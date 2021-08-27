Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Capri Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPRI   VGG1890L1076

CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CPRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capri : JOSHUA SCHULMAN APPOINTED AS CEO OF MICHAEL KORS WILL BECOME CEO OF CAPRI HOLDINGS IN SEPTEMBER 2022 JOHN D. IDOL AFFIRMS COMMITMENT AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN (Form 8-K)

08/27/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
JOSHUA SCHULMAN APPOINTED AS CEO OF MICHAEL KORS
WILL BECOME CEO OF CAPRI HOLDINGS IN SEPTEMBER 2022
JOHN D. IDOL AFFIRMS COMMITMENT AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN
London - August 24, 2021- Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced that Mr. Joshua Schulman will be appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Michael Kors brand effective today, and will succeed John D. Idol as Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings in September 2022 when Mr. Idol will become Executive Chairman. Initially, Mr. Schulman will be responsible for all aspects of the Michael Kors brand globally, reporting directly to John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings.

Mr. Schulman joins Capri Holdings from Tapestry, Inc. where he was previously President and CEO of the Coach brand. Prior to his tenure at Coach, Mr. Schulman was with Neiman Marcus Group serving as President of Bergdorf Goodman from 2012 to 2017, and assuming additional responsibility for NMG International with the acquisition of MyTheresa.com in 2014. From 2007 to 2012, he was Chief Executive Officer of Jimmy Choo. Previously, Mr. Schulman has held senior positions in global fashion and luxury brands including Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci.

'I am thrilled to have Josh join Capri Holdings as CEO of the Michael Kors brand. Josh is an outstanding leader with broad retail experience, industry depth and a proven track record of successfully operating and growing luxury brands,' said John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings.

'I am delighted to join Capri as CEO of Michael Kors,' commented Joshua Schulman. 'I have long admired Michael's design vision and how the brand creates timeless fashion and embodies jet set glamour.I look forward to working closely with him and the talented Michael Kors management team to build upon the long-standing success of the brand.'


In September 2022, Mr. Schulman will succeed Mr. Idol as Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings and will be appointed to the Capri Holdings' Board of Directors.

'Josh's appointment is part of a thoughtfully planned leadership succession. Over the course of the next year, Josh will immerse himself in the Michael Kors brand. In September 2022, Josh will become the CEO of Capri Holdings,' said Mr. Idol. 'The Board and I are confident in Josh's unique abilities to lead Capri Holdings. His results driven leadership style and passion for building consumer-centric global brands will be instrumental in maximizing the full potential of our three luxury fashion houses.'

Upon Mr. Schulman's appointment as CEO of Capri Holdings, Mr. Idol will assume the role of Executive Chairman. He will work closely with Mr. Schulman to transition the role of CEO and continue to provide overall leadership to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Idol continued, 'We believe our plan will allow for a smooth CEO transition next Fall. I look forward to partnering with Josh on the overall strategic direction for the group as well as on potential strategic acquisitions.'

'I am honored and excited to assume the role of CEO of Capri Holdings next year,' said Joshua Schulman. 'Capri Holdings has uniquely positioned itself as a leading global fashion luxury group. I have tremendous respect for what the teams have accomplished across the three founder-led brands. I believe in the strategic vision for Capri Holdings and I look forward to partnering with John and the Board in leading Capri Holdings through its next phase of growth.'

About Capri Holdings Limited
Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.


Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains statements which are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements.' Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Capri Holdings Limited (the 'Company') about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words 'plans', 'believes', 'expects', 'intends', 'will', 'should', 'could', 'would', 'may', 'anticipates', 'might' or similar words or phrases, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future financial performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are set forth in the reports that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 27, 2021 (File No. 001-35368). Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date made and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking or other statements contained herein other than in accordance with legal and regulatory obligations.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations:
Jennifer Davis
(201) 514-8234
Jennifer.Davis@CapriHoldings.com

Media:
Dinesh Kandiah
(917) 934-2427
Press@CapriHoldings.com


Disclaimer

Capri Holdings Limited published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 20:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:33pCAPRI : JOSHUA SCHULMAN APPOINTED AS CEO OF MICHAEL KORS WILL BECOME CEO OF CAPR..
PU
01:17pCAPRI HOLDINGS LTD : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
08/26TAPESTRY : Fitch Upgrades Tapestry to 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
08/26CAPRI : Fitch Upgrades Capri to 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
08/25CAPRI : Fitch Upgrades Capri One Notch to 'BBB-' Investment Grade Rating; Outloo..
MT
08/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Kering, Delta Air Lines, Pfizer, Moderna, Sony...
08/24CAPRI : Appoints Joshua Schulman Chief Executive
MT
08/24CAPRI : Joshua Schulman Appointed as CEO of Michael Kors
BU
08/24Capri Holdings Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
08/17CAPRI : UBS Adjusts Capri Holdings PT to $92 From $90, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 329 M - -
Net income 2022 686 M - -
Net Debt 2022 703 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 748 M 8 748 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 11 550
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Capri Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 57,55 $
Average target price 71,14 $
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John D. Idol Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas J. Edwards Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Alejandro Martinez Group Chief Information Officer
Stephen F. Reitman Independent Director
Judy Mary Gibbons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED37.02%8 748
INDITEX10.71%105 614
KERING13.12%98 625
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-21.59%68 070
ROSS STORES, INC.0.95%42 587
HENNES & MAURITZ AB0.09%32 716