch : Koramangala

2 Purchase of shares during window closure period

Account Number : 110211050051540

Capri Global Capital Limited

Listed Company

Mr. Sujit Ramswarup Gupta

BAPPG2541A

Senior Executive

Finance and Accounts

No

N.A.

N.A.

Capri Global

1 Equity Shares sold on April 21, 2022, for total value

N.A.

N.A.

Trading during the window closure period

Letter to reprimand the DP issued

The aforesaid action was taken after taking into account the following

N.A. (First time offence)

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

27.05.2022

Mumbai

Yashesh Bhatt

AFLPB5264R

Yashesh.Bhatt@capriglobal.in

CapitalLimited

factors:

secretarial@capriglobal.in

of Rs. 776

1.The quantum of shares involved;

2.Sale of shares during window closure period.

YASHESH PANKAJ BHATT

Digitally signed by

YASHESH PANKAJ BHATT

Date: 2022.05.27 19:10:26 +05'30'

Disclaimer

Capri Global Capital Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 13:58:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAPRI GLOBAL CAPITAL LIMITED
09:59aCAPRI GLOBAL CAPITAL : Code of conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations
PU
05/23TRANSCRIPT : Capri Global Capital Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 23, 2022
CI
05/23Capri Global Logs Sharp Gains in Fiscal Q4 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
05/22CAPRI GLOBAL CAPITAL : Press Release
PU
05/21Capri Global Capital Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31,..
CI
05/21Capri Global Capital Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
05/21Capri Global Capital Limited Recommends Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/28Tata Power among Top 10 sustainable companies in 2021, as per Capri Global Capital Huru..
AQ
04/23Capri Global Capital Limited Appoints Rajesh Sharma as Chief Financial Officer
CI
03/24Capri Global Capital Unit Ties Up with State Bank of India to Offer Housing Loans
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 314 M 55,6 M 55,6 M
Net income 2021 1 770 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
Net Debt 2021 38 250 M 493 M 493 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,9x
Yield 2021 0,11%
Capitalization 112 B 1 443 M 1 443 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales 2021 24,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 7,54%
Chart CAPRI GLOBAL CAPITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Capri Global Capital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPRI GLOBAL CAPITAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Sharma Managing Director, CFO & Non-Executive Director
Rahul Agarwal Chief Technology Officer
Kumar Vivek National Manager-Technical
Hemant Dave Head-Operations
Yashesh Pankaj Bhatt Secretary, Vice President & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPRI GLOBAL CAPITAL LIMITED21.71%1 437
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-16.58%45 221
ORIX CORPORATION1.21%22 266
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-24.16%17 642
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED22.84%6 760
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-54.84%6 539