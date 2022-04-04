Capri Holdings Announces That Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors Will Donate Product to Victims of the Ukraine War

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced that it will be donating over €1 million in essential clothing (coats, sweaters and shoes) from Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors through the company’s distribution center located in Venlo, Netherlands, to aid those displaced by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

To execute this initiative, Capri Holdings is utilizing the collection points created by Venlo Helps Ukraine, a local initiative created to organize the collection of clothing, medical goods, non-perishable food and other essential items for distribution within Poland and the Ukraine border.

After being transported to Warsaw at no cost by Rutilli, a transportation and logistics company that has joined the cause, the donated products will be distributed through A Shop Without Cash Registers, an organization located in Brwinów, Poland. The organization has set up a location in donated space at the Galeria Brwinów Shopping Center, where the products and clothing are displayed in a store-like environment, making it more convenient for refugees to find the items they need.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands, Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors, that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company’s goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

About Venlo Helps Ukraine

Venlo Helps Ukraine collects a variety of goods—including clothing, medical supplies, non-perishable food, survival gear and monetary donations—to then deliver them within Poland and near the Ukraine border. They are also organizing housing for refugees in Poland and transporting refugees from the Ukraine border into Poland, all supported by volunteers and volunteer transport.

About Rutilli

Autotrasporti Rutilli Adolfo S.r.l. is a transport and logistic company based in Italy that has been operating for over thirty years in the fashion supply chain. “Work smart, making the difference” is our philosophy. Transport and logistics for Rutilli mean connection and sharing of values. Rutilli is committed every day to create relationships, reducing distances to link people and goods throughout Europe.

About A Shop Without Cash Registers

Providing clothing and goods for free to those seeking refuge from Ukraine, A Shop Without Cash Registers was founded by two women from their own homes in Poland who wanted to find their own way to support those in need. As the operation grew, the Galeria Brwinów Shopping Center provided the initiative with space rent-free to continue their work organizing the products and placing them on hangers to provide a more comfortable and convenient way for the refugees to find the items they most needed. The organization has since expanded to a second location that is geared towards legal aid, providing help with applying for insurance, temporary job services, childcare and more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005795/en/