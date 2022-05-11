Log in
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED

05/10 04:00:02 pm EDT
41.11 USD   -0.68%
Capri Holdings Limited Announces Reporting Date For Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

05/11/2022 | 08:33am EDT
Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) today announced that it plans to report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at approximately 6:45 a.m. ET. The Company also plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (877) 704-4453 or (201) 389-0920 for international callers, conference ID 13729782. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website, www.capriholdings.com.

In addition, a replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until June 8, 2022. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 13729782. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands, Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors, that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The company’s goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 555 M - -
Net income 2022 876 M - -
Net Debt 2022 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 068 M 6 068 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 11 550
Free-Float 65,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 41,11 $
Average target price 77,86 $
Spread / Average Target 89,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Debus Idol Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas J. Edwards Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Alejandro Martinez Group Chief Information Officer
Stephen F. Reitman Independent Director
Judy Mary Gibbons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED-36.67%6 068
INDITEX-30.91%64 615
KERING-37.35%57 603
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-11.16%45 494
ROSS STORES, INC.-18.26%31 492
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-32.20%19 874